When a Reddit user asked others to share something they’ve seen with their own eyes but simply cannot make sense of, the responses were nothing short of fascinating. We’ve gathered some of the best ones below. Read through them and see if you can come up with an explanation—because so far, no one else has.

Science , technology, and logical reasoning have built the world we know today. But for all the questions they’ve answered, there are still plenty of mysteries that remain unsolved—and some of them have been witnessed by perfectly ordinary people.

#1 My grandpa was a hobby vegetable gardener/light homesteader. He [passed away] in January a number of years ago. That spring, other family members were talking about if we should garden again without him there. Out of nowhere, a packet of seed peas fell onto the kitchen table. I thought they slipped off a ceiling fan blade, but why the hell would they have been there? None of us could explain it, but we decided we better keep a garden going.

RELATED:

#2 In my neighborhood there is a stray cat that hangs out with a huge possum. I see them regularly just walking around together. No one else has seen this duo. I’m starting to wonder if it’s a reoccurring hallucination at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I once saw a man in a full tuxedo riding a unicycle through a McDonald's drive thru at 3am carrying a single red balloon and to this day I don't know if I was witnessing a tragedy or a triumph.

#4 At the end of a huge storm in central TX, one final crack of lightning hit and for just a moment, the whole sky lit up green. And not just a little green. It was the same shade they dye the river in Chicago on St Patrick’s day. I’ve never found anyone or any book that can explain how it happened



ETA: I’m not talking about standard green thunderheads. I’ve lived in tornado alley plenty long enough to understand those lol. I mean GREEN LIGHTNING turning THE SKY green.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My wife giving birth to 2 boys.... and handling it like a champ.....

#6 I once saw a singular cloud that was a rainbow. Everything else was normal just this one small rainbow cloud.

#7 Used my keys to open my apartment door, went inside, placed the keys on the table, locked the door, turned around and my keys weren’t there. I checked the outside of the lock thinking maybe I left them in. Nope.



They just vanished. We eventually moved and I never actually found the keys. It’s still baffling.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I'm a veterinarian who helps people say goodbye to their pets at home.



The first thing I do for a pet is make them comfortable by giving an injection beneath the skin of a delightful cocktail of medications.



This relaxes and sedates until they are unconscious, with the end state being anesthesia. I test the pet's reflexes to ensure they are absent before moving on to the second, and final, injection.



I was helping a German Shepherd who was very serious about his job, which was his family. He stumbled to his feet when I arrived because he had to inspect me. Sweet old man.



When it was time, I gave him the first sedating, anesthetizing medication, waited a sufficient amount of time for it to take effect, and noted a lack of reflexes. I got into position to proceed to the final step.



Just then, the doorbell rang, and that Good Boy lifted his head, said WOOF WOOF WOOF and laid it back down. 😳 That had never happened to me before in all the years I've done this. None of us were prepared, and the family jumped like they'd been shocked.



What I can't explain is that immediately after he woofed at the doorbell he was anesthetized. No reflexes, no indication he could feel anything at all.



This is why I tell people that they may be able to hear you as they pass. That dog's pride was watching over his family. It was so fundamentally important that it overcame unconsciousness.



I have helped thousands of families and pets, and it's only happened once.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I dropped a glass on the tile floor. I heard it shatter. I braced for the mess. There was no glass. Not a single shard. It just vanished.

#10 Back in the early 2000’s I had just moved to Pennsylvania. I came home from work one night, turned on the T.V., and watched an entire movie called “The Day After Tomorrow”. About a week later, the movie I had watched at home by myself that night, was announced to be just now coming out in theaters. I still to this day have no idea how that happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I was living in Madison WI and for some reason I had this urge to go for a walk around 8ish at night. I'm walking around the neighborhood but being mindful of how nice the sky looked that night.such a beautiful clear night and the temperature was just perfect. Then I saw two streaks of red light in the sky, like when the Enterprise goes into warp speed and leaves a trail. They were perfectly symmetrical and created two perfect red trail lines in the sky flying away from the direction I was walking. It took me by surprise because they looked like two solid lasers that slowly disappeared. Suddenly, out of nowhere two fighter jets blasted through the sky in the direction of the lights followed by two Blackhawks going in the same direction. I paused wondering what the hell I just saw. I watched for a bit but ended up heading home after a while when everything seemed to settle down again. To this day I have no idea what I saw.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 This is something I heard with my own ears, but I think it still fits the spirit of this post.



I live about an hour away from my immediate family. A couple of years ago, I clearly and loudly heard my mom call my name in the middle of the night. The following morning, I learned that she had a stroke. When I went to visit her in the hospital, I was so distressed that I had already forgotten about hearing her voice the night before. Completely unprompted, my mom told me that she had loudly and clearly heard me call out to her in the middle of the night. Very strange, but kind of heart warming.



If anyone is curious, she had to do physical therapy for a while, but ultimately made a full recovery!

#13 A shadow of a man crawling on the wall just after my chandelier blew in half. It all happened in split second.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I saw something that can be explained now but surprised me at the time. Saw an older man with entirely blue skin. I could tell he wasn’t in makeup. Found out afterwards it is a condition called Argyria.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Shooting star made a U-turn. All in one moment either science broke, I saw aliens, or China been getting WILD.

#16 I saw my grandfather waving at me from a café, only to find out later that day he had actually passed away the day before in another country.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Working at a bar at the time and we were all chatting when a Martini glass just flew out of the rack across the bar to the floor where it shattered. The glass rack next to the bartender was one of those hanging ones but wasn't full at the time. It was caught on camera as well. No one touched the glass it just yeeted itself off the rack.

#18 When I was little, I attended my great-grandma's funeral. It was an open casket, and I remember leaving the viewing and going to the banquet; I looked back to the casket and saw her turn her head, smile, and shush me before going back to her position.



Crazyblondie11:



I was told this is a common occurrence. It’s the same when you go to the chapel of rest to view the deceased. I was expecting them to sit up and say ‘I’m not really deceased!’ It’s basically your brain tricking you to cope with trauma or something like that. Still bloody freaky though!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I can explain it. A light bulb just burned out.



It was at my great grandparents’ house. Their house was the central meeting place for my enormous Mexican family, and me and my dozen cousins were always rampaging around it, leaving lights on in rooms after we’d moved on to another area. My abuela would shuffle over in her walker to turn the light off as she yelled across the house at us to not waste electricity.



A while after she’d passed away, I was over there on a fairly quiet day sitting in the living room, when I swear I could faintly hear the familiar sound the plastic hall runner would make whenever my abuela pushed her walker along it. The sound stopped just as I turned towards the hall, but then a couple seconds later there was a tiny pop and the hallway got darker.



The light that had been left on in the bathroom had burnt out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Brooklyn, NY about 1951 or 1952, my cousin Julie and I are washing our hands for lunch at my Aunt's house. We're still so small we need a box to stand on to reach the sink. We're washing side by side when the tiniest little fish comes out of the faucet and down the drain.

#21 I was driving through the windy, densely wooded, single-lane back roads late one evening. A HUGE buck appears right in front of me as I turn the bend, it’s so big it takes up the entirety of the lane and looked to be 10 feet tall. I slam on my brakes and instinctively close my eyes and brace for impact, but there was no impact, even though there’s absolutely no way I could have avoided it. I looked in my review mirror and the buck is looking at me, twitches his ears as if he’s annoyed, and causally walks into the woods as if nothing happened. It’s as if I phased right through him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Several years ago, early 1980s, my mom and I were traveling from a lake in Oklahoma back to the city.



Standing just off the side of the road, in a field out in the middle of the country, were a man, a woman, and a child. They were all dressed in clothes from the 20s or 30s. We looked for cameras, thinking they were making a film, but, no, no cars, cameras or other people.



We slowed down to see if the needed help. They looked right through and didn't acknowledge we were even there. We left them there.



We were straight except for nicotine.



I'll never forget it.

#23 Woke up in the middle of the night few years back maybe like 1/2am was really thirsty so went kitchen to grab a glass of water and i turned back around to head to my room i froze and saw a old woman holding a newborn baby, i could’ve sworn i was stuck frozen for what felt forever but as soon as i blinked it disappeared. Now here’s where it really gets weird just a few months prior my mum was in the hospital and gave birth to my brother who didn’t make it unfortunately. something inside me has always told me that it is connected and i feel sort of a calm feeling from it like she’s looking after him idk.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I live in rural OK. I walked behind my house at approximately 11pm, in the dark, with my cellphone flashlight on. As I turned the corner behind my house I saw movement so I quickly shined my light in the direction of the movement only to see a weird creature. Bipedal, grey skin, black eyes, and no hair except for shoulder length, greasy hair on it's head. If it were to stand up it would have been at least 7' tall. It was crouched down, sniffing the ground. As soon as my light hit it, it looked directly at me and audibly gasped. We both stared at each other for a couple seconds, frozen, before it's startled expression turned into a devious smirk. Then, it kind of flickered, for lack of a better word, out of sight. I literally took off running backwards back to the front porch where I finished my cigarette, debating if what just happened actually happened. To this day I will not venture into the woods after dark despite running around in said woods in the dark my whole childhood.





Edit: Of course I finished my cigarette, it didn't scare me. I may have froze up in the moment but I was more intrigued than anything. This was the first of multiple encounters over 3 years which eventually led to a mental breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 While driving down a dark and frigid highway in the hill country of Texas, I noticed there were a lot of small white rabbits on the side of the road. This alone, is strange since rabbits there don't turn white in the winter time, here. Suddenly, I had to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting a rabbit the size of a full grown deer. It calmly looked at me and then hopped off the road and into the dark brush. I was completely lucid, no medicine, no sleep deprivation. I can only drum it up to something paranormal, and I don't believe in that stuff.

#26 I'm like 99% sure I've seen a person disapper into thin air. I was waiting on a traffic light. The road is outside of city and the traffic light is only for pedestrian/bike crossings who have to switch sides at that point of the road to follow the bike/hiking trail. So the traffic light only turns red if there is a request for crossing. There was guy who waited at the traffic light, my light turned red, his turned green. He was in the middle of the road, when I stopped at the line and waited. Looked to the side for moment and when I looked back he was gone. We're in the middle of the day in the flat countryside no one and nothing to hide behind or obstructing the view. There was no one to be seen. When the light turned green I slowly drove away and checked all mirrors all the time but nothing. He was just gone. I also checked missing reports for next few days but nothing hit the news or made it's round in our small town trash talk.



I refuse to believe people can just be gone like that, but I checked my dashcam a man as well as the red traffic light are clearly visible. It creeps me out like where the he;; did he go?



EDIT: I checked the dashcam if there was a person it just shows him crossing the road/walking out of frame like any normal pedestrian would.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I'll preface this by saying this is actually my old school friend's story but it fits the criteria so I thought I would share it.



One time my friend was returning home from school and as she came up the driveway, she noticed her mother smiling rather oddly from the living room window. She said this *person* had the same clothing as her mother and even had the exact same hair piece she wore as she has alopecia. It was a full length window and her mother was standing in front of the curtains but in an unnaturally hunched way (and definitely not her mother's posture and mannerisms)



My friend was confused as her mother was usually working at the hospital as an orderly (across the road from their house) and she *definitely* wasn't the type to stand strangely in the window and smile in such an unnerving and mechanical way.



My friend said she felt her stomach literally drop like she knew whoever this person or thing was standing in her house wasn't human. And definitely not her mother.



My friend bolted across the road and when she found her mother in one of the wards cleaning she became hysterical knowing with certainty that what she'd seen with her own eyes was someone or something sinister.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I once saw this strange light in the sky walking from neighbors. There were two pulsating lights about 50ft apart. I thought it was a plane about to crash. I got my parents and we all were watching when it split into 2 pieces above our house and shot like a laser nearly vertical and went out of sight in seconds. No sound, no after burner, no nothing.





35 years later I still think and try to find a explanation. I am a military guy and been around plenty of aircraft and this was no normal aircraft in my opinion. It literally appeared maybe a thousand feet above us and move like that wasn't anything from earth.



I takes a lot to convince me, but this did.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My mom mentioned that she’d never traveled internationally. I reminded her that the trip we took to Canada counts. She insisted we’d never been to Canada. I was confused and said, “Yes we did. When I was little we went with Uncle.” I reminded her how we drove through Michigan and there was a bridge she was terrified of. She cut the conversation off and so did I. Later, she asked me in an agitated way how I knew about the trip. I told her I was old enough to remember! She tells me that’s simply not possible, because she was pregnant with me during thats trip, but I was not born. That was the one and only time she went to Canada with my uncle. There were no pictures, nothing - but I described to her what she wore, what type of bridge it was, what the truck looked like.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 When I was about 8 or 9, I woke up early one morning and didn't want to wake my parents, so I climbed on the counter to get a cup out of the cupboard. I lost my balance, fell backwards and braced for the impact, but it was a soft landing, like I landed on a cushion. No pain and I don't remember if there was even noise when I hit the floor, because it certainly would've woken up my parents.

#31 More heard with my own ears, but I had a stereo setup in my first apartment and at like 2 in the morning the speakers erupted at full volume with the sound of a woman screaming desperately. It was bone-chilling and my heart stopped, it just kept going. I was on the phone with a buddy and he's like "what the hell is that!?" while I stumble to the OFF button. It won't work, so I run outside.



It just keeps blaring this top-volume, bloodcurdling female scream for like 20 seconds before I run back in and unplug the system. Never happened again. Best I can figure it was picking up CB signals from the close by highway or something, but somehow that's less settling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A Wednesday. 12:30 am. A dark, hilly road in rural ohio. Three friends and I went looking for a legendary "motorcycle ghost". I flashed my headlights 3 times. No response, just darkness and crickets. I turned to my friend in the backseat and asked "how long is this supposed to take?" A growing look of terror on his face as he stared out the windshield. Far in the distance, a single headlight was coming toward us. It disappeared behind a hill, then reappeared, coming closer. It disappeared again, then reappeared, then disappeared....then it was gone. That's it. A single headlight. Could have been a coincidence, but even that would be really weird.

#33 I was at a Scout Camp maybe 35 years ago, and saw 3 things over 2 days.



1. Saw a fireball fly past the end of the corridor, actually felt heat on my face, I would have put this down to seeing things if it wasn't for the sensation of heat. Can't explain it, there was no fire damage in the hostel.



2. Opened a window in the lounge and fog/smoke came in through the window, it didn't dissipate once in the room, it stayed in like a tight tube and moved across the room headed for the chimney, disappearing up the chimney.



3. Heard a lot of shouting outside, it was dark, maybe 10pm, looked out from an upstairs window and there was a football match going on, all the players were men wearing old timey football kits, most had moustaches, the ball was a brown leather one with laces. There were crowd shouts like you'd get with only a handful of spectators. ALL players were like you see ghosts in movies, spectral, see-through. Went outside to investigate and they were gone.



I cannot explain any of it, I was about 15 years old, not taking any kind of [illegal substances] and wasn't asleep, there were witnesses to the last 2 events. Genuinely thought we were going crazy.



I've never before or since seen anything remotely spooky or unexplainable.



Edit. Should have reiterated the "fireball" was indoors, passed across the corridor in front of me maybe 1 metre away. Was orange/yellow like fire and I felt the heat from it. The corridor was part of a stairwell with only room doors in the corridor, all doors were closed. No evidence of scorching anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I went to see a friend who lives in another city. I took a bus and had a backpack. I had my sunglasses with me. Last I remember, they were on the table at my friend's.



3 days later I'm looking for my sunglasses. My husband (who is way better at looking for stuff than me) looked too. We emptied the backpack. Checked my pockets. We even looked around the house although I hadn't used them since my trip. I assumed I left them at my friend's, I asked, she said no. Maybe I left them on the bus. I'm sad but what can you do.



2 days later, I walk into the bedroom and there, on the bed (where we had slept every night)... the sunglasses. My husband swears it wasn't him, and I believe him because the look on his face when he saw them can't be faked.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 A bug crawled out of an ouija board. It was a flying ant, crawled up out of a completely solid flat surface with no holes or texture in it at all. Me and my friend both screamed and put the ouijia board in the trash.

#36 Sounds so stupid but I had somebody message me on Instagram from a major account that spoke directly to me in a time of need, but the chat bubble floated directly from my message icon to the center of my screen and expanded and they helped me navigate a critical crisis at that time.



I have no explanation for it, it wasn’t a dream, and I don’t have a history of hallucinations.



Odd-Top1565:



I have a similar one with Spotify. I was having a bad time and was listening to music and started a random pop playlist. The thing is, the interface became weirdly interactive and would change orientation, like it was fluid, icons made sounds and lyrics enlarged and popped out on the screen. Maybe hard to describe but it was as if it came alive. I tried to replicate it later that day with the same playlist but couldn't. Dunno.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Whatever a shadow person is. I lived with one for years when I was in high school. Even my friends and my mom saw it. And yes if I had a camera phone or even a camcorder back then I would have recorded it, but unfortunately I did not.

#38 One morning early, while sleeping soundly lying on my back, I suddenly became 'aware'. It wasn't like I woke up.. nor that something had awaken me... I simply became aware.



Floating 12 inches or so above my body was this blue grid... almost fluorescent... and what 'looked like' electricity was coursing through the grid in every direction. It reminded me of static electricity but felt much 'cleaner'... not statically at all.... more like light than electricity... but physically 'kinetic'. The whole grid was undulating the whole time... like maybe a blanket would on top of small waves.



It was there clear as day for several seconds... and then it was gone. The energy left behind was spectacular!



I have no idea what it was.... but it was vivid and real enough for me to render it in a graphics program a couple of days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I was walking back to my apartment late at night after an odd shift. Heard a man start going "Hey, m'am. Excuse me m'am?" I put my head down and started power walking to the lobby door as one does when a strange man tries to get your attention in a parking lot at 2AM.



"Hey m'am... I don't want to bother you but d-do you see that?".



I turned around and there was just an orange glowing orb floating still above the train tracks behind my complex. He's staring. I'm staring.



"I see that...".



This was before drones were in the hands of consumers, and it was completely silent. Completely still.



It just fades and I don't remember going in to my apartment and I never talked to that man again. Honestly I'm mostly shocked by how little I reacted? I'm usually a happy southern lady who loves talking to strangers. I didn't feel the need to take my phone out, to figure out what it was. I just stared and then left when it was gone.



Edit: it was disturbingly quiet too. They're were normally frogs and cicadas that time of year but it was silent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Honestly, this isn’t intended as a humble brag, but the “pictures don’t do it justice” scenario from hiking the Dolomites. I truly can’t explain how amazing and massive and awe inspiring it is.



We hiked a panorama trail and the view all around was incredible. It’s nothing I’d ever seen before and we’ve hiked a ton of cool treks. The photos just look like rolling hills with mountains sort of off on the horizon. But being there, they were so massive it was like being surrounded by these jagged peaks tearing through the sky.



The views from the huttes were amazing as well. Nothing beats a pint, some incredibly locally sourced (the cows were on the grounds) bolognese, and gods creation reflecting the sunlight in all directions around you.

#41 I technically didn't see it as I'm blind, but my mum and stepdad did.



This happened about 10 years ago and I'm still confused to this day.



One Christmas eve, my mum, soon to be stepdad and I were in the kitchen listening to a carol concert on the radio and playing darts. Well, to be totally accurate they were playing darts...



Stepdad was talking about how it was going to be his first Christmas without his mum and how hard it was, yet how lucky he felt to have met my mum and fallen in love with her during what was otherwise one of the hardest years of his life.



To try to lighten the mood somewhat, he then said something along the lines of "if you're watching me from up there mum give me a sign!"



He then through a perfect dart for the first time all night. It hit the bullseye, struggled to make purchase before falling off the board... and vanishing.



He and mum both saw it hit the ground, but when he bent to retrieve it it was no-where to be found. We checked the whole room from top to bottom and found nothing. We've since had that room completely emptied and stripped of all furnishings to make way for a new kitchen, and still no sign.



I have no idea where on earth that dart went, and it's something that makes me scratch my head to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My mother and I were in our living room and we could see up the stairs, but if someone were to be there, we could only see them from about waist/chest down.



We *both* saw my dad cross the landing at the top of the stairs and close the door of the room he went into.



Then my dad came up behind us, returning from where he was *downstairs*



My mom and I both had this look of horror on our faces and we told my dad what happened. We all three searched the house top to bottom, but we found no one, and nothing seemed out of place. Weird.

#43 When I was a kid i had an imaginary friend that lived under my bed. I gave my imaginary friend a piece of candy one time and left the room. When I came back a bite had been taken out of the candy. We didn’t have any indoor pets at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I once saw a lightning bolt in a perfect clear sky.

I "think" I was sober.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I saw a tree fall down in front of me, the next day when I got into the same place I saw nothing, not even stump, just flat land.

Still i get goosebumps by thinking of that.

#46 I was at a friends house, wanted to connect my N64 to play some games. His TV was problematic with connections so he was fiddling around with the cord and finally got the picture to come in crystal clear so I told him not to move it. He looked at me like I had two heads and told me to stop messing around. I responded by asking what he was talking about because the picture was perfect. He looked, and goes “that shouldn’t be possible….the cable isn’t plugged in” and holds up the cable to show me. We played like that for hours without issue. Absolutely no idea what would cause something like that to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 A few summers ago, walking home from a neighbor’s house at night, saw a very large plane (737 size) flying over with absolutely no lights on it, not even standard red blinking lights on the wings. Just a giant, dark plane going overhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 It snowed in July in St. Louis when I was a kid. It wasn't a lot and it wasn't cold outside. I think? I was at a park made of wood with many other kids. It started snowing and I ran back to tell my grandparents in the vehicle.

#49 I bought a unique, handmade mug at a craft fair. The next morning, there were two of them in my cabinet. I live alone, and the artist told me they only made one of that specific design.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 When he was younger, my son would talk about his "other mom" and how he lived on a farm and what they did there. One time we were reading a board book about farm machines, and he pointed to a picture and said "that's a combine harvester" - and when I looked it up, it was. No clue how a 4yo would know that. Gradually he stopped talking about it and now he is 20 and has no memory of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 In 1983 I was a teen. One night I was riding my bike home from a friend’s house along a major street. For about a mile every streetlight I went under would go out as I passed under it. I varied my speed. Didn’t matter. The light would still go out as I passed underneath. It was about 1:00am and freaked me out. Years later I learned about streetlight interference phenomena but that always seemed like nonsense. Still, unless there was some dude literally switching them off as I passed under them I don’t have any better ideas as to why that happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I was spending a summer with my uncle who lives about an hour drive north of Sudbury on a large private property. It was nearly midnight when we saw headlights flashing through the living room window. It was coming from across a field from inside the forest. My uncle grabbed his flashlight and rifle and walked out across the field to see what was going on. His closest neighbor was about a 15 minute drive away and he knew everyone within the 75 or so square kilometers he lives. Whoever was in the woods was either not a local or knew they shouldn't be there. I was watching from the front porch but you could very clearly hear that whatever vehicle was in there was a large vehicle with a loud engine. That coupled with the power of the headlights meant this was not a motorcycle or an ATV. This was certainly something like a truck. Not that any of that would matter and I'll explain why in a second. As my uncle makes it halfway through the field the headlights go out and about 30 seconds later the engine turns off. Eventually he gets to the treeline and starts calling out for someone to identify themselves and flashing the flashlight into the woods. Nobody answers. My uncle looks around for maybe 10 more minutes before saying he's calling the police and walks back across the field to the house. I'm watching all this go down from across the field. He gets inside and calls the police then I go to bed while he waits for the police and makes a report. The next morning the same officer came back (my uncle knew pretty much everyone at the local police station, everyone in that area did) and we all started doing a search of the forest surrounding the property. We couldn't find anything at all and we just had to move on.



Nothing ever happened, but the reason why this is unsettling is that there were no roads in this forest and you couldn't drive a motorcycle through the density let alone anything else. The only way to get into that forest from the road was through my uncle's field which had a locked gate. You would either have to have had to get the vehicle through the field without anyone noticing which the living room has a clear view of which we always had the blinds open so we could see who was coming up the driveway and gotten through the treeline which was impossible or drive it through the treeline somewhere else which was hundreds of square kilometers of nothing but dense forest. It's been years and we've never gotten an explanation on what was in those trees and who put it there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I once saw a little tiny man probably 2-3 feet tall walk into a tree. Then gone.

#54 Not with my eyes, but I was driving back to college with a friend late one night, maybe 12 or 1 AM. We’re on these back roads in the rural part of North Carolina and I hear what sounds like an engine revving, but more animal like in nature? Like if a cow could make a revving noise. And I’ll never forget my friend and I looking at each other as if to say “what the hell was that?” And before either of us could say anything, it happened again, but LOUDER. Like it was right there. There were no cars or anything on the road near us, and to this day I have no idea what it was, but we floored it after the fact and didn’t look back. It was scary as hell.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 A strange light moving in the sky that didnt behave like any plane or drone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Not so much saw as heard but I was with my wife, visiting my MIL for my FIL’s funeral. We were driving around the local area looking at houses that my in laws used to live in and stopped in front of one while my wife and MIL reminisced about memories from that specific property. When talking about my FIL’s favorite music artists the satellite radio in my car changed channels and started playing Steely Dan - Josie, my FIL’s favorite song from his favorite band. My wife gasped and I had a surprised look and my MIL was just like, “hi David.”



We still talk about it 18 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 When I was a kid, seven years old. I had a very vivid nightmare of two buildings up in flames and people jumping out of the buildings to escape the fire. I was standing on a sidewalk watching all this chaos unfold, people screaming and clouds of smoke and fire everywhere. That dream felt so real and so vivid, I still remember it all these years later. I woke up from the dream and was so terrified I ran into my parents room and told them about my nightmare. I had night terrors a lot as a kid so they didn’t say much but they let me sleep in their bed that night. The next morning I went to school and my parents went to work but I still feeling really unsettled from the dream.



That day was September 11, 2001. I don’t think it was a premonition of any sorts, because I live in Canada and don’t know anyone in New York, but all these years later I remember that dream and that day and it still boggles my mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 One night I was in the living room watching. I love alone and have a cat. I saw an slowing orb go by quickly and up the stairs, chased by my cat. A color weeks later, same situation, but the orb was chasing the cat.

#59 I worked as a school custodian for a while and it was spring break; this was when we got much of the floor care done since no one would be walking on them. My supervisor and I were the only ones in the area and she was teaching me how to use the buffing machine, and when we went back to inspect the work there was a spot of blood on the floor about the size of a quarter. Neither of us got hurt and there was nobody else in that area of the building.



She also reached down and touched it which I did not think was the best decision.



I've had lots of other odd experiences working there but that was the freakiest.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 8 years old in my grandparents basement. They had this large unfinished room for the laundry. In this room was a closet where they would keep the toys.



I went to this room to play, and while in there the door suddenly slammed shut, trapping me in. I tried and tried and tried to open it in absolute panic but it wouldn't budge. The feeling that came over me was pure dread. Like I was food and something very hungry was there. I yelled and screamed and banged and no one came or heard me. At some point I sat down exhausted, and that's when the door just popped open on its own. There was no one there.



To this day if I am in a place that I cannot easily leave , or can't see the exit I get horrible panic attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I was walking home in the dark and my phone turned completely off and I was unable to turn it on again, I had to walk through a path in the woods, nothing that sketchy though I lived in a very safe area. Anyways I started hearing things as I walked home and was desperately trying to turn my phone on. I knew it was almost fully charged so it made no sense. Anyways I ended up getting home and my phone immediately turned on as soon as I hit the driveway.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I was in Spanish class, and we were watching something on TV. I had my head down on my desk so I could still watch the movie we were watching, with my cheek against my arm, so the image on the screen was perpendicular to my vision. But I realized after a bit that the screen appeared to be aligned with my gaze, as if I was facing the image normally. Once I realized this, I began tilting my head back and forth to test it, and the image remained oriented the same way whole time.



I remember this distinctly, so it wasn't a dream. Nothing like this ever happened again, and I can never fully explain why it happened, but it did happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My best friend and I known each other since we were toddlers. One time when we were kids, guessing around 4-6, he was at my house playing with a toy in front of the living-room TV (a big 32 inch tube tv). I sitting on the couch, had a perfect view. The TV just randomly fell on him. He didn’t knock it. Nothing happened that would cause it to fall. It just did. I immediately got my sister and mom from the other room to help. Later the three of them sitting on the couch with ice on his head. My Mom wasn’t accusing me of anything, but she’s trying to figure out what caused this to happened from the only witness. Did a you hit it with toy? Did this happened? Or that? Mom I saw the whole thing, it fell on its own, for no reason. My only theory is you know sometimes something is falling off an edge, starts off really slow, and it speeds up exponentially until falls. Something put this TV on that trajectory a long time before the incident. It might’ve been days or weeks before. And it wasn’t until the 2 seconds before it fell it was moving fast enough for anybody to notice it was moving. I know terrible theory. But over thirty years later and it’s the only one I have managed to come up with.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 My 15-year-old son and I were standing on our front porch one dark evening casual talking when we both noticed a woman jogging toward us, right to left on our side of the street. She was not familiar to us. She was dressed in a running outfit and was passing in front of my neighbor‘s house. Between her and us was my neighbor‘s front yard tree, which was at most three feet in diameter and maybe 100 feet from where we stood. We both watched her jog behind the tree and…she did not reappear on our side of it. Both of us saw this at the same time and immediately stopped talking. Staring at the tree, my son asked if I saw her. I said yeah, I did. We looked at each other and back to the tree, thinking maybe she had snuck up behind the tree. Then we thought maybe she turned up our neighbor‘s driveway but we would 100% have seen her do either of those things. We crossed the driveway to the neighbor‘s front yard and approached the tree from opposite sides. She was nowhere to be found, just disappeared. We were immediately creeped out. We compared notes: running outfit, black and white top, solid black bottoms, blonde hair in a ponytail, white running shoes, running casually up the street. We had seen the exact same person. We still talk about it to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 A one ton truck (dually rears) went off the road, through a yard, between two trees, and collided into the home of the owner of the tire shop I use.



The gap between the trees is a good 18-20 inches narrower than the truck, even the police were scratching their heads.

#66 So It was my day off and I was at home and just laid my 1.5 year old down for a nap. I headed down stairs to go step out to smoke a cigarette and something catch my attention rolling up the driveway. So I opened the door and it was a basketball rolling up my long driveway and it rolled in between the house and garage. I was home with just my infant that was asleep upstairs and it was also winter out and there isn't a neighbor close at all. I ran down to the road and look nothing around. I live way out in the country. I tried many man times over the next couple weeks to replicate it even abit. There wasn't any wind that day even if there had been that ball was cruising. It still has me dumbfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 When I was 10yo, I spent the night at a friend's house. In the middle of the night, I woke up and went to use the bathroom. On my way back to bed, I ran into his Mom in the hallway in a white nightgown and she told me "go back to bed...it's not time yet", so I went back to bed.



In the morning, I mentioned it to his Mom.



She said she did not get up in the middle of night, never get's up in the middle of the night, and has never worn a white nightgown.



I was definitely not sleep-walking and I was definitely not dreaming.



Still cannot explain it rationally to this day and I am 51m now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I was in my sister’s room and we had a stack of cds without cases sitting on a shelf. We’d just finished cleaning the room and were about to just chill and about 8 of them flung themselves across the room. No windows open, no static electricity, no fan, no string, nothing.

#69 Once upon a time, Julia Roberts married a guy named Lyle Lovett.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I saw a deer and a leopard from afar in a wildlife sanctuary but can't explain how exactly does it feel to see them in real life infront of you,looking at you breathing and standing and all that



Like it all feels extremely surreal,like you are on a different planet seeing a very different species infront of you than you are used to everyday in your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 J6 being called a peaceful protest.

#72 Watching someone confidently plug a USB in perfectly on the first try — no flip, no hesitation — and realizing I may have just witnessed a higher life form.

#73 My buddy faking a military career for 10+ years.



He was always this big stupid goober, his family had money. He got married, told his wife he enlisted and was just on-the-sly getting money from his dad eveyr month. He would "deploy" and go to these military fantasy weeks away, he eventually made it to "the Army Rangers" and was doing more deployments (fake training every month) dude had photos, uniform, everything.



His dad unexpectedly died and the whole thing came unwraveled.



Saw that idiot all the time and still don't believe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 I was combing my hair before class and the comb just disappeared while in my hand, mid brushing motion.



I looked everywhere for that comb. I missed classes that day looking for it.



I thought I lost time or was sleep walking or had a brain tumor ... nope.



I think about that missing comb often, it's just

so utterly confusing. Where did it go!?!

#75 I was a young kid when I swear I was looking at the end of a rainbow. I was super excited! It was just in front of me and I reached out to touch it. As I touched it, it moved back about 30 feet in an instant.



The Matrix hadn't been out yet, but I felt like I had found a glitch in the Matrix.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 I swear, I read a Danish article 10 years ago or so about a lesbian couple who with the help of doctors had accomplished a pregnancy by having one of the women's egg fertilized with a genetically manipulated egg from the other woman - it was a very long article with pictures of the couple and the doctors behind the science. But I haven't been able to find that article again and can't decide if I maybe just totally misunderstood the article, imagined it or if it's some kind of anti-gay conspiracy and it has just been scrubbed from the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I saw my neighbor using a chainsaw trimming a tree and cut tbe limb off that he was sitting on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Went fishing at a series of ponds known to have weird paranormal stuff happening. I walked up to an opening along the bank of a small pond that was surrounded by tall reeds and was thinking about casting when I saw a huge (4ft plus) translucent white fish with fins as long as my arms and legs just swimming lazily in the opening. I yelled "w*f" to myself and it stuck its head out the water, flipped around and disappeared immediately. The water was about 1 feet deep so there was a small mud cloud left behind. I still can't explain it. Not a carp, not a sturgeon, not a regular fish. It was around 4pm in the afternoon. Still can't explain it.

#79 When I was in middle school I had a traumatic accident and broke my jaw. Right before it happened I saw a kid pop his head up and yelled at me to throw up my arms. I was knocked unconscious and unintentionally took a knee to the jaw breaking it.

Months later I asked the kid why he did that. He said he didn’t.

I am the oldest of my siblings, but I had an older sister who died after 3 hours. Also, when I went back to that location where my accident happened I realized the location where they popped their head up was about 10 feet off the ground. So I think I saw my dead sister as she tried to save me from the worst physical accident I’ve ever had and still deal with to this day over 30 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Cat chasing dog and dog was scared of death .

#81 Years ago, I posted to r/Milton about a light that I saw in the sky which hovered overhead for a while and then flew skyward, out of sight.



It freaked the f*****g s**t out of me and to this day, I can’t explain it. Turns out others saw it too and were on the same boat as me.

#82 I was at my friend's house and I was looking up in the tree and I saw these two birds. It was too far up for me to understand what was going on. They stayed like that for at least a couple of minutes (long enough for me to go get a camera with optical zoom and get this photo). I went inside to retrieve my friend and when we got back they were gone. But I showed him the photo and he was equally mystified.



[https://imgur.com/skBDssY](https://imgur.com/skBDssY).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 I had just finished night shift and was brushing my teeth and looked in the mirror and in the doorway I saw a shadow of a man with a cap on. My dad k****d himself when I was 15 and I swear that shadow looked like him because he always wore a cap scared me 🤣.

#84 TLDR



A movie broke the fourth wall in a scene that had never been included in dozens of viewings. It just appeared.













A movie I had seen dozens of times changed between one viewing and the next, and I had a witness.





One day I came home from class and my husband was waiting for me at the door, which was incredibly unusual.





He had this really serious look on his face, and said, "I need you to watch something for me. Don't ask any questions. Don't say anything. Please, just watch something for me."





I was so confused, but I did it. He led me to our computer, which we used at the time to watch DVDs. He turned on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.





Now when I tell you, my husband and I had watched this movie together at least two dozen times, I am not exaggerating in any way. It was a physical copy of the anniversary edition.





We had just watched the movie the night before. It was still in the computer from us having watched it.





There's a part of the movie where a young Knight ends up in a castle with a bunch of cloistered women. During this scene, while I was watching, one of the characters turned to the camera and broke the fourth wall and spoke to the audience.





I had never seen that before. It had never happened before in all of my viewings. I recoiled physically. It scared me when she looked at the camera. Literally.





My husband slapped the space bar, which paused the movie. Jumped up and said, "Thank God! I thought I was going insane."





I was like, what the f**k was that? And he and I together had no explanation. I literally tried to look at the back of the movie to see if there was some kind of bonus content that unlocked after you'd watch the movie a hundred times! But I swear to you, that scene had never been in the movie before.





It's the only scene that I don't know by heart. I can't remember what she says. I don't know what she talks about. It's like my brain refuses to retain it. But our family quotes that movie so frequently. So frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 This *has to* have been a hallucination, but if it was, it was the only visual one I ever had (I had an auditory one as a young adult.)



I was about 8 or 9, riding my bike, and a neighbor stopped to chat with me for a minute. While talking, I saw a bizarre sight: By a peak in the South Mountain range in Phoenix, there was a building in the sky formed from clouds. It was pink and shaped like the domed Jefferson Memorial in Washington DC except that it had a whole lot of stairs and this huge spire on top.



I couldn't believe my eyes and pointed it out to the neighbor. He couldn't see it and as you might expect, made an excuse and left. I watched it for a minute or two and then decided I had to ride home and tell someone. By the time I got home, though, it was gone. I don't remember having an awareness of how it disappeared though (whether it faded, vanished, exploded, who knows....) The only thing I know is that I felt an immense sense of awe and wonder, as if the universe or God had showed me something that felt like a promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 I once made a bag of popcorn, sat down and listened to it pop the entire time it was in rhe microwave. The microwave beeps and I get up, open the door and there's no popcorn. I literally searched my entire house for this popcorn bag. Was I on a high dose of Ambien during this incident? Yes. But still.

#87 My mom, a non-smoker, was talking with me one afternoon while we were both sitting in the living room. She unexpectedly burped up a small plume of "smoke." It had no smell, she hadn't eaten anything smoky, had not breathed in any smoke or fog - it was just another boring warm summer afternoon. She was convinced she was going to spontaneously combust for weeks.



Still no real explanation - the only guess we maybe have is that she had been taking a cholesterol lowering medication at night and maybe the little tablet got stuck in an airpocket and kinda dissolved and then sat there until the next afternoon when she burped it in a cloud of cholesterol medication? We'll never know.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 When I was a kid, I woke up in the middle of the night and saw my bedroom door slowly creak open, even though there was no draft and everyone else was asleep. I stayed frozen under the blanket for what felt like hours, listening to footsteps that never quite reached my bed.

#89 Man, never said this to anyone until now.

Lived overseas when I was a kid. Probably around 8 years old, typical rural province in SEA.

Lived in a two storey wooden house in an old beach town. Raining heavily, woke up at around midnight to pee in a urinal porcelain pot. Cant find it in the room so went to look for it in the landing area outside on the second floor. Opened the wooden window blinds and I saw something I never forgot. Looked liked a naked old man with an unusually large head with bright yellow eyes and dragging what looks like a thick pile of seaweeds. Skin looked shiny despite heavy rain. Looked like it was having non stop seizure. It stopped and froze for a minute..then stared at the main door of my house in the groundfloor. Ran to find the woman who gave birth to me (mom) and behold, she wasnt home yet, I remembered she and my aunt (who lived in the ground floor) were still at a neighbors christening. I could still hear the faint karaoke from them a few meters away amidst loud thunder claps and rain. W*F did I do to deserve this s**t, ran to my bed and hid under covers. After a minute, heard a bang at the gate and ran to the window again and saw the thing still looking at our house. Ran back to the covers, peed the bed due to being scared shitless then went to the other room to get new undies, looked again at the windows and the thing was gone, but the seaweed sack was now close to our main door. Ran back again to my bed and before I could cover myself, a f*****g gecko landed on my forearm. Shook it to get loose while screaming and it bit me, I gave up and felt it went away as I stood still. Dried snot on my nose blocking my breathing, eventually I think I fainted. Woke up next to mom, daylight. Ran to the gate, no seaweeds. Looked down my arm and gecko bite still there. Too young for that sht bro...Philippine male mermaids look ugly AF.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Both things involve death - the same one.



1. As my mom was dying, but breathing - alive - I said, "it's ok mom. We will take care of Dad. You can go now." Dad was holding her hand. The moment I said it, she stopped breathing.



2. At that exact moment, when she stopped breathing, the phone rang. It was about 3am. It was my sibling on the phone. She said that she was standing in the kitchen and suddenly felt a lightning bolt run through her body. She turned around without thinking and grabbed the phone and dialed Mom. - How to explain it? From across the country, middle of the night - she instantly felt our mom die.



I wouldn't believe it if it hadn't happened to me. It's been 20+ years and it still boggles my mind.

#91 Drive home from work one night, it's about 3am. Live in a small town and decide to take a back road to my house. Very familiar with the roads, the lights (or lack thereof), everything. Out in the middle of nowhere, though.



I see a faint greenish glow emanating from below the tree line over the crest of a hill in front of me and idly wonder what it could be. A moment later there's a ball, I couldn't tell you the dimensions it was so dark, but the center is white and bright and gets greener and fuzzier (?) towards the edges. I slow down, eventually stop. I remember pulling over to the side of the road. I remember going to open the door and then......nothing.



My next memory is seeing it in my rearview mirror and for some reason, thinking everything was totally normal. Wasn't even on the same road anymore. Was on another road parallel to the one I was on, heading back the same direction I came.





Weirdest thing is that I had completely forgotten about it until a gf of mine, a year and a half later, was telling me about this greenish ball she had seen before, and all these memories came flooding back. There's more to it all, but that's the gist, anyway.





I'm an incredibly skeptical person, for better or worse. If I didn't see it I wouldn't believe it, either. But this and one other thing are the only two completely unexplainable (to me) things to happen to me that I can recall and verify with certainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 I saw a car drive into a lake and just disappear no splash or anything.

#93 I passed this super elderly disabled man on the sidewalk three times. Every other block he was walking past me again. He could hardly walk and this was a hilly area so he couldn’t have gone back up after I first passed him.

#94 I saw a dark black object moving in the sky with what seemed like a cone of air breaking as if it was moving very fast. There was no sound and it just kept going towards the horizon and never seen anything like it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 About 5 months ago. 3 lights on the beach hirozon, which looked like stars. But they were moving, different speeds, changing speeds, changing directions, circling eachother, disappearing then reappearing again. For about an hour. It looked as if they were play-fighting with eachother. I checked flight radar, nothing was there. I have no idea what aircraft that could have been. But I defiantly believe in UFOs after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#96 I had [this Lego](https://www.12v-grey.com/sets/7835/road-crossing) set as a kid for my trains. One of the grey little wheel with a handle that operated the crossing arms came off and rolled on the floor(all 3 of us heard it).



My mom and dad lifted furniture checked floorboards and searched for days. That part was never found. The room it happened in was renovated(to the studs) recently and I still looked for it to no avail.



Fortunately my grandma came to the rescue and bought me another identical kit. Never had any more problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Was at my uncles funeral (with 60 or so other people who saw the same thing) when the lights flickered dramatically and dimmed very low, then came back up to normal. We all that that was an interesting “sign,” but came to find out there had been a massive power outage and that church - which had neither windows nor a generator, so not having lights would have effectively halted the service - was the only building with power for miles.

#98 The night my grandmother died I heard her talking to someone, chuckling a bit. I went into her room to check on her. She was alone but her eyes were half-closed, focused on another place in the room. She chuckled again and said, "Monte, I've missed you so". Tears ran down my face as I realized she was talking to my grandfather, her first husband who had died 40 years prior. She passed later that night and I take comfort knowing she was comforted in her final hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Strangest thing? I saw an actual, as-described in historic lore, moving, brilliant blue "sprite" orb when I was camping around 16 years old. Was doing a night walk on a "farm road" that loops around the camp, peaking at the top of a small rocky mesa. Looked back to see a weird, brilliant blue light - like a modern LED or HID headlight about 4 feet off of the ground. First I thought "Who the hell is on a motorcycle out here at 10 PM?". But then I noticed it wasn't bouncing around, just moving perfectly smooth and about the speed of a fast trot. The trail had Yucca plants on each side, and THEN I noticed it was creating shadows with them that were also changing angles as it was smoothly moving towards me. About then I was near the end where the trail goes down the rocky hill. I didn't stick around to find out, and ran the hell down the hill back to the campsite.



I've seen a lot of weird things around the world in the 40+ years since, every one of those had an explanation.



But THIS has remained a lifelong mystery. Even more creepy - there are depictions of these things being seen all over the world for thousands of years. Even old drawings of them with the exact same "moving shadow" descriptions, meaning whatever it was, it was fully isotropic - radiating that cold blue light in all directions.



I still wonder what would have happened if I had paused and let it get near me.



I camped there for years and never saw anything like it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#100 Me, my dad, and his friend were packing up after dark from a hunting trip when we saw headlights coming towards on the road we were on. All of a sudden the headlights disappeared, with no turn off on the road anywhere.



Another time I was in the car with my mom looking out the window when we pass an old lady in her car. She looks over at me grinning with way more teeth than a human has. Still freaks me out thinking about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 This was early to mid 90’s, I was about 15. Out camping with my brother and some friends. All of us were sleeping under the stars, no tents, just sleeping bags. I’m looking up at the stars and I see one that is zig-zagging around all the others, completely abnormal. No tail like a shooting star, not a plane because it was moving way too fast. It was the same size shape and color as a regular star, just zipping around in all different directions. Almost like if someone had a laser pointer, but the movements were slightly more precise. I shout to my brother and he says he’s already seeing it and that there were two others, and he was right. There were a total of three of these stars just zipping around, non stop. Then suddenly all three stopped at the exact same time and they formed a perfect triangle. They stayed there for about 30 seconds then all three zoomed off in the same direction. All of us witnessed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 I was on the beach in Ventura CA, not many people out there, no one close to me. I go down to a low depression between some sand dunes and smoke a joint. Right as I finish, a small kid (like about 6) with a German shepherd puppy on a leash crests one of the dunes. The kid is dressed in a full cop outfit. They walk through the depression and past me and leave, not acknowledging me but for a couple sniffs from the puppy. It wasn’t near Halloween and wasn’t a hallucination .

#103 As a kid. Woke up to a bright light emanating from a woman floating above my bed. She had long flowing hair and a long dress that went down to her ankles. Both hair and dress were acting as if a gentle breeze was hitting her. She just floated there looking at me. It scared the s**t out of me, and I hid under the covers. I could still see the light through them. I eventually fell asleep, and she was gone when I woke up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#104 Spookiest thing I ever had was intercepting some sort of radio transmission through my Xbox headset.



Been gaming for +20 years. Nobody was in my party chat. I was on the dashboard so I wasn’t in-game.



It was just a super sketchy and odd sounding “hellooo” like a voice reaching out in the dark or however you could describe that.



My parents were in the room, they thought it was a friend of mine… but that also didn’t make sense as nobody else was online at the time AND the sound came through my speakers, not my headset which is where my chat sound comes from.



Really odd. Never really figured it out but I do believe it was some sort of radio signal that somehow got pickup.

#105 I saw the weirdest cryptid.



The first photo that shows up when you google the rake, that’s what it looked like. It was skinny and hairless. Gaunt and had big dark eyes. It had the body of a wild cat and was on all fours, moving like a person trying to imitate an animals crawl. We thought maybe it was just a naked crazy man but it had a f*****g tail!

We were stopped at a railway crossing. It scampered along the tracks, paused, looked at us, with its full on human head, then scampered away into the woods.



I’ve tried to rationalize this so hard. But we don’t have wild cats here and its head was f*****g human. My friends and I still talk about it. We call it the “cheetah man”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#106 A skin walker driving across the rez at around 3 in the morning. I was coming over the pass into Flagstaff, 24 and alone driving in my car. I almost peed myself, absolutely zero doubt in what I saw.

ADVERTISEMENT

#107 In the mid-90s, I was fishing with a buddy. On a river in rural Iowa. The sun had gone down, and night had set in. We were facing north on a bend in the river when 2 bright lights appeared in the sky. They looked like stars but way bigger. At first, it was just the 2, then a smaller orb/light came out of the bottom of the one on the right, then started to bounce in between the 2 big orbs. It looked like this 0......o......0 with the little one steadily bouncing in between the 2. After a few minutes, the little one went back to the one on the right and disappeared. Then the 2 big ones just disappeared. It's hands down the craziest thing I have ever seen. To this day, if I go out at night, I'm always looking up, hoping to see some crazy s**t like before. But now it's just rando satellites or d*****s starlink. Or the ISS if you get lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

#108 Feeling several large changes in air pressure that made my ears pop and asking out loud “What the heck kind of military airplane does *that*?” just as an earthquake hit the house.



I thought seismic waves travelled much faster in rock than pressure waves travel in air. How the heck did the that happen?

#109 I was a hardcore angsty teen atheist that had an encounter with my very religious younger neighbor that escalated my belief to Agnostic Or, as a few others have said, a Mystic.



The neighbor girl shows up at my doorstep freaked out and convinced someone is in her home. I was home alone that day and so was she. She had already called the cops, but they swept the house and found nothing. The problem was it stopped when the cops got there but picked up again after they left. That's what was freaking her out. Anyways,. I figured it was just an animal and agreed to go down to her house and check it out.



We clear the house together but saved the upstairs area where the dog was barking for last. The layout has three bedrooms on the top floor. The master is the first bedroom at the top of the stairs directly to the left. To the right is the hallway that leads to three more doors - Two bedrooms on the left and one bathroom on the right. We clear the master + the master bath, then the guest room, then the bathroom, then just as we were about to go into her room, the door slams, then the bathroom door right behind us slams. At this point, she loses it and starts crying; I freeze, then the guest room door slams, and then finally the master bedroom door slams. Just one right after another, boom, boom, boom, boom. I saw all of this. After the doors slams we start hearing banging coming from all directions\rooms. We are completely frozen. She breaks out of it, and gets on her knees, and starts reciting the the lord's prayer. Right as she got to the "forgive us for our trespasses and forgive those who trespass against us" it all stops. The dog shuts up, and it feels like a weight is lifted. Everything was fine after that.



I'm 44 now, and I am still not religious nor do I believe in "God", but because of this little encounter I do believe in more beyond our existence, even some possibility to the forces of good and evil. Just not what is written or practiced. I also have stood firm that faith is a powerful weapon for us mere mortals. It doesn't have to be in God, or a based off a religion. Just something that a number of people believe in enough to overcome our challenges like what I witnessed that summer morning all those years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#110 I saw a sliver of light on a wall in my house. Couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. So I put my hand over it to follow where the light was coming from. My hand just covered the light and it wasn’t on top of my hand. A few seconds later the light moved on the wall and disappeared.

#111 My dad had died a couple of days earlier and it really felt like he was still in the house. You just knew he was still there. I went to bed one night and turned off the lights and saw a human figure in the corner of my bedroom. I knew it was my dad. I told him we were okay and that I loved him and it was okay for him to leave. The figure slowly disappeared and I knew my dad was gone. The house felt very different after that and I never saw him again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#112 A ghost cat walk into my closet with a closed door.

ADVERTISEMENT

#113 Growing up some people had a Ouiji board (google it if you don't know)

A bunch of us were at a friend's house playing around with it and at some point had someone lay flat on their back on the floor in the middle of us while we pretended to levitate them.....that is until they started floating upward and about 2 feet or so off the floor just stayed there. The person just stayed still like they were in a trance or something and after a few minutes of junior high freaking out about it floated back down to the floor and everything was normal again. We all just looked at each other, put away the board, and really never talked about it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#114 UFO in North Glasgow back in 1996.

#115 I was walking around my college campus at night with my ex, and I stopped because I saw this large cat near a car. Like, WAY too big to be cat. It honestly looked like a mini lion, you couldn't have missed it. So I asked him if he saw it and could we go the other way. He said yeah.



Days later, he told me he never saw the cat but said he did to make me feel better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#116 Visiting my dad who lived in a single-wide trailer. Hadn't seen him in a couple weeks so just catching up. He had moved the living room around and I asked why. He said that a couple weeks prior there had been a thunderstorm and he thinks lightning struck his electrical service drop and caused a spark to jump from the outlet and catch the couch on fire so he moved stuff around. It was a clear evening with no clouds and wasn't to hot but when I looked at the outlet, I saw a spark of electricity jump from the outlet and catch the curtain on fire. We both jumped up to put out the flames. Once it was out, my dad said "that's weird. There shouldn't be any power to that side of the trailer." We tested it with a receptacle tester and it was dead but I know what I saw.

ADVERTISEMENT