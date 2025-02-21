Reaching one’s goal weight takes immense dedication and perseverance, so it’s only right to celebrate those who make it happen. Today, we’re doing just that with a collection of incredible transformations shared by people online. Show them some support, and remember—every body deserves kindness!

Weight loss seems simple on paper—calories in, calories out. Burn more than you consume, and the numbers on the scale should drop. But in reality, it’s far from easy. Busy schedules, demanding jobs, and endless responsibilities can make it tough to cook nutritious meals or find time to exercise. And that’s not even counting the health challenges that can complicate the journey.

#1 (36) Changed My Whole Life In The Last 3 Years Share icon I have been overweight and unhealthy all my life. In the last 3 years I have lost 280lbs. I was told by a few redditors to post here after posting in uglyducks. I just want everyone to know you have the power to achieve your best self. Never be afraid to ask for help. This journey started with therapy and a nutritionist. Have a great weekend beautiful people.



#2 [35] To [39]. It's Been A Bit Surreal To Feel Like A Completely Different Person Share icon

#3 Progress Pics Goal Weight Achieved Share icon 1st pic 7/22 I was 478 pounds, 2nd pic I’m at 215 lost 263 pounds in a little over 2 years.



#4 M/31/6'0 [480 Lbs > 165 Lbs = 315 Lbs] Life Is Much More Beautiful, Losing 143 Kg (315lbs) Share icon

#5 Today Is My 5th Year On Reddit And The 5th Year Of My Weight Loss Journey Share icon

#6 A Little Under 2 Years [21] Share icon

#7 M/28/6ft1[440>210]230lbs](2 And A Half Years) Longtime Lurker Share icon

#8 F/31/5'4'' [225lbs > 115 Lbs = 110 Lbs Down] (18 Months). Bad Picture Quality, But I Caught Myself Feeling Strong As Heck In The Mirror, Proud Of My Progress And Wanted To Share Share icon

#9 I've Been Losing Weight Since Last October, Down Nearly 90lbs! Share icon Started the dieting in October, started working out 2-3 days a week in March (I love weight training!) And currently doing a 30 day challenge to visit the gym every day, 14 days so far! My back doesn't hurt as much, I'm sleeping better, and I can walk up stairs without getting winded lol. I still have a long way to go, but these results are encouraging.



#10 Ethan Inspired My 150lb Weight Loss Journey! Also Thank You Gamersupps Share icon Started my journey at 340lbs. 1st pic is me at 300lbs, 2nd pic is me currently at 190lbs. Started in August 2022 and hit my goal at February 2024. Been maintaining these last few months. I lost it by counting calories, intermittent fasting, and lots of walking at my job. I’ve struggled with losing weight my whole life. It is possible! Thank you everyone.



Also Olivia is the Queen.



#11 F/37/5’4 [334>144=190] (2.5 Years) Fell Of Track But Getting Back On Share icon

#12 15 Months Ago vs. Today Share icon

#13 Weight Loss Update -300 Lbs Share icon Down 300 officially, I still have a long way to go for my personal goal. It's been cool seeing all the posts, thanks for the motivation boys.



#14 (28) Morbidly Obese, Dying To (33) Graduating And Thriving Share icon I went from over 600 pounds to 190 pounds!



Posted a while ago and I’ve since reached my goal weight and had some loose skin removal on my stomach and neck. I truly feel like a different person!



I gained weight from a 6 year abusive relationship and was severely depressed. I couldn’t leave despite being made to feel worthless. Stopped going to class and seeing family and friends. I coped by eating and gained hundreds of pounds. After leaving I was able to start getting my life together. I started going to therapy and learned how to calorie count and meal prep. I finally graduate in a few months as well!



For some transparency this process has been insane. The body dysmorphia is real. I almost died from sepsis after an infection post-op and was hospitalized for over a month. Please take care of your body, doctors said I’m extremely lucky to be alive!



#15 Overweight Since Childhood - No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change Share icon Hey everyone!



I’ll give a background for anyone interested and a TLDR at the bottom.



When I was 12 years old I was already over 200 pounds - the fattest kid in the class / among his social group. I’ve been huge since my youngest memories.



By the time my 23rd birthday was coming up I was nearly 300 pounds and the health issues were overwhelming- terrible back pain, no energy, no motivation, brutal brain fog, my mobility was going away as the weight increased. People were constantly telling me I looked over 40 years old.



I knew I shouldn’t be feeling so bad at such a young age and decided there was no way I could continue down this path.



I woke up October 20, 2021 looked into the mirror and told myself today is the day I start and never go back



By August 2022 I lost over 100 pounds



Since then I’ve continued to maintain the weight loss while working on adding muscle - it’s been 2 years since I “finished” and I have not gained back any substantial weight / fat besides muscle



I started with a calorie deficit and exercise routine I developed that focused on minimizing loose skin by retaining as much muscle as possible



No fad diets, no cutting out sugars or foods, no surgeries, no weird miracle products or any BS. Just a calorie deficit and solid routine / nutrition



Lost over 100+ pounds naturally through calorie deficit and exercise.



#16 Body Transformation. Then [34] And Now [42] Share icon 200+ lb weight loss over 8 years, done safely and medically monitored. I may be older, but I'm healthier physically and mentally than I've ever been.



#17 (28)f To "Almost" (30) Share icon Body dysmorphia is real, but the numbers don't lie. My blood panels have been amazing since losing 160 lbs.



#18 (31) To (39) Share icon Size 18 to size 6. it all started with accepting myself part by part, owning my flaws, and knowing I deserved to feel good. I wanted to eat like a grown up and have good credit and be a good partner! I wanted to be able to buy cute dresses for myself and not just my daughter. On the left I was COMPLETELY disconnected from myself, my body, my spirit. The moment I accepted where I was and realized I wanted more for myself was when things started to change. My favorite thing now is feeling light and bouncy on my feet, having no pain, and shopping for designer clothes with ease!!! I am the laziest person on earth so if I can do this anyone can.



#19 Weight Loss Since Last June Share icon I’m (18m 6ft 2) almost at a point now where I’m happy with the fat levels on my body so I thought id share this. Still a bit to go but this is the progress I’ve made since June 2023 hopefully this can help ppl looking to start their goals. I went from 170 kg to 85kg my end goal is 80kg with a bit more lean muscle built.



#20 Finally Ready To Share My Story/Progress Pics Share icon Although I was in so much pain, I'm just started walking. It hurt so much those first few months, but I continued through the pain. My mother was trying IF and she told me what it was and I just started doing it and the weight started to fly off. I got off all of the junk and started to see life again. Everytime I would see that scale go down I felt so proud. I wanted to get from 290 to 210, that was my goal 80lbs.



I'm proud to say that as of 8/22/24 I have never been healthier or happier. Today my weigh in was 172.6 with 22.0 BMI and 14.8% body fat. I've never felt such accomplishment in my life as my adult years from 22-37 feel completely robbed from me. I have no idea what I'm gonna do in this world, but the fact that I'm where I am today, proves that there in nothing out of reach for me, or for any of us. If you're still struggling, just keep going. You're so worth it. I wouldn't be here if I didn't have my mother telling me not to give up, to keep going, and I've never been happier.



If anyone ever needs to talk, I have no clue what I'm doing but I'll try to be everything that the people in my life were for me; every single one of us is WORTH IT!



I'm forever grateful to my mother, my friends, and most certainly the sub. I could never have gotten where I am without all of you.



#21 F/28/5’5” [212 Lbs > 149 Lbs = 63 Lbs] One Year | Still Can’t Believe I Did It. Only New Year’s Resolution I’ve Ever Stuck To Share icon

#22 F/29/5’7 [430 > 215 = 215 Pounds Lost] 16 Months | Half The Person I Used To Be Share icon

#23 F/35/5'6" [270 > 146 = 124lbs] | 40 Months | Healed My Relationship With Myself And Healed By Body In The Process Share icon

#24 Separating Food And Emotion Frees Us From The Toxic Relationship Many People Have With Food Share icon You can do it in 3 easy steps:



1. Forgive yourself for past mistakes

2. Eat real whole foods that satiate

3. Stay the course and eat a little extra fat when cravings hit. We’ve lost 120 pounds since the end of September.



Was it easy at first? Nope. Has it been worth it? 1000%!!!



#25 I Realised There Was No Secret To Weight Loss. I Just Lowered My Calories, Did Some Exercise And Gave Myself 7 Months Share icon

#26 [23]-[28] It Only Took 5 Years To Become A New Person Share icon -Lost >220 lbs -Went back to school and got my BSN -Lived in 3 different cities -Dyed my hair for the first time -Had my first kiss -Developed several meaningful friendships -Took a last minute solo trip to Hawaii -Survived the daily battle of wanting to give up and evade all tomorrows.



#27 I've Lost Over 80 Pounds Thanks To Fasting Share icon Dec 1, 2023 SW: 230 CW: 147.2 GW: 5'7"



I lost the majority of the weight by fasting 3 days per week (Mon/Tues/Wed). My high cholesterol is gone, PCOS symptoms are 1000x times better, and most importantly I have my life back!



#28 400 vs. 230. Looking And Feeling Much Better In This Shirt Share icon

#29 13 To 36 Awkward & Self Conscious To Confident Share icon Always felt like the ugly duckling with huge glasses and severe acne.



#30 3 Months Dirty Fasting -53lbs Share icon 5’6 36/F 270-217 August 1 to November 1st this year



August I did strict omad low carb (I just used the net zero tortillas as well as keto hotdog and hamburger buns). And lost 20lbs that month. I walk on purpose maybe 2-4 miles a day with my dog.



September and October I brought coffee back for morale. In the morning I’ll have my Splenda and creamed coffee and then not eat until dinner. Dinner is always under 20 carbs.



I love barqs zero root beer and have a can everyday (please don’t come at me). I have had plenty of Saturday cheat days but have consistently gotten back to business the day after so I’m still losing weight. You don’t need to be perfect you just need to be consistent.



I had my gallbladder out when I was pregnant years ago and have found taking psyllium husk capsules with my dinner helps with bile acid significantly (ifykyk)



Noticing how small my legs are now and how I feel everyday is enough for me to go on. My energy is insane, I can cross my legs effortlessly. Very happy with this.



#31 I’m Not Like A Regular Mom, I’m An If Mom Share icon

#32 Unbelievable Freedom Share icon 36 y/o Female SW: 210lbs CW: 149.6lbs GW: first goal was 150lbs, new goal: 140lbs



I've been waiting to share my story and I think now is as good of time as any since I've met my first goal of 150lbs (down 60lbs since Feb). Never in my entire adult life have I been this weight or even close to it...in fact I've been overweight my entire life.



I started with 18:6 for approx 4 weeks then transitioned to 20:4 mostly with some 24hr, 36hr, 42hr and 48hrs sprinkled in weekly. I've also tried a 68 hr fast in Sept.



My window is often 12-4pm or 2-6pm. Sometimes I have longer windows on the weekend as I find it harder to stick to around the kids and fun things we plan.



My kids are 5 and 1, my youngest was 7 months old when I started IF. I work from home for our family business and use black coffee and warm water to help curb hunger. I don't restrict any foods but find I naturally eat protein, good fats and veggies/fruits for carbs as opposed to the ultra processed food I used to eat all day long. I still like my desserts and chocolate but have cut way, way back.



I enjoy running and have had some of my best exercises in the fasted state. I hit a personal best of 5km in 32 mins which I was stoked about.



I think I have about 10-20lbs to go but I'm so relaxed in to the process that I know it'll happen eventually. I just bought my first ever bikini and I know I'll be able to wear it by next summer! I look OK in it now but I know I'll wear it with great confidence next summer!



Stay motivated, and enjoy the process!



#33 Going To Visit Family Who Haven’t Seen Me In 2x Years In A Month! Share icon Going to visit family overseas for a month! They have not seen me in 2 years, when I was about 270+ lbs. Coming from a very health conscious family my weight was always a huge topic of discussion. After having lost 150 lbs from my original 305+ I still struggle with seeing it. I have always battled body dis morphia and even after such a drastic change in the scale, I don’t see much improvement/difference in the mirror. I know I’m stronger and see muscle growth I just still don’t see my reflection how others do.



Also question for those who have family who are concerned about IF, what do you do differently or say to them? I have been very consistent with a 20-4 and gym 5-6 days a week for 10 months now. I know my family eats 3x meals a day no matter what and I would hate to ruin my progress in a month. What are tips to avoid this? Thank you for sharing!!



Pictured: Left, me exactly 2 years and 1 month ago when last visiting. Right, most recent photos of me.



SW: 305 CW: 157 GW: 140 IF routine/Gym routine: 20-4(All but 2x Sundays which I allow 18-6). Gym 5-6 days, not including half-marathon training.



#34 F/27/5’3” [227lbs > 147lbs = 80lbs Lost] Same Place, Same Outfit - 1 Year Later Share icon 80lbs lost naturally in 11 months, it’s been brutal but wouldn’t change it for the world. I eat 130-150 grams of protein on a calorie deficit daily paired with cardio 4+ days a week, lifting heavy and hypertrophy training 4+ days a week. My new goal is to cycle powerlifting and wellness bodybuilding as well as training for a half marathon. Thanks to everyone here for inspiring me to keep working hard!



#35 Take It From Someone Who Slept In A Recliner For Four Years At 620 Lbs: The Right Sleep Solution Is One Of The Best Passive Ways To Invest In The Changes You’re Looking For Share icon Whether you’re in Oregon or anywhere else, I’ve got your back when it comes to finding the perfect mattress and sleep solutions. Finding the right mattress that fits your needs and budget can be a game changer.



Investing in a good mattress can seriously boost your well-being without breaking a sweat. So, if you’re ready to take the plunge and prioritize your sleep, look no further and shoot me a message.



*This side-by-side photo does not show the expected outcome of sleeping better. Sleep is the foundation. You still have to build up from there.

#36 F/34/5’4” [386lbs > 259lbs = 127lbs] (Just Over 2 Years) Share icon I believe my starting weight was probably much higher but avoided the scale. Past few years have been crazy. Divorce final as of last Monday. Moving 12hrs away for a job. Finally comfortable in my own skin and happy.



#37 F/25/5’4” [304.4 > 147.8 = 156.6lbs] (27 Months) Officially Have Lost More Than What I Currently Weigh! I Don’t Even Recognize The Person On The Left Both Physically And Mentally. Biggest Advice Is To Dive Deep And Tackle The Emotional Side Of Eating Share icon

#38 F/36/5’5” [450lbs > 247lbs] (11 Months) I Said I’d Update You All On My Journey So Here It Is! Share icon Firstly I want to thank you all for how kind you were to me when I posted my first post. I’ve looked back at it so many times on low motivation days and your comments have kept me going. When I posted in July I was around 150lbs lost, I’ve now lost over 200lbs. I’d like to hit 247lbs for the year. Really looking forward to hopefully hitting my goal of 180lbs by next year sometime.



I just want to say how much easier life is 200lbs down, my health including my mental health has improved so much and I feel like I’m living life again. My goal this year was to buy a Christmas jumper in a normal shop and for the first Christmas ever I did! I hid my face the first time I posted because I was embarrassed that I’d let myself get to 450lbs but I’m bloody proud that 450lb me decided to make the change because look how clear I’ve come! Thank you for everything progress pics sub and here’s to a healthy and happy 2025!



#39 Advice From A Doctor Share icon

#40 Went From A 350 Lbs Miserable Alcoholic To A Happier 200 Lbs Slightly Less Alcoholic Share icon From 350 to 200, 150 Pounds Lost: and I’ve kept it off for 2+ years now. This is my Journey



If you know anything about me, it’s these two things: I loved food, and I was extremely overweight. But I flipped a very real (and metaphorical) switch. Over the past two years, I’ve lost more than 150 pounds, about 90% of the excess weight I carried. I’m still on my journey, but I’ve kept it off since hitting the 10-month mark.



My Turning Point



I realized I had an unhealthy psychological connection to food. I was willfully ignorant of what I consumed, using food as emotional compensation for feelings of abandonment and loss. Once I addressed this - once I dissociated food from emotions - everything became simpler, more mathematical.



#41 2 And A Half Year Difference 300 To 175 Share icon I made a similar post 2 months ago but wanted to update it. I’m trying to focus more on the gym now instead of pure weight loss.



#42 (21) To (22) Weight Loss, Skincare, Grooming, Sleep, Diet, Gym, Therapy Share icon

#43 F/37/5’6” [347lbs > 132lbs = 215lbs] (8 Years) Finally Done Trying To Lose Weight Share icon Started my commitment to myself in April 2016 and have worked hard over the last 8 years to get here with some bumps along the way. I’ve maintained my current weight for about 6 months and have finally scheduled skin removal surgery for my abdomen next month (that stuff isn’t tightening up on its own). I hope to also do skin removal on my arms/chest as well as my thighs over the next few years. Super proud of what I’ve achieved.



#44 I Officially Have Lost 20kg From My Highest Weight And I Am So Happy Share icon Ive always struggled with my weight and when I moved to America my diet became really bad due to the change in quality of food here but I did a lot of research on eating healthy and working out and it really has paid off!



#45 200lbs Gone Forever Share icon

#46 28 To 29 Happier And Healthier Share icon

#47 From 310 To 170lbs (16 Months) From The Lowest Point Of My Life To The Best I’ve Ever Felt In My Life. Don’t Even Recognize The Guy On The Left Anymore Share icon

#49 Lost 194lbs (24 Months) Photos Taken In The Same Place 2 Years Apart Share icon

#50 From 285 Lbs To 193 Lbs, 9 Month Progress Share icon Back again with the almost 9 month progress.



This month has had very little movement on the scale (about 2 lbs). While for the most part I have been sticking to my diet and training hard, there have certainly been some days where I ate over maintenance. Physique seems to still be progressing so I’m content overall. Still trying to peel off the rest of the fat before starting a lean bulk phase.



#51 One Year Progress, 40 Kgs Weight Loss With Muscle Gain Share icon F26, 100 kgs to 60 kgs, height 5'5.5



Came down to 22% Body fat, have been doing abs daily for past 3 months and running regularly, still no sign of the horizontal cuts, any advice?



#52 (36) To (37) Quit Binge Eating/Drinking And Started Working Out 6/7 Days For The Last 8 Months Share icon

#53 (22) To (27) - Yoga Completely Changed My Mental And Physical Health Share icon

#54 Happy If Anniversary To Me! It Completely Turned My Life Around. Maintaining A 126lb Loss For 2 Years (F/39/5’9”/Sw 266 Lb/Cw 140 Lb) Share icon

#55 Never Too Late! 76 Years Old And Down 140lbs In One Year Via If And Keto (320 To 180) Share icon 2023, 75 years old, 320 lbs vs. 2024, 76 years old, 180 lbs.



#56 (M48) 24 Months 16-8. 320 To 170 (-150). 2022 vs. 2024 Share icon

#57 45 Pounds In 6 Months Share icon Went out to a birthday dinner yesterday and caught myself in the mirror. For the first time I really noticed.



This before pic was prolly 275.



Looking good and more importantly feeling good.



Down from a high of 310 to 208 today. Closer and closer to my goal of 165.



You CAN do it. If I can, anyone can. Took me 55 years to put it on. Slow and steady 1-2 pounds per week.



#58 220 > 135. One Year Of Maintenance Share icon I've been at my goal weight for a little over 1 year now! It took about 2 years of 16:8 and a lots of work!



Genuine life-changing experience - keep at it - you'll thank yourself every day!



#59 Took Me 13 Years To Lose The Weight But Almost Forty Years To Finally Feel Beautiful Share icon For anybody who is currently suffering and thinking that nothing can get better.I was definitely never able to pull myself up throughout my entire 20s, but do it now don't wait!! Every little step matters.



#60 60kg (126lb) Loss Share icon 60kg (126lb) loss in total.



I'd lost a lot of weight, out back on, then had a gastric bypass in December last year. I now weigh less than I did at age 19. I'm 51 now.



My diabetes is in remission, blood pressure is under control, my thyroid meds have been reduced by two thirds, and I feel the best, physically, I have in years.



Sadly last month I lost my mum to breast cancer and I know she'd be proud of me, she always was. I'll make sure I continue to look after myself, for her sake and my own.



These pictures make me smile.



#61 F/28/5’2 [231lbs > 136lbs = 95lbs] Finally Hit The 5 Year Maintained Mark! Share icon Lost all my weight in 2019. The bottom photos are from yesterday. So many people told me I would gain all the weight back and YAY, I haven’t! Life is so much better.



#62 F/25/5’7” [210lbs > 141lbs = 69lbs] (11 Months) From Wearing My Mom's Wedding Dress To My Own Share icon I started my weight loss journey in January soon after trying my mother's wedding dress on and being unable to zip it all the way up in the back. Switched up my lifestyle heavily to become a lot more active and eat when hungry not bored. When I was sized and bought my wedding dress in April, my seamstress had to take about 4 inches out from my waist. My ring finger size also dropped from 7.5 to 6! I'm not quite done with my journey, but my focus has switched to doing a lot more weight-lifting and becoming stronger.



#63 F/32/5’1 [280>110=170lbs] (5 Year Journey) Share icon

#64 F/24/5’6 [305lbs > 160lbs=145lbs] (16 Months) Still Around 40lbs To Go. I Don’t Recognise Myself Anymore Share icon

#65 F/50/5'9" [292lbs>175lbs = 117lbs] (12 Months) Bmi Still Says Overweight But Happy With Where I Am Share icon Wish doctors didn't focus so much on BMI number. 8 more pounds and I'll be "normal" BMI but honestly I'm super happy with 175 lbs. So happy to have the life I've always wanted. Been Ziplining in Honduras, rode every ride I wanted at Six Flags, sat in the middle seat on an airplane without anxiety, don't snore anymore, off all blood pressure meds (actually BP is now too low so on a high sodium diet 😬), cholesterol is now back to normal.



I work out doing Growwithjo workouts on YouTube 4-5 times a week and strength train 3 times a week. Don't crave sugar anymore, quit drinking coffee and soda, and eat a high protein, medium carb, low sugar diet. Size 28 pants to size 14 and size 3x tops to M/L. I do have lipedema, so my legs are still quite lumpy and bigger than my upper half.



#66 F/29/5’8” [230lbs > 130lbs = 100 Lbs] (10 Months) I Can’t Believe This Body Was Hiding Under 100 Pounds Share icon

#67 Congrats To Your Weight Loss Share icon

#68 Celebration Well Deserved Share icon

#69 Day 365: 1 Year In. Weight Update: 180.2 Lbs. Down From 300 Lbs Peak Weight. 120 Lbs Down Since August 25th, 2023 Share icon 1 year ago today I made a conscious decision to try and better my health. Something I had attempted many times in the past but never fully committed myself to. This time was different, and I’ve successfully gotten myself to the lowest my weight has been since I was in middle school. My health in all aspects physically and mentally is peaking. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. My personal relationships and my professional life have both never been better. Every aspect of my life has seemingly improved with my health. I don’t know if that directly correlates to the weight loss but I will take it as a sign that I’m doing the right thing.



When I first started this journey, I had no clue I would find this much success. At times I was definitely depleting myself at an intense rate, and considered giving up, but the support from my closest friends and family, along with those that follow these social posts kept me going in the right direction. So thank you.



#70 Over A Year Ago I Was Close To 500 Pounds. I Have Struggled With My Weight My Whole Life And Depression, The Pandemic, And 5,000 Other Excuses Didn’t Help. While I’m Closer To My Goal More Than Ever, I Have A Way To Go, I’m Close To 200 Pounds Lost Share icon I still probably weigh more than you. But the last three months I battled bronchitis, pneumonia, and the flu. And it didn’t stop me. But I’m happy I am feeling good enough to go back to the gym since May.



#71 Before And After Share icon

#72 One Year Progress Share icon

#73 Before And After Share icon

#74 From 29 To 33. Levelling Up My Health, Style, Skincare, Mindfulness And Discipline. Never Been Happier Share icon

#75 From 250 Lbs To 140 Lbs. Been Maintaining For About A Year And Still Have So Much More Confidence Share icon

#76 Down 100 Pounds Officially Share icon Started calorie counting in september and am down 100 pounds since then. About 30 or so more pounds to my goal weight. Love all you regards, now say it back!



#77 Nearing 90lbs Down Share icon It’s been about 4-5 years of consistently tracking my calories, and intentionally moving my body. I started at 235lbs, currently 148lbs. Down 87lbs and counting. Would like to get to 140 then decide if I want to keep losing. 140lbs at 5’3” is just out of the overweight category - for the first time in my life. I’ve been overweight all throughout my childhood, into my teens and reached my heaviest in my early 20’s. I’m 33 now and in the best shape of my life.



I enjoy cycling and weight lifting as my regular form of fitness. Slow and steady wins the race in my opinion. I made many lifestyle changes that added up over time. From where I started to where I am now, I’ve completely overhauled my lifestyle. I had tried many times in the past to lose weight, previous attempts would always mean 'all or nothing’, ‘balls to the wall’ then I'd eventually fall off the wagon when I couldn’t stick to all the changes I made overnight. This method was way more sustainable for me, so if you’re struggling with staying on track - know that it’s okay to go slow.



Pick one thing at a time that you can stick with, and when you've confidently mastered it - add something else, then master that! Eventually the results WILL show. Trust the process and keep putting in the work!



#78 19 F, From 80kg To 60kg, 1.5 Years Share icon I lost about the main 20kg in 8 months and since then I’ve maintained kinda the same weight just lost more fat and built muscle. It's been hard but, the time will pass anyway. I've still got a long way to go.



#79 From 290lbs To 185lbs (2 Years) - 22nd vs. 24th Birthday Share icon

#80 Down 85 Lbs Share icon I started my weight loss journey in October of 2022 at 270lbs. Originally all I was doing was CICO using an app to log everything and some cardio. After about a month or so I started lifting weights and got hooked. By June of ‘23 I was down to 175. Since then I’ve been sticking to 10-15lb cuts/bulks.



I wish of would’ve started earlier in life but I’ll be 40 in a few months and just happy to be where I’m at.



Just wanted to share my progress and say it’s definitely never too late.



#81 My Wife And I Have A Combined Weight Loss Of 160lb. It Has Been Worth Every Frustrating Day, Annoying Craving, And Hardship. We Still Have A Way To Go, But It Is Worth It To Feel This Good Share icon

#82 I've Been Going To The Gym For 800 Days And I'm So Close To My 100 Pound Weight Loss Goal Share icon

#83 I Used To Be Really Fat Share icon

#84 The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130 Pound Weight Loss Share icon

#85 Middle School (Age 12) —> Senior Year Graduation Photo (Age 18) —> Now (Age 21) Share icon I’m honestly just posting for an ego boost right now, I don’t use much traditional social media (insta, facebook, snap, etc.) or else I’d post there. But I feel pretty good about my weight and appearance now especially after reconstructive eye surgery.



#86 (38) To (39) One Year Of Sobriety Share icon This is exactly one year apart. I quit drinking and began walking in the forest everyday. Aside from the physical benefits, the emotional benefits hava been so great. I am happier, less ill, i sleep better and just all around feel better. I lost a total of 50lbs pretty quickly without much effort. Now i do yoga daily and lightly lift weights.



#87 Can’t Believe I’ve Done This Share icon I’m 34, two little kids age 4 and 2

5’1 down from 87kg to 58kg (goal 55kg)

Combination of calorie deficit, running, lifting weights, rowing machine, yoga all at home and judo.

I don’t know if it’s common to still “feel” fat, like I can’t believe it’s me when I look in the mirror.



#88 Five Months In. I Hardly Recognize Myself In The Mirror Share icon Sent some mostly full-body pics to my bestie because I felt like my clothes were fitting so loose (green shirt). Reminded me of an awful pic my dad took of me on my (F) 32nd birthday last September. I cried when I saw this one (purple shirt). Honestly just really feeling myself.



Down 48.2 from my highest recorded weight but I was too afraid to step on a scale when I started fasting so who knows!



#89 80 Pounds Down! Share icon Sharing my weight loss journey has been a long time coming. I’ve added my before and after pictures, along with some side profile tattoo photos to show it's really me! My journey took almost 2 years, but the first year was where I saw the most significant change. Here’s how I did it:



I started with intermittent fasting, initially sticking to an 8-hour eating window. Each month, I pushed myself further—going from 8 hours to 4, then 2, and eventually, to just 1 hour a day. Yes, I did OMAD (One Meal A Day), and at first, it was incredibly tough. There were days I wanted to quit, but certain foods helped me get through those difficult times.



I stayed away from junk food entirely—no chips, candy, or ice cream. Instead, I leaned on Powerade Zero and diet sodas to get me through cravings. Watermelon became my go-to snack; I could easily eat an entire one daily! For something sweet, I mixed yogurt with frozen fruit, which tasted just like ice cream. For meals, sardines on rice cakes became a surprising favorite.



Walking an hour every day also played a big role in my transformation. It wasn’t just about the physical aspect; those daily walks gave me time to reflect, reset, and stay committed to my goals.



From 225 lbs to 145 lbs, this journey has been anything but easy, but it’s been worth every moment. If you’re just starting or struggling along the way, know that it's okay to go at your own pace. It’s not just about the weight loss; it’s about finding what works for you and staying consistent.



#90 Sad And Depressed (36) vs. Working On A Healthier Me (38) Share icon

#91 100lbs Down. 5'6", 225lbs > 125lbs Share icon

#92 These Shorts Wouldn’t Go Over My Thighs 6 Months Ago Share icon

#93 Exactly One Year Of Progress Share icon SW 336.5 CW 230 GW 180 The IF lifestyle has completely transformed my life, my health, and my view of myself. I am down 106.5 since June 25, 2023. I began fasting exactly one year ago and have fasted at least 14 hours per day since beginning. My usual routine is 20:4 but I allow for flexibility depending on social situations. I maintain a CICO protocol of 1400 or less, but again: flexibility! I am a daily peloton user (lb #pelo_knitter) and ride, do Pilates, and strength classes. This lifestyle has taught me how much emotional eating I used to engage in. Happy? Let’s have cake! Sad? You deserve a pizza! Angry? You show them and eat ALL the candy! I’m glad to have the awareness that IF has brought me. I’ll leave you with a cheesy AF Peloton quote that really resonated with me: self- discipline is the highest form of self-care there is!



#94 Progress Share icon

#95 F/21/5’7 [155lbs > 128lbs] Me At 16 vs. 21, I’ve Been Maintaining This Weight +-5lbs For About A Year And A Half Now But It’s Crazy How Much My Side Profile Has Changed Share icon

#96 2 Years And 145lbs Gone Share icon All it took was to quit drinking, weighing and tracking everything I ate, going to the gym 5-6x a week, and weekly therapy!



Just jokin’ it has all been extremely worth it! I’m not quite done yet but imma keep on truckin’ till I get there!



#97 This Is Absolutely Unreal Share icon Im very blooming nervous to post this as it’s the First ever time I’ve shown my body. I’ve never posted my body before but in 8 weeks we have managed to lose 13KG weight and 6KG of body fat. In the second photo on the left is me at my heaviest. 145KG (23 stone), something I’ve never felt comfortable sharing. Now we have dropped to 116kg with 96KG being non fat mass This post may ruin any chance of a valentines date but I finally feel the confidence to go and show the real me.



#98 Just The Start Share icon

#99 Keep It Going Share icon

#100 Lost 120 Lbs Share icon

#101 Officially Lost 30+ Pounds And Reached My Goal Weight Today Share icon Never thought I’d share these pictures so please be kind. The first picture was taken October 28, 2023. I went from 180+ to 150lbs as of last night. Feeling so happy and accomplished.



#102 From 154lbs To 113lbs. Lost 41 Lbs In 5 Months Share icon

#103 Before / After Weight Loss Pics. Suit-Up Edition (304 Lbs ->165 Lbs, 15 Months) Share icon

#104 [31]yo V [39]yo. So Much Happier In Myself Share icon

#105 14 Months And 54 Lbs Later Share icon 31F, 5’6 SW: 196 lbs CW: 142 lbs



I mostly do 18:6 but sometimes switch it up with 16:8 or 20:4. IF has changed my life in ways I never thought possible and I’m so grateful for all that I have learned about my health in the last year.



#106 F/29/5’8” [246 > 143 = 103 Lbs Lost] I’ve Been Maintaining My Weight Loss For Over A Year Using If, Ama! Share icon

#107 115 Lbs Down Share icon Still planning to lose another 50~ lbs to hit my prime weight. Lost it mainly through keto and intermittent fasting. Heighest weight was 324 lbs between 2022 and 2023 (third pic), in the other ones I was 286. At the beginning of july 2024 I was 286, so I technically lost 77 pounds until december (took a pause since my blood exams were a mess).



#108 At 28, I’ve Finally Made It To Onederland For The First Time In My Adult Life. From Over 400 Pounds In March 2022 To 197 As Of Today, Feeling Very Accomplished Share icon

#109 F/27/5”7” [336>170=166] (3 Years) Sorting My Life Out Done It All By Myself Share icon My highest weight was 336lbs now I’ve currently finished my cut and onto another maintenance/ bulk ending my cut at 170lbs.

The last time I reached 170lbs I never felt this good and I didn’t trust the process. Lost a lot of muscle too but now I know what I’m doing and I’m more determined than ever.

I’ll tell you something stick to it and trust that process I promise you it works some days you will be so unmotivated but keep pushing yourself because there’s no better feeling looking back seeing all your hard work finally fall into place.

My journey is still going and honestly I won’t ever stop this lifestyle I’m so excited for the future.

If you think you can’t do it you can stay positive and stay on track don’t worry about a little mess up every so often it happens just jump straight back and keep smashing your goals.

If you want somthing bad enough you will get it.

For anyone needing to hear this …

YOUVE GOT THIS YOUR AMAZING !



#110 F/27/5'3 [235 > 150 = 85lbs Lost] (About 36 Months) Share icon I haven't taken pictures of myself for comparison throughout my journey. This is my first ever progress pic. Really put some things into perspective. Feeling proud of all my hard work so far!



#111 From 21 To 25. Lots Of Invisible Changes I Made As Well! I Think I Just Finally Had Enough Share icon After a series or poor choices and crappy situations, I started really neglecting myself. Mentally, physically and spiritually. Was on a slurry of meds, was an isolated alcoholic, and weighed over 300 lbs. I’m now 110 lbs down, healing my relationship with food and alcohol, and sometimes I gotta remind myself I have lots to be proud of.

