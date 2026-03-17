Witness Exposes What Really Happened After Viral Oscars Moment With Teyana Taylor And Security Guard

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A tense moment involving Teyana Taylor and a security guard at the 2026 Oscars quickly went viral after a clip showed the actress confronting someone off-camera while leaving the ceremony.

While the footage has since gone viral online, a witness has now revealed what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

This came following Taylor’s weird celebratory reaction, which sparked criticism after she lost the battle for Best Supporting Actress.

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Highlights A witness revealed the viral confrontation between Teyana Taylor and security began when a guard "forcibly stopped" her.

In the viral footage, Taylor was heard shouting at the security guard.

The Academy and Security firm released a statement following the incident.

Before the brawl, Taylor faced online criticism for her reaction to losing Best Supporting Actress.

A witness explained what triggered the heated confrontation between Teyana Taylor and a security guard at the Oscars 2026

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The incident unfolded after the Oscars broadcast ended on March 15, when guests were leaving the Dolby Theatre following the ceremony.

In the viral video circulating on X, Taylor can be heard confronting someone off-camera while standing among a crowd.

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“Because you’re a man putting your hands on a female! You’re very rude,” she shouted, “Because he’s putting his hands on a female! He literally shoved me… Do not shove me. Do not touch me. Do not push me.”

Image credits: MattWallace888/X

At the time, many viewers online assumed the moment was simply a heated exchange in a crowded room. However, a witness later told Variety that the situation reportedly started during a backstage moment involving the film One Battle After Another, which had just won Best Picture.

According to the witness, Warner Bros. executives Pam Abdy and Mike DeLuca were having trouble getting onto the stage for the celebration photo. Taylor stepped down to help them.

When she attempted to return to the stage, the witness claimed a security guard physically stopped her from going back up.

“There was a security guard who forcibly stopped them from going back to the stage and put his hands on Teyana,” the source added.

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The situation further escalated when a security guard allegedly told Taylor that “she owed him an apology”

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

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Following the viral moment, Security Industry Specialists, Inc., the outside firm responsible for event security, stated the encounter.

“Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests,” the statement read.

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“During that interaction, there was incidental contact, and we regret that the situation escalated.”

The company further noted that the incident did not meet the professional standards expected from their staff and that the matter had been addressed internally.

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Beyond the Security firm, the Academy also issued a response the following day.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night,” the statement read.

The organization further added that although the situation involved an outside security firm, guest safety remained their responsibility.

In response to the Academy’s comment, Taylor wrote on X, “Thank you to @TheAcademy. I really appreciate your unwavering love & support.”

Following the incident, Taylor also acknowledged the encounter later that night

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Later in the evening, Taylor spoke briefly with TMZ, downplaying the seriousness of the incident while still explaining her reaction.

“It’s all good. Everybody’s having a good time, and security was just doing a lot.” “There’s always that one. But everything’s fine. I’m happy.”

However, the actress made it clear that she reacted because she felt disrespected.

“I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted, and it’s unprovoked, you know what I’m saying?”

As soon as the clip circulated online, social media users also chimed in.

“I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and it’s unprovoked” -Teyana Taylor speaks after being shoved by security at the #Oscars(🎥:@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/36u0OtHyfq — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 16, 2026

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“Teyana Taylor didn’t hold back, good for her. Nobody should get touched without consent,” one user wrote, while another added, “Not exactly a massive fight. The woman stood up for herself.”

Others pointed out that crowded award shows often involve physical movement as people navigate tight spaces.

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“That room is crowded, everybody’s touching everybody just trying to move around.”

Another bluntly slammed the actress, adding, “Nobody touched her, she’s just making a scene.”

The brawl came after another viral moment of Taylor sparked criticism during the Oscars ceremony

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Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another, but ultimately lost the category to Amy Madigan.

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As reported by Bored Panda, when Madigan’s name was announced, Taylor jumped to her feet and clapped enthusiastically with her hands raised above her head.

Amy Madigan winning Best Supporting Actress at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4Vg84Ww83V — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 15, 2026

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Body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that Taylor appeared to mask disappointment.

“Teyana dived forward from her seat as though she’d received an electric shock, her head lowering, meaning she barely needed to compose a masked facial expression,” she added.

The moment also drew mixed reactions online, as one user wrote, “Teyana is doing way too damn much as always.”

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Despite the criticism, Taylor walked away from the awards season with a Golden Globe win for the same role.

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“Seems like a fake fight for publicity,” wrote one user

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