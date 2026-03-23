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Chappell Roan Banned From Festival Over Her Security Guard’s Treatment Of Jude Law’s 11-Year-Old Daughter
Chappell Roan with dramatic eye makeup and red hair styled up against a wooden background at an event
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chappell Roan Banned From Festival Over Her Security Guard’s Treatment Of Jude Law’s 11-Year-Old Daughter

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Chappell Roan is now facing serious backlash, and even a high-profile festival ban in Brazil, following accusations that her security guard allegedly mistreated a girl who later turned out to be actor Jude Law’s daughter.

The controversy stems from an encounter at a luxury hotel in São Paulo on Saturday, March 21, where the 28-year-old singer was staying at the same property as the 11-year-old child and her mother, Catherine Harding.

Highlights
  • Officials have imposed a high-profile festival ban on Chappell Roan following an alleged hotel incident that has now escalated into an international controversy.
  • The situation intensified after the young fan involved was revealed to be Jude Law’s daughter, further fueling scrutiny and dividing public opinion.
  • Despite Roan denying involvement and issuing an apology, critics continue to question whether she should be held responsible for the alleged upsetting incident.

While Roan attempted to explain her side of the story and even issued an apology, the situation only escalated further after the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, weighed in on the incident.

“Lmao the consequences of your own actions,” wrote one social media user.

RELATED:

    Chappell Roan has reportedly been banned from one of the major music festivals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by the city’s mayor

    Chappell Roan with long red hair and dramatic makeup at an event after being banned from festival over security guard incident.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

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    Over the weekend, Brazilian footballer Jorginho, who is married to Jude Law’s ex, Catherine Harding, claimed that his stepdaughter, Ada Law, whom Catherine shares with Jude, was mistreated by Chappell Roan’s security.

    In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the athlete described what he said was an upsetting incident, alleging that the girl did not approach Roan directly but “simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum.”

    Chappell Roan performing live on stage with intense emotion, related to security guard incident involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: Chappell Roan

    According to Jorginho, “a large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

    He added that Ada was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” following the alleged incident.

    The former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer also strongly criticized Roan, writing, “Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”

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    Statement about Chappell Roan banned from festival after security guard's aggressive behavior toward Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter

    Image credits: jorginhofrello

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment defending Chappell Roan after she was banned over security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: iamisokokid

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    As the controversy sparked significant backlash online, with many social media users demanding that the HOT TO GO! singer take accountability, she eventually issued an apology in a video posted to Instagram.

    Chappell denied any direct involvement, stating that she never saw the family and that the security guard was not part of her personal team.

    The 28-year-old singer’s security team has recently been accused of mistreating Jude Law’s young daughter

    Smiling 11-year-old girl sitting at a table with an open book, relating to Jude Law's daughter and security guard incident.

    Image credits: catcavelli

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    Screenshot of a tweet about Chappell Roan being banned from a festival due to her security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: PopCrave

    She added that she “did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

    “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, that is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that,” Roan said.

    However, shortly after Jorginho’s scathing accusations against Chappell, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, indefinitely banned the singer from performing at the city’s major annual music festival, Todo Mundo no Rio.

    Man in blue suit and sunglasses raising hand, related to Chappell Roan banned from festival over security guard issue.

    Image credits: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

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    Tweet discussing Chappell Roan banned from festival due to security guard's treatment of Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: envytsnow

    Mayor Cavaliere announced the ban on X, stating that as long as he remains in office, Roan will not be invited to perform at the city’s flagship event on Copacabana Beach.

    He wrote, “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!”

    “If she knew that the kid had famous parents it probably would have had a different outcome, sadly…” wrote one critic of the singer

    Chappell Roan speaking in bed discussing being banned from festival after security guard incident with Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    In a show of support, the mayor also invited the 11-year-old child to attend the upcoming May edition of the festival as an honored guest, where Shakira is scheduled to headline.

    He concluded his message by writing, “By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

    The mayor’s decision sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting him, while others argued that Roan was not at fault and called the ban “unreasonable.”

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Chappell Roan banned from festival over security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: alecsbutt

    Tweet discussing a mayor banning a global pop star over a VIP dispute and questioning political motives behind the ban.

    Image credits: EscrivaU21

    One supporter of Mayor Cavaliere wrote, “Good decision, Mr. Mayor. Give these elite ‘artists’ something to think about,” while another commenter added, “Good decision… She acts rude and mean every time she’s out in public I’ve seen it numerous times. I’m just not a fan of how she is to other people.”

    “Maybe she needs to get out of the business if she doesn’t like fans,” read another comment.

    Chappell Roan with dramatic makeup and red hair styled up, wearing a beige dress against a wooden background.

    Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

    “Everyone – I LOVE Chappell. Have for years. Like really love. [But] Her ‘2nd’ IG Story apology in which she was laughing and smiling, comes across as insincere.”

    Meanwhile, some fans of the Pink Pony Club singer defended her, arguing, “The aggressive incident that she didn’t even speak during… The security guard was the one that walked over and talked to them. Also celebrities don’t owe anybody the time of day.”

    Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere announced the ban in a scathing post on X and even invited the child as an honored guest to the event

    Chappell Roan performing on stage wearing intricate costume during a festival prior to being banned over security guard incident.

    Image credits: Chappell Roan

    Alt text: Social media post discussing Chappell Roan banned from festival due to security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: emmaaaaaaalou

    Another commenter said, “I don’t get the big deal plenty of normal people are ignored by celebrities every day, just because she’s a famous persons child doesn’t automatically give her access to other celebrities.”

    A third person added, “So overly dramatic… make assumptions that it was of her doing and try to blast her on the internet is lame… coming from someone who allegedly knows how the spot light is you’d think he’d more understanding n get the facts straight before pointing the finger.”

    Chappell Roan lying down with dramatic makeup and red hair, highlighting the security guard festival ban controversy.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    “All I know is this sounds like a desperate attempt to tarnish the reputation of a celebrity who most definitely did not do anything wrong, at least not purposefully.”

    The event from which Chappell has reportedly been banned is considered a major, high-profile international music showcase in Brazil.

    Promoted by the City of Rio de Janeiro, the festival aims to transform Copacabana Beach into one of the world’s premier open-air stages for global megastars.

    Over the years, it has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna and Lady Gaga.

    Unlike typical ticketed festivals, these are free, city-funded megashows designed to draw millions of fans, forming a central part of Rio’s strategy to boost tourism and the local economy.

    “She… gives mean girl. Not sure what she’s proving… Her team definitely needs to be revamped,” wrote one netizen

    Comment discussing Chappell Roan banned from festival over security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Comment by Tonia Suzanne Zoldosh discussing Chappell Roan's festival booking and ban related to security guard incident.

    Comment by Landon Hoffman expressing disapproval about claiming Chappell Roan from southwest Missouri.

    Comment explaining Chappell Roan banned from festival due to security guard's treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Social media comment questioning media bias amid Chappell Roan banned over security guard's behavior involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Facebook comment criticizing Chappell Roan’s apology after security guard’s treatment of Jude Law’s daughter incident.

    Comment by Brandon Smith saying "Made the wrong one famous" with 70 reactions including likes and laughing emojis.

    Chappell Roan blocked from festival following controversy involving her security guard and Jude Law’s daughter.

    ALT text: Social media comment discussing Chappell Roan's security guard's treatment of Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter incident.

    Comment mentioning Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter and clarifying it was a soccer player, not Jude Law’s daughter.

    Facebook comment from Adria Bahena discussing public reactions to Chappell Roan's security guard incident involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Screenshot of a message from Ricki Ann Vegasgal commenting on a diversion, related to Chappell Roan banned festival incident.

    Comment on Facebook by Laura Ann reacting to a controversy involving Chappell Roan's security guard and Jude Law's daughter.

    Comment criticizing Chappell Roan’s behavior, referencing public rudeness and treatment of others.

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