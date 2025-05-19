Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nicole Kidman Suffers Wig Blunder As She Exposes “Topper” On The Red Carpet At Cannes
Nicole Kidman with blonde hair in a red dress sharing a close moment with a man wearing glasses at an event.
Celebrities, News

Nicole Kidman Suffers Wig Blunder As She Exposes “Topper” On The Red Carpet At Cannes

Nicole Kidman‘s wig malfunction may have slightly stolen her thunder on the red carpet at a Cannes Film Festival event, according to some netizens.

The Perfect Couple star, who has worn wigs for her numerous roles, attended the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner on Sunday, May 18.

The actress was honored with the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award; however, some netizens were fixated on the mesh wig cap she was reportedly wearing.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman reportedly had a wig malfunction at a Cannes Film Festival event.
  • She was honored with the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award on Sunday, May 18.
  • The actress posed for the cameras in a red lacy gown and some low-key makeup.
  • “The hair is a wig topper and does not match her natural bangs left out. It’s so noticeable in every single picture,” read one comment online.
RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman‘s wig malfunction may have slightly stolen her thunder at a Cannes Film Festival event, according to some netizens

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with blonde hair and a beige dress featuring black embellishments.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia

    During the glitzy event on Sunday, Nicole posed for the cameras in a red lacy gown and some low-key makeup.

    She said was “proud to join the list of extraordinary women”—which includes Susan Sarandon and Salma Hayek—in receiving the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award.

    “The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here,” she said.

    Nicole Kidman in red lace dress facing the sea, showcasing a wig topper during Cannes red carpet event.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    Netizens claimed it was one more instance where “Nicole Kidman shows off another wig.”

    “The hair is a wig topper and does not match her natural bangs left out. It’s so noticeable in every single picture,” read one comment, while another said, “the hair is dragging her down.”

    The actress was honored with the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award

    Nicole Kidman wearing a red lace dress with long straight hair at a Cannes event, showing a wig topper mishap on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

    Nicole Kidman experiences wig blunder exposing topper on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

    Nicole Kidman experiencing a wig blunder exposing a topper on the red carpet at Cannes event.

    “The dress is k*ller but the hair ruins it,” one commenter said. “She seems to be allergic to putting her hair up in a [bun] or doing anything with it besides the sleek straight style.”

    “Wow with all the $$$ she makes, you’d think she could buy better than going to a dollar shop…” said another.

    Earlier on Sunday, Nicole attended the Kering Women in Motion Talk at Majestic Hotel, with her hair styled the same way.

    She wore baggy jeans with a black corset-style jacket that was shown in Balenciaga’s fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

    “Wow with all the $$$ she makes, you’d think she could buy better than going to a dollar shop…” read one comment online

    Nicole Kidman with long red hair in a red dress embraces a man in glasses and a black suit at a formal event.

    Image credits: Anthony Ghnassia / Getty Images

    Days before Nicole flaunted the long locks at the Cannes Film Festival, the Babygirl actress sparked widespread speculation over her two-toned pixie hairstyle at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet on May 5.

    Her hairstylist Adir Abergel shared an Instagram post about the inspiration behind her chic, super short hairstyle and how it fit into this year’s Met Gala theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

    The actress wore a Balenciaga jacket while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with a wig revealing a topper hairpiece behind straight blonde hair.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    “The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman,” he wrote in the caption.

    “I wanted to celebrate this years theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence—where every detail is tailored to that unique person,” he continued.

    Comment discussing Nicole Kidman’s wig topper at Cannes, noting poor blending and its use for disguising thinning hair.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with a visible wig topper mishap during a high-profile event.

    Nicole served another hair shocker this month when her bob from the Met Gala was replaced by long locks at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8.

    Her husband Keith Urban was honored with the prestigious Triple Crown Award during the ceremony.

    The veteran actress stunned fans with a chic, super short hairstyle at the 2025 Met Gala

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes revealing a wig topper mishap in an elegant black gown.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The Moulin Rouge! star is a natural redhead and often used to flaunt her curls in the early years of her career.

    “I had that hair. I shouldn’t have abused my hair,” she told Refinery29 in 2018. “I loved that hair. What was I thinking?” She adds: “I’m working on getting that hair again.”

    Nicole Kidman at Cannes red carpet, showing a wig topper exposed during a stylish appearance with photographers behind.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    Nicole Kidman showing a wig topper mishap on the red carpet at Cannes during a public appearance.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes revealing a wig topper mishap during the event.

    The many wigs that Nicole has worn for her roles have fascinated viewers over the years.

    Fans have claimed she can “eat a role with a bad wig.”

    “You already know that Nicole Kidman is about to slay when she’s wearing a wig,” one fan said in the past.

    “Nicole Kidman loves wigs more than Keith Urban loves his hair straighter,” joked another.

    Husband Keith Urban was honored with the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards

    Nicole Kidman and a man smiling inside a car, Nicole Kidman wig blunder caught at Cannes red carpet event.

    Image credits: keithurban / Instagram

    The veteran actress has never seemed too keen to talk openly about her wigs.

    She shut down a question about wigs while promoting her film Destroyer at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018.

    “That’s an awful question. I am shutting that question down,” she answered.

    Blonde woman in beige suit and black tie sitting on a chair, showcasing a wig topper at a Cannes red carpet event.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    In another instance, she appeared to abruptly hang up when asked about her “favorite wig” on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2019.

    Host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson mentioned a podcast “dedicated to all the wigs” she wears in films.

    “They do this podcast and literally the podcast is all about your wigs,” the host told the actress. “It did make me wonder: what is your favourite wig? Because for me, it is the Celeste [Big Little Lies] wig. It’s such an amazing wig.”

    Nicole shut down a question about her wigs at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018

    Woman in peach lace gown with long blonde hair posing indoors, highlighting Nicole Kidman wig blunder at Cannes red carpet event.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    “Well, I’m using my own hair now, so I think that’s probably my favourite, my own hair,” the Eyes Wide Shut actress said in response.

    She insisted there are “many times” when she uses her “own hair” as well “because it’s so easy, and other times creating different characters.”

    “It’s like asking about the best character, it’s like asking if you have a favourite child? Can’t answer that one!” she added before quickly saying. “Anyway, I’ve got to go, because they’re waiting at the other radio station, which I better not say on your show.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Nicole’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with a visible wig topper, experiencing a wardrobe mishap.

    Nicole Kidman on the Cannes red carpet experiencing a wig topper mishap during a high-profile event.

    Nicole Kidman on the Cannes red carpet with a visible wig topper, drawing attention to a hair wardrobe malfunction.

    Nicole Kidman with a wig mishap exposing her hair topper on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival event.

    Nicole Kidman suffers wig blunder exposing topper on the red carpet at Cannes, drawing attention to her hairstyle.

    Nicole Kidman on the Cannes red carpet with a wig mishap revealing the hair topper during the event.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes reveals a wig topper mishap while wearing a stunning dress and glamorous makeup.

    Nicole Kidman on the Cannes red carpet with a visible wig topper mishap and styled in a glamorous dress and curls.

    Nicole Kidman at Cannes red carpet revealing a wig topper that does not match her natural hair.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes showing a wig mishap with her hair topper exposed.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes experiencing a wig blunder exposing a hair topper during a public appearance.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes experiencing a wig malfunction exposing her hair topper.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes exposing a wig topper in an unexpected hair blunder.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with a visible wig topper causing a fashion blunder.

    Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes with a visible wig topper exposed during a fashion moment.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
