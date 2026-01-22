ADVERTISEMENT

“True crime” as a genre has exploded in recent years, which is a sociologically interesting topic, but also just a clear indicator that people like to hear about unusual and sometimes morbid events. However, people still like to get closure or discover what really happened, but life sometimes takes its own turns.

Someone asked “What’s the biggest unsolved mystery in your country’s history?” and people from around the world chimed in. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and stories in the comments section down below.

#1

Two serious people in formal attire seated indoors, related to biggest unsolved cases from all over the world. I would argue that Jon Benet Ramsey is also up there for us.

Motor_Ride6234 , CNN Report

    #2

    Black and white photo of a man swimming in calm water, representing one of the biggest unsolved cases worldwide. Our Prime Minister the leader of Australia Harold Holt went missing going swimming. Up and vanished without a trace. There was speculation he was picked up by a Chinese sub amongst other theories. We often use the slang doing the Harry if you leave something early i.e I got tired of the pub so I did the Harry and went home. We also named a pool after him.

    yew420 , ABC Australia Report

    #3

    Vintage black and white illustration of a mysterious man and three observers linked to biggest unsolved cases worldwide. Jack the Ripper.

    Often sighted as the first internationally famous serial k*ller.

    GotAnyNirnroot , The Illustrated London News Report

    #4

    Black and white photo of a man and three children sitting outside, related to biggest unsolved cases worldwide. The Beaumont Children were three siblings that vanished from a beach in South Australia in 1966, and it remains Australia's longest-running missing persons case.

    Aussiebiblophile , 7NEWS Australia Report

    I did a deep dive into this. So sad and frustrating.

    #5

    Trump getting elected a second time.

    chookalana Report

    #6

    Young man with light brown hair and blue eyes smiling slightly, related to biggest unsolved cases from around the world. Brian Shaffer, a 27-year-old medical student, disappeared on April 1, 2006, after being last seen on security footage entering the Ugly Tuna Saloona bar in Columbus, Ohio, but never appearing to leave, despite cameras at all exits. His disappearance is a baffling cold case, as he vanished from a crowded bar without a trace, with no evidence of foul play or voluntary disappearance, and his phone, wallet, and credit cards were left behind

    He was never seen leaving the bar on any security footage, even though cameras covered all exits, including a construction area.

    Downtown-Inflation13 , Derrick Levasseur Report

    So there was a construction area at the bar? Hmm. Reminds me of a case from Wales a few years ago.

    #7

    Sketch of a man wearing dark sunglasses and a suit, representing one of the biggest unsolved cases worldwide. In 1971, a man calling himself D.B. Cooper hijacked a Boeing 727 during a flight from Portland to Seattle. He calmly demanded $200,000 in cash and four parachutes, released the passengers once he got what he wanted, then ordered the crew to take off again at low altitude. Somewhere over the Pacific Northwest, in the middle of a storm, he lowered the rear staircase and parachuted into the mountainous, heavily forested terrain, at night no less, with the money.

    No one knows who he was, where he landed, or whether he even survived the jump. Despite one of the most extensive FBI investigations in history, Cooper was never identified or captured, and the case remains the only unsolved act of air piracy in the United States.

    Double_Ad_1658 Report

    #8

    Group of men in 19th century military uniforms gathered around a table studying documents related to unsolved cases. The disappearance of the Franklin Expedition (1845–1848).

    Inside-Chemist-5956 , National Portrait Gallery Report

    #9

    Glass jar with preserved specimen on a table, part of exhibits related to the biggest unsolved cases worldwide There was once a rain of chunks of meat in some United States town in the nineteenth century, I read. The article I read that on said there wasn't a consensus on what caused the rain of flesh.

    B-Z_B-S , WDRB News - Official Report

    #10

    Small white airplane flying over dense green forest, illustrating one of the biggest unsolved cases from around the world. The one that immediately comes to mind for me is the Great Mull Air Mystery.

    Christmas Eve 1975 a guy decides to go on a drunken night flight from the Glenforsa airstrip, a small grass airstrip on the Isle of Mull owned by the Glenforsa Hotel, in a Cessna he rented from the hotel manager. He takes off, and disappears. His dead body was later found in a felled tree a few months later, with no trace of salt or marine life on him, or his clothes

    In the 2000s a handful of Royal Navy ships were mapping for Naval Mines off Oban, when they found an aircraft that was possibly his, with the doors locked from the inside, no windscreen, and missing a wing.

    Hot_Net_4845 Report

    #11

    Man in suit and glasses speaking during a formal event, related to the biggest unsolved cases worldwide. Sweden - Murder of our Prime Minister Olof Palme on open street 1986. To this date no convicted killer.

    ClampingForce , Magnus Olsson Report

    #12

    Passenger airplane flying through cloudy sky with light reflection, symbolizing biggest unsolved cases from all over the world. Among others, MH370.

    Another search was announced by Ocean Infinity a couple of days ago.

    I don't know what to expect.

    shark_aziz , Etienne Jong Report

    #13

    Mona Elizabeth Blades was an 18-year-old New Zealand woman who disappeared on 31 May 1975 while hitchhiking. Her body and belongings have never been found and no one has been charged in connection with her disappearance and presumed m****r.

    Vast_Jellyfish122 Report

    #14

    Black and white photo of a bride and groom, related to some of the biggest unsolved cases from all over the world. The couple in Fermoy who disappeared with out a trace.

    Left their passports, wallets, everything at home. Only missing was their car and themselves.

    peeldacheese_ , IRISH COFFEE TRUE CRIME Report

    #15

    Black and white photo of investigators examining the exterior of a residential house in one of the biggest unsolved cases. The Zodiac k*ller has to be up on the list.

    norecordofwrong , The Press-Enterprise Report

    #16

    Man in suit speaking at a press conference about some of the biggest unsolved cases from all over the world The m****r of Uwe Barschel, head of government of Schleswig-Holstein.

    fotzenbraedl , Gute Unterhaltung Report

    #17

    Jeffrey Epstein "taking his own life".

    Mahoka572 Report

    This. I will never believe he offed himself.

    #18

    Two men investigate a snow-covered campsite with a damaged tent, part of one of the biggest unsolved cases worldwide. Dyatlov Pass incident.

    This has to be one of my favourite mysteries.

    SelfInteresting7259 , Mysterious Deaths of 9 Skiers Still Unresolved Report

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this one solved, or at least partially solved?

    #19

    The death of Władysław Sikorski. 


    Everyone in Poland KNOWS that he was k****d and the British covered it up not to upset the Soviets but we've also swept it under the rug not to worsen our relations with the British. .

    pisowiec Report

    #20

    The most popular one is if YETIS exists.

    omoiavas1 Report

    #21

    In addition to D.B. Cooper the Zodiac Killer and Lost Colony of Roanoke.

    maggie320 Report

    We’re pretty sure we know what happened to the Roanoke colony.

    #22

    Amelia Earhart.

    Excellent-Baseball-5 Report

    #23

    Sinking of the MS Estonia.

    MS Estonia, a cruiseferry operated by Estline, sank on Wednesday, 28 September 1994, between about 00:50 and 01:50 as the ship was crossing the Baltic Sea, en route from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden.

    hakklihajawhatever Report

    #24

    DB cooper is mysterious, but generally we have a very, _very_, long history of spooky and mysterious s**t, some of it ongoing.

    sweeetscience Report

    #25

    The Oak Island Money Pit

    Disappearance of the Franklin Expedition

    The S**g Harbour Incident

    Mystery of the Missing Men of Angikuni Lake

    Redpath Mansion Murders

    The Silent Castaway, aka. Jerome

    The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Heist.

    RIPAcceptable5542 Report

    #26

    He was the one who gave us independence not gandi. White people made sure to erase his legacy. He was reported to be dead in plane crash, but in recent years we found out there were zero plane crashes in that year all together. There are theories that he is still alive.

    His name is subhash chandra bose.

    Apprehensive_Sail931 Report

    #27

    The mystery that I want solved the most is what happened to the Alcatraz escape crew: Frank Morris, John and Clarence Anglin. My heart says that they had to have survived. I see so much evidence for thier successful escape. I'd truly need professional counseling if I found out that these men died in their attempt at freedom. My heart needs them to have made it.

    ForeverExplore15 Report

    #28

    Two of Argentina’s most interesting unsolved mysteries are the Jesuit Treasure and the secret tunnel networks found in several cities.

    The Jesuit Treasure comes from the Misiones region: when the Jesuits were expelled in 1767, legend says they hid a massive amount of gold, silver, and documents in underground chambers. Many expeditions have tried to find it, but no solid evidence has ever appeared, so it remains a mix of history and myth.

    Another long-running mystery involves the underground tunnels. Buenos Aires has colonial tunnels in San Telmo and Montserrat whose real purpose is still debated—smuggling, drainage, hidden storage, or something else. The strange part is that many sections don’t match the official city plans of the era.

    And it’s not just Buenos Aires: Córdoba, Salta, Mendoza, and several older cities also have undocumented tunnels from colonial times that no one fully understands. Some are sealed, some reappear during construction, and almost none have proper historical records explaining why they were built.

    All of this leaves Argentina with a surprising amount of underground mysteries still unsolved.

    RiverTough6712 Report

    #29

    This guy, Colosio, was campaigning to become the president of Mexico. He was a member of PRI and it was 1994 so he was surely going to be elected except some lone shooter k****d him.

    Everyone thinks it was Salinas, the incumbent president ( and who had hand picked him as the candidate) but we'll never know.

    landrull Report

    #30

    I live in the region where he supposedly jumped. People disappear out here every month when they know where they are going. Falling onto some random slope in a storm though? If the terrain and exposure don't k**l you, the wildlife will.

    He probably was never found because he was eaten and the cash washed away or buried under rock slide debris.

    Artevyx Report

