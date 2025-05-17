Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Surgeon Is Good”: Pedro Pascal’s “New Jaw” Has Fans Guessing If It’s Plastic Surgery Or Ozempic
Pedro Pascal smiling outdoors wearing a sleeveless black top, highlighting his new jaw and appearance changes.
Celebrities, News

“That Surgeon Is Good”: Pedro Pascal’s “New Jaw” Has Fans Guessing If It’s Plastic Surgery Or Ozempic

Even a heartthrob like Pedro Pascal apparently can’t escape the plastic surgery rumors

As the actor touched down at the airport in Nice, France on Friday, May 16, for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, fans couldn’t help but notice his sharper-than-usual jawline. 

The 50-year-old donned a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta travel look, topping it off with a $3,300 khaki jacket with their signature woven leather collar, as described by Daily Mail.

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal stunned fans at an airport in Nice, France with a sharper jawline, sparking rumors of plastic surgery or weight loss.
  • Fans debated whether Pascal’s new look is due to a ‘fresh neck lift’ or simply weight loss and gym workouts.
  • The actor shared his dedication to training for roles like Gladiator II, admitting he got hurt despite precautions.
RELATED:

    Pedro Pascal’s “new jaw” has people stunned

    Pedro Pascal wearing glasses and adult content shirt, seated during a TV interview discussing new jaw appearance.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    He upped the ‘cool’ factor with an Andiamo leather messenger bag, blue jeans, and loafers embedded with gold. 

    However, it was his sculpted features that caught people’s attention. As pictures of the Mandalorian star walking around the airport were shared on X, netizens started to joke that he had acquired a “New Jaw!”

    Pedro Pascal smiling outdoors wearing a sleeveless black shirt, sparking buzz about new jaw and possible plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Pedro Pascal smiling at an event, sparking fans to guess about his new jaw and possible plastic surgery or Ozempic use.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    “Oh that surgeon is GOOD,” one person wrote, suggesting a cosmetic procedure.

    “He looks different,” another observed.

    A handful insinuated he had gotten a “fresh neck lift” and that it was sitting well with him.

    Others, however, chalked it up to weight loss.

    Some people believed he’d had plastic surgery done while others said it was weight loss

    Pedro Pascal shown in a suit and glasses on a talk show, and in a black sleeveless shirt at a press event discussing his new jaw.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/EL PAÍS

    “Is he dropping weight for a role?” someone asked.

    Another theorized, “He must be hitting the gym because he looks way slimmer.”

    Tweet discussing jaw implants and comparisons, with fans guessing if Pedro Pascal’s new jaw is plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: VevoBarbz

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, with fans guessing about plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: ThomWatson

    Tweet screenshot by user nolan reacting to Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, sparking guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: anxiousdeluxe

    “It’s amazing how skinny he looks here vs when he’s on a show or something… wonder if he’s lost weight recently,” a third chimed in.

    The news outlet reported that Pedro was in Cannes for the premiere of his newest film Eddington, starring alongside actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.

    Many of Pedro Pascal’s characters are based in intense, action-packed universes

    Pedro Pascal with a new jaw, wearing a grey t-shirt, sparking fans' guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: HBO

    Side-by-side photos comparing Pedro Pascal’s jawline, sparking debate over plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: DawnInTheReview

    The film is a western movie by writer/director Ari Asters and discusses the conflict between the mayor (Phoenix) and the sheriff (Pascal), taking place in none other than the small town of Eddington, New Mexico.

    In recent years, the hype and love for Pedro has only heightened. Dominating big screens and Netflix/Disney+ shoes, his presence is palpable. And naturally, the actor was asked about his fitness transformation and what he had to do to get in character for each of his roles — especially seeing how physically demanding many of them are.

    Pedro Pascal with a focused expression, showcasing his jaw, sparking debate over plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: 20th Television

    During the Star Wars event in Tokyo, Japan, whilst promoting the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, he shared his workout routine and current health habits, additionally giving some insight on the techniques he used to help him get in better shape. 

    Reportedly, he had lost around 80 pounds with the most simple of tasks.

    “My workout routine is just the basics,” he admitted. “Get up, do something, stay busy, eat right, [and] get sleep.” 

    The interviewer poked fun at his caffeine habits, referencing the one time he was caught with six shots of espresso one day, to which Pedro humorously added that it was a “very personal” aspect of his routine.

    The star also opened up about his workout routine

    Image credits: HBO

    His intense role in the action-packed Gladiator II was also brought up, where he acknowledged the training and workouts needed to ensure his own safety.

    “I was under no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape, but I did, mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt, and it didn’t work,” Pedro said to Entertainment Tonight last November.

    “I got hurt anyway. I got stranger than I’ve ever been just so that I can play the character, really.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, sparking debate about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: KFC_twigs

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal's new jaw, with fans guessing if it's plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: ihate_elonmusk

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s jaw transformation with fans debating plastic surgery or Ozempic usage.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    And while the movie star just turned 50, fans couldn’t help but gush about how he seemed to age like “fine wine.”

    “I believe this is the most handsome he’s looked yet,” one person fawned.

    Image credits: El Deseo

    Another appreciated how mundane he played off his routine, writing, “I think his answer to the exercise question was very conscientious. 

    “He’s not putting impossible standards or goals on himself, and he knows people will watch this and be influenced by him, so his answer is realistic.”

    “Fresh neck lift” someone claimed

    Tweet from Rodney commenting on Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, sparking fan guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: rodskiluv

    Tweet questioning if Pedro Pascal’s new jaw is due to plastic surgery or Ozempic, sparking fan speculation online.

    Image credits: ShaBoomShaKat

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, guessing if it’s plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: Imtired161

    Tweet mentioning buccal fat removal in discussion about Pedro Pascal’s new jaw and plastic surgery or Ozempic speculation.

    Image credits: SoumiyaKhan

    Pedro Pascal with a new jawline sparking fan guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects in a casual photo.

    Image credits: e_xoxo305

    Twitter reply discussing Pedro Pascal’s jaw, debating if it’s natural or the result of plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: rigelhue

    Tweet praising Pedro Pascal's new jaw, sparking fans' guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: ElBlackPhillipp

    Tweet by user sammy rocks well discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, with fans guessing about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: redhowlett

    Tweet from user AB commenting on Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, mentioning the classic sickly Ozempic look.

    Image credits: MrsDoubtwater

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, fans guessing if it’s plastic surgery or effects of Ozempic.

    Image credits: gembot70

    Tweet from user King Kovaci commenting on Pedro Pascal’s new jaw and fans guessing about plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: KingKovaci

    Tweet from user CenturionNA commenting on Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, questioning if it’s plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: martha_krypton

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw and speculating about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: hilarialexander

    Screenshot of a tweet asking if Pedro Pascal is dropping weight for a role amid fans guessing about his new jaw.

    Image credits: melchen

    Twitter reply about Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, speculating if it’s plastic surgery or Ozempic causing a skinnier look.

    Image credits: LadyDxvth

    Screenshot of a social media comment speculating about Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, mentioning weight loss and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: faceshopx

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, with fans guessing if the change is due to plastic surgery or Ozempic use.

    Image credits: strawbea__

    Tweet from user replying about Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, suggesting he may have lost weight amid plastic surgery or Ozempic rumors.

    Image credits: n0ah0rap0rfav0r

    Tweet discussing recovery time needed after facial surgery, related to Pedro Pascal’s new jaw and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: lastofmehdi

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, debating if it’s due to plastic surgery or weight loss with Ozempic.

    Image credits: hennethed

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s new jaw, sparking fan guesses about plastic surgery or Ozempic effects.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet criticizing assumptions about attractive men and surgery, sparking debate on Pedro Pascal’s new jaw and plastic surgery or Ozempic.

    Image credits: RichterDemi2

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
