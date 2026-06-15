Person’s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A ‘Karen’ Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

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Folks with service animals often have to deal with all sorts of unneeded attention, from others just wanting to pet their dog to the constant scrutiny of so-called Karens, who have decided that it’s their task to police random people.

An autistic netizen shared their bizarre and unpleasant encounter with the type of “Karen” who really lived up to that title. They brought their service dog into a shopping center, where the aforementioned Karen began insisting that they were not only faking, but that her child would actually need the dog more.

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Sometimes random strangers feel entitled to opinions on other’s service animals

Image credits: 24K Production / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One person had to deal with a particularly pushy Karen who wanted their service dog

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Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: andreypopov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: bilahata / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: silver_splash

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Readers shared their sympathies

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Some commenters were utterly shocked at the Karen’s behavior

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