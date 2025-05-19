Star Reveals Backside, Breaks Cannes Dress Code To Mass Applause

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for an artist to break the newly implemented Cannes Film Festival dress code. In a surprising development, actor Jonathan Guilherme arrived at the prestigious event wearing a floor-length bronze gown with a backless cut that fullyrevealed his backside.

The Brazilian performer is one of the leading stars in I Only Rest in the Storm, a film presented outside the official competition in a category reserved for diverse and emerging talents.

Cannes recently banned nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet to maintain decency and smooth crowd movement.

Onsite audiences applauded the moment. Online reactions were largely negative.

Once Guilherme had finished posing with the cast for press photos he turned around, revealing his body to the crowd which exploded in applause at the display. Reactions online, however, were the opposite, with people criticizing the fashion choice as “desperate,” and “vulgar.”

“He probably scored that outfit from a wardrobe at Diddy’s place,” one user wrote.

The outfit’s striking nature comes just days after Cannes organizers issued a statement explicitly banning nudity and overly voluminous designs from all red carpet events.

“For decency reasons, n**ity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

The ruling comes after several female celebrities, such as Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, made appearances at high-profile events wearing boundary-pushing outfits that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Beyond banning revealing outfits, the guidelines also prohibit voluminous or oversized outfits that could disrupt the movement of guests and staff throughout the venue.

“Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” the advisory read, adding large bags and backpacks to the list of banned accessories.

In light of these new restrictions, Guilherme’s choice appeared intentional. For some observers, the existence of the new rules made breaking them a tempting proposition for an actor looking for a quick boost of viral fame.

“Absolutely ridiculous! He’d be spending all night hoisting it up so it didn’t slip down to his knees! Anything for attention!” one viewer said.

Netizens heavily criticized Guilherme’s stunt, expressing confusion as to why he was allowed on the premises in the first place

Unimpressed, online commenters were quick to criticize the actor’s fashion choice, calling it “attention-seeking” and “infantile.”

Others questioned why the festivals allowed him to attend the red carpet wearing the outfit in the first place while other celebrities were forced to change their attires just to be allowed entry.

“Why complain and then not do anything about it? Just not allow him along the carpet,” a viewer asked.

As Bored Panda previously reported, one celebrity who was made an example out of was Halle Berry, who was reportedly excited to debut a Gurav Gupta design for the red carpet but had to ultimately place it back on the hanger due to the dress code changes.

“I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” she explained.

It’s currently unknown whether Guilherme will be disciplined by festival organizers for violating the updated dress code or if he will be allowed to return to the event in years to come.

The new dress code drew mixed reactions online, with many users arguing that it’s “too little, too late”

The Cannes Film Festival’s updated dress code ignited a variety of public reactions, with some fully supporting them as a much needed “return to form” for high-profile fashion events, and others seeing it as an hypocritical move by an industry that has, in their view, done nothing but revel in excess and pushing boundaries.

Many welcomed the changes as a return to old-school elegance. “Cannes getting a bit classy and more sophisticated this year? That would be fabulous,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who still believe the red carpet should uphold a certain level of refinement.

“Cannes, remembering when Hollywood and its many stars oozed class,” another said, praising the rules for restoring the glamour many feel these high-profile events have lost over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Guilherme (@eumesmolirico)

More optimistic fans believe the new guidelines will benefit the industry in the long run, allowing celebrities to be creative while still preserving the decorum expected from high-profile events.

“What a bunch of prudes,” said another, echoing the sentiment of a much more cynical camp. For these netizens, the move is an example of the industry’s double standards. “Who cares? Cannes can have ultra-violent films but no na*ed dress? C’mon. Get real.”

A third, more disillusioned group believes the new rules are “too little, too late,” arguing that the damage to celebrity image and prestige in recent years has been too great—particularly in light of scandals such as the Diddy trial and others that have exposed a darker side of the industry.

“No class.” Guilherme’s outfit did little to endear him to viewers of the festival

