Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Backlash For Allegedly ‘Leaving Jude Law’s 11YO Daughter In Tears’

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Chappell Roan has found herself at the center of a heated controversy after a viral accusation claimed her security guard confronted the young daughter of actor Jude Law during a hotel encounter in Brazil.

The incident quickly sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the pop star of mistreating a young fan.

Following the outcry, the singer has publicly addressed the situation, offering her version of events.

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Highlights Soccer star Jorginho alleged that Chappell Roan’s security guard aggressively confronted his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The singer denied any involvement in the interaction, stating she never saw the child.

Roan also expressed sadness over the child's distress and apologized to the family.

The incident reignited fierce online debate regarding Roan’s vocal stance on fan boundaries.

Soccer star Jorginho accused Chappell Roan’s security of mistreating his 11-year-old stepdaughter

Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr

The controversy began when professional soccer player Jorginho posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on March 21 describing what he said was an upsetting incident involving his family in São Paulo.

According to the footballer, his wife, Catherine Harding, and her daughter, whom she shares with Jude Law, were staying at the same hotel as Roan ahead of the singer’s performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.

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Jorginho alleged the child was thrilled to see the singer she admired and had even made a sign referencing Roan’s hit song, HOT TO GO.

Image credits: Harald Krichel

He explained that the girl didn’t approach the pop star directly.

“She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum,” he wrote.

But moments later, he claimed, a security guard approached their table.

“A large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people,” Jorginho alleged.

Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

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He said the confrontation deeply upset the child. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

The footballer, who previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal, criticized the singer in the post, concluding with a blunt message, “Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”

His statement spread rapidly online and ignited intense discussion about the alleged encounter.

Jorginho’s alleged statement against Roan quickly escalated online and even reached local officials

Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

As soon as Jorginho’s statement went viral, social media users shared strong reactions.

“What’s with all these people trying to be famous but don’t want the responsibility that comes with it?” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She is not built for fame at all.”

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Some fans, however, urged others to hear Roan’s perspective.

“Maybe watch her Instagram stories and hear her side of the story. People are so quick to judge.”

“I don’t believe at all that this is the whole story — seems exaggerated,” added a commenter.

Following the controversy, Roan later shared her side of the story in a video posted on her Instagram

Image credits: jorginhofrello/Instagram

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The singer eventually addressed the accusations directly in a video posted to Instagram, explaining that she had not been aware of the interaction.

“I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” Roan said.

She claimed she never saw the mother or child during breakfast at the hotel.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child… no one came up to me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel.”

Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

Roan also emphasized that she did not ask anyone to confront the family.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not.”

According to the singer, the pair had not interacted with her directly.

She added that the situation saddened her and apologized for the distress the child experienced.

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children — that is crazy,” she said.

“I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

This isn’t the first time Roan has spoken about fan behavior and celebrity boundaries

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

The recent backlash has revived discussion around Roan’s previous comments about fan behavior.

As her popularity surged in 2024, the singer posted a TikTok video criticizing what she described as invasive fan behavior.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous,” she said at the time.

“It’s weird how people think that you know a person because you see them online and you listen to the art they make.”

She later reinforced those views in a lengthy Instagram message.

Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

“Women don’t owe you s—,” Roan wrote, explaining that she had experienced “too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions.”

Roan also added that she wants to maintain a private life outside her career.

“I just want to be outside, giggle with friends, go to the movie theater, and feel safe.”

Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

Earlier this month, Roan went viral again after confronting photographers and fans who were waiting outside a restaurant where she was dining.

In the video, she accused the group of ignoring her requests to leave.

“I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me,” she said in the clip.

“These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries…stop following me and harassing me.”

She even declined to sign an autograph during the interaction.

“She’s currently the very best liar in the entire music industry,” wrote one netizen

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