“Lost His Way”: Will Smith’s Son Jaden Sparks Concern With “Strange” Appearance In New Video

Is Jaden Smith’s new appearance cause for concern? Social media certainly thinks so.

As the Hollywood star stepped outside to greet a few fans and paparazzi, netizens became a little concerned with his rugged look, labeling his appearance as “strange.”

Dom Lucre, a user on X who goes by the nickname ‘Breaker of Narratives,’ posted a 34-second clip on the social media platform — one that’s gained more than 15 million views and upwards of 9,000 comments.

Jaden Smith’s rugged appearance as he stepped outside to greet fans was labeled as “strange”

“DEVELOPING: Hollywood actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith has been going viral after being spotted with a strange appearance where he can be seen physically holding his pants up to prevent them from falling to his ankles,” read the caption.

And, as usual, those on the Internet were quick to jump to conclusions.

“It’s so sad to see these young men so lost,” read one comment.

“He looks like a ex-convict looking for action in a ghetto gay bar…” another judged. “Rather sad to see him travel this road.”

Another noted, “Questioning one’s self-worth will do that to you.”

“The apple didn’t ‘fall’ from the tree,” one user said, referencing his father Will Smith. “It rotted!”

“He looks ridiculous,” someone labeled. “Such a shame he can’t see it. A culture full of rebellion, disrespect, pride and self-worship.”

A lot of netizens thought he looked rather lost

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Hollywood actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith has been going viral after being spotted with a strange appearance where he can be seen physically holding his pants up to prevent them from falling to his ankles. pic.twitter.com/attjy3SltO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 7, 2025

A netizen asked, “What is it about dressing like that, that is ‘cool’ or whatever else it supposedly represents? I genuinely don’t get it.”

One comment echoed a similar sentiment, “Why do they wear their pants like that. Please know that I live in Ireland and genuinely do not understand this.”

Jaden Smith isn’t entirely new to conversation regarding his physical appearance. The uproar started a while ago, and it’s only continued into this new year.

During the Grammys last month, people were left blinking in shock as the 26-year-old showed up to the awards ceremony with a black castle fitted onto his head, posing with his sister Willow Smith on the red carpet.

The 2025 Grammys was a separate incident where Jaden Smith was mocked for his fashion choices

While the rest of his attire was quite conventional, wearing a black tuxedo and white collared shirt underneath, fans couldn’t help but share their shock on social media.

“Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” one person wrote.

“Talk about having a roof over your head,” another joked.

But one user seemed particularly stressed out as they exclaimed, “What the hell is even that? How do you expect anyone to take you seriously with a frigging house oh [sic] your head?”

“If people are so desperate for attention, maybe they should do something that makes the world a better place rather than looking the most foolish,” said someone.

While nothing is confirmed, the second-youngest Smith is reportedly set to appear in Karate Kid: Legends and After Earth 2, which are both scheduled to come out in 2025.

“He has lost his way,” one person claimed

