The Next “Hunger Games” Movie Just Dropped Its Trailer, Here’s How The New Cast Compares To The Originals
The trailer for the new Hunger Games film has been released and, much like its previous installments, it features a stellar cast.
Of course, the movie is based on another Suzanne Collins novel, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. It is the second prequel and fifth novel in the authors’ best-selling franchise.
In case you missed it, the series centers on a group of children and teens selected via lottery to compete in a fatal battle against children from other impoverished districts, all for the entertainment of the wealthy Capitol elite. The cruel spectacle also serves as punishment for a past rebellion against the Capitol government.
Image credits: Lionsgate Films
The new installment tells the story of the 50th Hunger Games, won by a young Haymitch Abernathy, who later becomes the mentor of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.
Like the previous adaptations, Sunrise on the Reaping was produced by Lionsgate. It is also directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every adaptation except the first film.
Though the dystopian movie will not hit theaters until November 2026, fans have already expressed their excitement at seeing the iconic scenes and characters from the book in the teaser trailer.
Image credits: Lionsgate Films
Because the film takes place 24 years before the events of the first book, many new actors were cast to play younger versions of beloved characters, including the eccentric chaperone Effie Trinket and rebel gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee.
Additionally, Sunrise on the Reaping introduces several characters who did not appear in previous books, such as Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), Magno Stiff (Billy Porter) and Proserpina Trinket (Iris Apatow).https://www.youtube.com/embed/dKSsF9Dtjtg?si=S7JG3pCBhFIG2EGS
Without further ado, here’s a side-by-side look at all the characters we loved in previous films and their younger versions, along with other talented stars we are excited to see in the film.
Joseph Zada as young Haymitch Abernathy, previously played by Woody Harrelson
The 20-year-old Australian actor will play protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, a role famously brought to life by Woody Harrelson.
Joseph previously appeared in the Amazon series We Were Liars and is set to appear in Netflix show East of Eden. Next year, fans will see him fighting for his life in the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell—the bloodiest games in Panem's history.
Asked about the role by Deadline in June, the actor said, “I’ve read the book twice already. I’m a very, very, very big fan of everything to do with it and the whole cast and everyone involved.”
Joseph added that he was “so ridiculously nervous.”
Most fans of the books celebrated the decision to cast Joseph as the lead. “I am glad that they cast an unknown actor to play young Haymitch instead of recycling the same actors,” one Redditor wrote.
“So happy he's read the book multiple times. Best way to really understand the character. I feel relieved he loves it too,” shared a separate fan.
Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, played in past films by Tom Blyth and the late Donald Sutherland
Fans will see Ralph Fiennes, known for Schindler's List, Harry Potter, and The English Patient, as the villainous President Coriolanus Snow.
Donald Sutherland portrayed Snow in the series’ first four films, while Tom Blyth played a younger version of the character in the first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” producer Nina Jacobson stated.
“I don’t think everyone is won over by Ralph Fiennes' look as Snow, but it was my favorite part of the trailer,” one fan said.
“I’m psyched for Ralph Fiennes 🤩” expressed a separate fan.
Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, portrayed in four previous movies by Elizabeth Banks
In the dystopian film, Effie serves as the stylist for Haymitch during the preparation for the 50th Hunger Games.
Elle Fanning faces the challenge of stepping into the shoes of fan-favorite Elizabeth Banks.
“Elle Fanning’s career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence — warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth,” said the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president.
“We’re honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favor.”
One fan wrote, “Elle Fanning is going to eat this role ALIVE.”
“Effie! perfect casting,” exclaimed someone else.
Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, previously played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman
Sunrise on the Reaping opens with a young Plutarch in District 12, documenting the reaping of the Tributes.
The role was previously played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose performances in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Parts 1 and 2 were his final film roles.
“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
“We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special.”
Fans agreed that the Breaking Bad actor was an incredible choice for Plutarch. “Jesse Plemons is amazing. I have no doubt he’ll do the character justice,” one person shared.
“As excited as I am to see Haymitch… I think I’m more excited about Plutarch. Plus Jesse Plemons!?!? He’s gonna crush it 100%,” said another.
Billy Porter as Magno Stift
Edvin Ryding as Vitus
Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow
Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman
Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner
Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird
Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle
Maya Hawke as Wiress
Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee
Iris Apatow as Proserpina
Lili Taylor as Mags
