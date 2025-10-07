Jaden Smith Sparks Hilarious Trolling With Red-Faced ‘Diaper’ Look In Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith’s 27-year-old son, Jaden Smith, has become the target of ridicule after attending Paris Fashion Week on October 3 with his underwear on display and his face painted red.

The appearance came as he walked into Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, the same fashion house that had just named him its first men’s creative director weeks earlier.

Highlights Jaden Smith attended Paris Fashion Week with red face paint and sagging jeans exposing his underwear.

His appearance came weeks after being named Christian Louboutin’s first men’s creative director.

Netizens slammed the appointment as unearned, expressing confusion at his fashion sense.

But what should have been a triumphing moment quickly collapsed as photos of his outfit spread online.

“Will Smith should’ve slapped him instead,” one person wrote.

“Bro went from making movies with Jackie Chan to this,” another added.

RELATED:

Jaden Smith was mocked online after making his first red carpet appearance as Christian Louboutin’s new creative director

Jaden Smith wearing layered chains and rings, showing a red-faced look with dreadlocks inside a car near Paris windows.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith

Smith was spotted on October 3 at the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.



Louboutin, a French luxury designer famous for his red-soled heels, has been expanding into menswear in recent years. For decades, his name was synonymous with women’s stilettos, becoming instantly recognizable on red carpets for their lacquered crimson bottoms.

But as his brand grew into a global powerhouse, he moved into menswear, which is where Jaden comes in.

Jaden Smith wearing red football pads, matching hat and gloves, sporting a red-faced diaper look at night in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Ferda Demir

For the show, Smith arrived in an oversized denim jacket and sagging jeans that revealed his underwear, accessorized with red sneakers, a red belt, and a red cap.

The strangest feature was his face, painted red up to his chin. Photos of the look immediately circulated on social media, where comments piled in questioning both his taste and his relevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the dad has incredible talent, but the son inherited none of it,” read one viral post.

The house expects Jaden to spearhead its move into shoes and accessories targeted at younger men

Jaden Smith with red face paint and dreadlocks wearing a chain necklace in a bold Paris fashion look.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith

The red paint was not entirely random. Weeks earlier, on September 17, Smith had been appointed as Christian Louboutin’s first men’s creative director.

According to the house, the paint symbolized the luxury brand’s iconic red soles.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jaden Smith's red-faced diaper look in Paris with a comment saying Looks like a clown.

Share icon

Image credits: jontype

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith with red face and casual denim outfit, posing in front of a mirror during Paris photoshoot.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison,” Christian Louboutin said in a press release.

“His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.”

Volleyball with a red handprint face resembling a troll, referencing Jaden Smith's red-faced diaper look.

Share icon

Image credits: OmarGoshTV

Jaden replied to the press release with a post on Instagram that read:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way,” he said.

“I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective.”

Jaden Smith with red face and unique style posing indoors, sparking hilarious trolling with diaper look in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: X/OliLondonTV

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith’s son walks around Paris with his face painted red and his underwear on display. Jaden Smith has been described as a ‘fashion icon’ by the fashion industry and has been made the new creative director for Christian Louboutin men’s. Video: Taeib Gedeon pic.twitter.com/OrffeQL78Y — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2025

His responsibilities will reportedly include overseeing four annual collections of men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories, as well as guiding the brand’s broader image across campaigns and events.

His first collection is expected in January 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens criticized the move as an example of nepotism, arguing that Jaden had yet to prove himself in the fashion industry

Jaden Smith in red face paint and outfit with oversized mittens and a cap, showcasing a unique Paris fashion look.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/River Callaway

Screenshot of a tweet replying to OliLondonTV with the text Ultimate nepo baby, posted by Honest Al.

Share icon

Image credits: ALee18292798

Despite the fashion house’s endorsement, the public backlash has been relentless. The same red-painted face that was meant to tie him to the brand was instead used online to mock his eccentricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith shirtless with red face and fuzzy red pants and gloves, taking a mirror selfie indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh boy, is this what happens when you have daddy’s money but nothing else?” one critic wrote.

“Bro clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” another added.

Two men posing outdoors, one wearing sunglasses and black shirt, illustrating Jaden Smith red-faced diaper look trolling in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: WolfmansGotNard

Other critics argued his new role had nothing to do with proven talent and everything to do with wealth and connections.

“What does he do? What has he accomplished to get any attention at all?” one user asked, voicing the frustration of many who felt Smith had contributed little of substance to fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet text responding to a discussion about Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper look sparking hilarious trolling in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: ChronoverseTick

Jaden Smith taking a mirror selfie wearing a red outfit with face painted red, creating a humorous diaper-inspired look.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith

ADVERTISEMENT

The backlash is far from Jaden’s first. Over the years, he has made it a habit to attend high-profile events wearing bizarre outfits that almost always backfire.

At the 2025 Grammys, for instance, he showed up in a black headpiece shaped like a castle, drawing more ridicule than admiration.

“I clearly don’t understand fashion,” a viral commenter concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just a boy with trash taste,” a netizen wrote

Screenshot of a tweet humorously commenting on Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper look in Paris fashion.

Share icon

Image credits: Billeaudea1Gary

Twitter reply on trolling-related comment about Jaden Smith's red-faced diaper look in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: SgtPepper944

Tweet showing a user responding to a comment about Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper-inspired look in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: JosephNS8

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith with a red-faced look wearing a diaper outfit, sparking hilarious trolling in Paris street style.

Share icon

Image credits: Emilia__writes

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith with a red-faced look wearing a diaper-inspired outfit, sparking hilarious trolling in Paris street style.

Share icon

Image credits: 0xM3Mat

Tweet by user Reasonable Man replying to OliLondonTV with the phrase walking with a poopy diaper.

Share icon

Image credits: GoodAmericanMan

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter comment by Patrick K. Hales reacting to Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper look sparking hilarious trolling in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: Better4Pat

Jaden Smith wearing a red-faced diaper look in Paris, sparking hilarious trolling and social media reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: ManningDrakeOG

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith with a red-faced look and diaper outfit sparking hilarious trolling in Paris street style.

Share icon

Image credits: TrillaMvp

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing humorous comment on toddler walking in a diaper, related to Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper look trolling in Paris.

Share icon

Image credits: fattybagz

Tweet showing a humorous comment trolling Jaden Smith’s red-faced diaper look during Paris appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: KernelDrops