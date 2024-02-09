Dakota Johnson Facing Backlash After Complaining About Her Guest Role In “The Office” Finale

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before the Fifty Shades of Gray movie adaptations launched Dakota Johnson to global stardom, the actress had her fangirl dreams come true after being asked to appear as a guest star in the series finale of one of her favorite shows, The Office. However, it’s fair to say the project played out way better inside her mind.



Highlights Dakota Johnson referred to her experience filming "The Office'" finale as "the worst time of [her] life."

Dakota said she worked on set for two weeks, which, to her surprise, translated to minimal screen time.

Her role in the series finale was as a new accountant named Dakota, amongst other guest stars like Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, and Ed Begley Jr. Open book

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress referred to her brief cameo on the beloved NBC sitcom as “the worst time of [her] life.”

Share icon Dakota Johnson has given details about her rather underwhelming experience as a guest star in the finale of “The Office”



Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

“I loved that show so much,” Dakota admitted to the host, who also appeared on the series finale doing a fictional version of “Weekend Update” from Saturday Night Live.

The actress continued: “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day.”

“I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f***ng show.”

In an interview with Seth Meyers, the Fifty Shades of Gray star revealed that her screen time was briefer than she had anticipated

Share icon

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

When asked if she sensed a sad atmosphere on set while shooting the final episode, the actress gave a surprising response, revealing that the feeling she perceived the most was awkwardness. A state that clearly contrasted with her first-timer enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me.

“No one gave a f*ck…I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Share icon

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

In the comedy series’ last episode, which aired on NBC in 2013, the How to Be Single actress played a new accountant named Dakota.

Dakota and Seth were not the only guest stars to appear on the small screen of the big series finale. Among the actors present on the show’s curtain call were also Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, and Ed Begley Jr.

Plus, fans of The Office were overjoyed to see the return of beloved cast members, such as Steve Carrell, B. J. Novak, and Mindy Kaling.

A fan of the show, the actress appeared as a new accountant named Dakota

Share icon

Image credits: Peacock

Based on the BBC series written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Among its accolades are four Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who followed the events of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company workers received excellent news at the start of the year after hearing that showrunner Greg Daniels had opened a development room to officially begin planning a reboot, as per Variety.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” she quipped

Share icon

Image credits: Peacock

Watch the interview below

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Dakota has recently looked back on her infamous interview on The Ellen Show from 2019, where she was praised for calling out the host after Ellen accused her of not getting an invite to Dakota’s 30th birthday party.



Of the chilling exchange that sparked conversation on Ellen’s questionable attitudes towards her guests, Dakota said: “It will haunt me.”

Some people thought that Dakota’s expectations were too high, considering the cast had worked together for almost 10 years

ADVERTISEMENT