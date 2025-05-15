ADVERTISEMENT

Obesity is not just a problem; it's becoming an actual crisis. A recent Lancet study reveals that 2.11 billion adults over the age of 25 worldwide are overweight or obese. What's more, global failures to respond might result in half the population being obese or overweight by 2050.

That's why it's important to celebrate those who turn their life around and transform their lives thanks to physical activity and good nutrition! We here at Bored Panda love a good before-and-after, so, we present to you an inspiring list of people who beat obesity and shared their journeys.

Body image and weight loss are very complex topics. So, we reached out to registered dietician Samantha Gollup, MS, who explained why weight may not always be an indicator of good health. Read her insights about weight shaming and diet culture below!

More info: Anti-Diet Mama | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Overweight Since Childhood - No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change

Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics of a man showing inspiring body transformation in a bathroom mirror selfie

Hey everyone! I’ll give a background for anyone interested and a TLDR at the bottom When I was 12 years old I was already over 200 pounds - the fattest kid in the class / among his social group. I’ve been huge since my youngest memories By the time my 23rd birthday was coming up I was nearly 300 pounds and the health issues were overwhelming- terrible back pain, no energy, no motivation, brutal brain fog, my mobility was going away as the weight increased. People were constantly telling me I looked over 40 years old I knew I shouldn’t be feeling so bad at such a young age and decided there was no way I could continue down this path I woke up October 20, 2021 looked into the mirror and told myself today is the day I start and never go back By August 2022 I lost over 100 pounds Since then I’ve continued to maintain the weight loss while working on adding muscle - it’s been 2 years since I “finished” and I have not gained back any substantial weight / fat besides muscle I started with a calorie deficit and exercise routine I developed that focused on minimizing loose skin by retaining as much muscle as possible No fad diets, no cutting out sugars or foods, no surgeries, no weird miracle products or any BS. Just a calorie deficit and solid routine / nutrition TLDR Lost over 100+ pounds naturally through calorie deficit and exercise.

strongerthenfood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    M/44/5'10'' [418 > 171 = 246] 04/17 To 12/18

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man in a suit showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics.

    Gravuerc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The *only Thing I Have Done Differently On My Health Journey This Time* Is To Look At Every Single Day Within Itself As The Only Thing I Need To Live Inside Of

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a smiling woman in a white top by water and a black dress indoors.

    When I have bad days and get off track, I wake up with resolve and forgiveness the next day. l look at my day as the only thing in existence that matters. I don’t look ahead and think about the largeness of the journey to come - because in the past l’ve used that as an excuse to throw up my hands and admit defeat. “It’ll take too long, it’s too much, I don’t have the fight left in me,” etc. When we ONLY LIVE WITHIN the confines of a single day, we can literally do anything. - I can drink a bunch of water for just a day. - I can track everything and use that as a tool to guide my decisions for just a single day. - Even better - I can get up and move and get my steps in for the next hour. In this hour I will turn on Alexa and have a dance party with my kids while I vacuum and tidy up. I can do that in the next hour. - I can get outside and walk for a little bit in the next hour instead of sitting and playing on my phone like I ALWAYS WANT TO. So l’ll do that *just at some point within the hour*. Just live in the immediate, while being realistic about tomorrow. We’ll figure the rest out when we get there. Love you.

    fit4jessie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Obesity is not something we should romanticize or normalize. But we should be mindful that there are healthy and unhealthy ways to lose weight. Crash dieting, shady supplements, and unrealistic goals only hinder efforts for long-term weight loss. It should be about lifelong habit changes and the desire to live a healthier and longer life.

    Our fixation on weight as an indicator of health might also be misguided. BMI, a formula used to calculate body fat, recently has been under fire by health experts. They claim that it might lead to missed diagnoses, mistrust between the doctor and the patient, and delay the patients from getting medical care because of shame.
    #4

    I Did It — I Ran A Half Marathon!

    Side by side weight loss before and after pics showing a woman’s inspiring fitness transformation from seated to running a race.

    Nine years ago, when I began my weight loss journey at 420 pounds, I never imagined I’d be standing here today. Back then, all I wanted was to feel healthy and fit into the clothes tucked away in my closet. But every road has led me to this powerful moment.

    When I first lost my eye sight, I turned to food for comfort. I truly believed my life was over. But I’ve since learned one life-changing truth: I can do anything I set my mind to.

    It’s wild to think I almost didn’t do this race. When the tree fell on our house, I wondered if it was a sign to stop. But now I see it differently — it was a reminder that no matter what life throws at me, I have to keep moving forward. Nothing can stop me from chasing my dreams.

    I’m deeply grateful to @bluegrassbamr for being my guide on this journey. She was incredible, and I’ll always treasure our race photos and the bond we shared out there on the course.

    This race will forever remind me of how strong, resilient, and unstoppable I am. And believe me — this is just the beginning. I’m already looking forward to the next one.

    vsg_queendiet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Weight Loss Transformation

    Before and after weight loss photos showing inspiring transformation and significant body changes in a woman’s journey.

    bili_netsi_weightloss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Weight Loss Transformation

    Before and after weight loss photos of a woman showing inspiring transformation in fitness and body shape progress.

    natashapehrson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To find out more about why our society's obsession with weight can be dangerous, Bored Panda reached out to registered dietician Samantha Gollup. She helps families achieve a better quality of life by improving their nutrition and stopping restrictive eating. Samantha claims that we live in a culture that's obsessed with thinness and individual control.

    "We're constantly exposed to media that glorifies weight loss: 'before and after' photos, magazine headlines about how to lose 10 pounds fast, celebrities revealing their diets, and TV shows that use body shaming as a punchline," she lists. "From a young age, we're taught that our bodies are a problem to be fixed."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Lost 200 Pounds In A Year Through Fasting And Walking, Then Crushed My Fear Of Working Out Around Others At The Gym!

    Side by side weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation of a man’s body and fitness progress.

    FoxyRadical2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    F/37/5’4 [334>144=190] (2.5 Years) Fell Of Track But Getting Back On

    Weight loss before and after pics showing dramatic transformation of a woman from plus size to fit in a blue dress.

    kaylafenton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    F/36/5’5” [450lbs > 247lbs] (11 Months) I Said I’d Update You All On My Journey So Here It Is!

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics, wearing black outfits and smiling in different settings.

    Firstly I want to thank you all for how kind you were to me when I posted my first post. I’ve looked back at it so many times on low motivation days and your comments have kept me going. When I posted in July I was around 150lbs lost, I’ve now lost over 200lbs. I’d like to hit 247lbs for the year. Really looking forward to hopefully hitting my goal of 180lbs by next year sometime. I just want to say how much easier life is 200lbs down, my health including my mental health has improved so much and I feel like I’m living life again. My goal this year was to buy a Christmas jumper in a normal shop and for the first Christmas ever I did! I hid my face the first time I posted because I was embarrassed that I’d let myself get to 450lbs but I’m bloody proud that 450lb me decided to make the change because look how clear I’ve come! Thank you for everything progress pics sub and here’s to a healthy and happy 2025!

    lauraloz88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This diet-obsessed culture creates a false belief that we can control our body size and that thinness equals health, success, and morality, Samantha says. "In reality, health is multifaceted," she points out. "It's influenced by genetics, environment, access to care, sleep, stress, social support, and more. Weight alone tells us very little."
    #10

    I Have Officially Beat Obesity

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics of a woman showing inspiring transformation and fitness progress.

    No_Efficiency6273 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I've Also Lost A Bunch Of Weight, Down 52kg

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing inspiring progress with significant fat loss and muscle gain.

    Went from 120kg to now 68kg. First 40kg I lost 8 years ago in 6 months, the remainder I lost in the last few months. First picture was me at 20, second picture is me at 29.

    ArtKazagiqi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Life Changing Weight Loss. 415lbs To 190lbs. Among Other Changes LOL

    Weight loss before and after pics showing transformation from overweight to muscular with green hair in gym setting.

    HappySalamander417 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Weight-shaming is also a big problem in our culture. "When someone gains weight, they're often met with unsolicited comments or concern, regardless of how they're actually doing," Samantha notes. "And when someone loses weight – sometimes due to stress, illness, or disordered eating – they're often praised. That's the problem."
    #13

    Weightless Journey From 200-147

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing inspiring fitness progress and improved muscle tone in two side-by-side mirror selfies.

    Melancatly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I’m Not Like A Regular Mom, I’m An If Mom

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a woman showing inspiring weight loss results in casual and formal outfits.

    blackmagicwoman444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Left Pic Isn’t Even At My Heaviest! I Was Helping My Cousin Move Into Her Cabin For Summer Camp Years Ago And It Was Tough. But I Smiled Through The Pain, Like Always

    Woman smiling in weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation with casual outfits indoors.

    It feels much easier to forget how life felt in a 300+ lbs body the further removed I am from it. So I find it necessary to make these photos comparisons to bring me back to those memories. To remind myself that I don’t ever want to go back to feeling the way I did.

    carolin_rny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her line of work, Samantha is noticing a gradual shift in people's attitudes toward bigger bodies, so she's hopeful. "I've seen growing momentum toward body neutrality and body acceptance – especially among younger generations."

    "There's more conversation about intuitive eating, body diversity, and unlearning diet culture. That said, we're also seeing an increase in eating disorders, particularly in adolescents, so we still have a lot of work to do," the dietitian observes.
    #16

    What Keeps Me Motivated? I Just Don’t Wanna Ever Be 359lbs Again

    Weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation of a woman in camouflage leggings and black top.

    projectkelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    It’s So Important For Me To Make Meals That Keep Me Full And Satisfied While Staying Within My Points Tracking With Weightwatchers!

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after transformation wearing pink shorts and a red sports bra holding phone mirror selfie.

    nikkigets_fit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    3 Men. 800+ Lbs Lost. 1 Unstoppable Brotherhood

    Before and after weight loss transformation photos showing inspiring body changes with different weight progressions.

    We chose to invest in ourselves. We chose to fight for our health. We chose to change.

    Over 1000lbs lost between the three of us—and gained a brotherhood in the process. What started as individual journeys became one powerful transformation fueled by accountability, vision, and relentless drive.

    We surrounded ourselves with people who believed in us, pushed us, and shared the same hunger to grow. That made all the difference.

    This is what it looks like when you stop making excuses and start making moves.

    litig8nate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Samantha's goal is to shift people's thinking from trying to change their bodies to taking care of them – no matter their size.

    "Let's stop equating appearance with health, and start centering respect, evidence-based care, and compassion. Bodies change," Samantha says. "They age, stretch, grow, and shift. That's not failure—it's being human."
    #19

    Everything Is Possible

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics showing a woman's transformation with inspiring results at the gym and outdoors.

    jowuensche Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Lost 200 Pounds During Covid. Today I Completed A Half Marathon

    Before and after weight loss photos showing a man’s inspiring transformation during a road race event with others running behind him.

    FatherVic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    172 Pounds Down. I Don't Hide From Cameras Anymore

    Before and after weight loss photos of a man with glasses showing inspiring transformation and noticeable facial changes.

    MetalJunkie101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the biggest enemies of a healthy lifestyle is diet culture. Samantha says that it has created an environment where we no longer look at food as something that nourishes us, gives us pleasure, or connection. "It's become moralized," she points out. "We're taught to see food as either 'good' or 'bad', and that what we eat is a reflection of our worth."
    #22

    F/25/5’4” [304.4 > 158 = 146.4lbs Lost] | 25months | Insane What You Can Accomplish When You Really Put Your Mind To It. Back In The Gym Like It’s My Job After A Hiatus To Tone And Build Up Those Curves

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics showing significant transformation and fitness progress in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    anon8270 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Officially 200 Lbs Down

    Before and after weight loss photos showing inspiring transformation with significant reduction in body size and loose clothing.

    I've been stalled for over a month now within 5 lbs of being down 200. Finally broke the stall this morning and hit a new low of 262.4 lbs.

    MandiRawks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Congratulations

    Man showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics with significant muscle gain in the same bathroom.

    CPD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She notes how women often feel the bigger part of the pressure of diet culture. "We're bombarded with messages that thinness equals value, and that our bodies exist to be pleasing to others – often men. These messages are rooted in patriarchy and perpetuated by industries that profit from our body dissatisfaction."
    #25

    A Decade Of Alcoholism, Depression And Obesity To Sober And Healthy

    Before and after weight loss pics showing inspiring physical transformation and fitness progress of a man in two side-by-side photos.

    Pnutbtterjllytime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Progress Pics Goal Weight Achieved!

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics of a man showing inspiring transformation and fitness progress.

    1st pic 7/22 I was 478 pounds, 2nd pic I’m at 215 lost 263 pounds in a little over 2 years

    jmiller21682 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    89lbs (6st 5lbs, 40.37kg) Down With A 1200kcal Intake. 100lb Goal. Also 33 Weeks Sober And Out Of Depression

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a woman wearing a hat and holding a mug, then in a pink blouse and black pants.

    sobersappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "What's often left out of the conversation is that our body shape and size are largely determined by genetics, not willpower," the registered dietician explains. "And when people try to shrink their bodies to meet unrealistic beauty standards, it usually backfires – physically, emotionally, and metabolically."

    "In fact, repeated dieting is one of the strongest predictors of future weight gain and disordered eating," Samantha notes.
    #28

    2 Years And 145 Lbs Gone

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after transformation wearing casual and graduation attire outdoors.

    All it took was to quit drinking, weighing and tracking everything I ate, going to the gym 5-6x a week, and weekly therapy! Just jokin’ it has all been extremely worth it! I’m not quite done yet but imma keep on truckin’ till I get there!

    sobermotel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Small Steps Every Day Add Up To Big Results. Stay Patient, Stay Focused, And Don't Quit

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics of a woman in swimsuits sitting on lounge chairs outdoors.

    dietmumrepeat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Transformation Tuesday!

    Side-by-side weight loss transformation of a woman before and after showing inspiring weight loss results and progress.

    Still sporting black most days. I hope by the end of the year I'll be comfortable enough to wear more colour!

    theincredibleshrinkingbrenda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, is there a way we can celebrate people for their successful health journeys without putting down those who are still on their way? If anyone can do it, I believe it's you, Pandas. Let's give some love to all the different bodies in this list! And if you're in the mood for celebrating more healthy transformations, head over here and here!
    #31

    Talk About Changes

    Man showing inspiring weight loss before and after transformation holding a child in outdoor and indoor settings.

    garicstorm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    2020 Versus 2024. Over 110 Lb Difference Between These Pictures

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics, dressed in formal wear and casual summer outfit outdoors.

    From feeling so self conscious that I could barely leave the house, to becoming the healthiest. strongest and the most confident I ever have been in my life and starting a coaching business to help other women achieve the same. Forever the greatest gift I could’ve given myself

    megantjellefit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    “Embracing Change ~ It’s Safe To Say That Growth Is An Uncomfortable Process And Pain Is A Necessary Investment For Progrеss“

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing inspiring progress with a smiling woman in casual and fitness attire.

    My weight loss journey was motivated by uncomfortable experiences that lead me to make my LAST start to my journey.

    I was
    Uncomfortable at my own wedding.
    Uncomfortable in meeting new people Uncomfortable being around anyone.
    Uncomfortable dressing up
    Uncomfortable working out
    Uncomfortable failing…. Again

    I was SO uncomfortable it pushed me to make a change. The start was uncomfortable but I wasn’t unfamiliar with that feeling. I was willing to be uncomfortable until I started to feel comfortable.

    I did my journey alone and needed someone thats been in my shoes. Im a MOM, a WIFE who was 290+ lbs that lost -136lbs NATURALLY.
    I got into online coaching to be the person I needed. SO, if you are ready to start your path to becoming the person you want to be.

    ketia_osibogun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Owe It To Myself To Change My Body (19months Of Transformation) If I Can Do It You Can Do It

    Before and after weight loss photos of a woman showing inspiring transformation and fitness progress in casual clothing.

    SIDE NOTE !! I DIDN’T LOSE WIEGHT JUST BY EXERCISING ALONE ,I CHANGED MY RELATIONSHIP WITH FOOD ,IM ON A CALORIE DEFICIT DIET !! YOUR DIET DOES 80% OF THE JOB 20% EXERCISE

    zainylee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation in a black outfit and glasses.

    fatherkriss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    F/29/5’8” [230lbs > 130lbs = 100 Lbs] (10 Months) I Can’t Believe This Body Was Hiding Under 100 Pounds

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    F/25/5'4" [250 > 170 = 80lbs] (11 Months) Face Gains. Turns Out My Genetic Double Chin Was Less Genetic Than I Thought

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after pics showing facial transformation in profile view.

    Weqll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Thats Insane

    Weight loss before and after pics showing 90 lbs difference in 10 months with casual clothing and mirror selfie.

    thindrm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Great Stuff

    Weight loss before and after pics showing a woman’s transformation with arms raised, highlighting inspiring results.

    dinmaaniugbo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    You Look Phenomenal

    Weight loss before and after pics showing dramatic transformation of man from obese to fit and muscular.

    I’m extremely grateful I did not end up in the office of a practitioner who believes all obese people need to be medicated forever. I adopted a low-carb diet & sustainably lost 80 pounds of body fat. No prescriptions were written. PS: I’m not against obesity meds, but I AM against this growing notion that there is no value in lifestyle changes for obesity & metabolic health. If we simply decide for people that lifestyle changes cannot work, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

    BiggestComeback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Fantastic

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics side by side.

    thebeardedtenor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    F/29/5’9 [258+lbs > 170lbs = 88lbs] (4 Years) Fell In Love With Myself

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after pics showing a woman's transformation from outdoors to gym setting.

    laviebomeme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Congratulations

    Woman showing weight loss transformation in inspiring before and after pics, celebrating fitness progress and body change.

    Ainwonderland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    90 Pound Weightloss Transformation

    Young woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics, highlighting a transformation with fitness and healthy lifestyle.

    gabbierolocut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Power Of Believing In Yourself

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after transformation, highlighting fitness progress with photos from 2023 and 2024.

    emmazfitness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    My Wife Also Beat Obesity

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after photos of a woman showing significant transformation results.

    kenkellyjunior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Halved My Body Weight In 3 Years

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics of a woman showing inspiring transformation and healthy lifestyle changes.

    HappyCuppiccino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    2 Years And Over 315 Lbs Later

    Before and after weight loss photos showing dramatic transformation and inspiring body change progress.

    bigtony2691 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I Realised There Was No Secret To Weight Loss. I Just Lowered My Calories, Did Some Exercise And Gave Myself 7 Months

    Side by side weight loss before and after photos showing inspiring transformation with noticeable fat loss and improved fitness.

    thatimer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    (Oc) I Would Say That I Have Come A Really Long Way In My Ongoing Weight Loss Journey. In Image 1, I Weighed 450 Lbs (204.1 Kg). In Image 2, I Weighed 240 Lbs (108.9 Kg)

    Man showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics, standing shirtless in front of a bathroom mirror.

    Pete_D_301 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    210lbs Weight Loss 385lbs To 175 Lbs - Carnivore Ketogenic Diet, Feb 2017-April 2021

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after pictures showing dramatic body transformation and health improvement.

    Thryloz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    This Weight Loss Comparison

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation and improved fitness with running outdoors.

    Thryloz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Determimed To Wear A Bikini For The First Time In 10 Years

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing inspiring results of a woman’s fitness and health journey.

    breeseyb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Celebrating Two Years Of Strength Training, One Year Of Maintaining A 100+ Lb Weight Loss, 776 Days Of No Binge Eating, And One Fab Consignment Store Skirt Suit Find. Many, Many Baby Steps And Tears Marked The Journey In Between My March 2020 Before And My April 2023 In-Progress Pics

    Before and after weight loss photos of a smiling woman showing inspiring transformation and noticeable body change.

    Flourgirl85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    F/38/5'7" [313lbs > 178lbs = 135lbs] (3 Years) Feeling Strong Today :)

    Woman showing inspiring weight loss before and after pics, wearing a black dress and running a marathon in pink athletic wear

    caralynnmoccia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    F/23/5’3 [230 > 129 = 101lb] On This Wonderful Cake Day, I Have Officially, Finally, Lost 100 Pounds!!

    Side-by-side weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation in body shape and size.

    SimplyBohemian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    And Now She Believes Anything Is Possible

    Weight loss before and after pics showing transformation of a woman wearing black outfits, highlighting inspiring progress.

    lexiigettingfit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Same Person - Different Mindset

    Man with tattoos showing weight loss before and after transformation, highlighting inspiring weight loss before and after pics.

    Almost 2 years ago I decided to take back the reins of my health. At first I got hung up on “how did I let this happen” but then I decided it didn’t matter…It was time to change. Hasn’t been perfect, but I have not and will not give up on myself. This is just the beginning of this health journey!

    will.i.am.heckenbach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    100 To 62kg

    Weight loss before and after transformation showing inspiring body changes and slimmer figure over time.

    laura.ooe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    When You Finally Said Yes To Yourself Wnd Didnt Guve Up!!!! 205 Pounds Lost Size 6xl To A Large

    Weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation of a woman in casual and formal outfits.

    rileysmom1619 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    3 Years Time

    Weight loss before and after pics showing transformation with 50 kg lost, highlighting inspiring weight loss results.

    irishfrozen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    One Last Try, -58 Kg

    Weight loss before and after pics showing transformation from 133kg to 75kg with woman in black tops and jeans and leggings.

    isaabellewester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    These Pictures Were Taken At The Same Restaurant, But About 2 Years Apart. He’s Lost 90 Lbs And I’ve Lost 135 Lbs

    Couple showing inspiring weight loss before and after transformation, smiling and sitting together at restaurant tables.

    We wanted to be healthy so we could grow old gracefully together, and be around as long as possible for our kids. So grateful for this journey with my best friend!

    aworsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    F/35/5'6" [270 > 146 = 124lbs] | 40 Months | Healed My Relationship With Myself And Healed By Body In The Process

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after pics showing dramatic body transformation and fitness progress.

    0fsurfandsand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    M/34/6’1" [327lbs > 187lbs = 140lbs] (12 Months) Weight Loss Progress

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing inspiring progress in selfies taken indoors.

    naughtyasf143 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    You Look Fantastic

    Side-by-side inspiring weight loss before and after photos showing significant transformation and progress.

    CarnivoreMe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    That's Incredible! Keep Investing In Yourself

    Weight loss before and after pics showing a man’s transformation after losing 210 pounds with inspiring results.

    corey_904_b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Age 40 vs. 41! 50 Lbs Difference And 1 Year! What Do You Think?

    Before and after weight loss photo of a man showing inspiring transformation with toned muscles and reduced body fat.

    Altruistic-Card-4267 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    You Look Amazing! Good For You

    Weight loss before and after pics showing inspiring transformation with a woman in casual and red dress selfie photos.

    RoamingKam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    I’m Never Not Amazed When I See These Pics Of You. It Really Can’t Be Overstated How Amazing This Is. Congratulations

    Before and after inspiring weight loss transformation showing a woman’s remarkable change over six years in two photos.

    RoamingKam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Please Give Me The Method

    Before and after weight loss photo showing inspiring body transformation with improved muscle tone and fitness progress.

    x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Went From A 350lbs Miserable Alcoholic To A Happier 200lbs Slightly Less Alcoholic

    Man holding a sparkler in casual clothes before weight loss and wearing a suit after weight loss at an event indoors.

    emsollas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Over 300+lbs Lost In Life

    Man showing dramatic weight loss transformation before and after photos highlighting inspiring weight loss results.

    Took me over 3 years to finally get abs.

    Long story short been over weight twice in life. Once in high school, weighing in at 350lbs and lost about 110lbs during that time. Got skin removal surgery and everything. Even took pro hormones for a bit (despite my medical condition) (and a dumb decision on my part). Fast forward thru my early to mid 20s, I unfortunately gained 220lbs which put me up to 460 (photo on the right). This was obviously my lowest point in life... haha After amining for 0.8 to 1lbs of weight loss per week I was able to persevere much of my muscle and even gain some from re-feed days (at least that's what the dexa and in-body scans told me). Now I weigh about 270 and couldn't be happier. My goal is to drop a bit more body fat just as a "can I get sub 10" feeling going on.

    Anyways that's my story. Thanks for reading!

    SuitableBullfrog7594 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Finally Feel Good In Body And Mind

    Man holding a baby in before weight loss photo and showing large pants after weight loss transformation.

    cirenj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Pandemic Weight Loss Progress (155 Lbs). Finally Comfortable Shirtless, It’s A Big Win For Me

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing inspiring change and tattooed torso in a mirror selfie.

    unholyg0at Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Eight Months And 43 Pounds Down!

    Weight loss before and after photos showing inspiring transformation of a woman’s fitness and body shape progress.

    KGutfrucht Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    [-47lbs] Same Shirt And What Feels Like A Different Person

    Woman wearing a Wicked t-shirt poses in inspiring weight loss before and after pics showing significant transformation outdoors and in the city.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Down 140lbs In 2020. I'm The Smallest I've Been Since Age 12, At Least

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing significant change in body size wearing the same Seahawks jersey.

    pbd87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Wow

    Weight loss before and after pics showing dramatic 84 lbs transformation with Jenny Craig in mirror selfies.

    putemignonne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Transformation Isn’t Just Physical It’s Mental. It’s Emotional

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing dramatic body change and muscle definition.

    litig8nate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!