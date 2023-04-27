In this article, we’ve collected some bad fashion trends as named by users online. How many do you agree with? Vote for the ones that you would never want to come back, share this article with your fashionista friends, and in the comments, tell us what the worst outfit ever in your wardrobe was.

As with any other matters of taste, fashion styles are a subjective issue. Often, when something new becomes trendy in fashion today, we are very excited to try it out, but a decade later — or sometimes as soon as just a couple of years — we look back at the trend and seriously question everyone’s sanity for ever choosing to wear it.

One of the biggest disputes you will always find online is which decade takes the trophy as the one responsible for the worst fashion trends. Today, one of the most common opinions is that 2000s fashion was truly the master of bad outfits. But while the early aughts did have their fair share of questionable outfits and trends, a lot of people will argue that the ’80s and the ’90s weren’t any better. Others might say that whatever is in fashion today is the most hideous style since the 15th century hennin .

#1 "Ridiculously long fingernails."

#2 "Treating the human body as a fashion trend. Plumped-up lips, fox eyes, labial trimming, b*tt implants... just let bodies be bodies. Change the clothing, the makeup, but surgery for fashion really grinds my gears."

#3 "Fake pockets. To hell with them I say."



OutrageousMix5145 comments: "The shorts I'm wearing right now have fake back pockets. I've tried putting my phone in my back pocket about 10 times today and am ready to just rip the damn shorts off my legs at this point. Yes, I checked to see if they were sewn shut. They're just fake."

#4 "Stickers on hats."



JonnySnowflake comments: "When I was young, I bought a hat and left the sticker on, because it was the thing to do. A few years later I realized it was dumb, and also peeling so I tore it off. Turns out the hat was more faded than I thought. So I stuck my own sticker on to hide the shame."

#5 "Eyelash extensions. They just seem like a lot of work to maintain and not all that hygienic in my opinion."

#6 "Cringe couples clothing. Like 'King and Queen' hoodies, or 'Beauty and Beast shirts."

#7 "Most women's clothing products are thin and aren't quality, if I'm paying for a $40 shirt I'd expect it not to be see-through or shred up in the wash."



user agreed: "Yes! I feel like I waste money replacing worn-out clothes, and it’s so hard to find anything of quality because even ‘high-end’ expensive stuff is thin and flimsy."

#8 "Text on everything! No, I don't want to wear a shirt that says 'Sweet angel'. And clothing with city names I've never been to."



Lextube comments: "I'm from the UK and bought some cheap t-shirts from Primark a few years ago and one of them had the name of some American university on it. A few months later I'm out shopping and an American tourist comes up to me all excited telling me he went to that university and asked when I graduated I felt bad explaining to him it was some 3 quid t-shirt from Primark and I'd never heard of the place."

#9 "Fast fashion. Not just because of short-lived seasonal trends that are in for 3 weeks. Rather because of the damage fast fashion production does to people and the planet. Everyone suffers from it, but especially the people forced to make clothes in cramped spaces and horrid working standards for minimal pay just so people can buy a shirt for 3 dollars from H&M."

#10 "Instagram face. People's faces are starting to homogenize because they’ve all had exactly the same procedures. I saw it described recently as 'trying to look like a sexy baby.'"

#11 "Plucked out and drawn on eyebrows."

#12 "Using the U.S. flag as a garment."

#13 "Fanny packs diagonal across the chest."

#14 "More than anything else women’s shorts that are so short you can see the inside of the pockets hanging down. Obviously, it’s stupid but for some reason it really irritates me."

#15 "Anything written across the arse. Hate that with a passion."

#16 "I don't know if it's gotten beyond New Zeland, but here a lot of young guys are wearing matching shorts and shirts with fruit prints on them, I see it all the time, it's so bizarre. Pineapple has been especially popular this season."



Scholesie09 comments: "Sounds like British music festival outfits."

#17 "I absolutely hate today's fashion of 90s grunge meets sporty spice and the fact that people think they are being original. The 90s was only 10 years ago!"

#18 "I'm not a fan of those wide panel sandals with the fur/fake fur over it. They look like you're wearing slippers out in public."

#19 "As a woman, sheer shirts and dresses. I don't want to have to wear a cami under every damn shirt!"



yma_bean replied: "I think it’s a way to get you to spend more money."

#20 "When I was in high school, a lot of people would wear moccasins and Nike Elite socks. One of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen."

#21 "Cut outs in every dress and crops everywhere! Like just let me buy something that covers up all my pudgy belly."



keillamarie replied: "I look like Winnie Pooh with all that cropped stuff."

#22 "Here in Dublin, cycling shorts are having a moment and they look hideous. It's mostly younger women, teenagers, and women in their early 20s - the kind of people who have the figures to pull off such an unforgiving item of clothing. They wear them with heels mostly - all dressed up on the top half like they are going out clubbing then, on the bottom half, cycling shorts and heels. I just do not get it! It's such an unflattering look and it also looks ridiculous."

#23 "There are a lot of people dressed in Supreme or Gucci apparel. It's ridiculous."

#24 "Just trends in general. Wear what you love whenever you want!"

#25 "Spend 500$ on shoes and never wear them."

#26 "Lip injections like half the size of your face don’t make you look more attractive."

#27 "Those cold shoulder shirts (shirts with the shoulders cut out but still have sleeves). They rarely look stylish and almost always look cheap. They're like shirt mullets."

#28 "That men’s underwear with 'Addicted' printed on the waistband. Addicted to what, the wearer or paying too much for skivvies? Seriously creeps me out."

#29 Women's jackets that stop just above the bottom rib. When I'm wearing a jacket, I'm wearing it because I'm COLD, not as a fashion statement!"

#30 "Still has to be guys with their pants falling down and their underwear showing. How in the world did that ever become fashionable?"

#31 "Fake freckles."

#32 "Burberry literally burns their merchandise, just for the sake of maintaining their 'luxury' and 'exclusive' corporate image. Literally destroying perfectly usable clothing or products and wasting our world’s finite resources. Screw Burberry!"

#33 "Low-rise jeans."

#34 "The shoulder pads/poofy shoulder trend. I already have Broad muscly shoulders and upper body, I don’t want to look like the top half of the rock in a cute shirt."

#35 "Camouflage. It looks ridiculous unless you're actively hunting or hiding in a sniper's nest in combat."

#36 "Dried out, untrimmed, long beards."

#37 "Wearing a triangle bikini top UPSIDE DOWN? Is it really necessary?!"

#38 "Overlining your Cupid's bow. It looks ridiculous, like two blobs of bubble gum stacked on each other."

#39 "EXTREMELY ripped jeans. Every year it gets worse and worse."



BlackGuysYeah comments: "I grew up working construction. Lots of rips in my jeans. Every once in a while the trend would circle back and there I’d be, in fashion, accidentally."

#40 "Hating on skinny jeans. They are the only jeans that fit me well, I don't wear the super tight ones but the skinny jeans I do wear fit my shape better than the other types do."

#41 "Sweats with high heels."

#42 "Drop-crotch pants."

#43 "Fila shoes. No idea why people like those bulky abominations so much, they make ya look like a Kingdom Hearts character."

#44 "The curly perm looking hair that Gen Z has now."

#45 "Making employees wear clothes that are easily stained."



-tehdevilsadvocate- replied: "100% agree. I work at a truck dealership and they used to make us wear khakis. Even the warehouse and parts employees. It is impossible to get grease or coolant stains out of those f*ckers. Before we just decided to ignore that rule everybody was walking around with all kinds of fun and dubious stains."

#46 "Boxy shirts. As a thin woman with a long torso but curvy hips, it is so hard to find t-shirts at the moment that are flattering on me and don't make me look like a straight-up rectangle."

#47 "The 3 inches missing at the end of every single pant I buy."

#48 "Crocs. I'm sorry, but someone with them, combined with some weird chain and a broccoli haircut is a recipe for disaster."

#49 "Socks and slider. I can get the after-sports reasons, etc. But I’m talking about people wearing it as streetwear.



What I’m on about is someone walking down the street in the rain trying to look like a badman but going home with trench foot."

#50 "Bucket hats. Teen boys in bucket hats look like douches."

#51 "Animal prints. Urgh."

#52 "Septum piercing rings."

#53 "Those microscopic luxury bags that can't even fit a phone in them."



xtina42 comments: "Yet still cost ya $500!!!"

#54 "This is not clothes related but these Instagram house decors where everything is either beige or has an accent of sepia colors. Even the kid's clothes match the decor. That ain't real life."



TAOS086 comments: "Grey faux wooden floorboards have entered the chat."

#55 "For the love of God, why is the mullet back?"