Chappell Roan Banned From Festival Over Her Security Guard’s Treatment Of Jude Law’s 11-Year-Old Daughter

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Chappell Roan is now facing serious backlash, and even a high-profile festival ban in Brazil, following accusations that her security guard allegedly mistreated a girl who later turned out to be actor Jude Law’s daughter.

The controversy stems from an encounter at a luxury hotel in São Paulo on Saturday, March 21, where the 28-year-old singer was staying at the same property as the 11-year-old child and her mother, Catherine Harding.

Highlights Officials have imposed a high-profile festival ban on Chappell Roan following an alleged hotel incident that has now escalated into an international controversy.

The situation intensified after the young fan involved was revealed to be Jude Law’s daughter, further fueling scrutiny and dividing public opinion.

Despite Roan denying involvement and issuing an apology, critics continue to question whether she should be held responsible for the alleged upsetting incident.

While Roan attempted to explain her side of the story and even issued an apology, the situation only escalated further after the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, weighed in on the incident.

“Lmao the consequences of your own actions,” wrote one social media user.

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Chappell Roan has reportedly been banned from one of the major music festivals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by the city’s mayor

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Over the weekend, Brazilian footballer Jorginho, who is married to Jude Law’s ex, Catherine Harding, claimed that his stepdaughter, Ada Law, whom Catherine shares with Jude, was mistreated by Chappell Roan’s security.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the athlete described what he said was an upsetting incident, alleging that the girl did not approach Roan directly but “simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum.”

Image credits: Chappell Roan

According to Jorginho, “a large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

He added that Ada was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” following the alleged incident.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer also strongly criticized Roan, writing, “Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”

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As the controversy sparked significant backlash online, with many social media users demanding that the HOT TO GO! singer take accountability, she eventually issued an apology in a video posted to Instagram.

Chappell denied any direct involvement, stating that she never saw the family and that the security guard was not part of her personal team.

The 28-year-old singer’s security team has recently been accused of mistreating Jude Law’s young daughter

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She added that she “did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, that is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that,” Roan said.

However, shortly after Jorginho’s scathing accusations against Chappell, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, indefinitely banned the singer from performing at the city’s major annual music festival, Todo Mundo no Rio.

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Mayor Cavaliere announced the ban on X, stating that as long as he remains in office, Roan will not be invited to perform at the city’s flagship event on Copacabana Beach.

He wrote, “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!”

“If she knew that the kid had famous parents it probably would have had a different outcome, sadly…” wrote one critic of the singer

Image credits: chappellroan

In a show of support, the mayor also invited the 11-year-old child to attend the upcoming May edition of the festival as an honored guest, where Shakira is scheduled to headline.

He concluded his message by writing, “By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

The mayor’s decision sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting him, while others argued that Roan was not at fault and called the ban “unreasonable.”

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

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One supporter of Mayor Cavaliere wrote, “Good decision, Mr. Mayor. Give these elite ‘artists’ something to think about,” while another commenter added, “Good decision… She acts rude and mean every time she’s out in public I’ve seen it numerous times. I’m just not a fan of how she is to other people.”

“Maybe she needs to get out of the business if she doesn’t like fans,” read another comment.

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“Everyone – I LOVE Chappell. Have for years. Like really love. [But] Her ‘2nd’ IG Story apology in which she was laughing and smiling, comes across as insincere.”

Meanwhile, some fans of the Pink Pony Club singer defended her, arguing, “The aggressive incident that she didn’t even speak during… The security guard was the one that walked over and talked to them. Also celebrities don’t owe anybody the time of day.”

Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere announced the ban in a scathing post on X and even invited the child as an honored guest to the event

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Another commenter said, “I don’t get the big deal plenty of normal people are ignored by celebrities every day, just because she’s a famous persons child doesn’t automatically give her access to other celebrities.”

A third person added, “So overly dramatic… make assumptions that it was of her doing and try to blast her on the internet is lame… coming from someone who allegedly knows how the spot light is you’d think he’d more understanding n get the facts straight before pointing the finger.”

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“All I know is this sounds like a desperate attempt to tarnish the reputation of a celebrity who most definitely did not do anything wrong, at least not purposefully.”

The event from which Chappell has reportedly been banned is considered a major, high-profile international music showcase in Brazil.

Promoted by the City of Rio de Janeiro, the festival aims to transform Copacabana Beach into one of the world’s premier open-air stages for global megastars.

Over the years, it has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Unlike typical ticketed festivals, these are free, city-funded megashows designed to draw millions of fans, forming a central part of Rio’s strategy to boost tourism and the local economy.

“She… gives mean girl. Not sure what she’s proving… Her team definitely needs to be revamped,” wrote one netizen