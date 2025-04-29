Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lost The Plot”: Nicole Kidman, 57, Slammed For Trying To “Stay Relevant” With Underwear Dance
Nicole Kidman, 57, posing at an event with blonde hair and subtle makeup, related to underwear dance controversy.
Celebrities, News

“Lost The Plot”: Nicole Kidman, 57, Slammed For Trying To “Stay Relevant” With Underwear Dance

Nicole Kidman faced a wave of negative comments after playfully posing in a pantless look.

In a video shared on social media, the Oscar-winning actress is seen dancing to Lorde’s What Was That while wearing a long-sleeved, low-cut bodysuit paired with black tights.

She kept her strawberry blonde hair down and wore minimal makeup as she gazed into the camera from a balcony overlooking the sea in France.

  • Nicole Kidman posted a video of herself dancing in a daring black bodysuit on a hotel balcony in France.
  • The Australian actress's post received both criticism and praise, as people debated society’s standards of beauty for women.
  • The carefree video follows Nicole’s announcement that she’ll be taking a break from acting this year.
    Nicole Kidman faced criticism over a video that showed her dancing in a bodysuit
    Nicole Kidman posing on red carpet, blonde hair in ponytail, wearing black dress, linked to lost the plot underwear dance controversy.

    Image credits: Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    The sultry clip, posted on Monday (April 28), sparked mixed reactions, with one viewer commenting that Nicole looked “almost unrecognizable.”

    Another person said: “She’s lost the plot. Comes across as narcissistic, completely into herself.”

    “Delusional…s*xualising herself to stay relevant,” a separate user complained.

    However, others came to the defense of the star, with one supporter writing, “Jealous people need to stop. She is not hurting anyone. She is just enjoying life.”

    Nicole Kidman, 57, posing in a beige suit and tie with long blonde hair, showcasing a confident fashion style.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    Another commenter noted that there was no reason why Nicole shouldn’t feel free to pose in a bodysuit. “Agreed. Age is only a number.”

    “Still one of the most beautiful women, truly a legend 🔥🌹,” wrote an additional fan.

    The Australian actress donned a long-sleeved, low-cut bodysuit paired with black tights

    Nicole Kidman dancing in black underwear by the ocean, facing wind with hair covering her face on a decorative balcony.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    The Australian actress recently traded her signature long blonde locks for a blonde bob wig while filming the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

    In the show—based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty—Nicole plays Marsha, the enigmatic owner of a wellness retreat that uses unorthodox methods to help her guests.

    The second season is scheduled to premiere internationally on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

    Nicole Kidman by the ocean, wearing black, with long blonde hair blowing in the wind during an outdoor moment.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    In March, Nicole revealed that she would be taking a break from acting this year, following a particularly busy 2024.

    “I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of the year,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

    Last year, the 57-year-old starred in Netflix’s mystery series The Perfect Couple, the steamy thriller Babygirl, the animated musical Spellbound, the Amazon Prime series Expats, season 2 of Lioness, and the rom-com A Family Affair.

    Nicole is taking a break in France after a project-packed 2024

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

    Nicole Kidman, 57, in a serious scene wearing light blouse and skirt, captured in a dimly lit room with blurred figures around.

    Image credits: a24 / nicolekidman / babygirlmovie / Instagram

    The year was also marked by grief for Nicole, as her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away in September at the age of 84.

    The actress left the Venice Film Festival early after learning of the heartbreaking news, and Babygirl director Halina Reijn accepted the Volpi Cup award for Best Actress on her behalf.

    The mom of four wore a blonde bob for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers

    Nicole Kidman, 57, wearing a white lace top, holding a phone, with concerned people in the background.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video UK & IE / YouTube

    “She was my compass in a way,” Nicole said of her mother in an interview with Vanity Fair.

    “So much of what she wanted for my sister and I was to create women in this world who felt like they could express themselves and have opportunities, especially things she didn’t have from her generation.

    “She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life.”

    She’s also filming Margo’s Got Money Troubles,  a series that will focus on the world of the adult site OF

    Nicole Kidman, 57, wearing elegant black hosiery and heels, posing stylishly on a chair indoors with soft lighting.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    Blonde woman in a peach lace dress posing gracefully indoors, relating to Nicole Kidman underwear dance controversy.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    The mother of four will make an exception to her break to receive the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

    “A major figure in cinema, Nicole Kidman has built a career marked as much by her artistic audacity as by her virtuosity and transformative portrayals that have reshaped the representation of women on screen,” the prestigious film festival announced on Instagram.

    “From Eyes Wide Shut and The Hours to Big Little Lies and Babygirl, her work reflects a deep commitment to bold, uncompromising storytelling.

    “Since her 2017 pledge to work with a female director every 18 months, Kidman has exceeded that promise—collaborating with 19 to date—while using her platform and production company, @blossomfilms, to elevate women’s voices in film.”

    The Moulin Rouge actress will accept the Women in Motion award at the Cannes Film Festival next month

    Nicole Kidman with curly blonde hair and red lipstick posing outdoors in colorful floral dress.

    Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

    Earlier this month, the Moulin Rouge! actress was pictured on the set of her upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

    The Apple TV+ show will focus on Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler who launches an OF page after becoming a single mom.

    In addition to Nicole, the series will star Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.

    One reader complimented Nicole for “serving so hard” with her look

    Comment on social media criticizing Nicole Kidman for sexualising herself to stay relevant at age 57.

    Comment criticizing Nicole Kidman, 57, for trying to stay relevant with an underwear dance, calling her lost the plot.

    Comment by George Ragan criticizing Nicole Kidman for becoming very commercial amid relevance efforts.

    Nicole Kidman, 57, criticized for trying to stay relevant with a controversial underwear dance performance.

    Comment saying please put on pants, referencing an underwear dance from Nicole Kidman to stay relevant at 57.

    Comment on social media criticizing Nicole Kidman, 57, for trying to stay relevant with an underwear dance.

    Comment on social media praising Nicole Kidman, 57, amid backlash over underwear dance to stay relevant.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reading hot girls listen to lorde, highlighting social media reactions.

    Instagram comment praising Nicole Kidman as a great actress and gorgeous for her age with clapping and heart emojis.

    Instagram comment praising appearance, mentioning genes, hair, legs, lips, tummy, smile, and nose.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Nicole Kidman, 57, for attempting to stay relevant with underwear dance.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
