Fashion is all about courage. If you’re feeling confident enough, you can pull off anything… or, well, just about anything. You see, no matter how much we might say that taste is subjective, there are some objectively awful design decisions that make style aficionados go, “Oh, honey, no,” “Lord protect us,” or simply, “Ew!”

The ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’ Facebook group is a niche on the internet where people get together to post pics of fashion disasters and then poke fun at them for how ridiculous they look. It’s very enjoyable. We’ve collected the worst offenders to share with you today, Pandas. But before you scroll down, don’t forget to hold on tight to your awesome fashion sense.

Bored Panda got in touch with Adrianna, the founder and one of the administrators of ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty,' and she was kind enough to share her thoughts about the group, the community, and bad clothing designs. Read on for our full interview with her. Oh, and remember, Pandas: it’s all about having fun shaming the clothes, shoes, and accessories, not the person wearing them!

#1

Need A Shirt? Use Ur Pants

Need A Shirt? Use Ur Pants

Alexa McClain

16 points
POST
View more comments
#2

From Another Group Lol

From Another Group Lol

Jason Robinson

16 points
POST
View more comments
#3

Seen On My Insta

Seen On My Insta

Caitlyn Christine

16 points
POST
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
1 hour ago

For people who can't decide whether they're coming or going.

5
5 points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Adrianna, the founder of ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty,' revealed to Bored Panda that she created the group "out of spite of another group."

"It has grown huge since August of 2021 when I made the group," she told us via Facebook. The group is open to everybody, everyone is welcome, and shaming bodies isn't tolerated.

According to her, managing a group of this size isn't super complicated like it might appear from an outsider's perspective. However, "it can get a bit chaotic with the 30+ post approvals a day!"
#4

Eye Don't Know About This One…

Eye Don’t Know About This One…

Tracy Jones

15 points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago

with the right outfit, these could work

2
2 points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

I'd Say I Hate It But It's A Love/Hate

I'd Say I Hate It But It's A Love/Hate

Ess Lea

15 points
POST
View more comments
#6

Brits 2023

Brits 2023

SAM SMITH

15 points
POST
Aaron Mccullough
Aaron Mccullough
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I have a theory that he studied Lady Gaga and thought, "I could do more."

1
1 point
reply
View more comments

One of the recurring challenges the team running the group has to deal with is the number of reposts that people share. "We really enjoy all of our wonderful group members and their constant love and support for the group," Adrianna praised the community.

We were interested to get the group founder's opinion on why clothing designers sometimes end up creating such bizarre pieces. "I think it’s because they want to push their creativity into artwork. I think they use it as a creative medium," Adrianna said that some designers might not consider their creations fit for everyday use.

"I think they know it’s not an everyday outfit but they still look for ways to make it so outside of normal so that it has potential to give them more publicity," she said, adding that some designs might not actually be all that bad—simply incredibly creative.
#7

Too Many Layers For Me

Too Many Layers For Me

Megan Fusaro

13 points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago

All the left over scraps from your granny's patchwork blanket.

1
1 point
reply
View more comments
#8

We're Indeed Living On The Last Days

We're Indeed Living On The Last Days

Dali Ekapa

13 points
POST
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago

How do you wash them if the shoes are attached??!?

2
2 points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

I Showed These To My Sister And She Yelled "Joots" Found (And Left) At The Goodwill

I Showed These To My Sister And She Yelled "Joots" Found (And Left) At The Goodwill

Elley Chadwick

13 points
POST
View more comments

Bored Panda was also curious how Adrianna envisions the future of the Facebook group. She opened up to us that she likes ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty' just the way it is and will "love it no matter what!"

"I have a great team with me and I’m excited to see where it goes!"

To call the fashion industry huge would be an understatement. The global apparel market is estimated to generate a jaw-dropping $1.7 trillion in 2023, according to Gitnux. By far the biggest apparel market is located in the United States. In 2022, clothes sales there reached a whopping $310 billion.

Meanwhile, Statista notes that the apparel industry’s revenue had reached $1.53 trillion in 2022, potentially growing to nearly $2 trillion by 2027. Unfortunately, a market so big creates tons of waste. 
#10

Um No!

Um No!

Christy Wyrtzen

13 points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I'd buy it and dress those little tootsies in a different pair of doll shoes every day, just to terrify people.

0
0 points
reply
View more comments
#11

Not Shein But…

Not Shein But…

Aimee Clark

12 points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

What Is Thiss

What Is Thiss

Savannah Paytash

12 points
POST
Klingsor
Klingsor
Community Member
1 hour ago

We repurposed the bag for not carrying things.

1
1 point
reply
View more comments

As Earth.org points out, 92 million tonnes of textiles are wasted each year and end up in landfills. Or, to put it in slightly more down-to-earth terms, that’s the same as a rubbish truck full of clothes dumping everything in a landfill every single second. Meanwhile, textile waste in the US is equivalent to an American throwing out an average of 37kg (81.5 lbs) of clothes each year.

With this in mind, it makes sense that people buy fewer clothes and that their wardrobes only have high-quality items that they genuinely love. What you don’t want to see is mass-produced, seasonal garbage that ends up being thrown in the bin the moment fashion trends change. It’s not only consumers who are responsible here though. Clothes designers, too, have to strive to create items that have long-lasting value.
#13

First Post, Saw These Bad Boys On Instagram

First Post, Saw These Bad Boys On Instagram

Jessica Chiasson

12 points
POST
View more comments
#14

Not Shein, But Sure Its Shéiny

Not Shein, But Sure Its Shéiny

Felicia Felicia

12 points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Her Nan will be so mad when she realised all her pot pourri has gone!

5
5 points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Spotted This In A Bad Taxedermie Group I'm In... What A Beauty! Xd

Spotted This In A Bad Taxedermie Group I'm In... What A Beauty! Xd

Stefanie Aigner

12 points
POST
KiwiKween84
KiwiKween84
Community Member
56 minutes ago

These are violently American.

0
0 points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Created in the last days of summer, 2021, ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’ has amassed nearly 52k members in the nearly 2 years since then. The Facebook group is focused on a single thing: “We are just here to shame clothes!!”

So if you’re planning on joining the group, remember that you’re supposed to have fun by sharing witty and barbed quips about terrible clothing designs. However, this doesn’t mean that you can write just about anything: there are certain rules that you have to keep in mind to ensure that everyone in the community is enjoying themselves.
#16

I Have No Words. Yes, That's A Handbag

I Have No Words. Yes, That's A Handbag

Megan Mosforth

12 points
POST
𝖊𝖆
𝖊𝖆
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This woman is so desperate for attention her outfits get more and more outrageous and ridiculous. Almost painful to watch. Wish papers like the DM would stop posting her photos

0
0 points
reply
View more comments
#17

Facepalm

Facepalm

Teresita Gutierrez

11 points
POST
View more comments
#18

I Love Weird But This Doesnt Look Very Comfortable

I Love Weird But This Doesnt Look Very Comfortable

Annet Houwen

11 points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago

i'd own these. Idk how often i'd wear 'em, but I like them

1
1 point
reply

First things first, try to remember that the entire point of the ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’ project is poking fun at bad designs. Not people, but their clothes! It should never be the person wearing or modeling the outfit who gets insulted.

The administrators and moderators stress that there should be absolutely no awful behavior on the group. “We like silly, not mean,” they point out. Dehumanizing language of any kind is not allowed. There’s a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of bullying, ableism, sexism, transphobia, racism, and homophobia. If you ignore this, you’ll be banned. It’s as simple as that.
#19

These Just Look Uncomfortable. Aliexpress Btw

These Just Look Uncomfortable. Aliexpress Btw

Christy Wyrtzen

10 points
POST
Leanne Davidson-Watt
Leanne Davidson-Watt
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe I've gone crazy but I actually like these!

4
4 points
reply
View more comments
#20

I Recently Had To Throw Away A Cactus Plant That Had A Rotting Disease That Looked Very Similar To This

I Recently Had To Throw Away A Cactus Plant That Had A Rotting Disease That Looked Very Similar To This

Amy Grace Hill

10 points
POST
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Trouble With Tribbles tribute jacket.

6
6 points
reply
View more comments
#21

Exactly The Ring I Was Looking For Thank You Shein

Exactly The Ring I Was Looking For Thank You Shein

Kaylee Ingram

9 points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can't look at anymore, good luck!!

1
1 point
reply

The team running the group explains that “authentic, expressive discussions make groups great, but may also be sensitive and private. What's shared in the group should stay in the group.” According to them, nobody should message another member of the group without getting explicit permission that they can do so. Meanwhile, members are asked to censor any and all private information in the pics and screenshots they share on ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty.’

The team notes that the entire community is supposed to be supportive of all bodies and identities here. “We do not allow people to be disrespected for their health, gender, sexual orientation, or anything similar. Some people will never be healthy and they are still deserving of respect,” they write.
#22

Teeth Vibes

Teeth Vibes

Bianca Olivas

9 points
POST
Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

These just look like another style of Yeezy's, if you ask me

1
1 point
reply
#23

If My Eyeballs Had To See These, Yours Do Too

If My Eyeballs Had To See These, Yours Do Too

Braedon Hill

9 points
POST
View more comments
#24

Why

Why

Mickayla Vergotine

9 points
POST
View more comments

Meanwhile, members are urged not to post sexually suggestive clothing, lingerie, or men’s underwear. “If you are unsure, go the safe route and do not post.”

As a whole, the team running the group asks its members to think about the community and put it first. “Give more than you take in this group. Self-promotion, spam, and irrelevant links aren't allowed. Make sure everyone feels safe.”
#25

In Case You Can't Decide

In Case You Can't Decide

Leslie Barber

8 points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
1 hour ago

It took me wayyy to long to realise...

0
0 points
reply
#26

Beautiful Slippers

Beautiful Slippers

Giulia Tirri

8 points
POST
#27

>.>

>.>

Amanda Dye

8 points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Without the double heels, l like them

0
0 points
reply
View more comments

‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’ is far from the only clothes-shaming group on social media. Previously, Bored Panda spoke to Mary Waldron, the founder of ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress.’ In her opinion, clothes can be considered to be really bad if they’re utterly impractical.

"The dresses I tend to really gawk at are the ones that look like they could fall off, tear, or just completely malfunction at any given moment.” However, personal taste is still a factor. "At the end of the day, if a dress makes you feel happy when you wear it, then you wear it relentlessly because your body is your own to dress how you want to."
#28

I'm Logging Out!

I'm Logging Out!

OG RON

7 points
POST
#29

Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty

Lia Bia

7 points
POST
KiwiKween84
KiwiKween84
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Cute and cool with the right fashion look.

0
0 points
reply
#30

Fashion

Fashion

Eleftheria Lilly Mwraith

7 points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Why does it look dirty and gross!🤮🤢

1
1 point
reply

Which of the fashion disasters in this list frightened you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any items that you’d have the courage to wear out and about? Were there any pieces that you genuinely loved and can’t see the hate? Share your honest thoughts in the comments! And always remember, keep the criticism focused on the clothes, not the people wearing them.
#31

I Was Looking For Inspo For A Cyberpunk Thing I'm Doing, And I Mean... It's The Color I Want. Not Sure What Vibe This Is Though

I Was Looking For Inspo For A Cyberpunk Thing I'm Doing, And I Mean... It's The Color I Want. Not Sure What Vibe This Is Though

Ronni Virgil Danger Merz

7 points
POST
#32

Goodwill Has It Going On

Goodwill Has It Going On

Christy Wyrtzen

7 points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
24 minutes ago

🎶You are the Dancing Queen 🎶

0
0 points
reply
View more comments
#33

It's Giving Me 5-Minute Crafts Vibes

It's Giving Me 5-Minute Crafts Vibes

Johana Minera

7 points
POST
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it come with a built in Powerbank? And is it available in Black?

0
0points
reply
#34

Not Shein, But It's Kinda Pretty

Not Shein, But It's Kinda Pretty

Matikarn Dechlo Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#35

Was Scrolling For Fun At Work, Kid Came Up Behind Me And Said “Ms James That’s Benjamin Franklin” And I Can’t Deal

Was Scrolling For Fun At Work, Kid Came Up Behind Me And Said “Ms James That’s Benjamin Franklin” And I Can’t Deal

Ashley James Report

7points
POST
#36

I'd Be Afraid To Sneeze

I'd Be Afraid To Sneeze

Christy Wyrtzen Report

7points
POST
#37

Catch Me At The Club In These

Catch Me At The Club In These

Kali Martin Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#38

My Own Body Does This For Me

My Own Body Does This For Me

Moriah Wilmas Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Just Why

Just Why

Reyna Givhan Report

7points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“i told you to stop playing with my slinky!”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

No Need To Even Shop Shein!! Just Grab The Press And Seal And You’re Out The Door!

No Need To Even Shop Shein!! Just Grab The Press And Seal And You’re Out The Door!

Jenna Hudson Lenn Report

7points
POST
#41

I Ordered A Large Order From Shein And 2 Things Came In Early. One Was Supposed To Be The White Boots. These Are The Shoes They Sent Me Instead 😂🤣 Not Even Close. Bright Side, My Cats Seem To Love Them Lmao

I Ordered A Large Order From Shein And 2 Things Came In Early. One Was Supposed To Be The White Boots. These Are The Shoes They Sent Me Instead 😂🤣 Not Even Close. Bright Side, My Cats Seem To Love Them Lmao

Saraya Thomsen Report

7points
POST
#42

I’ve Been Laughing At This Outfit For Days

I’ve Been Laughing At This Outfit For Days

Samantha Glover Report

6points
POST
#43

Not Shein, But A Local Market

Not Shein, But A Local Market

Nikita Rothschild Report

6points
POST
#44

Half Sweater Half Dress Shirt

Half Sweater Half Dress Shirt

Jill Rutten Report

6points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would’ve totally worn this back in my sexsi days!

0
0points
reply
#45

What In The 5 Minutes Crafts

What In The 5 Minutes Crafts

Charlotte Gijsemans Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Mr. Snappy

Mr. Snappy

Megan Fusaro Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Facepalm

Facepalm

Livy Tilley Report

6points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooo the twisted ankles.

1
1point
reply
#48

Well They're Just Not Going To Protect Your Eyes From Anything

Well They're Just Not Going To Protect Your Eyes From Anything

Kimberley Fay Ormston Report

6points
POST
#49

Its Giving

Its Giving

Grass Berg Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#50

This "Skirt"

This "Skirt"

Absentia Lilith Xuicoatl Report

6points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they really don’t want us to have pockets

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

I Think I'd Have To Try It On For Fun If I Saw It But

I Think I'd Have To Try It On For Fun If I Saw It But

Jacqie Craddock Report

6points
POST
#52

Found In The Wild. This Group Is Definitely Affecting My Algorithms 🤣 I Was Looking Online For A Bag For Work Recently This Is Definitely Not Right For My Work

Found In The Wild. This Group Is Definitely Affecting My Algorithms 🤣 I Was Looking Online For A Bag For Work Recently This Is Definitely Not Right For My Work

Jenny Hilliar Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

I’m Dead

I’m Dead

Sydney Sheridan Report

6points
POST
#54

I Found Another One I Think

I Found Another One I Think

Kaiya van Ginkel Report

6points
POST
#55

Face Not Covered Because She’s A Celebrity

Face Not Covered Because She’s A Celebrity

anon Report

6points
POST
#56

I Think Its Supposed To Be High Fashion

I Think Its Supposed To Be High Fashion

Savannah Paytash Report

6points
POST
KiwiKween84
KiwiKween84
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she unfortunately suffers from Anorexia. :/

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#57

Boot Flops

Boot Flops

Rachel Hernandez Report

6points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cowboy Fred Flintstone.

0
0points
reply
#58

What

What

Savannah Paytash Report