“Lost The Plot”: Nicole Kidman, 57, Slammed For Trying To “Stay Relevant” With Underwear Dance

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman faced a wave of negative comments after playfully posing in a pantless look.

In a video shared on social media, the Oscar-winning actress is seen dancing to Lorde’s What Was That while wearing a long-sleeved, low-cut bodysuit paired with black tights.

She kept her strawberry blonde hair down and wore minimal makeup as she gazed into the camera from a balcony overlooking the sea in France.

Highlights Nicole Kidman posted a video of herself dancing in a daring black bodysuit on a hotel balcony in France.

The Australian actress's post received both criticism and praise, as people debated society’s standards of beauty for women.

The carefree video follows Nicole’s announcement that she’ll be taking a break from acting this year.

RELATED:

Share icon Nicole Kidman faced criticism over a video that showed her dancing in a bodysuit



Image credits: Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The sultry clip, posted on Monday (April 28), sparked mixed reactions, with one viewer commenting that Nicole looked “almost unrecognizable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person said: “She’s lost the plot. Comes across as narcissistic, completely into herself.”

“Delusional…s*xualising herself to stay relevant,” a separate user complained.

However, others came to the defense of the star, with one supporter writing, “Jealous people need to stop. She is not hurting anyone. She is just enjoying life.”

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

Another commenter noted that there was no reason why Nicole shouldn’t feel free to pose in a bodysuit. “Agreed. Age is only a number.”

“Still one of the most beautiful women, truly a legend 🔥🌹,” wrote an additional fan.

The Australian actress donned a long-sleeved, low-cut bodysuit paired with black tights

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian actress recently traded her signature long blonde locks for a blonde bob wig while filming the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

In the show—based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty—Nicole plays Marsha, the enigmatic owner of a wellness retreat that uses unorthodox methods to help her guests.

The second season is scheduled to premiere internationally on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, Nicole revealed that she would be taking a break from acting this year, following a particularly busy 2024.

“I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of the year,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, the 57-year-old starred in Netflix’s mystery series The Perfect Couple, the steamy thriller Babygirl, the animated musical Spellbound, the Amazon Prime series Expats, season 2 of Lioness, and the rom-com A Family Affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole is taking a break in France after a project-packed 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Share icon

Image credits: a24 / nicolekidman / babygirlmovie / Instagram

The year was also marked by grief for Nicole, as her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away in September at the age of 84.

The actress left the Venice Film Festival early after learning of the heartbreaking news, and Babygirl director Halina Reijn accepted the Volpi Cup award for Best Actress on her behalf.

The mom of four wore a blonde bob for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers

Share icon

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video UK & IE / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nine Perfect Strangers (@9strangershulu)



“She was my compass in a way,” Nicole said of her mother in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“So much of what she wanted for my sister and I was to create women in this world who felt like they could express themselves and have opportunities, especially things she didn’t have from her generation.

“She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life.”

She’s also filming Margo’s Got Money Troubles, a series that will focus on the world of the adult site OF

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of four will make an exception to her break to receive the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

“A major figure in cinema, Nicole Kidman has built a career marked as much by her artistic audacity as by her virtuosity and transformative portrayals that have reshaped the representation of women on screen,” the prestigious film festival announced on Instagram.

“From Eyes Wide Shut and The Hours to Big Little Lies and Babygirl, her work reflects a deep commitment to bold, uncompromising storytelling.

“Since her 2017 pledge to work with a female director every 18 months, Kidman has exceeded that promise—collaborating with 19 to date—while using her platform and production company, @blossomfilms, to elevate women’s voices in film.”

The Moulin Rouge actress will accept the Women in Motion award at the Cannes Film Festival next month

Share icon

Image credits: nicolekidman / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Moulin Rouge! actress was pictured on the set of her upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apple TV+ show will focus on Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler who launches an OF page after becoming a single mom.

In addition to Nicole, the series will star Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.

One reader complimented Nicole for “serving so hard” with her look

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT