Why use the steps at the gym if you have steps at home? The best part of this simple exercise is that it requires no equipment.



Research shows that stair-climbing helps strengthen and tone your leg muscles. It keeps your leg arteries flexible, allowing blood to move more easily.



A healthier blood flow in your legs, in turn, equals a healthier heart and body, the Mayo Clinic’s Sports Medicine writes.



Only two flights of stairs climbed per day can lead to 6 lbs (2,7 kilos) of weight loss over one year. You can also double this by challenging yourself to take two additional flights of stairs than what is needed every day.



The same situation applies to the workspace. When you’re at the office, you should consider taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

