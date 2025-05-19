Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Star Reveals Backside, Breaks Cannes Dress Code To Mass Applause
Star at Cannes wearing a revealing dress, breaking dress code, attracting mass applause from the crowd and photographers.
Celebrities, Movies&TV

Star Reveals Backside, Breaks Cannes Dress Code To Mass Applause

It didn’t take long for an artist to break the newly implemented Cannes Film Festival dress code. In a surprising development, actor Jonathan Guilherme arrived at the prestigious event wearing a floor-length bronze gown with a backless cut that fullyrevealed his backside.

The Brazilian performer is one of the leading stars in I Only Rest in the Storm, a film presented outside the official competition in a category reserved for diverse and emerging talents.

Highlights
  • Brazilian actor Jonathan Guilherme broke Cannes' new dress code by wearing a backless gown.
  • Cannes recently banned nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet to maintain decency and smooth crowd movement.
  • Onsite audiences applauded the moment. Online reactions were largely negative.

Once Guilherme had finished posing with the cast for press photos he turned around, revealing his body to the crowd which exploded in applause at the display. Reactions online, however, were the opposite, with people criticizing the fashion choice as “desperate,” and “vulgar.”

“He probably scored that outfit from a wardrobe at Diddy’s place,” one user wrote.

    A Brazilian actor broke the newly implemented Cannes Film Festival dress code by wearing a gown that revealed his backside

    Person with long braided hair and a colorful headscarf wearing a sparkling top, breaking Cannes dress code with mass applause.

    Image credits: eumesmolirico / Instagram

    The outfit’s striking nature comes just days after Cannes organizers issued a statement explicitly banning nudity and overly voluminous designs from all red carpet events. 

    “For decency reasons, n**ity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

    Close-up of a man with a mustache and curly hair wearing a shell necklace, highlighting natural facial features and expression.

    Image credits: IONCINEMA / YouTube

    The ruling comes after several female celebrities, such as Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, made appearances at high-profile events wearing boundary-pushing outfits that left almost nothing to the imagination.

    Person in a backless dress revealing backside on a street, breaking Cannes dress code to mass applause from onlookers.

    Image credits: under_travesti_ground / Instagram

    Beyond banning revealing outfits, the guidelines also prohibit voluminous or oversized outfits that could disrupt the movement of guests and staff throughout the venue.

    “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” the advisory read, adding large bags and backpacks to the list of banned accessories.

    Star revealing backside on the Cannes red carpet breaking dress code, drawing attention and mass applause from the crowd.

    Image credits: under_travesti_ground / Instagram

    In light of these new restrictions, Guilherme’s choice appeared intentional. For some observers, the existence of the new rules made breaking them a tempting proposition for an actor looking for a quick boost of viral fame.

    “Absolutely ridiculous! He’d be spending all night hoisting it up so it didn’t slip down to his knees! Anything for attention!” one viewer said.

    Netizens heavily criticized Guilherme’s stunt, expressing confusion as to why he was allowed on the premises in the first place

    Star in a flowing brown dress revealing backside, breaking Cannes dress code while walking up red carpet stairs.

    Image credits: under_travesti_ground / Instagram

    Unimpressed, online commenters were quick to criticize the actor’s fashion choice, calling it “attention-seeking” and “infantile.”

    Others questioned why the festivals allowed him to attend the red carpet wearing the outfit in the first place while other celebrities were forced to change their attires just to be allowed entry.

    “Why complain and then not do anything about it? Just not allow him along the carpet,” a viewer asked.

    Star reveals backside on red carpet, breaking Cannes dress code while crowd applauds at glamorous event.

    Image credits: under_travesti_ground / Instagram

    As Bored Panda previously reported, one celebrity who was made an example out of was Halle Berry, who was reportedly excited to debut a Gurav Gupta design for the red carpet but had to ultimately place it back on the hanger due to the dress code changes.

    Comment by Julie Auger expressing skepticism about publicity motives for breaking Cannes dress code.

    Star reveals backside at Cannes event, breaking dress code and receiving mass applause from the audience.

    “I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” she explained.

    It’s currently unknown whether Guilherme will be disciplined by festival organizers for violating the updated dress code or if he will be allowed to return to the event in years to come.

    The new dress code drew mixed reactions online, with many users arguing that it’s “too little, too late”

    Star reveals backside in daring outfit at Cannes, receiving mass applause from the audience during the event.

    Image credits: eumesmolirico / Instagram

    The Cannes Film Festival’s updated dress code ignited a variety of public reactions, with some fully supporting them as a much needed “return to form” for high-profile fashion events, and others seeing it as an hypocritical move by an industry that has, in their view, done nothing but revel in excess and pushing boundaries.

    User comment reading I wouldn’t want to be sitting on his seat after him on a social media post.

    Star on red carpet at Cannes, revealing backside and breaking dress code, receiving applause from crowd.

    Many welcomed the changes as a return to old-school elegance. “Cannes getting a bit classy and more sophisticated this year? That would be fabulous,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who still believe the red carpet should uphold a certain level of refinement.

    Star at Cannes revealing backside in a unique dress, breaking dress code to applause from photographers and crowd.

    Image credits: Festival de Cannes / YouTube

    “Cannes, remembering when Hollywood and its many stars oozed class,” another said, praising the rules for restoring the glamour many feel these high-profile events have lost over the years.

    More optimistic fans believe the new guidelines will benefit the industry in the long run, allowing celebrities to be creative while still preserving the decorum expected from high-profile events.

    Two men sharing a moment with fruit, promoting a Cannes film, highlighting star reveals backside at Festival de Cannes.

    Image credits: eumesmolirico / Instagram

    “What a bunch of prudes,” said another, echoing the sentiment of a much more cynical camp. For these netizens, the move is an example of the industry’s double standards. “Who cares? Cannes can have ultra-violent films but no na*ed dress? C’mon. Get real.”

    A third, more disillusioned group believes the new rules are “too little, too late,” arguing that the damage to celebrity image and prestige in recent years has been too great—particularly in light of scandals such as the Diddy trial and others that have exposed a darker side of the industry.

    “No class.” Guilherme’s outfit did little to endear him to viewers of the festival

    Comment expressing frustration at someone's behavior, describing it as infantile and suggesting they should wear a nappy.

    Celebrity reveals backside at Cannes, breaking dress code and receiving mass applause from the crowd.

    Star reveals backside in bold Cannes dress code break, drawing mass applause on the red carpet.

    Person commenting on indecent exposure and legal consequences, referencing Australia, with a profile picture shown.

    Comment criticizing a gala attendee’s revealing outfit that breaks Cannes dress code and draws mixed reactions.

    Celebrity at Cannes revealing backside, wearing bold dress, drawing mass applause from the audience on red carpet.

    Comment by Steph AR expressing mixed emotions of laughter and fear about opening a door, with 6 likes.

    Comment by Julie von Boehm criticizing someone for hoisting clothing to avoid slipping, calling it ridiculous and seeking attention.

    Star revealing backside on Cannes red carpet, breaking dress code, receiving mass applause from the crowd.

    Commenter BarbRuss Oliver expressing disgust about sitting on a seat after someone revealing backside at Cannes event, citing hygiene concerns.

    Star reveals backside in daring dress, breaking Cannes dress code and receiving mass applause from the crowd.

    User comment saying finally a guy did it with heart emojis and supporting wearing what they want without judgment.

    Star reveals backside in daring Cannes dress, drawing mass applause on the red carpet event.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
