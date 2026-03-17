Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Witness Exposes What Really Happened After Viral Oscars Moment With Teyana Taylor And Security Guard
Teyana Taylor engaging with a security guard in a crowded Oscars event, witness exposes viral moment details.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Witness Exposes What Really Happened After Viral Oscars Moment With Teyana Taylor And Security Guard

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A tense moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard at the 2026 Oscars quickly went viral after a clip showed the actress confronting someone off-camera while leaving the ceremony.

While the footage has since gone viral online, a witness has now revealed what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

This came following Taylor’s weird celebratory reaction, which sparked criticism after she lost the battle for Best Supporting Actress.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A witness revealed the viral confrontation between Teyana Taylor and security began when a guard "forcibly stopped" her.
    • In the viral footage, Taylor was heard shouting at the security guard.
    • The Academy and Security firm released a statement following the incident.
    • Before the brawl, Taylor faced online criticism for her reaction to losing Best Supporting Actress.

    A witness explained what triggered the heated confrontation between Teyana Taylor and a security guard at the Oscars 2026

    Teyana Taylor wearing a black sequined dress and diamond necklace at an Oscars event with a gold backdrop.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The incident unfolded after the Oscars broadcast ended on March 15, when guests were leaving the Dolby Theatre following the ceremony.

    In the viral video circulating on X, Taylor can be heard confronting someone off-camera while standing among a crowd.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Because you’re a man putting your hands on a female! You’re very rude,” she shouted, “Because he’s putting his hands on a female! He literally shoved me… Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me.”

    Teyana Taylor engaged in a heated exchange with a security guard amid a crowded Oscars event with onlookers present.

    Image credits: MattWallace888/X

    At the time, many viewers online assumed the moment was simply a heated exchange in a crowded room. However, a witness later told Variety that the situation reportedly started during a backstage moment involving the film One Battle After Another, which had just won Best Picture.

    According to the witness, Warner Bros. executives Pam Abdy and Mike DeLuca were having trouble getting onto the stage for the celebration photo. Taylor stepped down to help them.

    When she attempted to return to the stage, the witness claimed a security guard physically stopped her from going back up.

    “There was a security guard who forcibly stopped them from going back to the stage and put his hands on Teyana,” the source added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation further escalated when a security guard allegedly told Taylor that “she owed him an apology”

    Screenshot of a social media post describing crowded conditions during a viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard.

    Image credits: SoCalValleyGal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing the viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard, sharing a witness perspective.

    Image credits: CMD_S13

    Following the viral moment, Security Industry Specialists, Inc., the outside firm responsible for event security, stated the encounter.

    “Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests,” the statement read.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “During that interaction, there was incidental contact, and we regret that the situation escalated.”

    The company further noted that the incident did not meet the professional standards expected from their staff and that the matter had been addressed internally.

    Teyana Taylor posing at event, showcasing elegant black and silver dress with diamond necklace and earrings.

    Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

    Beyond the Security firm, the Academy also issued a response the following day.

    “We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night,” the statement read.

    The organization further added that although the situation involved an outside security firm, guest safety remained their responsibility.

    In response to the Academy’s comment, Taylor wrote on X, “Thank you to @TheAcademy. I really appreciate your unwavering love & support.”

    Following the incident, Taylor also acknowledged the encounter later that night

    Teyana Taylor in a sparkling black dress at an event, amid a crowd including a security guard and photographers.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later in the evening, Taylor spoke briefly with TMZ, downplaying the seriousness of the incident while still explaining her reaction.

    “It’s all good. Everybody’s having a good time, and security was just doing a lot.” “There’s always that one. But everything’s fine. I’m happy.”

    However, the actress made it clear that she reacted because she felt disrespected.

    “I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted, and it’s unprovoked, you know what I’m saying?”

    As soon as the clip circulated online, social media users also chimed in.

    Tweet discussing communication and viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security guard interaction.

    Image credits: chef_victory

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing people speaking up in Hollywood circles after viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: elfnboogy

    “Teyana Taylor didn’t hold back, good for her. Nobody should get touched without consent,” one user wrote, while another added, “Not exactly a massive fight. The woman stood up for herself.”

    Others pointed out that crowded award shows often involve physical movement as people navigate tight spaces.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That room is crowded, everybody’s touching everybody just trying to move around.”

    Another bluntly slammed the actress, adding, “Nobody touched her, she’s just making a scene.”

    The brawl came after another viral moment of Taylor sparked criticism during the Oscars ceremony

    Teyana Taylor using a payphone in a dimly lit urban setting during a viral Oscars moment with security guard.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another, but ultimately lost the category to Amy Madigan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As reported by Bored Panda, when Madigan’s name was announced, Taylor jumped to her feet and clapped enthusiastically with her hands raised above her head.

    Teyana Taylor holding a trophy at an awards event, related to the viral Oscars moment and security guard incident.

    Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

    Body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that Taylor appeared to mask disappointment.

    “Teyana dived forward from her seat as though she’d received an electric shock, her head lowering, meaning she barely needed to compose a masked facial expression,” she added.

    The moment also drew mixed reactions online, as one user wrote, “Teyana is doing way too damn much as always.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the criticism, Taylor walked away from the awards season with a Golden Globe win for the same role. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Seems like a fake fight for publicity,” wrote one user

    Social media post revealing witness account of what really happened after viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: JacobEniv

    Social media reaction highlighting witness exposing what really happened after viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: ToxicThoughtz

    Tweet discussing a witness account of the viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard.

    Image credits: CandyDu17744252

    Tweet from CensoredPlanet criticizing celebrity behavior, related to viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: SekundNayture

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from TheStockBro commenting on a fake fight for publicity related to viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: TheStockBro

    Tweet by Coach Greg Adams responding to a viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard.

    Image credits: coachgregadams

    Tweet by user Booter replying to @MattWallace888, discussing the viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security.

    Image credits: SlimBooter

    Screenshot of a tweet about Oscars drama related to the viral moment with Teyana Taylor and a security guard.

    Image credits: gotxhgyat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about the Oscars mentioning chaos, related to viral moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: BeaTrice6699

    Tweet from Lucynkky questioning a fight, related to viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: Lucynneka5

    Tweet discussing the viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and a security guard, revealing what really happened.

    Image credits: SegodiTlour

    Tweet from user Bissy replying about learning to keep boundaries, related to viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: Gbamila

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Lele praising Teyana Taylor standing up for herself during viral Oscars moment with security guard.

    Image credits: MKayTheQueen

    Social media post supporting Teyana Taylor after viral Oscars moment with security guard.

    Image credits: AdeliaDineo

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning touching people, relating to the viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: ManassehJohnso4

    Screenshot of a tweet about the viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard confrontation.

    Image credits: VizNCreate

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Rodahair questioning boundaries and respect related to viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: taitai4love

    Tweet discussing viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security guard, highlighting witness account of the incident.

    Image credits: maxchinox

    Tweet screenshot of a user discussing the viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard.

    Image credits: its_antigha

    Tweet screenshot showing a witness exposing what really happened after viral Oscars moment with Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: ebfts

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing respect boundaries and consent related to viral Oscars moment involving Teyana Taylor and security guard.

    Image credits: Eron_mk22

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    oscars

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT