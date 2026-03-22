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Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Backlash For Allegedly ‘Leaving Jude Law’s 11YO Daughter In Tears’
Chappell Roan speaking in a close-up video, addressing backlash involving Jude Law's daughter controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Backlash For Allegedly ‘Leaving Jude Law’s 11YO Daughter In Tears’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Chappell Roan has found herself at the center of a heated controversy after a viral accusation claimed her security guard confronted the young daughter of actor Jude Law during a hotel encounter in Brazil.

The incident quickly sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the pop star of mistreating a young fan.

Following the outcry, the singer has publicly addressed the situation, offering her version of events.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Soccer star Jorginho alleged that Chappell Roan’s security guard aggressively confronted his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
    • The singer denied any involvement in the interaction, stating she never saw the child.
    • Roan also expressed sadness over the child's distress and apologized to the family.
    • The incident reignited fierce online debate regarding Roan’s vocal stance on fan boundaries.

    Soccer star Jorginho accused Chappell Roan’s security of mistreating his 11-year-old stepdaughter

    Chappell Roan performing on stage in an elaborate costume amid dramatic lighting and musical instruments.

    Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr

    The controversy began when professional soccer player Jorginho posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on March 21 describing what he said was an upsetting incident involving his family in São Paulo.

    According to the footballer, his wife, Catherine Harding, and her daughter, whom she shares with Jude Law, were staying at the same hotel as Roan ahead of the singer’s performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.

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    Jorginho alleged the child was thrilled to see the singer she admired and had even made a sign referencing Roan’s hit song, HOT TO GO.

    Man in a white tuxedo and black bow tie at a formal event, related to Chappell Roan backlash involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel

    He explained that the girl didn’t approach the pop star directly.

    “She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum,” he wrote.

    But moments later, he claimed, a security guard approached their table.

    “A large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people,” Jorginho alleged.

    Smiling young girl sitting at a table with an open book, unrelated to Chappell Roan backlash or Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

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    Comment from Ashley Puckett defending Chappell Roan amid backlash over incident involving Jude Law's 11YO daughter.

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    He said the confrontation deeply upset the child. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

    The footballer, who previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal, criticized the singer in the post, concluding with a blunt message, “Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”

    His statement spread rapidly online and ignited intense discussion about the alleged encounter.

    Jorginho’s alleged statement against Roan quickly escalated online and even reached local officials

    Family posing in red outfits beside a decorated Christmas tree, related to Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter backlash.

    Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

    As soon as Jorginho’s statement went viral, social media users shared strong reactions.

    “What’s with all these people trying to be famous but don’t want the responsibility that comes with it?” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She is not built for fame at all.”

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    Some fans, however, urged others to hear Roan’s perspective.

    “Maybe watch her Instagram stories and hear her side of the story. People are so quick to judge.”

    “I don’t believe at all that this is the whole story — seems exaggerated,” added a commenter.

    Following the controversy, Roan later shared her side of the story in a video posted on her Instagram

    Text post detailing a backlash involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter reportedly left in tears.

    Image credits: jorginhofrello/Instagram

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Adrienne Marie stating she is absolutely insufferable after backlash involving Chappell Roan.

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    Comment on a social media post discussing Chappell Roan speaking out after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter.

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    The singer eventually addressed the accusations directly in a video posted to Instagram, explaining that she had not been aware of the interaction.

    “I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” Roan said.

    She claimed she never saw the mother or child during breakfast at the hotel.

    “I didn’t even see a woman and a child… no one came up to me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel.”

    Chappell Roan speaking out in a close-up shot, lying down, addressing backlash involving Jude Law's daughter incident.

    Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

    Roan also emphasized that she did not ask anyone to confront the family.

    “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not.”

    According to the singer, the pair had not interacted with her directly.

    She added that the situation saddened her and apologized for the distress the child experienced.

    “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children — that is crazy,” she said.

    “I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

    This isn’t the first time Roan has spoken about fan behavior and celebrity boundaries

    User comment by Hallie Abel discussing paparazzi and claims amid backlash involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter.

    Comment from Brent Tylla sharing opinions about special treatment and behavior related to Jude Law’s daughter and Chappell Roan backlash.

    The recent backlash has revived discussion around Roan’s previous comments about fan behavior.

    As her popularity surged in 2024, the singer posted a TikTok video criticizing what she described as invasive fan behavior.

    “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous,” she said at the time.

    “It’s weird how people think that you know a person because you see them online and you listen to the art they make.”

    She later reinforced those views in a lengthy Instagram message.

    Chappell Roan with red curly hair and dramatic makeup, posing with hands near face amid backlash news.

    Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

    “Women don’t owe you s—,” Roan wrote, explaining that she had experienced “too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions.”

    Roan also added that she wants to maintain a private life outside her career.

    “I just want to be outside, giggle with friends, go to the movie theater, and feel safe.”

    Chappell Roan with red curly hair in an ornate pink gown speaking out after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

    Earlier this month, Roan went viral again after confronting photographers and fans who were waiting outside a restaurant where she was dining.

    In the video, she accused the group of ignoring her requests to leave.

    “I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me,” she said in the clip.

    “These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries…stop following me and harassing me.”

    She even declined to sign an autograph during the interaction. 

    “She’s currently the very best  liar in the entire music industry,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet criticizes Chappell Roan for no accountability or remorse after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: Lovecentrol

    Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan's response after backlash involving Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter and emotional distress.

    Image credits: iamisokokid

    Twitter post criticizing Chappell Roan for behavior after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter, discussing apologies and fame consequences.

    Image credits: popcltrlvr

    Tweet criticism on Chappell Roan's apology after backlash involving Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter in a social media post.

    Image credits: TheWatchdogDBQ

    Tweet from Smartson criticizing Chappell Roan amid backlash, discussing controversy involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: mcfc_son

    Tweet from Bella Iberia criticizing security guard behavior related to Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter backlash.

    Image credits: SpainGreatAgain

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chappell Roan after backlash for allegedly upsetting Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: fantasizemafia

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopCrave about security guard orders during controversy involving Chappell Roan.

    Image credits: AngelaBelcamino

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chappell Roan after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter in a social media reply thread.

    Image credits: CinemasHive

    Tweet text discussing backlash involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter in a social media conversation.

    Image credits: Shaaaayooo

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chappell Roan amid backlash over Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter incident.

    Image credits: 40CVL

    Social media comment reacting to backlash involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter in a controversy.

    Image credits: theamerican2006

    Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan after backlash for allegedly upsetting Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, calling for apology and accountability.

    Image credits: LesleeWatson3

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Chappell Roan amid backlash involving Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter controversy.

    Image credits: eternalsunshine

    Tweet from Cine Viral discussing Chappell Roan speaking out after backlash involving Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: Cine_Viral_

    Tweet from Bill Mars commenting on Chappell Roan speaking out after backlash involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: BillMarss

    Tweet screenshot showing user @coxrab defending Chappell Roan amid backlash, mentioning misinformation and potential defamation suit.

    Image credits: coxrab

    Chappell Roan responds to backlash after allegedly upsetting Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter on social media platform.

    Image credits: HitsAndCharts

    Alt text: Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chappell Roan addressing backlash related to Jude Law's daughter incident.

    Image credits: therealnino_k

    Tweet addressing backlash against Chappell Roan, discussing the response to Jude Law's 11YO daughter incident and public opinion.

    Image credits: Gaby_Ga0

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Props to Jorginho for referring to Ada as his daughter, not his stepdaughter. It’s important to hear.

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    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how the stepdad stands up for his stepdaughter.

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    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Props to Jorginho for referring to Ada as his daughter, not his stepdaughter. It’s important to hear.

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    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how the stepdad stands up for his stepdaughter.

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