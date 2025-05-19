“Tired Of Seeing Everyone’s Underwear”: Dakota Johnson’s Sheer Dress At Cannes Sparks Mixed Reactions

Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Kering Women In Motion Awards in a semi-sheer ensemble that revealed her slender silhouette.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the event—held during the 78th Cannes Film Festival—in a long, metallic dress featuring a halter neckline.

Dakota accessorized the daring Gucci number with matching diamond earrings and styled her hair in an elegant updo.

Highlights Dakota Johnson sparked mixed reactions with her see-through gown at the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival.

The star is promoting her film Splitsville, in which she served as both actress and producer.

Dakota criticized film studios for not making movies that are “risky, scary, dangerous, raw, [and] real.”

The Women In Motion awards are given every year to prominent women and young female talents who seek to raise the profile of women in cinema.

Share icon Dakota Johnson attended her first Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her dark comedy film, Splitsville



Image credits: A24

The star was at the prestigious film festival for the first time to premiere her dark comedy Splitsville, in which she both starred and produced through her production company, TeaTime Pictures.

Her translucent look sparked mixed reactions, with one person writing, “Best I’ve seen a celeb look in a while.”

“That dress looks gorgeous on her, and it’s like it’s made for Dakota Johnson if that makes sense,” another fan agreed.

A third added: “I’m not a fan of her acting, but her fashion sense is 🤌🤌🤌”

The Madame Web actress donned a see-through gown featuring a halter neckline

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

However, others said the gown was too revealing or not original enough for a Cannes event red carpet.

“Boring, also what the heck is up with that hem?” one user wrote.

“Beautiful gown, but I hate when you can see the undergarments through it,” shared a separate commenter.

Someone else penned: “I feel very old and grumpy saying this, but I’m so tired of seeing everyone’s underwear on the red carpet. An opaque fabric, I beg.”

Image credits: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Festival de Cannes

As it turns out, Halle Berry wore an almost identical dress to the same event.

Unlike Dakota’s, the Oscar winner’s dress featured a backless design and was not see-through.

Some people were not a fan of the gown, calling it too “boring” or unoriginal

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Speaking with Variety ahead of the premiere, Dakota shared that she started her production company six years ago because she was sometimes dissatisfied with the final cuts of her films.

When she watched the films for the first time, she was surprised to find that the director’s vision was not what she had expected.

“I want more from my experience as an artist. I felt so thirsty for more conversation and more creativity and more collaboration,” the 35-year-old expressed.

“I found myself as an actor, a few times, showing up to the premiere of a movie to see it the first time and saying, ‘Woah. That is not what I thought we were making.’ That is such a weird thing to do.”

She stressed: “We really ensure that every person on the crew knows what we are making, so everybody feels a part of it.”

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Dakota said it has been difficult for people to take her production company—which she co-founded with her close friend Ro Donnelly—seriously.

“I think I have glamorized this industry my whole and have thought it’s pure magic. To see behind the curtain in that way was just sh*tty. It was hard.”

The star, who is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, also criticized Hollywood filmmakers for not taking enough risks with the projects they choose to produce.

“Some professionals who run studios don’t feel the desire to make things that are different or risky or scary or dangerous or raw and real and human and messy,” she added.

“That’s also really hard. As an actor, that is what I am craving. As an audience member, that is what i’m craving. It’s a constant fight. But we are fighters. We hustle. We really work so hard to tell the stories that we love.”

Dakota told Variety that she’s planning to make her directorial debut with a script written by actress Vanessa Burghardt, who starred in the 2022 romantic drama Cha Cha Real Smooth backed by TeaTime Pictures.

Share icon Halle Berry wore a similar silver number to the same event

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

The Madame Web actress said: “In Cha Cha Real Smooth, the girl that plays my daughter… she is an autistic actress and musician.

“She has written a script. It’s really special. It’s about a young woman with autism, and I feel very protective of her and her story and her mind. She is just an unbelievable woman.

“So that’s kind of the thing, I just don’t think I could allow anyone else to direct it. So we will see.”

Share icon Halle’s dress was not as translucent and featured a backless design

Image credits: Doug Peters/PA Image, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Dakota described the atmosphere on the set of her TeaTime Pictures productions as “really vibe-based” and explained that she has implemented a “no a**holes policy” to foster a healthy work environment.

“Working in movies… the hours are long and it’s grueling,” the Texas native said. “It’s not comfortable. It’s not nice. When you feel like you’re genuinely invested in something, people are happier and they work better.”

In addition to Splitsville and Cha Cha Real Smooth, TeaTime Pictures has produced Am I OK?, Loser Baby, Daddio, The Disappearance of Shere Hite, and Unfit.

Splitsville is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 22.

The online fashion police judged the Fifty Shades star’s red carpet look

