For example, there’s a thread on Reddit where security guards described the weirdest things they’ve seen while monitoring surveillance footage from grocery stores, museums, hotels, and other “normal” places. A year or two on the job can provide memories that last a lifetime.

In many parts of the world, it’s safe to assume that you’re being watched more often than not. While that might sound a little unnerving, it also means that moments which would otherwise be lost to time get a chance to live on.

#1 I worked at a hotel and we had a group of college kids come ask us if we had security footage of the pool area between 3-5 a.m. They were all excited about it so we pulled it up. They had put something in the lock on the pool door so they could get in later, we didn't care because they were checking out anyways, but at around 3 a.m. you see them sneak in and about 30 minutes later they started a drunken belly flop competition and wanted us to tell them who won. One of them did about five perfect belly flops in a row. I am talking NO FEAR, grade A belly flops. We told him that he won and he raised his hands up in celebration, got a funny look on his face and ran outside to puke. I have yet to see a more perfect belly flop, yet alone 5 of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Most of the really "interesting" stuff that I ran across during my career in security was during the six years that I worked at a really high end hotel. Myriad weirdness was seen and snickered about, and it's genuinely hard to narrow it down to a single event.



One of the single most random events were a pair of women in their early 20's that rode an elevator for a while, stopping at various floors and accumulating random bits of furniture from the elevator foyers and nearby room service carts. By the time all was said and done, they had set up a table and chairs *in* the elevator, complete with a vase of flowers and a plate of h'ordeurves. Then they left.

#3 I saw a wheelchair confined man wheel himself onto the loading dock, hop off the ramp and walk away with two women...

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I once saw a guy try to push open a 'pull' door and smack his head on the glass. He then looked around to make sure no one saw. I saw you, guy, and I laughed at you.

#5 Worked 5 years in security at various locations in good parts of the city to [trashy] parts from government regulated facilities to a factory. Weirdest [thing] I seen was probably the random chimpanzee that was walking down the street around 3am outside my guard shack.



I live in Iowa.. It was the first time I've seen a Chimp outside a zoo. I called the police station that was down the street and went back to watching movies. Never did hear what happened from that.



-This was in Cedar Rapids.-.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I used to work at a video rental store about 12 years ago. Large chain, hundreds of stores. This happened in the district near mine.



District manager comes to one of the stores one day to do some back office work and decides to check the security cameras. He randomly picks a day a few weeks before and pulls up footage of two employees going at it on the back office desk (the one at which he was currently sitting). He immediately calls headquarters. They send in a "team to investigate." Turns out there was a guy and a girl that worked at the store who decided to hook up in the office one day. What followed was an occasional trip to the office to romantically engage every time they worked the same shift.



After a week or so of doing this another employee randomly walked in on them. Instead of freaking out, or ratting on them, the third party joins in. A couple of days later, they get another person in on the action. This continues and eventually avalanches into almost the entire staff engaging in activity in the back office. The whole time there was a security camera in the office. No one ever thought to cover it up, or delete the videos.



A couple days later the employees come in to find corporate replacements and a "Now Hiring All Positions" sign on the door. As each employee entered they received their termination papers and their final paycheck. No explanation was given to the employees who were fired, as corporate decided it was best to just clean house and try to forget that this ever happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 While working at a department store at the end of a strip mall, I saw a bobcat run past the doors, heading towards Target. Several seconds later, I saw a mother, father, and two children go running past in the same direction.



A few minutes later, the family walked back past the doors, with the father carrying the bobcat. A big bobcat. It was kinda odd.

#8 I worked security at a casino and a children's mental hospital (not at the same time). At the hospital the best was a parent wailing on a psychiatrists car with a bat because they didn't like that he pointed out their anger managment issues. At the casino I saw a guy shovel $80,000 worth of chips into his underpants when the dealer turned her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I worked in a museum and had the head of security show me one of his guys---a supervisor, doing his best to hop over the admissions desk. The guy didn't get enough air and landed squarely on the glass of the admissions desk. It shattered around him. It was pretty fantastic. Even better, it wasn't a move that he was pulling for some sort of security related obligation, but it was after hours and he was trying to impress a new hire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Work at an Art Gallery. One Summer they had an out door installation called "Gumhead". It was a large bust of the artist that exhibit belonged too. People were of course, encouraged to stick their used gum to it and by the end of the exhibit, it was absolutely covered in chewed, rained on, heated up & had birds [droppings] on it. One night I'm sitting in the security room when i noticed a guy pacing around the bust. I zoomed in on him to find that he was picking the gum off the bust & shoveling it into his mouth.... I'll never forget that one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Around midnight drunk dude walks into an alley behind a building. Sleeps for 20 minutes. Wakes up, staggers around. Stops and stares at a door. Runs at door headfirst and knocks himself out. Wakes up, tries unsuccessfully to open the door, pulls doorknob off, throws the doorknob at it, then walks away.

#12 Actual security guard here. I got to watch this one with my own two eyes. There was a guy meandering down the highway outside the guard shack. Since I was busy with truckers, I didn't pay him any mind. Then, an old lady pulls up and asks for a little help loading her son. I can't since I'm dealing with trucks going in and out, but a site worker tries to help her coax him over. It took them about twenty minutes and threatening to call the cops till he grudgingly got in his mother's van. This guy had to be in his 30s and it was a riot watching this all unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I don't have terribly cool stores, but earlier this year I saw a guy headed into a dumpster area across the property. I head on out there and confront him, and the dude was just bumming through the trash. As I have my light on him, he pulls a perfectly intact Sega Genesis out of the dumpster.



For about ten minutes I forgot that I was supposed to make him leave because we were both so flabbergasted as to why someone would throw a perfectly good Genesis out in the dumpster of a vegan grill. I let him keep it at least.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Worked at a mental health facility that was partly abandoned. Patients would sometimes get off on the vacant floors and wander in complete darkness. Saw a lady once that got off the elevator on the abandoned surgical wing. She was a repeat offender of this (Her name was Tae Tae, and she had an affinity for putting feces under her fingernails and scratching guards when she was denied entry for mental health services) I watched her for a minute to make sure she wasn't going to bolt from that floor. She turned around in complete darkness for her, pointed right at the camera that had to be almost impossible for her to see, and then put her finger over her mouth in a shushing motion. She then sprinted down the hall and out of sight. I then had to go get her... I could hear her laughing and slamming doors in total darkness. Oh yea, I worked 3rd shift. Needless to say, I quit after 6 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Not me, but my co-worker who had the weekend shift. I got to see the recording of it afterwards.



I guess some drunk Canadians got into our part of the building somehow from the hotel as we had just closed it down. The kids are probably 19-20 years old. They're laughing, stumbling everywhere, and then all of a sudden they start throwing water coolers at each other and from the second floor onto the first floor.



They all go down to the first floor and at this point the escalator was still on as it wasn't too much past closing time, all of a sudden on the screen one guy decides to ride the escalator while hanging from the side of it. Once he reaches the top, drunk Canadian has nowhere to go and he falls off from the second floor.



Drunk Canadian is laying on the floor and his friends surround him. He's moving a little bit. My co-worker goes out to see what the hell is going on. Drunk Canadians reassure they've got this. My co-worker goes to get an incident report form. Drunk Canadians pick up their drunk Canadian friend and lift him out of our part of the building and back into the hotel. We have no idea what happened to them after that but the video is forever saved on our work computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The student hall of residence I worked at kept having food stolen from the kitchen, and we wanted to know how they were doing it, as well as catch them. So we watched the CCTV footage of the dining area.



A large blanket with 8 or 10 legs walks into the room. It stands real close to the serving hatch area beside the locked kitchen door, and vomits up a person. They're a tiny person with their face covered. They climb onto the serving table, push up the security mesh just enough for them to slide under it, and open the kitchen door from the inside. The blanket walks in and proceeds to raid the pantry.



Having succesfully committed the perfect crime, the blanket and the small person leave the dining room area and head back towards the elevators.



We switch to the elevator camera, where they take off the blanket and high five each-other whilst waiting for the lift, their faces all clearly visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 So there might be weirder stuff, but the most memorable that I recall is from my time working at an Art Museum.



There's two of us watching the screens, and a couple of others who go on regular patrol inside the museum, but this time it was a slow day and almost no guests so most of the other guys were hanging around inside the guard room.



Gotta admit that we weren't exactly staring at the camera feed with the highest focus and attention that we, uh, usually do but while I was sitting there I noticed this old, 50-ish woman who was walking around and watching some Dutch paintings from a specific era that I can't recall. There wasn't anything particular about her, in fact she was basically the epitome of our usual guests, but I noticed here because I realized we actually had guests inside and thought to myself "Huh."



After she'd passed around a corner, though, I noticed something was off. She suddenly ran out of the camera-view but came back, she stopped right there and just looked around frantically for a moment. That's basically when all of us guards started paying attention to her.



What she did next was basically drop down her pants, panties and squatted right next to these Dutch paintings and started [urinate] as if that was somehow a sane option at all.



My boss (who was assigned on the floor, i.e doing the patrols) let out a huge groan and yelled "Oh not again!" and then ran out like a lightning bolt. The two of us remaining noticed that when she was done she had just put up her pants and strolled away as if nothing had happened. Literally a second or so later another guest came walking by and was admiring these Dutchy paintings, suddenly realizing she was standing in a puddle. I have no idea if she knew immediately what it was but she kinda hurried away from the camera-view as well.



*Then* we saw our boss basically walking along with our offender, carrying a heck of a lot of paper and some washing stuff and basically pointed at the puddle and gave her the washing stuff and she seemed to without protest to begin washing up and then left!



Apparently she'd admitted immediately though without any explanation that she did it and was more than happy enough to wash up after herself, she didn't seem particularly bothered or flustered according to my boss. What he meant with "not again!" was never explained, but life at an Art Museum is filled with excitement such as these.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 So not me. But my coworker, he showed me the video.



There was a group of steryotipical white, teenage, girls wandering around the store. He was keeping an eye on them because young folks in large groups.



He sees one girl hand something to the other. Thought it was odd, but moved on.



Not shortly after...one of the girls gets on her hands and knees like a dog.



She had been handed a leash and collar and proceeded to be led around the whole store like a dog.

#19 Working retail and we're told not to pursue shop lifters about a million times. One day, my boss had enough from a habitual thief and grabbed the lady's bag on her way out to prevent theft. Bad move. The lady punched my boss in the face several times.





So we watched that footage almost everyday on the security cameras to boost morale.



No one liked that [jerk].

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I worked for Best Buy some years ago, and we had a woman disappear into the bathroom with around 17+ Nintendo DS games.

Called the cops when we found the packaging and no games.

Held the woman until cops arrived and they found TWENTY DS games IN her.

They were Christmas gifts for her kids...

#21 I saw 3 casino floor waitresses go to a storeroom behind a bar the pulling their tops down and comparing [chest] sizes and feeling each other for bounciness. Apparently one of them just got implants and they were comparing them to the real thing. This went on for over 5 minutes then they pulled their tops back up and went to work like it was nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I volunteered working at a jail once. A guy jumped off his bunk and broke his ankle so bad that it looked like a "<" from the front. He passed out from the pain, I passed out looking at it.

#23 Every security department saves some of the best clips or clips that might be needed to use in future court dates or to protect them. Best clip I ever saw was a fight take place in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Started with two women arguing and that quickly escalated into a full blown cat fight. That wasn't the interesting part.



Their two male friends started getting into it. One pulls a tire iron out of the back of his truck. The second quickly goes to his car and pulls out a golf club. They start acting like two gorillas showing how tough they can be. The one with the tire iron starts swinging it around above his head when it slips out of his hand and hits a kid who was walking by with his parents. By coincidence the cops show up at the exact same time. They were pretty brutal stopping that fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Retail security here and I've seen some [things].



The single weirdest thing was probably when a [bare] guy on PCP was being chased by police. He broke through the thick window glass on the driver's side of a Mercedes to evade capture. The officer said he didn't even flinch when he got tasered.



I do a lot of theft research at my store and while I was reviewing video for those gel bra stuffer things I noticed that every single woman would check their bust size when they walked past.

#25 Buddy of mine was working mall security. They got a call to the nail salon. Black lady ran up a big bill and said her husband, Lionel Richie, would pay for it. Yes, that one. Buddy has no training whatsoever and decides to cuff the 300 plus pound black lady. Gets one on and she starts screaming and slinging him around. He won't let go so she bolts, dragging him along with her. The constable on duty was laughing so hard he was no help. They showed me the tape over and over and now use it as how not to do things for new hires.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Not me, but I read a story on another thread a couple years ago.



Someone was in a horrible accident and was rushed to the hospital. Upon being notified, all the family members showed up. The patient wasn't in good condition and doctors relayed to the family that this person was not going to make it through the night. The family was a wreck. Everybody was sobbing uncontrollably. Understandably so as their world had just been turned upside down.



All the while, this redditor, a hospital security guard, watched on camera as the father went around consoling every hysterical member of the family. He never shed a tear and remained calm the entire time. He went from person to person tending to them, putting his arm around them, hugging them. This man was an anchor to the others and he knew it. He kept his head up while reassuring everybody things would somehow be alright.



Now this went on for hours. The father's disposition never changed as he watched his entire family in anguish. Eventually, he left the group and began walking through the hallways of the hospital. This redditor followed him on camera until he turned into a vending machine room and just...just collapsed. His hands moved toward his face as his legs gave out and he sat there in a puddle of his own grief. OP described how awful it was seeing this pillar to the rest of the family buckle under the reality of the situation.



I hope I didn't butcher the story too much. You know there are just some stories you read on here that do something to you. Well, this was one of those stories for me. If anybody remembers this post and could link to the original, I'd be very grateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Not a security guard, but I frequently review video for situations that happen at my work. I'm one of the most adept people in my building when it comes to using our camera system.



We had a situation that happened outside of our building that needed reviewing, but nobody was sure of the exact time. Queue to me watching a 12 hour block of footage (with as much as 16x fast forward) to get some details. I had my boss's boss in the office with me while he was working on something else as I stared at the computer monitor trying not to fall asleep. After half an hour or so, I finally spot the person I'm looking for and get excited so I lean forward right into the screen, scouring for previously unnoticed details. Right at that moment, a spider ran onto the camera lens.



Keep in mind, the recording I was looking at was days before when I was watching it and the camera was outside on the opposite side of the building from me. That didn't stop me from screaming so loud I could probably have been heard outside, causing the boss's boss to jump on his chair as if there was a cartoon mouse in the office. When I tried to explain it and rewind the video, I couldn't find the spider again and he just thought I was insane.



He always looks at me funny when he comes by to visit our building. He interacts with thousands of people in my same position all across the country, yet he remembers me for screeching about a spider that was never anywhere near me.



:(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Not a guard but when I was in high school, working at a grocery store, I got called in to watch a video at loss prevention.



It was a coworker of mine who walked down a whole aisle, looked around, jammed his hand up and down his [pants], then sniffed it and went on like nothing happened. He didn't know he was on CCTV.

#29 Worked at a coffee shop but through our CCTV we watch a bloke have explosive diarrhoea right outside the front of our store (this was in the middle of the night). He wiped his hands on the walls then walked away like nothing happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Story from a friend who worked as a security guard. Their post was behind a one-way mirror, when you entered the facility you'd see a long mirror on the wall and not know there were people behind it.



One day a job applicant arrived. She paused at the mirror to check for lipstick stains on her teeth, then reached into her v-neck top and adjusted her ... headlights ... to make sure they were evenly distributed. The guys behind the mirror nearly choked laughing silently.



She ended up not working there, so clearly the guards had no influence in HR.

#31 A little bit late but wanted to share. So not a securitu guard, but went to a wedding of a friend of mine at a beach hotel. 2 days later, we sent a complaint email to the hotel regarding some issues (food was awful, rooms were late and sorts) and asked for some charges they made us back.



The hotel replied saying that the groom went drunk at the hotel lobby at 4am and was very rude to the staff. And it escalated a bit.



The groom then sent back an email saying something on the lines of well, we were complaining and they were rude. We are the customers. Whatever. It was a bad situation. He said that if they could specify what he had done that they wouldn't pay us back.



Hotel replied with this security footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I don't know where these other security guards work, but the most interesting thing that happens around the factory I watch over at night is a spider has made a home in one of our camera housings.



She likes to wave her arm around the lens of the camera and it looks like she's stomping on cars in the parking lot, then she'll come out to eat every once in a while.



That and the ghost in the IT room that keeps shutting off the lights in the hallway right across from the IT room. Every once in a while at night the IT room door will open a little bit, then the lights will shut off in the hall.



Jerks always send me to turn it back on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I have a few stories (throw away for reasons)



Kidnapping





We had a kidnapping happen on a neighbors property and the victim tried to run towards our building. From what we pieced together from witness statements, she obviously knew the 2 men that took her. She said that she didn't want to go with them, so they got out of the car and took her by force. Lots of people saw it and some of the drivers tried to block off the driveway where the kidnapper was but he sped off in between them. We caught it all on camera, but couldn't make out the licence plate.





Family Feuds





There was an incident where an employee's child came to our work. He signed in (we have relatives of employees floating in all the time) and naturally the receptionist call the employee to pick him up. The employee said that he didn't want to see his son. We let the top supervisor in our department handle it and we watched it on camera. He basically said that he can't be here and this is private property. The son left in his expensive car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Not a security guard but I used to work retail and was buddies with loss prevention. Got a phone call warning me to not shake hands with a customer or touch what he touched because he was itching his [privates] for a solid 10 minutes while walking around the store.

#35 I did assets protection for a retail store and some a few items literally jump off the shelf in their own. I was reviewing footage while investigating a theft when I saw it. I actually recorded a video of the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I had left the company by this time, so I learned of this second hand.



I had worked for a security firm that managed a beef-packing property. There were two guards who off and on got along with each other, one of them notorious for having sliiiiight anger management issues.



I was blessed having to work with the second one for two months straight before I had my fill (bosses son, you know how that goes). That November while I'm helping manage an event a former coworker of that old firm with a friend still on that site told me something interesting.



Not too long after I left, Guard B had his tires slashed. I mean all 4. Multiple jabs each. Guard A (For Anger Issues!) was caught on our CCTV slashing said tires.



Always wanted to be the fly on the wall for that conversation between the big boss and mine. Boy howdy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 A bunch of 14 year old girls fighting in a hallway of an apartment complex I worked at. One girl got punched in the face and then just started projectile vomiting all over the place. I couldn't stop laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Been working as a correctional officer for the last 6years at a mental institution. My top 3



1. Guy chopped off his [testicles] and proceeded to flush them down The toilet cause he didn't need then any more.

2. Guy ran face first into a wall because his face was itchy

3. Dude was bored so he cut his stomach open with a pen and proceeded to pull out his intestines and play with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 A colleague of mine was just telling me about his previous workplaces when this tale came up.

Anyway, their office had a covered walkway running all the way around the floor, so on a quiet shift they decided to have an office chair rally.

So the 4 of them scoot off on their office chairs as fast as they can, down one side of the walkway, round the corner at top speed, round the block and all the way back.

As they head back, they find a security guard at their desk, arms folded, looking quite grumpy. He starts to apologise to the security guard for being silly, and the guard replies "No worries, I had a fiver on the fat guy".

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I saw a truck blow up because it drove through a gas cloud or something. It also burned down a building, some palm trees, and like 6 cars. It happened pretty fast.

I worked for a transwest security at a gate outside of an occidental site.

It was the most boring job ever.

#41 I'm no security guard, but I used to work as a night manager in a Backpacker Hostel in Sydney. I once witnessed a grown man aggressively plant his face into a pizza at 3am after a night out, as I approached him to check the situation he ran up the stairs. I go back to the reception only to see him walk into the restroom on the cctv, with the pizza. Not sure what happened after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I worked in a prison as a guard and we recorded the video using our cameras there.



So this guy was working video monitoring at around 9pm, when he saw something moving out in a nearby cornfield. He pans the camera and zooms in on it, and sees a black dog-thing walking through the cornfield. Then as he is about to pan the camera back to its original spot, the thing stands up on its two hind legs, and *sprints* across the cornfield towards the tree line. I called BS, but since the video monitoring saves all its feed for 30 days, I was able to watch it during training with the guy.

#43 Current security guard here. Saw a sphere-like UFO hover above cars in the parking lot, then flew around trees, over the field, then to the back of the building. Minutes after, I saw another sphere like object on the internal camera floating upstairs and out of view. I was freaked out.



The week after, I reviewed the footage again and realised the first sphere-like object was a balloon and the second one was a dust particle.



I was freaked out because I watched an alien documentary just before that occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I used to work for a company that did security for a university, but the university also had their own police (University of Toronto Campus Community Police). While working at a residence at night, one of the security cameras picked up someone going into a small stairwell to do some [illegal substances]. As per our instructions, we called the U of T police to deal with the situation.



When the U of T police arrived, we were following them with the security camera and watched them start going down the stairs. Suddenly, the camera turned and looked away, looking onto the street, even though I had not used the controls to do that. I turned to my supervisor, who explained that the U of T police had remote control of the cameras and they had did that.



When the cops came back up, the person they arrested looked like he was beaten severely (he did not look like that previously). When I asked around later, the report said he "fell down the stairs".

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I work as a hotel security guard on the weekends for extra money. I was watching the third floor camera one night and saw a white figure that looked like a baby following a woman back to her room. When the woman entered her room the figure disappeared.



Didn't think much of it until I mentioned it to our other security guard. He said a few years ago a two year-old had snuck into one of the housekeeping closets and climbed into the laundry chute. Apparently it fell from the third floor all the way to the basement.



I'll go ahead and say it now; the idea of being stuck in a cut-rate Best Western for eternity sounds pretty [bad] to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I'm not security but I saw the head of security tumble down a bunch of stairs. He's a big guy who prefers appeasing instead of calling the cops on [jerks]and disruptive patrons. That was a good laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I saw a 15 foot cactus fall on a motorcycle in the middle of the night and smashed it pretty good...unfortunately it was my motorcycle.

#48 Hallway light turning off and on by itself at 3am. Got told by maintenance and my boss 'it's just the little girl' and to not worry about it. ಠ_ಠ.

#49 I'm not a security guard, nor do I have access to surveillance cameras or footage, but as I was walking to my car after a rough day at work, I saw a huge meteor shoot through the inky night sky. Thing was bright as hell, and a noticeable chunk broke off and burned up seperately. Seeing that after a [bad] day, I got super excited after seeing it, and jumped around like a maniac. there HAS to be some outside camera outside the building, and footage in some computer of me jumping like a moron with my goofy tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Late to this party and on my way to bed, but what the hell. I worked in IT for a small software dev. Because it was a small business, we IT guys did all the technical stuff, including manage the security system.



One day, one of the programmers walk in and says, "Hey, did you guys get footage of the fight in the parking lot?" This was the first we'd heard of it, so we immediately started queuing up the camera system.



Sure enough, two guys had pulled into our (rather secluded) parking lot in the middle of normal business hours. They got out of their separate cars, and just started wailing on each other. They didn't look like they were falling-down drunk. Just really pissed at each other. At one point, one guy tried this half-assed flying kick. Then they decide they had reached a good stopping point (or so it seemed), got in their cars, and pulled out of the parking lot.



It was nuts. We saved the video. Legal very quickly chimed in and said not to share it with anyone.



The next day, we get a visit from the local cops. They asked us if we had any footage of the event, so we burn them a CD with the footage on it. While I'm waiting for the file to finish, I ask the cop if they had any idea who they were. He said they were two Russian gangsters. I tell him that it's good that at least no one got hurt, and he responds that no, after they left our parking lot, they parked somewhere else and one stabbed the other. He was in the hospital. Wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The best thing I saw on camera was a bar fight / melee between two traveler gangs and then our security staff.



There was brutal points, heads being smashed through thick windows and the like.



There was also cartoonish things like two eejits picking up pool cues and sword fighting with them. Also a 10 year old being launched like a rugby ball over an impressive distance for a significantly smaller guy who was not security to catch who was knocked over by the weight.

#52 I work overnights, and I've seen a few weird things, but I think the weirdest thing I've seen was on Friday at around 1 am.



A man walked into the parking lot, sat on the ground outside for a while and was just browsing his phone for maybe 20 minutes. Then a truck came up, picked him up, they left, and I figured that'd be that. Nope.



Maybe an hour later, I see flashing lights on one of the cameras and that truck is back in the parking lot being chased by maybe 3 police cars. This dude was weaving in and out of cars and just being a general nuisance and then left. The whole thing lasted not even 5 minutes. It was pretty odd.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Guy steals a pickup truck. Owner of truck jumps in another vehicle and takes off after the guy. Thief can't handle the speed and crashes into a power line... said power line hits truck and well... he's not alive to be charged for auto theft. Saw the whole nasty incident on CCTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I work at a college and we came in on Monday morning to find a big pile of puke in our dish washing room. Our security guy who had been off work(we aren't open on Sunday) thought he should check the tapes. Apparently the cleaning crew came in on Sunday and one of the guys was a bit sick/hungover or the like. The tape was awesome. He was mopping a hallway and then started convulsing or hiccuping, he looked around and went to a door, only that door was locked. He looked on his key ring and found the key to the dish washing room where he went and did his thing. We only have camera footage of the hall, not the dish room, but he came out wiping his mouth and coughing and then washed his face in the drinking fountain.



He finished mopping the floor and left for the day after his shift. No one else had been recorded going into that dish room, but this guy denied it up and down, even after seeing the tape. He wouldn't explain what he was doing in there to our security, but he was fired nonetheless because everyone knew what the hell he had done. I mean, he was a janitor and didn't clean up his own puke!



The real worry was that he didn't even clean the drinking fountain where he cleaned his face off after he puked. Why didn't he use the bathroom that was so close!



Security cameras can expose the real base elements of humanity sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Ex security, I saw someone fall down on an ice patch and drop a pryrex dish once. Security cams are pretty boring. Most of the time we'd just replay any physical confrontations we'd get into.

#56 It wasn't live but I saw a guy walk through the university campus mall without a shirt on, covered in blood, and carrying a 2x4 also covered in blood. He walked through and stood in the center of the mall just kinda looking around, then he left. He was about 15 ft from custodians when they saw him and hid. Dunno if he saw them and didn't care or just didn't see them but it was super weird.



We found a trail of blood the next day when we got into work but it didn't lead to anything. I don't think anything ever came from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I work at a truck terminal and two cop cars drive into the terminal. I think they're looking for someone so I zoom my camera. Nope, they get out and the cop opens his door and a visibly drunk guy gets out and stumbles to his truck and gets in.



The cops leave so I keep my camera on the drunk trucker. He starts hitting the windshield with his fists and bouncing around in the truck. Then he starts it and keeps trying to drive away but he forgets how to release the airbrakes. I can tell by the way the truck is lurching forward.



I call the cops dispatcher and let them know they should pick the drunk trucker back up that they just dropped off cause he's trying to drive away. They come back, pick him up and leave. Geez.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 A dude walking around under a cardboard box. He had a lot of military gear on him too.