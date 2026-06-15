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Person’s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A ‘Karen’ Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
White service dog in a parking lot symbolizing panic and chaos from entitled parents during a shopping trip.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person’s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A ‘Karen’ Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

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Folks with service animals often have to deal with all sorts of unneeded attention, from others just wanting to pet their dog to the constant scrutiny of so-called Karens, who have decided that it’s their task to police random people.

An autistic netizen shared their bizarre and unpleasant encounter with the type of “Karen” who really lived up to that title. They brought their service dog into a shopping center, where the aforementioned Karen began insisting that they were not only faking, but that her child would actually need the dog more.

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    Sometimes random strangers feel entitled to opinions on other’s service animals

    Image credits: 24K Production / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    One person had to deal with a particularly pushy Karen who wanted their service dog

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    Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: andreypopov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: bilahata / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo) 

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    Image credits: silver_splash

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    Readers shared their sympathies

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    Some commenters were utterly shocked at the Karen’s behavior

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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