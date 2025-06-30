But if you’re interested in learning something new every time you open the app, you might want to follow Conceptsjpeg . This account is full of random and strange images that are accompanied by fun facts , so we’ve gathered some of their most fascinating posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that pique your interest!

What do you like to get out of Instagram ? Many users simply post photos of themselves and keep in touch with friends from college. Meanwhile, some use the platform to promote their business or grow their career. And others are scrolling to seek inspiration for what to make for dinner tonight. Rice paper dumplings, anyone?

#1 In 2024 Mexican Artist, Chavis Mármol, Crushed A Tesla With A 9 Ton Olmec Head And Said He Wanted To “Crush An Object That Represents A Sinister Figure Like Elon Musk” Share icon

#2 During Luigi Mangione’s Time At The University Of Pennsylvania, He Founded A Club Called “Upgrade,” Where Students Met Once A Week To Spend Two Hours Developing Their Own Video Games Share icon He made sure everyone knew they were welcome, even if they didn’t know how to code

#3 Lois Gibson Holds The Record For The Most Identifications By A Forensic Artist Share icon She has been working as a forensic artist for the houston police department since 1989.

as of 2012, her work had helped solve 1,266 crimes.



She retired in 2021 and is widely recognized as the world’s most prolific and successful forensic sketch artist.

Nowadays, we have access to more information than we could ever need right at our fingertips. Want to know what year your city was founded? You can find out in seconds with a quick Google search. Unsure if you can put soy sauce in the dinner you’re making for your gluten-free friend? Just ask the internet (spoiler alert: you can’t). But one of the downsides of having infinite information available to us is that many people have stopped being curious. There’s no need to wonder or actually use our brains when we can get answers without any effort. Why even read a book when you can get a quick summary from Wikipedia and spare yourself 12 hours?

#4 At Just Three Weeks Old, A Puppy Named Jake Was Rescued From A Burning Shed By Firefighter Bill Lindler, Though He Suffered Burns On 75% Of His Body Share icon After his owners abandoned him at the vet, Lindler adopted Jake, who made a remarkable recovery.



Now the official mascot of the Hanahan Fire Department, Jake teaches kids about fire safety and proudly wears a working dog badge.

#5 Just Like Humans, Cats Can Be Left Or Right-Pawed. Studies Show That Male Cats Tend To Prefer Left While Females Prefer Right Share icon

#6 Japan’s Running Low On Matcha Even Though They’re Making More Of It Than Ever Share icon In 2023, japan produced a record 4,000 tons of matcha, nearly three times what they made in 2008.

One of the most beautiful aspects of pages like Conceptsjpeg is that they encourage us to be curious. We see a bizarre photo and start to wonder, “What the heck is going on there?” Then you read the caption and learn something new! This account is the perfect mix of entertaining and informative, and clearly, many people agree. The page has amassed an impressive 113K followers over the last six years. Here, you can learn about how Bull Terriers' bodies have evolved over the last century, “uranium burgers” that were served in the 1950s and see a photo of “one of the most famously inaccurate fossil reconstructions in history—the so-called ‘Magdeburg Unicorn.’” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In 2019, A Ladybug Was Found In The Transverse Colon Of A 59-Year-Old Man During A Screening Colonscopy Share icon

#8 In A Remote Vietnamese Town, Parents Put Their Children In Plastic Bags To Cross A River To Get To School Share icon Parents do this to protect their children from the water so they can arrive dry and not wet

#9 Californian Firefighter Anthony K. Ganzler’s Iconic Mustache. He Sadly Passed Away From A Job-Related Medical Emergency Share icon

While it’s very tempting to simply stop caring about learning in this day and age when people can't even make a meal plan without asking ChatGPT for help, we must not forget that knowledge is power. In fact, learning facts might be even more useful than many of us realize. Daniel T. Willingham, a psychologist at the University of Virginia, concluded through his research that factual knowledge even enhances our mental abilities like problem solving and reasoning. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Wolves And Ravens Share A Surprising Relationship, Almost Like A Friendship In The Wild Share icon Ravens follow wolf packs because they know wolves are great hunters and will leave behind food scraps. In return, ravens can signal prey or carrion with their calls and flight patterns.



What’s even more interesting is that some studies suggest they recognize each other and even play together in a true example of cooperation between species.

#11 The Skeletal Results Of Selective Breeding Over The Course Of A Century On Bull Terriers Share icon The face has become shorter, while the jaws and the bridge of the nose have become more prominent. The body shape has also become more muscular with shorter legs

#12 Two Leopard Cubs Found In Southern India. One With A Common Spotted Leopard Coat And The Other With A Rare Melanistic Coat Share icon

Learning something new every day can also be an excellent way to combat cognitive decline. In fact, a study by the Mayo Clinic found that keeping your brain sharp by constantly learning throughout your life is connected to a significant delay in “age-related mental decline.” In other words, keep learning that foreign language, continue doing puzzles and word searches, keep reading books that stimulate your mind and don’t be scared to take up a new hobby that requires lots of concentration. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 In The Film End Of Watch, Officer Taylor, Played By Jake Gyllenhaal, Flashes A Code 4 Hand Single At A Helicopter Which Means “No Further Assistance Needed”, This Wasn’t Scripted And Was An Actual LAPD Flight Unit Checking Out The Film Scene Share icon It fit the scene so well so they kept it in the movie.



And as part of their training for the film, jake gyllenhaal and michael peña spent five months doing 12-hour ride-alongs with on-duty lapd officers. during one of gyllenhaal’s first ride-alongs, he witnessed a real m**der.

#14 Orthodox Monks Playing In The Snow On Mount Athos, Greece (2015) Share icon “It was the first snow in seven years. It was just after breakfast. The monks showed excellent throwing skills despite their lack of experience. After a short while, all the snow on the ground had been used, and everyone went back to their rooms as if nothing had happened. It was quite a unique experience.”

#15 Woman Emerges From Sewage Drain In Makati City, Philippines, Said To Be Part Of “Mole People / Mole Community" Share icon

Learning can also be excellent for personal growth and development. You might not be able to prove on paper that you’ve been getting smarter, but the more you learn, the better you’ll understand the world. This will also make it easier to have conversations with new people or build connections with others. Being curious about the world and others is a great quality to have, as it will draw people closer to you and allow you to deepen your relationships. And, of course, it can increase your self-esteem if you feel confident entering any situation. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Accidental Surrealism Share icon

#17 In 1996, South Park’s Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone Pitched The Idea Of The Show To TV Network Share icon Their families saw animation as just a hobby, and the show’s humor felt too risky to ever succeed.



However, they built its legacy by appealing to adults—and 26 seasons later, it’s one of the only animated series that can produce a brand-new episode in just six days, letting it mock real-world events almost as fast as they happen.

#18 Studies Show That Only 3% Of The World’s Population Are Six Feet Or Taller, Meaning Many Places Aren’t Designed With Them In Mind Share icon These are some of the problems tall people face every day

Simply, the more you learn about the world, the more fascinating it will become. For example, the oceans and outer space may not seem very interesting to someone who has literally no understanding of what’s out there. But when you start to explore just how vast and mysterious these places are, you’ll never run out of facts to learn about them!

#19 This Homeless Man’s Rabbit Was Thrown Over A Bridge By A Passerby And He Immediately Jumped Into The River To Save His Pet Share icon John Byrne, a 37-year-old homeless man, made headlines after leaping off Dublin’s O’Connell Bridge into the icy river. After locating his bunny in the water, he performed life-saving measures, including mouth to mouth resuscitation to revive the rabbit.



For his bravery, Byrne received a Compassionate Citizen Award, he was also given animal food and a job opportunity.



The man responsible for throwing the rabbit, Gary Kearney, was charged with animal cruelty and sentenced to four months in detention.

#20 Cats Have Extremely Short Attention Spans Meaning That Training Sessions Longer Than 5-10 Minutes Usually Lead To Boredom Or Disinterest Share icon

#21 Mongolian Horse Archery Is A Traditional Practice Where Riders Shoot Arrows While Galloping On Horseback Share icon Historically, this skill was vital for hunting, protecting livestock, defending tribes, and waging war.



The Mongolian composite bow, renowned for its power and compact design, allowed archers to shoot efficiently from horseback

But if you need a simple motivation to increase your knowledge, don't forget that learning can also be incredibly fun. While it may be hard work to pick up a new skill or learn how to have a conversation in Spanish, the joy you feel when you start to progress is priceless. I can’t tell you how proud of myself I was when I baked my 15th yeast recipe and finally figured out how to get the dough to the perfect consistency. It took a lot of practice and trial and error, but it was worth every minute when I finally tasted pillowy soft, freshly baked kolaches.

#22 Barilla Pasta Has A Spotify Account And Each Playlist On It Is The Exact Length Of Cook Time For The Varieties Of Pasta Share icon You’re supposed to press play, drop the noodles, music stops, then you have al dente pasta.

#23 Military Dogs Parachute Alongside Their Handlers For Specialized Operations, Using Tandem Or Solo Parachute Systems Designed For Their Safety Share icon These highly trained K9 units assist in reconnaissance, search-and-rescue, and tactical missions, adapting to airborne deployment with specialized gear and training.

#24 There Are Reports Of Beekeepers Near Athens, Greece, Who Observed That Bees Built Honeycomb Around Religious Icons Placed In Their Hives, Leaving The Faces And Bodies Of The Depicted Figures Uncovered Share icon This phenomenon has been documented over several years, with various icons, including those of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and saints, reportedly receiving similar treatment from the bees.

Whether you want to learn fun facts to do better at trivia night or share fascinating information with your friends over dinner, we hope you’re enjoying this list, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos that stand out to you, and let us know in the comments below what the most amusing fact you’ve recently discovered was. Then, if you’re in the mood to continue your education, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Hananuma Masakichi: The Man Who Became His Own Statue Share icon When Japanese artist Hananuma Masakichi was diagnosed with tuberculosis, he believed he didn’t have long to live. As a final gift to the woman he loved, he created a life-sized statue of himself so eerily realistic that people struggled to tell them apart.



Carving each body part separately from dark wood, he meticulously painted and lacquered the surface to match his exact skin tone. He went to extreme lengths for accuracy—drilling tiny holes for every pore, plucking out his own hair (from everywhere), and embedding each strand into the sculpture. He even removed his own teeth, fingernails, and toenails, placing them onto the statue for complete authenticity. To finish, he dressed it in his own clothes and glasses.



Despite his remarkable talent, Masakichi outlived his own prediction by a decade but tragically died in poverty in 1895. His masterpiece still exists today, a hauntingly lifelike tribute to his devotion and artistry.

#26 A Cardinal Wore A Bucket Hat Instead Of A Zuchetti During The Conclave Share icon

#27 Although Technically A Health Code Violation, NYC’s ‘Bodega Cats’ Are Thought To Be A More Effective And Safer Way To Exterminate Rodents Share icon

#28 A Five-Year-Old Girl Visited Her Mom In Jail Right After Her Kindergarten Graduation. It Was Her Mom’s Only Request, To See Her Daughter In Her Graduation Outfit Share icon

#29 A Pitbull Trained By His Owner To Pick Up And Drop Bricks On Service Workers And Debt Collectors Who Rang His Doorbell, Mexico Share icon

#30 Paleontologists In England Discovered The Remains Of A 10-Meter-Long Sea Dragon Share icon Its colossal head weighs twice as much as a grizzly bear, and its body is larger than a school bus. This prehistoric beast roamed the seas over 180 million years ago, dominating a world completely different from ours.

#31 The Alabama Jeweler Who Lost His Eye And Replaced It With A 2-Carat Diamond-Set Prosthesis Share icon

#32 A 276kg Bluefin Tuna Sold For 207 Million Yen ($1.3m) At Tokyo’s Toyosu Market Share icon It is Japan’s 2nd most expensive priced tuna!



It was caught in Oma (a town in Japan) and went to Michelin-starred Sushi Ginza Onodera.

#33 In 2021, Vitalik Buterin (The Creator Of Ethereum) Donated Over 1 Billion Dollars Worth Of Shibu Inu Crypto To India’s Covid-19 Relief Fund After Being Gifted The Coins Without Asking Share icon

#34 ‘Rosie The Shark’ Was A Great White Shark Found In An Abandoned Amusement Park In Australia Share icon She was originally caught in tuna nets, k**led, and transported from home to home with each plan for relocation failing. When she was finally found, she had been sitting there for 7 years, rotting in formaldehyde.



The story is ultimately ironic in the sense that she has been preserved for all these years while simultaneously neglected.



In 2019, Crystal World and Prehistoric Journeys, a museum and fossil/mineral exhibit center in Melbourne, Australia, took on the challenge of moving and restoring her. It was a massive undertaking. They had to safely drain and remove the toxic formaldehyde and replace it with glycerol, a safer preservation fluid. Rosie now rests there, being properly maintained and viewed by the public.

#35 Osho, The 1970’s Cult Leader Who At One Point Owned 93 Rolls Royce’s, Took Over A Small Town In The Us, Including Their Government And Renamed It Rajneeshpuram Share icon The Rajneesh movement at its peak had around 25,000 devotees worldwide. Many of them living in their commune in Oregon. He was eventually arrested and reported back to India after his second in command, Sheela, was caught committing bioterror attacks against the original residents of Wasco County

#36 50 Cent Lost Over 50 Pounds In Just Two Months For His Role In The Movie “All Things Fall Apart”, He Weighed Under 160 Pounds During The Filming Share icon He went on a nine week liquid diet and would be on the treadmill for over 3 hours a day, losing all of his muscle.



after the filming wrapped he re-gained 40 pounds in just a few months

#37 Dogs Were Officially Used By The Military During World War I, Serving As Messengers, Sentries, And Medics Share icon Their roles expanded in World War II, and today they are trained for tasks like bomb detection, search and rescue, and patrol duties

#38 Apple Uses Special Backpack-Mounted Camera Systems To Collect Detailed Pedestrian-Level Imagery For Apple Maps, Especially In Areas Cars Can’t Reach, Like Parks And Narrow Streets Share icon

#39 Weirdly Shaped Roots Of A Tree Share icon

#40 Final Selfie Of Kayaker Andrew Mccauley Recovered From His Memory Stick After His Disappearance While Attempting To Kayak 1600 Km Across The Tasman Sea From Australia To New Zealand (2007) Share icon

#41 Three Children In Spain Were Rescued After Being Locked Inside Their Home Since 2021 By Parents Paranoid About Covid-19 Share icon The kids lived in isolation, wore multiple masks, and had no outside contact. Authorities found them in poor health and unsanitary conditions. The parents were arrested and face serious charges.

#42 Snakes Can’t Feel Love Like Dogs Or Cats, But They Can Recognize Humans And Feel Safe Around People Who Treat Them Gently Share icon Snakes won’t love you like a dog would, but feeling safe is about as close as their biology gets to friendship

#43 AI Detector Flags The Declaration Of Independence As 99,99% AI/Gpt Generated Text Share icon

#44 Agricultural Techniques Like Selective Breeding And Nutrient Optimization Are Making Grapes Larger Than Ever Share icon

#45 Studies Show That About 33% Of Men Don’t Have A Frame Or Box Spring For Their Beds Share icon

#46 Dogs Follow You Into The Bathroom Because They Feel The Need To Stick By Your Side And Keep You Safe Share icon

#47 This Abandoned Mall In Bangkok Hides An Unlikely Secret Share icon It’s flooded floors are home to thousands of fish. After closing in 1997 and losing its roof in a 1999 fire, rainwater filled the space. To fight a mosquito outbreak, locals introduced Catfish and Koi, turning the mall into a massive indoor pond.

#48 The Famous ‘River Monsters’ TV Series Ended Because Jeremy Wade Was Able To Catch Essentially Every Large Freshwater Fish Species, Leaving No Remaining Content For The Show Share icon The show spanned 9 seasons over a period of 8 years and is one of the most-watched programs in the history of Animal Planet

#49 In 2017 Dr. Paul Locus Was Attending A Halloween Party Dressed As The Joker When He Was Urgently Called To Deliver A Baby Share icon Despite the costume he rushed to the hospital and the family begged him to not take it off

#50 The Bronze Chalcidian Helmet Was Worn By Warriors In The 4th-5th C. Bc, By Macedonian Soldiers And Other Greek Tribes Share icon

#51 A Revered Buddhist Monk In China Has Been Mummified And Covered In Gold Leaf, A Practice Reserved For Holy Men In Some Areas With Strong Buddhist Traditions Share icon The monk, Fu Hou, died in 2012 at age 94 after spending most of his life at the Chongfu Temple on a hill in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern China, according to the temple’s abbot, Li Ren.



The temple decided to mummify Fu Hou to commemorate his devotion to Buddhism — he started practicing at age 17 - and to serve as an inspiration for followers of the religion that was brought from the Indian subcontinent roughly 2,000 years ago.



Immediately following his death, the monk’s body was washed, treated by two mummification experts, and sealed inside a large pottery jar in a sitting position, the abbot said.



When the jar was opened three years later, the monk’s body was found intact and sitting upright with little sign of deterioration apart from the skin having dried out, Li Ren said

#52 At 17 Years Old, Kali Uchis Was Kicked Out Of Her Parents’ House For Repeatedly Breaking Curfew Share icon She lived in an SUV parked at a 24-hour supermarket for months, stayed with friends when she could, and worked at the grocery store to make ends meet.



Kali Uchis is now a Grammy Award-winning artist and has several Grammy and Latin Grammy Award nominations

#53 On Any Given Day, 47% Of American Adults Consume A Sandwich, With Men (52%) Slightly More Likely Than Women (43%) To Do So Share icon

#54 Paris Syndrome (Pari Shökögun) Is A Sense Of Extreme Disappointment Exhibited By Some Individuals When Visiting Paris, Who Feel That The City Does Not Live Up To Their Expectations Share icon The cluster of psychiatric symptoms has been particularly noted among Japanese tourists, perhaps due to the way in which Paris has been idealised in Japanese culture

#55 The Grandma Who Won And Then Sold The Gta Bravado Banshee (2013) Share icon In collaboration with Rockstar Games and West Coast Customs, this car was given away by GameStop in September 2013 for the launch of GTA V.



Shortly after winning, she listed the car on eBay for an auction. The car eventually sold on eBay for around $80,100.



It can be seen in Better Call Saul S5E8

#56 Pyramid Head, The Iconic Silent Hill Character’s Japanese Name, “Sankaku Atama,” Translates To “Triangle Head” Rather Than “Pyramid Head” Share icon Pyramid Head has become one of the most recognizable and iconic monsters in the Silent Hill franchise, and his design and symbolism have resonated with fans and video game culture as a whole.

#57 There’s Been A Long-Running Fan Theory That Breaking Bad Is Secretly A Prequel To Malcolm In The Middle Share icon Walter White doesn’t die — he enters witness protection and becomes Hal.



Bryan Cranston even filmed a parody ending where he wakes up as Hal, thinking the empire he and Jesse Pinkman built was all a dream.

#58 In 2013, Pastor Dan Nold And His Family Took A Photo In Front Of His Childhood Home As It Burned Down Share icon The house was about 90 years old and had belonged to his parents. After they passed away, the family decided it was better to tear it down rather than renovate it. Instead of a regular demolition, they arranged a controlled burn and made it a community event to celebrate the memories and there

#59 Carrying A Wallet In Your Back Pocket Has Been Linked To Back Pain Which Is Commonly Referred To As Fat Wallet Syndrome Share icon

#60 Sydney Sweeney Created A Powerpoint For Her Parents When She Was A Teen To Convince Them To Let Her Act Share icon The presentation showed a well-thought-out plan for her to become a successful actress. Her parents took it seriously and supported her on the journey to make it in Hollywood.

#61 Bradley Cooper Opened Up A Pop Up For Cheesesteaks In The East Village This January And Was Seen Working The Grill Multiple Times Share icon He teamed up with owner of angelo’s pizzeria, danny digiampietro, to open up the restaurant — danny & coop’s.

#62 Nurse Marie Fikáčková Crushed The Heads Of At Least 10 Babies Because Their Crying Enraged Her Share icon

#63 The Maneki-Neko (招き猫) Is A Common Japanese Figurine Which Is Often Believed To Bring Good Luck To The Owner Share icon

#64 The Iconic Wall Art In Subway Sells For Around $300-$500 Each On The Secondhand Marketplace Share icon

#65 In The Early 1980s, Rick Owens Worked In A Factory Producing Knock-Off Versace And Claude Montana Share icon During this four year span, he mastered pattern making and other technical skills by recreating garments by hand.



“They would bring me in a Claude Montana t-shirt or a Versace jacket, and I would copy the pattern for them.” Owens’ stated in a 032c interview.

#66 Most People Make Up Their Mind About A First Date Within The First Fifteen Minutes. It’s Not Always About What You Say. Sometimes It’s Just The Energy, The Eye Contact, Or How Present You Are Share icon

#67 “Play Place” For Children At A New Mcdonald’s In Franklin, Tennessee, Consisting Of Two Chairs And Two Touchscreens Share icon

#68 Camping With A Ferrari F40 In Japan Share icon A Japanese Ferrari F40 owner recently decided the mid-engined Italian supercar can be more versatile then most people think. He took his F40 on a special camping trip in the wilderness of Japan.

#69 Boosie Once Caught 126 Fish In A Day Out Of The Private Pond In His Backyard That He Stocks With Thousands Of Fish Share icon