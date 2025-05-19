Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Harry Potter’ Star In X-Rated Gay Film With Graphic Scenes Earns 8-Minute Standing Ovation
Two men in a dimly lit street scene from an x-rated gay film featuring a Harry Potter star with graphic scenes.
Movies&TV, News

‘Harry Potter’ Star In X-Rated Gay Film With Graphic Scenes Earns 8-Minute Standing Ovation

A former Harry Potter actor surprised fans by starring in an X-rated film that received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 18).

The film, Pillion, stars Harry Melling—who famously played Harry’s Muggle cousin, Dudley Dursley, in the Wizarding World franchise— alongside Alexander Skarsgård, known for The Northman and Succession.

Highlights
  • 'Harry Potter' actor Harry Melling plays Colin, a timid parking attendant, in the X-rated drama 'Pillion.'
  • His character starts a sub-dom relationship with Alexander Skarsgård’s character, Ray.
  • The film, which premiered on Sunday, has received critical praise and a lengthy standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

As per the film’s synopsis, Harry portrays Colin, a shy parking attendant who meets Ray (Alexander), “a confident bike leader who initiates him into a submissive relationship, challenging Colin’s mundane existence and prompting personal growth through their unconventional dynamic.”

RELATED:

    Harry Potter actor Harry Melling co-stars with Alexander Skarsgård in Pillion

    Actor in Harry Potter star in x-rated gay film wearing brown embroidered jacket smiling outdoors

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

    “As Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

    Following the climax of the Harry Lighton-directed film, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section, the theater erupted into a lengthy standing ovation. Alexander, thrilled by the positive response, was seen planting a kiss on Pedro Pascal’s cheek.

    Young actor from Harry Potter series with a stunned expression, related to a controversial gay film earning standing ovation.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Comment by Atlas Merlynn expressing surprise about seeing Dudley in an unexpected context related to Harry Potter star in X-rated gay film.

    The movie, which features several explicit intimate scenes, received positive reviews from critics.

    The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Both Melling and Skarsgård show an intimate understanding of how the power dynamic between their characters works, but what gives Pillion its kick is the friction sparked when Colin starts wanting more.”

    Indie Wire said the biker romance film “outdoes Babygirl in its graphic and psychologically complex portrayal of an aloof leather-clad biker and his devoted submissive.”

    Meanwhile, Deadline wrote that “Skarsgård understood the assignment, slipping seamlessly into his role as the s*xually dominant yet elusive Ray, who’s fearless in communicating his every desire, but emotionally closed off to any real intimacy as the leader of a gay biker gang.”

    The X-rated film premiered over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation

    Two men in dark clothing stand outside at night with Festival de Cannes 2025 official selection logo visible on screen.

    Image credits: IMDB

    The Guardian gave the film ⅘ stars, praising it as a “real love story” that is “basically what Fifty Shades of Grey should have been.”

    Pillion is based on Adam Mars-Jones’ novel Box Hill, which was the 2019 Fitzcarraldo Editions Nobel Prize winner.

    It was produced by Element Pictures, the Oscar-winning company behind Yorgos Lanthimos’ films The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.

    Harry Melling played Harry Potter’s cousin, Dudley Dursley, in the Wizarding World franchise

    Two young men in a dark urban setting, featuring a Harry Potter star in a scene from an X-rated gay film.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Comment from Carol Booth expressing curiosity about JK Rowling's opinion on an X-rated gay film with graphic scenes.
    The Sunday screening marked the first Cannes film premiere for the Harry Potter actor. Alexander, his co-star, was last at Cannes with the 2011 movie Melancholia.

    Alexander said he’s more than comfortable filming intimate scenes in his birthday suit, telling uInterview: “I’m Scandinavian, godda***it! We love to be n*ked.”

    For the explicit scenes, the actors worked with intimacy coordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt on set. 

    In Pillion, he stars as a timid parking attendant who begins a submissive relationship with Ray (Alexander), a confident biker

    Two actors on stage at a film event, featuring a Harry Potter star in an x-rated gay film with graphic scenes.

    Image credits: Brian_Tallerico

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing an actor’s role in a film outside the Harry Potter franchise.


    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Harry reflected on filming the X-rated sequences and praised his co-star, saying, “Alex is just the most generous, dreamy scene partner, so what could have been quite a daunting experience couldn’t have been more different, really.”

    He added: “When you sort out the choreography of it, which is often the most difficult part—you sort out what everyone’s doing, where their hands are going—and then once action is called, you’re in the world of Colin and Ray.”

    Harry said filming the explicit scenes would have been “very daunting” if not for his co-star’s help

    Three men posing outdoors, one wearing a Harry Potter star-themed outfit, related to x-rated gay film with graphic scenes.

    Image credits: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

    Comment about Harry Potter star Harry Melling’s role in a graphic, X-rated gay film earning an 8-minute standing ovation.

    Alexander, who had previously filmed gay love scenes for True Blood, said Harry was “very brave in just throwing himself out there.”

    The Swedish actor shared: “The way it’s set up in the script, the audience knows as little about Ray as Colin does, and we kind of maintain that kind of level of mystery around the character. 

    “In terms of the specifics of the sub-dom relationship, he’s very clear and very upfront with Colin about what he wants, and that also creates an interesting trajectory for their relationship as the story and the love relationship evolve.”

    The Guardian gave the film 4/5 stars, saying it’s “what Fifty Shades of Grey should have been”

    Actor on red carpet wearing black suit and leather thigh-high boots at event linked to Harry Potter star in X-rated gay film.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage


    Alexander told PrideSource that homosexuality has always been “the most natural thing” to him because his uncle and godfather is gay. Growing up, he felt “it was just as natural as being straight.”

    “He was, by far, out of my father’s four siblings, the most fashionable and the most trendy, cool guy. So, when I was a kid, he was the one I looked up to.”

    Pedro Pascal was among the stars who attended the premiere in Cannes

    Two men embracing warmly in a crowded room, related to Harry Potter star in x-rated gay film and standing ovation.

    Image credits: FilmLandEmpire

    Two men kissing passionately as a crowd applauds, highlighting a Harry Potter star in an X-rated gay film scene.

    Image credits: sydglenx

    The 48-year-old star shared that he was surprised when he started high school and saw his peers mocking gay men.

    “When I became a teenager and the kids made fun of other teenagers who were gay, I never really understood that.

    “It just baffled me because my idol, my godfather, was gay, and he was the coolest guy I knew. I just couldn’t understand how that could be an insult.”

    “That standing ovation shows how powerful and important films like Pillion are,” one fan commented

    Comment by Anika Patel praising Cannes for embracing bold, diverse stories and standing ovation for a film with powerful performances.

    Comment by Jed Barnum praising actor Melling for his role related to Harry Potter star and graphic film scenes.

    Comment about Harry Potter star Harry Melling's growth and success shared by Geary Coxon on social media.

    Comment mentioning Harry Potter star Dudley Dursley in a humorous context related to an X-rated gay film.

    Comment from Megan Kirk reacting to Harry Potter star in X-rated gay film with graphic scenes and an 8-minute standing ovation.

    Social media comment expressing admiration, referencing a Skarsgård and reacting playfully with an emoji.

    Comment by Krystal Jade Garcia expressing excitement for Melling, praised as a terrific actor to watch on screen in a Harry Potter related film.

    Comment about Harry Potter star in X-rated gay film, mentioning graphic scenes and a standing ovation.

    Comment from Casey Gallagher praising the Harry Potter star in a controversial gay film with graphic scenes.

    Commenter Ray Harper shares thoughts on kinky movies and mentions an ovation at Cannes compared to Joker 2 applause.

    Comment from Larry Hudson, a top fan, expressing dislike for the movie and removing it from his A24 favorites list.

    Comment by April Littrell reading 2 actors did their job, related to Harry Potter star in X-rated gay film discussion.

    Commenter expressing skepticism about standing ovations at Cannes and praising true resilience and real heroes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about gay actors and roles, related to Harry Potter star in x-rated gay film.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "8 minute standing ovation". Is that what the kids are calling it now?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What else would you call it when people stand up and clap for 8 minutes? That's what it's always been, as far as I'm aware.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
