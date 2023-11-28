Fans Are “Confused” By Will And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship Status After They Share Kiss

ADVERTISEMENT

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have once again confused the internet with their questionable relationship status.

The controversial couple appeared in wholesome family Thanksgiving pictures which were shared by Jada on her Instagram account.

Will was photographed sharing a kiss on Jada’s head, as other pictures displayed other family members posing as a cheery group.

Both children, Jaden and Willow Smith, appeared in the heartwarming black and white pictures.

Jada wrote in the caption of her Instagram post: “A perfect Thanksgiving Day.

“I hope yours was as well.”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith shared Thanksgiving pictures of themselves surrounded by family, which confused many fans

Share icon

Image credits: willsmith

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star took to his own Instagram page to share a carousel of the same photoshoot, as he wrote in the caption: “Best Thanksgiving Ever! (That’s Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!)”

Nevertheless, the display of affection left some Instagram users confused, as a person wrote: “I’m just so confused about y’all life!”

Share icon

Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

A separate individual commented: “Look like a married couple to me not a separated one.”

Another person chimed in: “I’m confused lol.”

“Best Thanksgiving Ever!” Will wrote on Instagram

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: willsmith

Last month, reports revealed that the power couple had been in fact separated for the past seven years.

The Red Table Talk presenter made the surprising revelation in her new memoir, Worthy.

Jada echoed this announcement in a few interviews whilst promoting her book, and confessed that she and her husband had been leading separate lives since 2016.

Share icon

Image credits: willsmith

The 52-year-old also admitted that she was separated from Will when he whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

Additionally, Jada confirmed that she and the 55-year-old father to her children had been pretending to be a committed married couple for quite some time, keeping up with the charade at public events, and denying any questions asking whether they had separated.

Last month, reports revealed that the power couple had in fact been separated for the past seven years

Share icon

Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

Will and Jada’s relationship had been at the forefront of some negative headlines before when the Queen Cleopatra executive revealed that she had had an “entanglement” with a family friend, 31-year-old singer August Alsina.

All and all, divorce seemed to be out of the question for the unconventional married couple, as Jada had reportedly said she was committed to “working through anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TheDrewBarrymoreShow

However, Chris, who at one point believed rumors Jada and Will were getting divorced, reportedly asked Jada out.

The actress told People: “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce.

Jada said in an interview that she was “unclear on the reason why Will is so upset” at the 2022 Oscars ceremony

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

“And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce.

“So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’

“He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’

“I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

Naturally, this occurrence happened before the outrageous 2022 Oscar ceremony, where the comedian met Will’s hand after cracking a G.I. Jane joke about Jada’s bald head amidst her alopecia diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Smith also reflected on the shocking events and said that when Will hit Chris, she initially didn’t even think it was real.

“We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife,” Jada revealed

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

Jada explained: “I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ … I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’

“It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.

The mom-of-two also confessed that she had been “unclear on the reason why Will is so upset,” as they had been secretly separated since 2016.

You can watch Jada’s interview with Today below:

She said: “We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife.

“But when I hear Will yell ‘wife’ in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of ‘Oh sh*t…I am his wife!’ happens instantly.”

Will later told the New York Times: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate interview with Today, Jada clarified: “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together… back to a life partnership, yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process.

“I came into that with very specific ideas, right?

“Very specific ideas that were blocks.

“To me just seeing Will to who he is.

“He can’t be this perfect idealized husband.

“I have to be able to accept him for the human he is.

“He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there.

“We really have been working hard.”

People were scratching their heads over Jada and Will’s recent photos