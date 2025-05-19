Nicole Kidman Suffers Wig Blunder As She Exposes “Topper” On The Red Carpet At Cannes

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman‘s wig malfunction may have slightly stolen her thunder on the red carpet at a Cannes Film Festival event, according to some netizens.

The Perfect Couple star, who has worn wigs for her numerous roles, attended the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner on Sunday, May 18.

The actress was honored with the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award; however, some netizens were fixated on the mesh wig cap she was reportedly wearing.

“The hair is a wig topper and does not match her natural bangs left out. It’s so noticeable in every single picture,” read one comment online.

Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia

During the glitzy event on Sunday, Nicole posed for the cameras in a red lacy gown and some low-key makeup.

She said was “proud to join the list of extraordinary women”—which includes Susan Sarandon and Salma Hayek—in receiving the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award.

“The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here,” she said.

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

Netizens claimed it was one more instance where “Nicole Kidman shows off another wig.”

“The hair is a wig topper and does not match her natural bangs left out. It’s so noticeable in every single picture,” read one comment, while another said, “the hair is dragging her down.”

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

“The dress is k*ller but the hair ruins it,” one commenter said. “She seems to be allergic to putting her hair up in a [bun] or doing anything with it besides the sleek straight style.”

“Wow with all the $$$ she makes, you’d think she could buy better than going to a dollar shop…” said another.

nicole kidman at the 2025 kering women in motion awards in cannes pic.twitter.com/Z7FLfsmVpI — ۟ (@forhistorybooks) May 18, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, Nicole attended the Kering Women in Motion Talk at Majestic Hotel, with her hair styled the same way.

She wore baggy jeans with a black corset-style jacket that was shown in Balenciaga’s fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Image credits: Anthony Ghnassia / Getty Images

Days before Nicole flaunted the long locks at the Cannes Film Festival, the Babygirl actress sparked widespread speculation over her two-toned pixie hairstyle at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet on May 5.

Her hairstylist Adir Abergel shared an Instagram post about the inspiration behind her chic, super short hairstyle and how it fit into this year’s Met Gala theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The actress wore a Balenciaga jacket while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk

Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman,” he wrote in the caption.

“I wanted to celebrate this years theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence—where every detail is tailored to that unique person,” he continued.

Nicole Kidman has arrived in Cannes!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d9ZzjMw3SV — Mar (@_martremblay) May 18, 2025

Nicole served another hair shocker this month when her bob from the Met Gala was replaced by long locks at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8.

Her husband Keith Urban was honored with the prestigious Triple Crown Award during the ceremony.

The veteran actress stunned fans with a chic, super short hairstyle at the 2025 Met Gala

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

The Moulin Rouge! star is a natural redhead and often used to flaunt her curls in the early years of her career.

“I had that hair. I shouldn’t have abused my hair,” she told Refinery29 in 2018. “I loved that hair. What was I thinking?” She adds: “I’m working on getting that hair again.”

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

The many wigs that Nicole has worn for her roles have fascinated viewers over the years.

Fans have claimed she can “eat a role with a bad wig.”

“You already know that Nicole Kidman is about to slay when she’s wearing a wig,” one fan said in the past.

“Nicole Kidman loves wigs more than Keith Urban loves his hair straighter,” joked another.

Husband Keith Urban was honored with the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards

Image credits: keithurban / Instagram

The veteran actress has never seemed too keen to talk openly about her wigs.

She shut down a question about wigs while promoting her film Destroyer at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018.

“That’s an awful question. I am shutting that question down,” she answered.

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

In another instance, she appeared to abruptly hang up when asked about her “favorite wig” on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2019.

Host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson mentioned a podcast “dedicated to all the wigs” she wears in films.

“They do this podcast and literally the podcast is all about your wigs,” the host told the actress. “It did make me wonder: what is your favourite wig? Because for me, it is the Celeste [Big Little Lies] wig. It’s such an amazing wig.”

Nicole shut down a question about her wigs at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

“Well, I’m using my own hair now, so I think that’s probably my favourite, my own hair,” the Eyes Wide Shut actress said in response.

She insisted there are “many times” when she uses her “own hair” as well “because it’s so easy, and other times creating different characters.”

“It’s like asking about the best character, it’s like asking if you have a favourite child? Can’t answer that one!” she added before quickly saying. “Anyway, I’ve got to go, because they’re waiting at the other radio station, which I better not say on your show.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Nicole’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

