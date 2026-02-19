Sometimes, it might be a one-in-a-million coincidence or just our minds playing tricks on us. But other times, a thing so bizarre or well-timed happens that we have no other choice than to chalk it up to some greater power. Bored Panda came across two online threads where people were sharing their experiences involving unexplained things , and we give you the most interesting stories below!

Many people have probably seen something unexplained in their lifetime that made them do a double take. 18% of Americans, for example, claim they have seen a ghost . When it comes to paranormal experiences in general, 60% of Americans say they have experienced at least one.

#1 I was riding my bike down the street and a fish fell out of the sky and hit me right on the head.



We were at least 100 miles from any major body of water.

#2 I once woke up at 3:17 AM with an overwhelming urge to check on my elderly neighbor. I thought it was ridiculous - we barely spoke beyond polite hellos. But the feeling was so strong I couldn't ignore it. I found her collapsed in her garden, conscious but unable to get up. Turns out she'd been there for over an hour. To this day, I have no idea what made me wake up and think of her at that exact moment.

#3 Two months after a layoff, I drove by a nice office building and said to my family, "It sure would be nice to work there, since it's so close to home." The very next day, a recruiter called about a job at that building. I interviewed there and got the job!

#4 Waking up each day at exactly one minute before my alarm goes off literally every single day no matter what time it's set for. My internal clock is more accurate than my phone and honestly it's a little bit creepy.

#5 As high school seniors, my best friend and I were failing English. The last day of school when everyone else had gone home we had to stay and take a test that would determine whether we graduated the next day. While we were taking the test the teacher was called on the intercom to come to the office for an emergency phone call. Needless to say we started cheating the moment that she stepped out of the class, but not long after she left we could hear her running down the hallway with a clicking of her high heels. She opened the door and said ”if you want to pass, come with me.“ Her husband was out of town and his prized bulls got out and were on the highway. We spent the rest of the day chasing bulls on three wheelers and having the time of our lives. And that is how I graduated high school.

#6 A close friend tragically died in his 20s in a plane crash. He had said a couple of times in passing to me that he wanted an Irish wake when he died, with people having a good time.





When we pulled into the funeral parlor for his memorial service, we noticed that there was an Irish pub across the street. Coincidence?





After the service, 13 of his friends, all in our 20s and 30s, walked across the street to the bar. We ordered 13 shots of Irish whiskey in memory of our friend. While the bar tender was pouring the row of drinks, the radio station playing over the bar sound system suddenly began playing Elton John's Funeral for a Friend. There wasn't a dry eye in the house.

#7 When I was 9-ish, I had a bedroom that was decorated insanely by the landlord. Bright pink flowered wallpaper and one wall had like 50 small, square-shaped mirrors on it that made one big mirror. My parents had put my bed against that wall making the mirror a sort of headboard.



One night, I woke up with the insane feeling that I needed to move. It was like someone quite literally spoke to me. “You need to move.” So I did. I grabbed my pillow and moved to the end of the bed, legs curled up close to my body. Not two minutes later half the little mirrors fell onto my bed right where my head would have been. Broken glass everywhere.



That was the first time I’ve ever experienced the “gut feeling” and one of my most vivid memories as a child. Or it was a ghost. If so, thanks ghost, my face isn’t horribly scarred.

#8 One time during a power outage I heard the “London bridge is falling down” song, robotic and pixilated as if coming from a toy or cellphone. This looped for more than 3 times in a row and I investigated. I went into the hall and it sounded like it was coming from all directions. I focused more carefully and tracked it down to the closet in next room over. It had been playing for about 9 loops at this point. The moment I determine the shelf the sound was coming from which I had never heard before in my life it stoped. The only thing electronic on the entire shelf, or behind it, or in the closet at all was an old basic calculator.



I had a lot of trouble sleeping that night.

#9 I was having a get-together at my place with some friends when I suddenly got chills up and down my spine and had to leave the room. Called my Step-Brother and just screamed “What are you doing?!?! Tell me right the now!”…



Saved him from taking a .45 ACP to his head.



He was three hours away, at our Family’s Cabin, having just downed a bottle of Everclear, sitting in his Truck with the gun in his hand when I called.



When I hung up after talking him down, I just collapsed to the floor and cried….

#10 I baked a cake and in the bottom of the finished product was a strip of chicken about 1/4 inch wide and 3-4 inches long. Strange but true.

#11 A few years ago a big llama would show up out of nowhere the same time every afternoon for weeks. It would run laps around my house (and me if I was outside) and then it would disappear again. Nobody believed me. My friends were convinced I was playing the long game when it came to some weird prank they didn't understand. I knew nobody believed but I kept talking about it anyhow because when a big llama shows up and runs laps around you, you gotta tell somebody because it's too weird to keep to oneself.



I later learned that someone living nearby rescued a llama from a farm that couldn't care for him anymore. He built a pen for it way in the back of his property that wasn't visible from the road so nobody saw it when passing by his place. The llama learned how to open his pen and would let himself out when the owner would leave at the same time every afternoon. He'd cut through the bushes to get to my place, run around, go to the neighbors, run around their place while they were at work, run home, and then he'd let himself back into his pen and close the gate before the owner returned. The owner only figured it out when he forgot his wallet, returned home, saw the llama in the yard, thought the gate was broken, and went to go shopping for parts to fix it. I bumped into him and we started chatting and then suddenly everything made sense.

#12 One day I was walking at sunset in my family’s ranch and saw a cat while walking up the hill to the house. I of course did the unthinkable and picked it up and put it in my shoulder (like a baby as it was a bit heavy) and then walked to the house (it was kinda dark) and when I got there my grandma and grandpa, i believe an aunt and cant recall if my mom see me with a bit of a shocked face.. it was a bobcat. The bobcat stayed around a bit after I put it down, we gave it a rib and there it went happily. The bobcat kept coming back. I did not feed or pick it up again. Nobody believes so I don’t even tell it. But it a 100% happened.

#13 I had a lucid dream, age 13 or so. Dreamt I was over across town at my cousins house, and we walked in the woods. In the dream, at one point, I turned to see a large excavation. We both saw it and exclaimed to each other. We were not pleased with this intrusion into our woodsy realm.



Several weeks later, I happened to miss my bus home from school, so I decided to walk home with my cousin.



Of course we took a walk in the woods. I had what felt like a Deja Vu experience, as we came upon that spot, just as it was in the dream. I told him I had seen this before, in my dream.



So strange to have a prescient dream about such a meaningless thing. Just a big hole in the ground, - a storm sewer being built.

#14 I had horrible anxiety for a good 24 hours. Then I found out my brother, who lived a thousand miles away, had died. My body somehow knew he was dying.

#15 When I was in uni I ran into a friend I hadn't seen in a while. He mentioned to me that he'd met my "Swedish penpal friend" at a party recently. I didn't have any Swedish friends. I'd never had a penpal either. Naturally I quizzed him on who this was. He said a female name I didn't recognize. I told him I didn't know this person. He said you must, she knows where you're from, what course you're taking, the names of your classmates, etc etc. All these details were correct. She had described what I looked like to him. I did not know this person or how the hell she knew me. I thought maybe he was fooling around but he was very earnest and honestly, although a nice guy, not bright enough to think up such a scheme. Plus he was giving details that I'd never told him, like the names of my classmates. That was nearly 40 years ago and I still wonder who that person was.



Edit: for people saying stalker - I'm a woman, and while it doesn't make it impossible it certainly makes it less likely. Also, this was not only pre- social media, it was pre-internet identity. No online profiles or chats. Which also makes it considerably harder.

#16 When me and my brother were kids and supposed to be in bed at night, but instead we were playing on the floor of our bedroom. I was around 5 at the time. I remember vividly looking up at the door and seeing a dark shadowy face and peering around the open door looking at us, with a hand on the door frame. As soon as it saw me looking at it, it pulled back and out of sight. I assumed it was one of my parents checking on us making noise so I told my brother and we jumped back into bed, expecting a telling off. When nothing happened after a few minutes, I was a bit confused and went downstairs to ask my parents, as something felt off. They said they hadn't been upstairs all night.... Cue me bursting into tears and my father checking all the bedrooms with a hammer. I saw it so vividly and known it wasn't a trick of the light or anything like that.

#17 At 32, my fourth boyfriend died. 4 separate men I've dated died before I was 33. (I didn't end any of them, I swear.) They died 4 different ways. The last one was my soul mate. I seriously wonder if I'm the angel of death sometimes. With everything else I've been though, I wouldn't even believe someone who told me my story.

#18 I saved someone drowning once while everyone wasn’t looking. The girl that I saved never said anything to anyone because she was too embarrassed to say that she couldn’t swim. I never got any acknowledgment for it but it’s ok.

#19 I’ve had quite a few but the most recent one was there is a local bookstore right by my workout studio and a few months ago I looked at it and got a really ominous feeling and thought “someone is going to get ended there” which I thought was a really weird thought for a bookstore.



A few weeks later, someone drove their car into the bookstore and someone died. Not sure how to explain it, but I’ve had psychic premonitions or visions for years now.

#20 I wanted to take a photo of a hummingbird, so I set up a hummingbird feeder, and waited around the entire day for one to show up (I worked from home and had my desk by the window). No bird, all day.



So then right as I was about to pack up and quit, I said f it… maybe if I just pick up my camera and aim it at the bird feeder, one will just appear.



Sure enough, one flew up just for that second and I got a dope picture of it. I think I believe in god now lol.

#21 I was in a long distance relationship and one thing we loved doing was having a few beers and watching the Simpsons on Disney +, while on the phone together. So we'd pick an episode, count to 3 and press start. Sometimes we'd get the timing wrong and have to restart (alcohol 😅).





But one time, my episode restarted and I hadn't touched anything. So I told him to press his remote again and it was indeed controlling my TV. I have no knowledge of how remotes and TVs and phones work, but I was not expecting that to happen.





He was 1000km away and controlling my TV through the phone. It still doesn't make sense to me.

#22 Back in 2015, I was sitting in my bedroom directly off the foyer, and I heard the front door open and shut, then I heard heavy footsteps. It was around the time my mom was due to be home from work, so I said “hey mom!” No response. I figured she was on the phone or something, so I left my room to go greet her but she wasn’t there. Maybe she went to the kitchen or her bedroom — those are the first two places she goes when she gets home. She wasn’t in either place. Maybe she had to go back out to her car. I checked the driveway, and my car was the only one in the there. I was home alone the entire time.

#23 After a very long day of interviews with a company 5 hours away, my soon-to-be wife and I are driving back home at around 9:00pm, and we're discussing how my interview went. I asked my wife if I should accept the job if I'm made an offer, and as soon as I did that, a car drove by us with a license plate that read "Go 4 It M". My name starts with M, so I felt like that was a message for me.





Both of my parents passed away, so I like to think it was their way of telling me what I should do.





Edit: Yes, I got the job.

#24 Our TV was acting up. Id turn it on using the remote and it would immediately turn off. But it was on for a second or 2. Tried the same thing manually, same result. So I figured I'd unplug it then plug it back in. Except I found it already un plugged?

#25 I used to get sleep paralysis when I was younger. One time my final year of college I visited an old friend and slept on her couch and had sleep paralysis again for the first time in years. By this point I knew what was up and tried to get myself to just fall back asleep… until her dog started growling at something exactly where I felt a presence. At that point I just kept saying “go to sleep” to myself over and over until I fell back asleep. The next morning I was telling my friend about it and I swear to this day that her dog winked at me when I said it protected me.

#26 Someone pulled me into a car when i was 8 or 9, someone grabbed my other arm and pulled me back out. there was noone there.

#27 I was hit by a car while riding my bike. I was wearing jeans and a coat, no helmet. The car was going 55-60 mph. The only injury I had was road rash on my knees and a charley horse in my right calf muscle. The crash was so intense my body shape was outlined in the windshield. I was knocked out and woke up on the opposite side of the road I was on. The bike was destroyed. This happened when I was 12 and running away from home. The person that hit me didn't take me to the hospital or call for help.

#28 Lost a large item in my apartment that I never took outside. Spent 6+ hours searching on multiple occasions. Eventually moved out. Never found it.

#29 Got a cut on my hand. Showed my son. We were both like "ouch". About an hour later, showed it to my husband - except it wasn't there. Searched all over my hands - it was gone. Thought I was going mad. Called my son over to verify I wasn't imagining it. He confirmed he'd seen it. We all looked all over my hands - no cut.



Still have no idea what the hell that was all about.

#30 Got legally divorced on a Saturday. On Tuesday, my friend called me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to be the president of an outsourcing company in the Philippines. I said yes, and was there the next Saturday. I stayed for 5 weeks, came back to the USA, sold all my stuff and stayed there for 12 years.

#31 Found an old abandoned steam locomotive deep in the forest on some family property, whole property was mapped out every tree and bush etc. No one had ever heard of a train being there. Just an old locomotive in a single locomotive wooden shed, no record of tracks ever being built there. There was about 20 feet of track coming out of the shed. I explored it confused where it came from which railroad it belonged to. It was very quiet the locomotive was all rusty and worn.. then the whistle blew somehow. I’ve been told it can be from a build up from steam pressure but steam from what? Its boiler was cold to the touch. Couldn’t sleep that night, went back the next day and it was just gone. Nothing no locomotive no shed no tracks, just a few railroad spikes which I still have today. came and went without a trace.

#32 I was 17yo at the time driving a route I had frequently driven. For some reason I had a strong gut feeling to get out of the lane I needed to be in and go down to the next light, missing the original exit and adding 5min to my commute to the grocery store. Decided to trust the gut feeling, got in the left lane. I continued driving and had to go a back street to get to the parking lot that would have been a straight show the other way.





Leaving the store about 20min later, I look over to the exact spot that I was previously in when I felt I needed to moved. A tractor trailer had collided with another tractor trailer, accordioning a vehicle in the middle. The car in the middle was the vehicle that was driving directly behind me when I decided to take the longer way. I remember so vividly because I think we were both listening to music and bobbing to the beat.





Her car was squished to the point you couldn't see the front from the back. Like a literal pancake.





I still think about that poor woman often, because that accident should have been me.

#33 Told this story before...We were were a car full, Heading back from Chester (Uk) I was in the middle back seat. My baby about 3-4 months old next to me. Auntie on the other side And mum driving with a cousin in the front.



The car started suddenly shaking violently if we went over 50. This is going up Kelsall hill. Proper shaking to the extent we put the hazard lights on, and crawled about 40mph in a 60.



We discussed how the car needed to be looked at by a mechanic asap.



There was a snake of traffic behind us, the car behind was right up our butts. Next thing, the car in front collided with another car.



Air ambulance and life changing injuries.



Car was absolutely fine the next day....quite a cynical person, but darn.

#34 One day, I was driving from Lake City to Gunnison, in Colorado. The sky was perfectly clear - free of clouds! As I drove down the highway, I was stunned when suddenly a large splash of water doused my windshield. It was like a water balloon had been thrown at me, yet I was in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by mountain scenery. I still have no idea what went down!

#35 Had a childhood photo with a stranger standing behind me no one in my family knows who they were and there’s no way they could’ve been there.

#36 I still don’t really believe in a form of “god” but one time I asked for a sign when I was alone in bed and the lightbulb in my lamp popped and went out. I think it was probably a major coincidence but I still think about it to this day….

#37 When I was around 12-13, my mom and I just got home from work/school. It was winter so it was already dark. She went outside with the dog so I went up to my room to change. As I walked by my parents bedroom, I felt a very weird scary presence coming from their pitch black bedroom. Then I heard a god awful evil laugh come from their room. Like it truly sounded like a high pitched demon laughing. I was absolutely petrified, and there was nothing to make that laugh. No one else was home and tvs weren't on yet. I remember I started singing some TV show theme song really loud to distract myself and ran down the hall to my mom. She just walked in the door with the dog and asked me why I was singing so loud, she could hear me from outside. I told her about the frightening laugh but she kind of dismissed it.



Years later my parents had the house paranormally investigated by a college group and stuff showed up in the pictures they took. Their meters also went off. Thank God my parents don't live there anymore.

#38 I wanted to try out for the Olympics in 1996. I knew what I was capable of, I calculated every movement, every split, down to the hundredth of a second and figured out I could make it by 0.05 seconds. I wrote that time on my wall. I needed to shave off over 4 seconds to make that goal. I wrote that time in big letters and posted it on my bedroom wall. Every morning I woke up to that time. On my 15th birthday I made the finals and I got the exact time that I had written on my bedroom wall. I went to the Olympic trials. I made the exact time, down to the hundredth of a second. I didn’t make the Olympic team but I got the exact time I knew I could do on the day that it counted.

#39 I watched a few episodes of a show on TV and thought one woman was particularly charming, definitely the most attractive to me on a show with a bunch of attractive women. Two years later I moved to a different city, met a woman that was very attractive and had something about her I couldn’t put my finger on. We went out a couple times — it turned out she was the same woman from the show.

#40 Watched two blind people walk right into each other on a street in NYC. They both seemed confused, took a step back, shuffled sideways in opposite directions and continued on without knowing what happened.

#41 I grew up in Palo Alto and loved computers. The was a shop I’d go to and hang out almost everyday because they had a really cool computer. One day they had a flier printed on colored paper at the door looking for investors to grow the company. I took it home to my mom and told her to give them money because it was the best computer and I loved their symbol, and I thought everyone would use it if they knew about it. She said no and ignored the flier I bought home. The computer company was Apple.

#42 I saw a kid in preschool throw up during lunch, threw up on his plate, lap, everything. The in house "cook" guy came out and scolded him and forced him to eat from the plate and wouldn't let any of us get up or leave the room until he mostly cleared his plate. I think like a decade later they were shut down for abusing children. My mom didn't believe me until she saw it on the news. Bless her heart.

#43 Oh man. I don't even know where to begin.

I accidentally locked myself in the trunk of my own rental car earlier this year and spent 40 minutes stuck before a FedEx driver found me.

#44 I live in Austin, TX.

I am a night shift veterinary ER technician. In 2020, during the height of lockdown, I was behind our hospital one night at 4am walking a patient, a big bloodhound that had just had abdominal surgery. We were taking our time while he decided where to pee.



I saw what I initially thought was a stray dog walking down the railroad tracks behind the hospital maybe 20 yards and a chain link fence away from us. As it moved into the pool of light under a street lamp, it lifted its head and gazed at me, and I realized a couple things in quick succession: that I was looking at a mountain lion, and that I was standing alone in the dark with a large, injured dog.



He never broke stride or slowed down, just...gazed at us silently and kept on movin'...it was a kinda foggy, still night and the entire experience was just so atmospheric and utterly bizarre.



Absolutely no one believes me, but that's ok.

#45 Not my story, my sister's. The main road of the town we grew up in had an old train track alley that ran parallel to it. The back doors to the businesses were on the alley side. No train had ever come down the tracks, at least not in our lifetime.



She came home one day saying her and a friend had walked down the alley, and in back of a Chinese food restaurant there was a bunch of animal traps. A flock of seagulls were pecking away on the ground around the traps. Eventually, one went in the trap. The trap slammed shut, and a moment later, a guy came out of the back door to the restaurant. He grabbed the whole trap, seagull inside it, and ran back in. As sis told this story, I laughed hysterically but my parents didnt. They tried to shame my sister, accused her of lying and promoting racist stereotypes. It got to the point where she was in tears & pleading, *I'm not lying. It really happened.*



A few days later, the front page of our towns newspaper ran a story about the restaurant getting closed down by the health department. The article stated there were allegations the restaurant was using "locally caught wild game." That was 30 years ago. My sister never let mom & dad hear the end of it: The time she said the absolute truth and they didn't believe her.

#46 Was casually walking by a lake when a duck coming into land flew right into me. I was doubled over and the duck looked dazed by my feet. Then it quacked super loudly, bit my leg *really hard* then went off into the water. Nobody believes me that a duck flew into me then took revenge.

#47 When I was about seven, I saw something perched on the door to my parents’ bedroom.



I used to sleep in their bed because I was terrified of the dark. One night, while we were all asleep, a noise woke me up. I looked toward the door, which was slightly open, and saw something clinging to the top of it. It was hunched over, gripping the edge, watching us sleep.



I shook my mom and whispered what I was seeing. She told me to knock it off because I was scaring her. That woke my dad, who had to be up early for work. Since we accidentally woke him, he grabbed a pillow and threw it at the door to prove nothing was there.



The door slammed shut and whatever was on top of it leapt down and ran into the closet.



Both the cat and I snapped our heads in the same direction and tracked it as it disappeared inside.



18 years later and I still have no idea what I saw. Never happened again after that.

#48 I saw a wild big cat in Northern England. It was black, about 40 feet away, not really trying to conceal itself. I saw it clearly for about 30 seconds before it wandered off. It was significantly bigger than the Labrador dog I was walking. Luckily, the dog didn't even seem to notice it, though the cats eyes never left the dog (it didn't look at me at all). I was worried for a second it was going to attack my aunt's dog, but it didn't. This was 25 years ago so couldn't just whip out the phone to take a pic sadly.



Other people have reported seeing them too, but as far as I know there is no direct evidence of a big cat population in England.

#49 This is a long one but pretty wild. I cannot explain it, and one person can vouch for it.



I was in a facility for depression. In private therapy I had revealed that I thought my dreams were trying to tell me something; I thought I was dreaming my ancestor's memories.



I was finding solace in my dreams, I guess, in a world I didn't want to live in.



One night, a man with schizophrenia (who I had never spoken to) came over to me while I was drawing and gave me a post-it folded in half.



"I know now is not the right time, but I think this is important".



I shoved the paper in the back of my sketchbook and soon went upstairs to get ready for bed.



My husband at the time called to say goodnight, and told me about a documentary he had just finished watching about two women from dofferent countries who had the exact same dream involving crosses, robes, religious iconography, and fire.



My husband knew about my dream thing, and this program had psychiatrists and neurologists studying these women and discussing the idea of genetic memories.



They hypothesised that the women were dreaming about the Cathars, a religious group who'd been persecuted and burned alive during the 13th C (I think) and found that they may have been descendants.



After I hung up the phone I threw my sketchbook onto the table and the post-it the man gave me fell out onto the floor.



I unfolded it and on it was two words:



*The Cathars*.

#50 I can’t play pool. I’ll give it a crack but I know which end of the stick to use and that’s about it. I’ve been soundly mocked many times by workmates, as we have a pool table at work and also some work events have been at venues with pool tables. So one night a group of us were at a bar, mucking around with a few games of pool etc. It was my turn, but the pizzas we’d ordered arrived at the same time. Oh well, I thinks, I’ll have my shot anyway, and everyone is interested in the pizza now, so they won’t see how bad I am.



I take the shot. The black ball hits TWO of my balls, and they split, each one rolling into a corner pocket. No bouncing off the sides, both of them just straight into the pockets.



I go wild, everyone looks up from their pizza long enough to let me know they don’t believe me, and the night continues. The greatest pool shot in living memory and no-one saw it. Ok so probably not THE greatest shot but it was awesome and no-one saw it.



I still get mocked at work for how bad I am at pool…and have never managed to sink a ball since.

#51 I have an aristocratic title from a defunct European monarchy.

#52 When visiting a small town in Northern Italy with my fiancée from a second country we wanted Chinese food so got directions to a place at the edge of town along the river. As we walked toward it, out of the restaurant came my ex from a third country who I’d met in my fourth home country with her fiancé from a fifth country.

#53 Just moved into a new house in Virginia, I was about 7 years old. My sisters and I were playing hide and seek. I hid under my bed, and after a couple of minutes, I saw a little girl walk out of my room and through the door. She was wearing black, shiny shoes, and white stockings. My sisters were not wearing anything even close to that, and there was no one else nearby. My parents didn’t believe me.

#54 2009ish I was camping near Mt. Scott Oklahoma and I hiked up a small mountain alone at midnight to look at stars. After ten or so minutes dozens and dozens of stationary stars started moving in wild directions like they were interacting or "dancing" with each other, then retreating back to their original spot, then moving to a new location with no consistency. I was completely sober, but drunk with confusion at what I was witnessing.





Long story short I ran about a mile back to camp and told my buddy he has to see this, we went all the way back up and sure enough... absolutely nothing happened after watching nearly an hour.





No one has ever believed or even tried to have an open mind about this story. they always say it was satellites, but it was undeniably not satellites.





I think about that night often.

#55 Getting a strong gut feeling to not go somewhere, then later finding out something went wrong there. I still cannot explain it.

#56 I have the most inexplicable Déjà vu on a pretty regular basis that has to do with dream recall. To the point I’m convinced it’s actually something.

#57 Just commented about it;



I was working at a graveyard with a leaf-blower during autumn, leaves everywhere, i got separated from my squad i did gardenjobs with, nothing special. Just when i stepped over a grave, not on; over to have a better point of blowing, i got pushed firmly, i almost fell, but Judo. I recovered my stance, seen no one and nothing that could have caused the push...but my coworker was into ghosts and yapped about it often, so, i knew, and said sorry to where the push came from and went on working...

#58 One time I was driving and the car next to me caught my eye with how light was reflecting off the front. Like if a car was in an accident previously with front end damage. When I actually looked over at their car, it was fine. About 5 seconds later they rear ended a school bus.

#59 My sister died a few months ago. She was a dog groomer and loved animals.



A year or so beforehand my dog lost a tag off her collar. It was nothing she needed so I didn’t think much about it



Except a couple weeks after my sister died, I found the tag in the middle of an open space on my floor.



—————-



Another similar circumstance was, I moved into this apartment about five years ago. My husband was in assisted living, so this was my own place. A few weeks into living there I looked down and found a penny right out in the open area. I got a really strong feeling down my spine that that was from my mom and dad who had died 10 to 15 years earlier. That they were saying this is a good place for me.



You may cough and say it was just a penny, but the thing is I never kept change in the house here I always have it in my car in a coin purse.

#60 A few months ago I was alone in the house with my then 5 month old. She was napping on my lap. It was early evening so it was already dark, and all the lights were off, so the room was dark except for the light from the TV. I was watching Harry Potter, which i’ve watched so much i know off by heart. I paused it for a minute so the house was silent, when all of a sudden I could hear the sound of a woman sobbing so clearly it was like someone was holding a recording near my ear. It wasn’t coming from my phone, the TV was paused and the scene didn’t feature anyone crying, there were no devices on in the house that could have been connected to someone bluetooth outside of the house. The crying lasted about 5 seconds. It was just so bizarre and so clear, and I can’t figure out an explanation for it.

#61 Talking to a ghost. I asked if they wanted anything. They said a pencil. I held a pencil flat out across my palms. It vibrated and then shot across the room with enough force to ricochet off the far wall. My sister was there and saw it, but then she got religion and said I made it up.

#62 I was turning 8 i think and had a sleepover bday party with like 6 other kids. We originally wanted to sleep in tents in the backyard but decided to go inside after getting spooked. we laid these foam mattress covers down on the ground in the livingroom and all slept on that. at one point everyone was tired but I was feeling silly and made up a song about sailing on a red jelly bean boat and everyone got annoyed that i wouldnt stop singing about it. I never liked jelly beans and we didn't have any at my party, so this was just pure silliness and I cant explain why I wanted to sing about jelly beans. The next morning when we were cleaning up the livngroom, I found a single red jellybean under the foam mattress right where I was laying. I have no idea where it came from to this day and if that was just a crazy coincidence lol.

#63 Some friends and I were in Egypt in 1993, and we managed to get a long taxi ride to the next village for half price by driving the taxi ourselves while the driver slept in the back seat.

#64 Once called in sick to work because I actually was sick. Nobody believed me because I’d never missed a day before. HR asked for proof. I sent a photo from the ER. They still thought I was faking it.