“Her Scary Spice Era”: Nicole Kidman’s “Taut” Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicole Kidman debuted a striking new look for her upcoming show, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which explores the world of the adult site OF.

The 57-year-old actress was pictured on the set of the Apple TV+ series wearing heavy makeup and an eye-catching outfit.

She wore a blue lace and rhinestone cape over a blue and red leotard, paired with red fishnet stockings and matching boots.

Highlights Nicole Kidman debuted a new look on the set of the Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles, rocking a lace cape and leotard.

The actress will co-star alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman in the show, which follows a successful OF creator.

The series, executive produced by Nicole, is based on Rufi Thorpe's best-selling novel of the same name.

Fans were quick to comment on Nicole’s transformation. “Respect her Scary Spice era,” one person quipped.

“The cat woman Jocelyn comes to mind,” said one user, while another commented that her face looked “taut.”

Nicole Kidman debuted a new look on the set of Margo’s Got Money Troubles

A fourth shared: “I really wish she would stop messing with her face now.”

Nicole faced similar scrutiny when fans said she appeared puffy and wrinkle-free in an Instagram photo with Expats director Lulu Wang.

Despite speculation that she has undergone plastic surgery, the Moulin Rouge star denied ever going under the knife in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire.

“To be honest, I am completely natural,” she told the magazine. “I have nothing in my face or anything. No surgery for me.”

However, three years later, she admitted to getting injections.

“I tried Botox but I didn’t like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don’t use it any more and I can move my forehead again.”

During the interview, Nicole credited her look to sports and good nutrition, adding that “most things don’t make a difference.”

Her bold look sparked strong fan reactions online, with some comparisons to Mel B, aka Scary Spice, and “cat woman” Jocelyn Wildenstein

Her upcoming show, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, will focus on Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler who launches an OF page after becoming a single mom.

The synopsis reads: “Now an unemployed single mother in her early 20s, Margo is struggling to make ends meet, leading her to launch an OF account.

“When her father reenters her life, she starts incorporating his lessons from the pro wrestling world into her OF work, leading to unexpected success.”

The plot centers on Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and ex-pro wrestler, who starts an OF account to make ends meet

new 🎬 ─ Nicole Kidman was seen, last thursday (03), recording the new AppleTV series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/zuaQkIlBSk — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) April 4, 2025

Elle Fanning will star as Margo, while Michelle Pfeiffer will play her mother, Shyanne, and Nick Offerman will portray her father, Jinx.

Nicole is believed to be playing the mediator between Margo and a professor Margo has an affair with, as per Deadline.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 best-selling novel of the same name.

Nicole, Michelle, and Elle will executive produce and star in the eight-episode show.



Some people were not a fan of Nicole’s transformation





The cast also includes Laura San Giacomo, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael Angarano, Greg Kinnear, Lindsey Normington, Rico Nasty, and Michael Workèyè.

After a project-packed 2024—Nicole starred in Babygirl, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, and Spellbound—the Aussie star said she’s planning to take a break this year.

“[2025 is] actually not as crazy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!”

This year, Nicole plans to take a break and work on fewer projects compared to her “crazy” 2024 schedule

In Holland, Nicole plays a teacher in the Midwestern town of Holland, Michigan, who suspects her husband (played by Matthew Macfayden) of living a double life. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 27.

The Oscar winner also served as a producer on Holland. Director Mimi Cave said she was “a real champion of the script and a champion of me, so I think that’s the largest contribution to be honest.

“She really believes in directors, so once it’s in my hands or any director’s hands, she lets you go.”

Meanwhile, in Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole stars as healing guru Masha, who welcomes different guests at her wellness resort and uses unorthodox methods to achieve her results.

For season two, the star said goodbye to her strawberry blond hair and wore a platinum bob wig, a transformation that sparked plenty of comments online.

“The wig is perfect,” one fan said, while another declared, “Best Supporting Actress goes to Nicole Kidman’s wig.”

Others disagreed, writing, “Her wigs have been so bad lately” and saying they preferred her with red/strawberry blonde hair.

“I think it’s so different from anything I do. There’s such a kind of a mischievous quality to her,” Nicole told Vanity Fair of the role. “She’s not what she seems, which is always a wonderful thing to play.”

Nicole has become increasingly focused on working with female directors, emphasizing the need for women to support other women in film

Nikole Kidman is unrecognizable. Off the set of her TV series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Credit: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/mgSFAn5T98 — Ms. Smith (@MsSmith17743658) April 6, 2025





The second season, set to premiere on Prime Video on May 22, will see the enigmatic wellness guru moving from a California resort to a luxurious chalet in the Austrian Alps.

“You put them in the snow because it’s almost like you can’t escape, but it’s still very beautiful. It’s not sort of that gray, cold, bleak environment. It’s still very alluring.”

The second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere on May 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nine Perfect Strangers (@9strangershulu)



2024 was a successful year for Nicole, though it was also challenging on a personal level. At the Venice Film Festival, she flew home before she could accept her award after learning that her mother, Janelle Ann, had passed away suddenly.

“She was my compass in a way,” she expressed.



In Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nicole will star alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman

“It’s like losing that, but at the same time going, ‘Okay, well, this is for her then.'”



She continued: “So much of what she wanted for my sister and I was to create women in this world who felt like they could express themselves and have opportunities, especially things she didn’t have from her generation.

“She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it.”

It’s no coincidence that Nicole has been picking projects with female directors at the helm. Most of her recent films and shows, including Holland, Babygirl, The Perfect Couple, Expats, and The Undoing have been directed by women.

“We as women have to support female directors. Hopefully, it will change over time, but everybody keeps saying, ‘Oh it’s so different now, oh it’s so different now,’ and it isn’t,” she said.

People had a lot to say about the Oscar winner’s transformation

People Also Ask What are Nicole Kidman’s upcoming projects? In addition to Margo's Got Money Troubles, Nicole will star in and produce the crime series Scarpetta this year. Created by Liz Sarnoff, the Amazon Prime Video show is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell. The cast also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, and Simon Baker.