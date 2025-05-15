Body image and weight loss are very complex topics. So, we reached out to registered dietician Samantha Gollup, MS, who explained why weight may not always be an indicator of good health. Read her insights about weight shaming and diet culture below!

That's why it's important to celebrate those who turn their life around and transform their lives thanks to physical activity and good nutrition! We here at Bored Panda love a good before-and-after, so, we present to you an inspiring list of people who beat obesity and shared their journeys.

Obesity is not just a problem; it's becoming an actual crisis. A recent Lancet study reveals that 2.11 billion adults over the age of 25 worldwide are overweight or obese. What's more, global failures to respond might result in half the population being obese or overweight by 2050.

#1 Overweight Since Childhood - No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change Share icon Hey everyone! I’ll give a background for anyone interested and a TLDR at the bottom When I was 12 years old I was already over 200 pounds - the fattest kid in the class / among his social group. I’ve been huge since my youngest memories By the time my 23rd birthday was coming up I was nearly 300 pounds and the health issues were overwhelming- terrible back pain, no energy, no motivation, brutal brain fog, my mobility was going away as the weight increased. People were constantly telling me I looked over 40 years old I knew I shouldn’t be feeling so bad at such a young age and decided there was no way I could continue down this path I woke up October 20, 2021 looked into the mirror and told myself today is the day I start and never go back By August 2022 I lost over 100 pounds Since then I’ve continued to maintain the weight loss while working on adding muscle - it’s been 2 years since I “finished” and I have not gained back any substantial weight / fat besides muscle I started with a calorie deficit and exercise routine I developed that focused on minimizing loose skin by retaining as much muscle as possible No fad diets, no cutting out sugars or foods, no surgeries, no weird miracle products or any BS. Just a calorie deficit and solid routine / nutrition TLDR Lost over 100+ pounds naturally through calorie deficit and exercise.



ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 M/44/5'10'' [418 > 171 = 246] 04/17 To 12/18 Share icon

#3 The *only Thing I Have Done Differently On My Health Journey This Time* Is To Look At Every Single Day Within Itself As The Only Thing I Need To Live Inside Of Share icon When I have bad days and get off track, I wake up with resolve and forgiveness the next day. l look at my day as the only thing in existence that matters. I don’t look ahead and think about the largeness of the journey to come - because in the past l’ve used that as an excuse to throw up my hands and admit defeat. “It’ll take too long, it’s too much, I don’t have the fight left in me,” etc. When we ONLY LIVE WITHIN the confines of a single day, we can literally do anything. - I can drink a bunch of water for just a day. - I can track everything and use that as a tool to guide my decisions for just a single day. - Even better - I can get up and move and get my steps in for the next hour. In this hour I will turn on Alexa and have a dance party with my kids while I vacuum and tidy up. I can do that in the next hour. - I can get outside and walk for a little bit in the next hour instead of sitting and playing on my phone like I ALWAYS WANT TO. So l’ll do that *just at some point within the hour*. Just live in the immediate, while being realistic about tomorrow. We’ll figure the rest out when we get there. Love you.



ADVERTISEMENT

Obesity is not something we should romanticize or normalize. But we should be mindful that there are healthy and unhealthy ways to lose weight. Crash dieting, shady supplements, and unrealistic goals only hinder efforts for long-term weight loss. It should be about lifelong habit changes and the desire to live a healthier and longer life. Our fixation on weight as an indicator of health might also be misguided. BMI, a formula used to calculate body fat, recently has been under fire by health experts. They claim that it might lead to missed diagnoses, mistrust between the doctor and the patient, and delay the patients from getting medical care because of shame.

#4 I Did It — I Ran A Half Marathon! Share icon Nine years ago, when I began my weight loss journey at 420 pounds, I never imagined I’d be standing here today. Back then, all I wanted was to feel healthy and fit into the clothes tucked away in my closet. But every road has led me to this powerful moment.



When I first lost my eye sight, I turned to food for comfort. I truly believed my life was over. But I’ve since learned one life-changing truth: I can do anything I set my mind to.



It’s wild to think I almost didn’t do this race. When the tree fell on our house, I wondered if it was a sign to stop. But now I see it differently — it was a reminder that no matter what life throws at me, I have to keep moving forward. Nothing can stop me from chasing my dreams.



I’m deeply grateful to @bluegrassbamr for being my guide on this journey. She was incredible, and I’ll always treasure our race photos and the bond we shared out there on the course.



This race will forever remind me of how strong, resilient, and unstoppable I am. And believe me — this is just the beginning. I’m already looking forward to the next one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Weight Loss Transformation Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Weight Loss Transformation Share icon

To find out more about why our society's obsession with weight can be dangerous, Bored Panda reached out to registered dietician Samantha Gollup. She helps families achieve a better quality of life by improving their nutrition and stopping restrictive eating. Samantha claims that we live in a culture that's obsessed with thinness and individual control. "We're constantly exposed to media that glorifies weight loss: 'before and after' photos, magazine headlines about how to lose 10 pounds fast, celebrities revealing their diets, and TV shows that use body shaming as a punchline," she lists. "From a young age, we're taught that our bodies are a problem to be fixed." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Lost 200 Pounds In A Year Through Fasting And Walking, Then Crushed My Fear Of Working Out Around Others At The Gym! Share icon

#8 F/37/5’4 [334>144=190] (2.5 Years) Fell Of Track But Getting Back On Share icon

#9 F/36/5’5” [450lbs > 247lbs] (11 Months) I Said I’d Update You All On My Journey So Here It Is! Share icon Firstly I want to thank you all for how kind you were to me when I posted my first post. I’ve looked back at it so many times on low motivation days and your comments have kept me going. When I posted in July I was around 150lbs lost, I’ve now lost over 200lbs. I’d like to hit 247lbs for the year. Really looking forward to hopefully hitting my goal of 180lbs by next year sometime. I just want to say how much easier life is 200lbs down, my health including my mental health has improved so much and I feel like I’m living life again. My goal this year was to buy a Christmas jumper in a normal shop and for the first Christmas ever I did! I hid my face the first time I posted because I was embarrassed that I’d let myself get to 450lbs but I’m bloody proud that 450lb me decided to make the change because look how clear I’ve come! Thank you for everything progress pics sub and here’s to a healthy and happy 2025!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This diet-obsessed culture creates a false belief that we can control our body size and that thinness equals health, success, and morality, Samantha says. "In reality, health is multifaceted," she points out. "It's influenced by genetics, environment, access to care, sleep, stress, social support, and more. Weight alone tells us very little."

#10 I Have Officially Beat Obesity Share icon

#11 I've Also Lost A Bunch Of Weight, Down 52kg Share icon Went from 120kg to now 68kg. First 40kg I lost 8 years ago in 6 months, the remainder I lost in the last few months. First picture was me at 20, second picture is me at 29.



#12 Life Changing Weight Loss. 415lbs To 190lbs. Among Other Changes LOL Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Weight-shaming is also a big problem in our culture. "When someone gains weight, they're often met with unsolicited comments or concern, regardless of how they're actually doing," Samantha notes. "And when someone loses weight – sometimes due to stress, illness, or disordered eating – they're often praised. That's the problem."

#13 Weightless Journey From 200-147 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I’m Not Like A Regular Mom, I’m An If Mom Share icon

#15 The Left Pic Isn’t Even At My Heaviest! I Was Helping My Cousin Move Into Her Cabin For Summer Camp Years Ago And It Was Tough. But I Smiled Through The Pain, Like Always Share icon It feels much easier to forget how life felt in a 300+ lbs body the further removed I am from it. So I find it necessary to make these photos comparisons to bring me back to those memories. To remind myself that I don’t ever want to go back to feeling the way I did.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her line of work, Samantha is noticing a gradual shift in people's attitudes toward bigger bodies, so she's hopeful. "I've seen growing momentum toward body neutrality and body acceptance – especially among younger generations." "There's more conversation about intuitive eating, body diversity, and unlearning diet culture. That said, we're also seeing an increase in eating disorders, particularly in adolescents, so we still have a lot of work to do," the dietitian observes.

#16 What Keeps Me Motivated? I Just Don’t Wanna Ever Be 359lbs Again Share icon

#17 It’s So Important For Me To Make Meals That Keep Me Full And Satisfied While Staying Within My Points Tracking With Weightwatchers! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 3 Men. 800+ Lbs Lost. 1 Unstoppable Brotherhood Share icon We chose to invest in ourselves. We chose to fight for our health. We chose to change.



Over 1000lbs lost between the three of us—and gained a brotherhood in the process. What started as individual journeys became one powerful transformation fueled by accountability, vision, and relentless drive.



We surrounded ourselves with people who believed in us, pushed us, and shared the same hunger to grow. That made all the difference.



This is what it looks like when you stop making excuses and start making moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha's goal is to shift people's thinking from trying to change their bodies to taking care of them – no matter their size. "Let's stop equating appearance with health, and start centering respect, evidence-based care, and compassion. Bodies change," Samantha says. "They age, stretch, grow, and shift. That's not failure—it's being human."

#19 Everything Is Possible Share icon

#20 Lost 200 Pounds During Covid. Today I Completed A Half Marathon Share icon

#21 172 Pounds Down. I Don't Hide From Cameras Anymore Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest enemies of a healthy lifestyle is diet culture. Samantha says that it has created an environment where we no longer look at food as something that nourishes us, gives us pleasure, or connection. "It's become moralized," she points out. "We're taught to see food as either 'good' or 'bad', and that what we eat is a reflection of our worth."

#22 F/25/5’4” [304.4 > 158 = 146.4lbs Lost] | 25months | Insane What You Can Accomplish When You Really Put Your Mind To It. Back In The Gym Like It’s My Job After A Hiatus To Tone And Build Up Those Curves Share icon

#23 Officially 200 Lbs Down Share icon I've been stalled for over a month now within 5 lbs of being down 200. Finally broke the stall this morning and hit a new low of 262.4 lbs.



#24 Congratulations Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

She notes how women often feel the bigger part of the pressure of diet culture. "We're bombarded with messages that thinness equals value, and that our bodies exist to be pleasing to others – often men. These messages are rooted in patriarchy and perpetuated by industries that profit from our body dissatisfaction."

#25 A Decade Of Alcoholism, Depression And Obesity To Sober And Healthy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Progress Pics Goal Weight Achieved! Share icon 1st pic 7/22 I was 478 pounds, 2nd pic I’m at 215 lost 263 pounds in a little over 2 years

#27 89lbs (6st 5lbs, 40.37kg) Down With A 1200kcal Intake. 100lb Goal. Also 33 Weeks Sober And Out Of Depression Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"What's often left out of the conversation is that our body shape and size are largely determined by genetics, not willpower," the registered dietician explains. "And when people try to shrink their bodies to meet unrealistic beauty standards, it usually backfires – physically, emotionally, and metabolically." "In fact, repeated dieting is one of the strongest predictors of future weight gain and disordered eating," Samantha notes.

#28 2 Years And 145 Lbs Gone Share icon All it took was to quit drinking, weighing and tracking everything I ate, going to the gym 5-6x a week, and weekly therapy! Just jokin’ it has all been extremely worth it! I’m not quite done yet but imma keep on truckin’ till I get there!



#29 Small Steps Every Day Add Up To Big Results. Stay Patient, Stay Focused, And Don't Quit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Transformation Tuesday! Share icon Still sporting black most days. I hope by the end of the year I'll be comfortable enough to wear more colour!

So, is there a way we can celebrate people for their successful health journeys without putting down those who are still on their way? If anyone can do it, I believe it's you, Pandas. Let's give some love to all the different bodies in this list! And if you're in the mood for celebrating more healthy transformations, head over here and here!

#31 Talk About Changes Share icon

#32 2020 Versus 2024. Over 110 Lb Difference Between These Pictures Share icon From feeling so self conscious that I could barely leave the house, to becoming the healthiest. strongest and the most confident I ever have been in my life and starting a coaching business to help other women achieve the same. Forever the greatest gift I could’ve given myself

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 “Embracing Change ~ It’s Safe To Say That Growth Is An Uncomfortable Process And Pain Is A Necessary Investment For Progrеss“ Share icon My weight loss journey was motivated by uncomfortable experiences that lead me to make my LAST start to my journey.



I was

Uncomfortable at my own wedding.

Uncomfortable in meeting new people Uncomfortable being around anyone.

Uncomfortable dressing up

Uncomfortable working out

Uncomfortable failing…. Again



I was SO uncomfortable it pushed me to make a change. The start was uncomfortable but I wasn’t unfamiliar with that feeling. I was willing to be uncomfortable until I started to feel comfortable.



I did my journey alone and needed someone thats been in my shoes. Im a MOM, a WIFE who was 290+ lbs that lost -136lbs NATURALLY.

I got into online coaching to be the person I needed. SO, if you are ready to start your path to becoming the person you want to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Owe It To Myself To Change My Body (19months Of Transformation) If I Can Do It You Can Do It Share icon SIDE NOTE !! I DIDN’T LOSE WIEGHT JUST BY EXERCISING ALONE ,I CHANGED MY RELATIONSHIP WITH FOOD ,IM ON A CALORIE DEFICIT DIET !! YOUR DIET DOES 80% OF THE JOB 20% EXERCISE

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey Share icon

#36 F/29/5’8” [230lbs > 130lbs = 100 Lbs] (10 Months) I Can’t Believe This Body Was Hiding Under 100 Pounds Share icon

#37 F/25/5'4" [250 > 170 = 80lbs] (11 Months) Face Gains. Turns Out My Genetic Double Chin Was Less Genetic Than I Thought Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Thats Insane Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Great Stuff Share icon

#40 You Look Phenomenal Share icon I’m extremely grateful I did not end up in the office of a practitioner who believes all obese people need to be medicated forever. I adopted a low-carb diet & sustainably lost 80 pounds of body fat. No prescriptions were written. PS: I’m not against obesity meds, but I AM against this growing notion that there is no value in lifestyle changes for obesity & metabolic health. If we simply decide for people that lifestyle changes cannot work, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.



#41 Fantastic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 F/29/5’9 [258+lbs > 170lbs = 88lbs] (4 Years) Fell In Love With Myself Share icon

#43 Congratulations Share icon

#44 90 Pound Weightloss Transformation Share icon

#45 The Power Of Believing In Yourself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My Wife Also Beat Obesity Share icon

#47 Halved My Body Weight In 3 Years Share icon

#48 2 Years And Over 315 Lbs Later Share icon

#49 I Realised There Was No Secret To Weight Loss. I Just Lowered My Calories, Did Some Exercise And Gave Myself 7 Months Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 (Oc) I Would Say That I Have Come A Really Long Way In My Ongoing Weight Loss Journey. In Image 1, I Weighed 450 Lbs (204.1 Kg). In Image 2, I Weighed 240 Lbs (108.9 Kg) Share icon

#51 210lbs Weight Loss 385lbs To 175 Lbs - Carnivore Ketogenic Diet, Feb 2017-April 2021 Share icon

#52 This Weight Loss Comparison Share icon

#53 Determimed To Wear A Bikini For The First Time In 10 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Celebrating Two Years Of Strength Training, One Year Of Maintaining A 100+ Lb Weight Loss, 776 Days Of No Binge Eating, And One Fab Consignment Store Skirt Suit Find. Many, Many Baby Steps And Tears Marked The Journey In Between My March 2020 Before And My April 2023 In-Progress Pics Share icon

#55 F/38/5'7" [313lbs > 178lbs = 135lbs] (3 Years) Feeling Strong Today :) Share icon

#56 F/23/5’3 [230 > 129 = 101lb] On This Wonderful Cake Day, I Have Officially, Finally, Lost 100 Pounds!! Share icon

#57 And Now She Believes Anything Is Possible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Same Person - Different Mindset Share icon Almost 2 years ago I decided to take back the reins of my health. At first I got hung up on “how did I let this happen” but then I decided it didn’t matter…It was time to change. Hasn’t been perfect, but I have not and will not give up on myself. This is just the beginning of this health journey!

#59 100 To 62kg Share icon

#60 When You Finally Said Yes To Yourself Wnd Didnt Guve Up!!!! 205 Pounds Lost Size 6xl To A Large Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 3 Years Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 One Last Try, -58 Kg Share icon

#63 These Pictures Were Taken At The Same Restaurant, But About 2 Years Apart. He’s Lost 90 Lbs And I’ve Lost 135 Lbs Share icon We wanted to be healthy so we could grow old gracefully together, and be around as long as possible for our kids. So grateful for this journey with my best friend!



ADVERTISEMENT

#64 F/35/5'6" [270 > 146 = 124lbs] | 40 Months | Healed My Relationship With Myself And Healed By Body In The Process Share icon

#65 M/34/6’1" [327lbs > 187lbs = 140lbs] (12 Months) Weight Loss Progress Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 You Look Fantastic Share icon

#67 That's Incredible! Keep Investing In Yourself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Age 40 vs. 41! 50 Lbs Difference And 1 Year! What Do You Think? Share icon

#69 You Look Amazing! Good For You Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I’m Never Not Amazed When I See These Pics Of You. It Really Can’t Be Overstated How Amazing This Is. Congratulations Share icon

#71 Please Give Me The Method Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Went From A 350lbs Miserable Alcoholic To A Happier 200lbs Slightly Less Alcoholic Share icon

#73 Over 300+lbs Lost In Life Share icon Took me over 3 years to finally get abs.



Long story short been over weight twice in life. Once in high school, weighing in at 350lbs and lost about 110lbs during that time. Got skin removal surgery and everything. Even took pro hormones for a bit (despite my medical condition) (and a dumb decision on my part). Fast forward thru my early to mid 20s, I unfortunately gained 220lbs which put me up to 460 (photo on the right). This was obviously my lowest point in life... haha After amining for 0.8 to 1lbs of weight loss per week I was able to persevere much of my muscle and even gain some from re-feed days (at least that's what the dexa and in-body scans told me). Now I weigh about 270 and couldn't be happier. My goal is to drop a bit more body fat just as a "can I get sub 10" feeling going on.



Anyways that's my story. Thanks for reading!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Finally Feel Good In Body And Mind Share icon

#75 My Pandemic Weight Loss Progress (155 Lbs). Finally Comfortable Shirtless, It’s A Big Win For Me Share icon

#76 Eight Months And 43 Pounds Down! Share icon

#77 [-47lbs] Same Shirt And What Feels Like A Different Person Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Down 140lbs In 2020. I'm The Smallest I've Been Since Age 12, At Least Share icon

#79 Wow Share icon