Hans Christian Andersen, the celebrated Danish storyteller behind classics such as The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, The Emperor’s New Clothes, and Thumbelina, lived one of the most emotionally complex personal lives among literary figures.



Based on his extensive diaries and later biographical research, many historians believe Andersen likely passed away without ever entering a physical relationship.



Although he never married, Andersen’s private journals reveal that he struggled intensely with romantic and s*xual desires.



In an 1834 diary entry, he candidly expressed the inner conflict he experienced, writing, “If it really is a sin to satisfy this powerful urge, then let me fight it. I am still innocent, but my blood is burning.”



"In my dreams I am boiling inside… Happy is the man who is married, engaged to be married! Oh, if only I were bound by strong bonds!—But I will, I will fight this weakness!”



Such entries appear repeatedly throughout his diaries, illustrating a lifelong tension between strong desire and an equally strong commitment to religious restraint, since his strict religious beliefs held that intimacy outside marriage was “sinful.”



Some scholars have also suggested that Andersen may have been bisexual, noting that he developed intense emotional attachments to both men and women, though these affections were rarely reciprocated.



One of his earliest and most enduring infatuations was with Riborg Voigt, a woman he loved deeply in his youth but never married.



Reportedly, when Andersen passed away decades later, a small leather pouch containing a letter from Voigt was discovered around his neck, suggesting he had carried it for much of his life.



Another painful episode involved Swedish opera star Jenny Lind, often called the “Swedish Nightingale,” who inspired Andersen’s story The Nightingale.



Andersen fell deeply in love with her, but Lind reportedly regarded him only as a brother, leaving him heartbroken.



Perhaps the most emotionally intense attachment of Andersen’s life was his bond with Edvard Collin, the son of a Danish statesman who helped support Andersen early in his career.



Andersen wrote passionately to Collin, once confessing, “The femininity of my nature and our friendship must remain a mystery.”



Collin later acknowledged the emotional difficulty of their relationship, writing in his memoir that he could not return Andersen’s feelings and that this caused the author great suffering.



Some literary historians believe the pain of this unfulfilled love influenced the tragic tone of The Little Mermaid.



Despite these deep emotional attachments, Andersen remained extremely anxious about physical intimacy.



His diaries describe moments when friends suggested visiting women together, only for Andersen to panic and run away.



Even late in life, when he finally gathered the courage to enter a brothel at age 61, he recorded that he could not bring himself to do anything and only talked with the women there.



Throughout his life, Andersen often described his longing for companionship in spiritual terms.



In another emotional diary entry, he wrote: “Almighty God, thee only have I; thou steerest my fate… Give me a livelihood! Give me a bride! My blood wants love, as my heart does!”



Despite these powerful desires, Andersen appears to have remained without entering a physical relationship throughout his lifetime.



He eventually passed away in Copenhagen on August 4, 1875, at the age of 70 after battling liver cancer.

