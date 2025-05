When I have bad days and get off track, I wake up with resolve and forgiveness the next day. l look at my day as the only thing in existence that matters. I don’t look ahead and think about the largeness of the journey to come - because in the past l’ve used that as an excuse to throw up my hands and admit defeat. “It’ll take too long, it’s too much, I don’t have the fight left in me,” etc. When we ONLY LIVE WITHIN the confines of a single day, we can literally do anything. - I can drink a bunch of water for just a day. - I can track everything and use that as a tool to guide my decisions for just a single day. - Even better - I can get up and move and get my steps in for the next hour. In this hour I will turn on Alexa and have a dance party with my kids while I vacuum and tidy up. I can do that in the next hour. - I can get outside and walk for a little bit in the next hour instead of sitting and playing on my phone like I ALWAYS WANT TO. So l’ll do that *just at some point within the hour*. Just live in the immediate, while being realistic about tomorrow. We’ll figure the rest out when we get there. Love you.