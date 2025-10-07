Jaden Smith Sparks Hilarious Trolling With Red-Faced ‘Diaper’ Look In Paris
Will Smith’s 27-year-old son, Jaden Smith, has become the target of ridicule after attending Paris Fashion Week on October 3 with his underwear on display and his face painted red.
The appearance came as he walked into Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, the same fashion house that had just named him its first men’s creative director weeks earlier.
But what should have been a triumphing moment quickly collapsed as photos of his outfit spread online.
“Will Smith should’ve slapped him instead,” one person wrote.
“Bro went from making movies with Jackie Chan to this,” another added.
Jaden Smith was mocked online after making his first red carpet appearance as Christian Louboutin’s new creative director
Smith was spotted on October 3 at the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
Louboutin, a French luxury designer famous for his red-soled heels, has been expanding into menswear in recent years. For decades, his name was synonymous with women’s stilettos, becoming instantly recognizable on red carpets for their lacquered crimson bottoms.
But as his brand grew into a global powerhouse, he moved into menswear, which is where Jaden comes in.
For the show, Smith arrived in an oversized denim jacket and sagging jeans that revealed his underwear, accessorized with red sneakers, a red belt, and a red cap.
The strangest feature was his face, painted red up to his chin. Photos of the look immediately circulated on social media, where comments piled in questioning both his taste and his relevance.
“When the dad has incredible talent, but the son inherited none of it,” read one viral post.
The house expects Jaden to spearhead its move into shoes and accessories targeted at younger men
The red paint was not entirely random. Weeks earlier, on September 17, Smith had been appointed as Christian Louboutin’s first men’s creative director.
According to the house, the paint symbolized the luxury brand’s iconic red soles.
“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison,” Christian Louboutin said in a press release.
“His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.”
Jaden replied to the press release with a post on Instagram that read:
“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way,” he said.
“I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective.”
Will Smith’s son walks around Paris with his face painted red and his underwear on display.
Jaden Smith has been described as a ‘fashion icon’ by the fashion industry and has been made the new creative director for Christian Louboutin men’s.
Video: Taeib Gedeon pic.twitter.com/OrffeQL78Y
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2025
His responsibilities will reportedly include overseeing four annual collections of men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories, as well as guiding the brand’s broader image across campaigns and events.
His first collection is expected in January 2026.
Netizens criticized the move as an example of nepotism, arguing that Jaden had yet to prove himself in the fashion industry
Image credits: ALee18292798
Despite the fashion house’s endorsement, the public backlash has been relentless. The same red-painted face that was meant to tie him to the brand was instead used online to mock his eccentricity.
“Oh boy, is this what happens when you have daddy’s money but nothing else?” one critic wrote.
“Bro clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” another added.
Other critics argued his new role had nothing to do with proven talent and everything to do with wealth and connections.
“What does he do? What has he accomplished to get any attention at all?” one user asked, voicing the frustration of many who felt Smith had contributed little of substance to fashion.
The backlash is far from Jaden’s first. Over the years, he has made it a habit to attend high-profile events wearing bizarre outfits that almost always backfire.
At the 2025 Grammys, for instance, he showed up in a black headpiece shaped like a castle, drawing more ridicule than admiration.
“I clearly don’t understand fashion,” a viral commenter concluded.
“Just a boy with trash taste,” a netizen wrote
Ok, I'm old and in no way a fashionista, but this is Paris Fashion Week when anyone there can get as creative with their clothing as they want to. His outfits are crazy, but for me they somehow work? Let creative, young rich people do their weird thing. The comment about Wilson c*****d me up, though. 🤣
