The Biggest Fashion Disasters Of Cannes Film Festival 2025, Including Nicole Kidman’s Wig Fail
Some of the best-known actors and models walked the red carpet on the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival.
This year, attendees were met with a last-minute change to the official dress code just hours before the festival began. The changes were reportedly enforced to shift attention away from looks deemed too extravagant or indecent, and back to the film industry, which remains the heart of the event.
The new dress code for the event, which runs until May 24, prohibits “n*ked dressing” for “decency reasons.” It also bans “voluminous outfits,” specifically those with “large trains that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.”
Several stars either ignored the new rules or pushed their limits with revealing ensembles. Meanwhile, others sparked conversation with looks considered to be too casual—or simply too unusual—for the occasion.
These are the 15 biggest fashion fails and blunders that have marked the 78th Cannes Film Festival so far.
Halle Berry's last minute wardrobe change
The Monster’s Ball actress revealed that she had to make a last-minute change to her Cannes look after learning about the updated dress code.
Speaking at the festival's first press conference, Halle said: “I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big.
“Of course, I'm going to follow the rules, so I had to make a pivot.”
She then supported the ban on sheer looks or outfits that show more skin, saying, “But the nud*ty part, I do think, is also a good move.”
Ultimately, Halle wore a chic Chanel suit with floral detailing for the red carpet premiere of The Phoenician Scheme. The jacket was tied at the top by a bow that subtly revealed her black bra.
Jennifer Lawrence's long train is stepped on by co-star
Jennifer experienced an awkward moment in front of the cameras when her Die My Love co-star, Robert Pattinson, accidentally stepped on the train of her Dior couture gown.
The Twilight star immediately tried to fix her dress as the two actors laughed off the incident.
Jennifer’s custom dress was inspired by a 1949 Christian Dior Poulenc gown, according to her stylist Jamie Mizrahi.
The strapless gown featured multiple layers of pleated fabric and a tie around the waist, which was thinner than the designer’s original version.
Dakota Johnson (almost) violating dress code in translucent Gucci gown
Dakota wore a translucent Gucci dress to the Kering Women in Motion Awards, which many felt violated the dress code prohibiting revealing looks.
The sheer silver gown featured a halter neckline and showcased her silhouette, with her modesty covered by skin-toned underwear.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star topped off the look with her hair pulled back in an effortless pony and wore a soft, smokey eye make-up.
The actress, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, attended her first Cannes Film Festival to promote her dark comedy, Splitsville, which she also produced.
“I mostly don't care for sheer, but this is sheer done really well,” one Redditor wrote about the look, while another said, “The circular cups are super weird and ruin this for me.”
Heidi Klum defying the dress code in see-through gown
Heidi Klum donned an Elie Saab look for the screening of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning that raised a few eyebrows online.
Some argued that the gown violated the new conservative guidelines, as it featured a plunging neckline and sheer panels.
The German model changed into a different outfit for the screening of Partir Un Jour: a ruffled pink gown with a dramatic train by the same designer.
The gown more clearly broke the prestigious festival’s dress code, which prohibits “voluminous outfits,” particularly “those with a large train.”
Nicole Kidman's visible wig
The Oscar-winning actress suffered a hairstyle mishap at the event’s Kering Women in Motion Awards, which honors the contributions of women in the film industry.
Fans noticed that Nicole wore a wig to add volume to her hair, as the mesh wig cap was visible while she posed for photos on the red carpet.
“The hair is a wig topper and does not match her natural bangs left out. It’s so noticeable in every single picture,” one comment read.
Accepting the award, the star said: “I’m so happy to be here supporting women’s voices in cinema. I’m an advocate and want to continue moving forward with my pledge. It ain’t over.”
For the event, the Babygirl actress opted for a red floral lace dress by Balenciaga.
Alexander Skarsgård's bold leather boots
Alexander took a fashion risk by tucking the pants of his Saint Laurent tuxedo into thigh-high leather boots.
The leather detail was likely a nod to his X-rated film, Pillion, in which he plays the leader of a biker group. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the festival.
However, many were not fans of the bold accessory.
"Now why is he in thigh high boots 😂" one person asked. Another joked that the look was probably part of a "humiliation ritual.”
Others noticed that Pedro Pascal wore the same Saint Laurent boots to the The Last of Us Season 2 premiere. The Chilean actor paired them with leather pants, a blue turtleneck, and a plaid jacket.
Urvashi Rautela's mesh dress ripping
Eagle-eyed fans spotted a tear in the Indian actress’s outfit as she walked the red carpet for the screening of L'Agent Secret.
Urvashi’s black, floor-length gown by Naja Saade Couture had a rip in the seam where the mesh sleeve connected to the rest of the dress.
As the 31-year-old star raised her hand to wave at the cameras, social media users quickly noticed a hole near her arm.
The dress featured a corseted bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a voluminous skirt made of layered silk. For her glam, she wore heavy eyeliner with pink lips and styled her hair in an elegant updo.
Farhana Bodi's "structured Barbie" look
The Dubai Bling star walked the red carpet in an extravagant pink dress by Atelier Zuhra, featuring sculptural ruffles from head to toe.
“This is my dream dress. I’m going to be a Barbie on the red carpet tonight,” Farhana said in a video that showed her getting ready for the event.
But netizens pointed out that the TV personality appeared to have completely ignored the ban on garments that "hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests."
One user commented that the look would have been better suited for a different event: “Literally this would eat at the Met Gala 2024 because it looks like a flower.”
Jonathan Guilherme's exposing his backside in barely-there look
Jonathan, the star of I Only Rest in the Storm, turned heads at the film festival by wearing an outfit that left his backside fully exposed.
Many agreed it was the look that most directly violated the new dress code, with some speculating it was a deliberate act of rebellion against the policy.
Netizens criticized the outfit as attention-seeking, with one commenter writing, “Absolutely ridiculous! He’d be spending all night hoisting it up so it didn’t slip down to his knees!”
The Brazilian actor’s film was screened outside the official competition in a category reserved for emerging talents.
Bella Hadid's wink to the newly enforced ban
Bella wore a custom Saint Laurent gown which defied the new dress code with an exaggerated thigh-high slit.
The 28-year-old model’s sleek dress also featured exposed sides and a strappy asymmetrical cross-back.
She accessorized the look with rhinestone-encrusted heels from Saint Laurent, as well as 118.68-carat emerald earrings and a 12.15-carat heart-shaped diamond ring, as per Vogue.
Bella previously wore a sheer dress at the Cannes Film Festival that perfectly exemplified the type of gown event organizers have recently banned.
Irina Shayk's weird bun hairstyle
Irina wore a strapless black Armani Privé gown covered with white polka dots.
While many people complimented the dress, the model’s half-up, half-down hairstyle drew criticism.
“The gown is cute, it gives emo Disney vibes but they didn't have to snatch her hair like that 😭” commented one Redditor.
“Her poor hairline is fighting for it's life! 😭” agreed another.
A third added: “A different, softer hairstyle would’ve suited this outfit better IMO. Even an older pinup style would’ve fit.”
Charli XCX goes braless in sheer lilac gown
The British singer attended the Women In Motion Awards in a lavender see-through dress by Saint Laurent.
She completed the braless look with a matching purple feather shrug that doubled as a train.
The Guess singer’s outfit divided opinions, especially in light of the recently enforced ban on sheer ensembles.
“This is such a gorgeous colour on Charli she looks so soft and goddess-like,” one fan commented.
A separate user said: “I think the dress would've looked nicer a little more tailored, because the shape looks too big/loose especially in the top half.”
“The hair extensions look awful, the dress looks super cheap and unflattering,” commented someone else.
Wan Qianhui's long (and puffy) train
Chinese actress Wan Qianhui broke the dress code by wearing a white gown containing ruffles and a massive train.
The voluminous tulle dress was designed by Wang Feng.
Reacting to Wan’s Cannes photos, one Redditor voiced support for the ban: “It's a film festival, not a red carpet. Every year people come dressed like it's the Oscars or the MET gala, which it is not. Like she has to go sit in a regular sized theatre seat next to other people for several hours.”
Another user disagreed, writing, “Good for her, if they had announced the change months ago it would be fine but a day before when everyone’s already planned their outfit, had it tailored and made, everything? They deserve to wear them.”
Alex Consani's loose-fitting pants
The supermodel attended The Phoenician Scheme screening in a black Schiaparelli set, featuring a structured off-the-shoulder top and oversized pants.
Alex’s look failed to impress fashion enthusiasts on social media.
“The top is amazing, I don’t understand the bottom half at all. The top is super structured and very flattering and then they put wide leg flowy pants with it,” one critic wrote.
“It really doesn't fit her well. She's a runway model and she clearly fits into designer samples,” another user added.
The user speculated that this wasn’t Alex’s original choice: “This makes me think that the outfit she was planning to wear was banned and they rushed to find her something else.”
Jeremy Strong's "unserious" brown suit
The Succession actor donned an unconventional brown suit on the Eddington red carpet.
His look featured a button-up shirt beneath a wrap blazer, straight-leg trousers, and a bow tie. He completed the outfit with contrasting yellow-rimmed sunglasses and black loafers.
“Did he stun or look ridiculous?” one Redditor asked. “Soooooooo unserious 😂” wrote another.
According to Variety, Jeremy served as a judge in this year’s competition alongside other actors and filmmakers, including Payal Kapadia, Hong Sangsoo, and Juliette Binoche.