“Lost His Way”: Will Smith’s Son Jaden Sparks Concern With “Strange” Appearance In New Video
Celebrities, News

"Lost His Way": Will Smith's Son Jaden Sparks Concern With "Strange" Appearance In New Video

Is Jaden Smith’s new appearance cause for concern? Social media certainly thinks so.

As the Hollywood star stepped outside to greet a few fans and paparazzi, netizens became a little concerned with his rugged look, labeling his appearance as “strange.”

Dom Lucre, a user on X who goes by the nickname ‘Breaker of Narratives,’ posted a 34-second clip on the social media platform — one that’s gained more than 15 million views and upwards of 9,000 comments.

Highlights
  • Jaden Smith's rugged appearance in a viral video sparked concerns on social media.
  • Dom Lucre's tweet of Jaden holding his pants up gained over 15 million views.
  • Netizens criticized Jaden's look, comparing him to an ex-convict and someone who had lost his way.
    Jaden Smith’s rugged appearance as he stepped outside to greet fans was labeled as “strange”

    Young man with dreadlocks wearing a large chain necklace and a black top in a car.

    Image credits: Jaden Smith

    “DEVELOPING: Hollywood actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith has been going viral after being spotted with a strange appearance where he can be seen physically holding his pants up to prevent them from falling to his ankles,” read the caption.

    And, as usual, those on the Internet were quick to jump to conclusions.

    Jaden Smith with unique style, holding a drink near a car at night.

    Image credits: dom_lucre

    “It’s so sad to see these young men so lost,” read one comment.

    “He looks like a ex-convict looking for action in a ghetto gay bar…” another judged. “Rather sad to see him travel this road.” 

    Another noted, “Questioning one’s self-worth will do that to you.”

    “The apple didn’t ‘fall’ from the tree,” one user said, referencing his father Will Smith. “It rotted!”

    “He looks ridiculous,” someone labeled. “Such a shame he can’t see it. A culture full of rebellion, disrespect, pride and self-worship.”

    A lot of netizens thought he looked rather lost

    Teen in streetwear with unique hairstyle, standing outdoors, sparking concern with appearance in new video.

    Image credits: dom_lucre

    A netizen asked, “What is it about dressing like that, that is ‘cool’ or whatever else it supposedly represents? I genuinely don’t get it.” 

    One comment echoed a similar sentiment, “Why do they wear their pants like that. Please know that I live in Ireland and genuinely do not understand this.”

    Person with unusual style at colorful location, seated with equipment. Sparks concern for 'strange' appearance.

    Image credits: Jaden Smith

    Jaden Smith isn’t entirely new to conversation regarding his physical appearance. The uproar started a while ago, and it’s only continued into this new year.

    During the Grammys last month, people were left blinking in shock as the 26-year-old showed up to the awards ceremony with a black castle fitted onto his head, posing with his sister Willow Smith on the red carpet.

    The 2025 Grammys was a separate incident where Jaden Smith was mocked for his fashion choices

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    While the rest of his attire was quite conventional, wearing a black tuxedo and white collared shirt underneath, fans couldn’t help but share their shock on social media.

    “Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” one person wrote.

    “Talk about having a roof over your head,” another joked.

    But one user seemed particularly stressed out as they exclaimed, “What the hell is even that? How do you expect anyone to take you seriously with a frigging house oh [sic] your head?”

    “If people are so desperate for attention, maybe they should do something that makes the world a better place rather than looking the most foolish,” said someone.

    Young man in a dark outfit with hood up, standing in an industrial setting, sparking concern with his appearance.

    Image credits: Jaden Smith

    While nothing is confirmed, the second-youngest Smith is reportedly set to appear in Karate Kid: Legends and After Earth 2, which are both scheduled to come out in 2025.

    “He has lost his way,” one person claimed

    Tweet expressing concern over Jaden's appearance, stating "He has lost his way. Tragic.

    Image credits: iwashington

    Tweet expressing concern over young men feeling lost.

    Image credits: WyoKat262

    Tweet reply to dom_lucre expresses concern over Jaden Smith's appearance.

    Image credits: PaulaSue4748

    Tweet reply to @dom_lucre about style, dated March 8, 2025, expressing concern over a style comeback.

    Image credits: Dizziboza

    Tweet discussing appearance changes, mentioning "better than when he was wearing a dress.

    Image credits: TwiggyFitness

    Social media comment calling someone a "Weirdo" in response to a video.

    Image credits: severo_michele

    Tweet response about Jaden's appearance, suggesting a belt, dated March 8, 2025, with eight likes.

    Image credits: Uvi_007

    Tweet by Quiet Storms calling someone a "Clown" with a timestamp.

    Image credits: storms_quiet

    Tweet expressing concern over Jaden Smith's appearance, describing it as "strange" and "sad.

    Image credits: moyeti_freebird

    Tweet discussing Jaden Smith's appearance, mentioning the Smith kids as "always been weird.

    Image credits: CutespiracyT

    Tweet referencing Jaden with a humorous comment about moving to Bel-Air.

    Image credits: BackThebluecool

    Tweet mentioning Jaden Smith's appearance with humor about a belt commercial audition.

    Image credits: IredcapI

    Tweet reading "The youth is cooked" by user @Sergizzle91, related to Jaden's strange appearance.

    Image credits: Sergizzle91

    Tweet speculating about Jaden Smith's clothing and Will Smith's finances.

    Image credits: WileyCoyote719

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

