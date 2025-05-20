ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the best-known actors and models walked the red carpet on the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival.

This year, attendees were met with a last-minute change to the official dress code just hours before the festival began. The changes were reportedly enforced to shift attention away from looks deemed too extravagant or indecent, and back to the film industry, which remains the heart of the event.

The new dress code for the event, which runs until May 24, prohibits “n*ked dressing” for “decency reasons.” It also bans “voluminous outfits,” specifically those with “large trains that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.”

Several stars either ignored the new rules or pushed their limits with revealing ensembles. Meanwhile, others sparked conversation with looks considered to be too casual—or simply too unusual—for the occasion.

These are the 15 biggest fashion fails and blunders that have marked the 78th Cannes Film Festival so far.