“That Surgeon Is Good”: Pedro Pascal’s “New Jaw” Has Fans Guessing If It’s Plastic Surgery Or Ozempic

Even a heartthrob like Pedro Pascal apparently can’t escape the plastic surgery rumors.

As the actor touched down at the airport in Nice, France on Friday, May 16, for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, fans couldn’t help but notice his sharper-than-usual jawline.

The 50-year-old donned a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta travel look, topping it off with a $3,300 khaki jacket with their signature woven leather collar, as described by Daily Mail.

Pedro Pascal’s “new jaw” has people stunned

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Pedro Pascal has arrived in Cannes. pic.twitter.com/KGWtwMgi0o — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 16, 2025

He upped the ‘cool’ factor with an Andiamo leather messenger bag, blue jeans, and loafers embedded with gold.

However, it was his sculpted features that caught people’s attention. As pictures of the Mandalorian star walking around the airport were shared on X, netizens started to joke that he had acquired a “New Jaw!”

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“Oh that surgeon is GOOD,” one person wrote, suggesting a cosmetic procedure.

“He looks different,” another observed.

A handful insinuated he had gotten a “fresh neck lift” and that it was sitting well with him.

Others, however, chalked it up to weight loss.

Some people believed he’d had plastic surgery done while others said it was weight loss

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/EL PAÍS

“Is he dropping weight for a role?” someone asked.

Another theorized, “He must be hitting the gym because he looks way slimmer.”

Image credits: VevoBarbz

Image credits: ThomWatson

Image credits: anxiousdeluxe

“It’s amazing how skinny he looks here vs when he’s on a show or something… wonder if he’s lost weight recently,” a third chimed in.

The news outlet reported that Pedro was in Cannes for the premiere of his newest film Eddington, starring alongside actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.

Many of Pedro Pascal’s characters are based in intense, action-packed universes

Image credits: HBO

Image credits: DawnInTheReview

The film is a western movie by writer/director Ari Asters and discusses the conflict between the mayor (Phoenix) and the sheriff (Pascal), taking place in none other than the small town of Eddington, New Mexico.

In recent years, the hype and love for Pedro has only heightened. Dominating big screens and Netflix/Disney+ shoes, his presence is palpable. And naturally, the actor was asked about his fitness transformation and what he had to do to get in character for each of his roles — especially seeing how physically demanding many of them are.

Image credits: 20th Television

During the Star Wars event in Tokyo, Japan, whilst promoting the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, he shared his workout routine and current health habits, additionally giving some insight on the techniques he used to help him get in better shape.

Reportedly, he had lost around 80 pounds with the most simple of tasks.

“My workout routine is just the basics,” he admitted. “Get up, do something, stay busy, eat right, [and] get sleep.”

The interviewer poked fun at his caffeine habits, referencing the one time he was caught with six shots of espresso one day, to which Pedro humorously added that it was a “very personal” aspect of his routine.

The star also opened up about his workout routine

Image credits: HBO

His intense role in the action-packed Gladiator II was also brought up, where he acknowledged the training and workouts needed to ensure his own safety.

“I was under no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape, but I did, mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt, and it didn’t work,” Pedro said to Entertainment Tonight last November.

“I got hurt anyway. I got stranger than I’ve ever been just so that I can play the character, really.”

Image credits: KFC_twigs

Image credits: ihate_elonmusk

Image credits: ladidaix

And while the movie star just turned 50, fans couldn’t help but gush about how he seemed to age like “fine wine.”

“I believe this is the most handsome he’s looked yet,” one person fawned.

Image credits: El Deseo

Another appreciated how mundane he played off his routine, writing, “I think his answer to the exercise question was very conscientious.

“He’s not putting impossible standards or goals on himself, and he knows people will watch this and be influenced by him, so his answer is realistic.”

“Fresh neck lift” someone claimed

Image credits: rodskiluv

Image credits: ShaBoomShaKat

Image credits: Imtired161

Image credits: SoumiyaKhan

Image credits: e_xoxo305

Image credits: rigelhue

Image credits: ElBlackPhillipp

Image credits: redhowlett

Image credits: MrsDoubtwater

Image credits: gembot70

Image credits: KingKovaci

Image credits: martha_krypton

Image credits: hilarialexander

Image credits: melchen

Image credits: LadyDxvth

Image credits: faceshopx

Image credits: strawbea__

Image credits: n0ah0rap0rfav0r

Image credits: lastofmehdi

Image credits: hennethed

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: RichterDemi2