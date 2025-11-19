52 Fascinating Before And After Pics That Show How Australia Changes People
Moving to another country is often stressful, but sometimes change is needed, particularly if the new destination is rich in beautiful beaches and constant sun. For example, people who moved to the land down under, aka Australia have recently been going viral for posting their before and after pics, which are, for the most part, glow ups.
So we’ve gathered the best examples of this “Australian effect” for your viewing pleasure. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that might make you want to move and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down und-I mean down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
I know lots of Australians who dress like the first photo. And the second.
Working on a thoroughbred stud farm
Call me a dumb@ss...... But I don't see a difference!!! I mean sure there's a bit but the same difference is seen in people who live in places that have sever seasons. I look different in summer than winter too! Doesn't mean I moved to Australia.
......another one where I see NO DIFFERENCE! I don't understand....
Although I'm sorry to say the fish pouty lips don't do anything for most people.
The first thing that comes to mind is that if you’re living in the tropics, your makeup never dries, so if you don’t want to end up looking like a raccoon, you wear a lot less.
Most of the women in those pictures go from wearing way too much makeup to wearing none at all. Am I the last person in the world who uses some makeup, without slathering it on. Moderation is a thing….right?Load More Replies...
It's true. When entering Australia we force people to wipe of all their make-up, remove most of their eyebrows, and take up a gym membership. True story!
The first thing that comes to mind is that if you’re living in the tropics, your makeup never dries, so if you don’t want to end up looking like a raccoon, you wear a lot less.
Most of the women in those pictures go from wearing way too much makeup to wearing none at all. Am I the last person in the world who uses some makeup, without slathering it on. Moderation is a thing….right?Load More Replies...
It's true. When entering Australia we force people to wipe of all their make-up, remove most of their eyebrows, and take up a gym membership. True story!