The trailer for the new Hunger Games film has been released and, much like its previous installments, it features a stellar cast.

Of course, the movie is based on another Suzanne Collins novel, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. It is the second prequel and fifth novel in the authors’ best-selling franchise.

In case you missed it, the series centers on a group of children and teens selected via lottery to compete in a fatal battle against children from other impoverished districts, all for the entertainment of the wealthy Capitol elite. The cruel spectacle also serves as punishment for a past rebellion against the Capitol government.

Image credits: Lionsgate Films

The new installment tells the story of the 50th Hunger Games, won by a young Haymitch Abernathy, who later becomes the mentor of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

Like the previous adaptations, Sunrise on the Reaping was produced by Lionsgate. It is also directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every adaptation except the first film.

Though the dystopian movie will not hit theaters until November 2026, fans have already expressed their excitement at seeing the iconic scenes and characters from the book in the teaser trailer.

Image credits: Lionsgate Films

Because the film takes place 24 years before the events of the first book, many new actors were cast to play younger versions of beloved characters, including the eccentric chaperone Effie Trinket and rebel gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee.

Additionally, Sunrise on the Reaping introduces several characters who did not appear in previous books, such as Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), Magno Stiff (Billy Porter) and Proserpina Trinket (Iris Apatow).

Without further ado, here’s a side-by-side look at all the characters we loved in previous films and their younger versions, along with other talented stars we are excited to see in the film.