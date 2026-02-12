71 Unexpected Ocean Photos That Might Freak You Out
To this day, the oceans are still one of the most mysterious places on the planet. Because they cover a whopping 70% of the Earth’s surface, scientists have only been able to map 27.3% of them so far. Meanwhile, explorers have only seen less than 0.001% of the deep seafloor.
So if you’re curious about what’s hiding below the waves, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Bored Panda has compiled a list of fascinating (and perhaps unsettling) photos of creatures, items, and more that have been found lurking under water. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to explore the depths of the ocean!
The 'Christ Of The Abyss' Statue Is A 9-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Of Jesus Underwater In Key Largo, Florida
Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park- the US’s first undersea park.
Rare Sighting Of A Pelican Eel. It Can Blow Up Its Mouth, Consuming Squids And Shrimp
At A Depth Of 24 Metres In Lake Neuchatel, I Met Bruce
My first encounter with this statue shark was rather impressive in limited visibility when I came across it.
One of the most popular vacation destinations is simply “the beach.” Doesn’t matter what country or state it’s in, if humans have the opportunity to sit in sand, swim in waves, and enjoy sunshine, they’re going to take advantage of it. But when we visit the beach, we often forget just how mysterious the oceans are. After all, you’re unlikely to encounter any strange creatures on the shore.
But according to the BBC’s Science Focus, there are some major mysteries about the ocean that scientists still can’t explain. The first one is why orcas are seemingly going out of their way to end the lives of great white sharks. They’ve been washing ashore with their livers ripped out, but nobody knows exactly why they're being targeted.
The Lamprey Fish
D**n. Those things have always freaked me out. Check out slug mouths. They're about the same.
Golden Entourage
Weird And Wonderful: The Fangtooth Fish Has A Face Only A Mother Could Love
Another massive mystery is where exactly all of the Earth’s water came from in the first place. Earth was formed about 4.5 billion years ago, but scientists only have theories about how the majority of the planet became covered in oceans.
“The first [theory] is that Earth formed in a region of space where there was material like rocks and things like that, but also water in some form,” Dr. Helena Bates, a postdoctoral researcher in meteorite science, told the BBC. “The second theory is that Earth formed in a region of space where it was too hot to have any kind of water. And the water that we have on Earth now was delivered post-formation by other bodies in the Solar System.”
Franck Goddio's Research In The Sunken City Of Thonis-Heracleion
The 2023 Egypt mission of the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM), directed by Franck Goddio, in the sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion revealed new ancient treasures and secrets from the great temple of Amun Gereb and its surroundings.
Cenote Angelita: "Underwater River"
I Was So Captivated By The Coral In The Philippines
Something else mysterious that’s been discovered deep in the ocean is the Yonaguni Monument. Off the coast of Japan’s southernmost Ryukyu Island, there’s a strange rock formation that has many strange features. Divers have noticed “perpendicular stacked sandstone blocks, parallel joints, a spiral ‘staircase’ and strange etchings,” the BBC explains. But scientists still don't agree on whether this fascinating monument was naturally formed or man-made.
Giant Cuttlefish In Mabul Island Sabah Malaysia
The Stargazer Fish
They're flat on the bottom (eyes and mouth are on the top of the head) and bury themselves in the sand, with only their eye peeking out. You should check out the videos of them ambushing prey - it's incredible. And scary!
Ghost Shark Caught On Camera For The First Time
Another curious aspect of the ocean is the seafloor. The deepest parts of it are over 36,000 feet below sea level, which is about 6,500 feet (or 2 kilometers) deeper than the height of Mount Everest. So it’s not exactly easy for scientists to get themselves or their equipment down there. And according to Dr. Jingchuan Wang at the University of Maryland, there might be many ancient structures still waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the ocean.
Magnapinna Squid
The Woolly Siphonophore Thrives In The Deep Sea By Stretching Out To Catch A Meal
2025 Alaskan Jellies
Scientists also believe that 91% of ocean species have yet to be classified. We already know an impressive 236,000 marine species, but it looks like we’ll keep discovering more and more for a long time. Some of the largest sea creatures that we currently know about include the blue whale, whale shark, and the giant Pacific octopus. And on the other end of the spectrum, one of the smallest, if not the smallest, sea creatures is the tiny Irukandji jellyfish. This little guy measures only 1 cubic centimeter long.
Aristostomias Scintillans
The deep-sea dragonfish Aristostomias scintillans has unusual bioluminescent organs producing red light under each eye. While most midwater species cannot see in this range of wavelength, this fish can see red. Researchers believe that Aristostomias scintillans uses its red bioluminescent organs as night vision goggles for hunting prey, and as a way for individuals of this species to find each other.
The 'Finger Of Death' That Freezes Everything It Touches
Under the ice freeze of Antarctica, the water normally remains around minus two degrees. This might sound cold, but compared to the icy surface, it's a balmy and stable climate. However, danger from above can sometimes make its way down to the ocean floor…
The Sea Spider, A Mostly Carnivorous Predator And Scavenger
They are most common in shallow waters, but can be found as deep as 7,000 meters (23,000 ft), and live in both marine and estuarine habitats.
If you don’t live anywhere near a beach, you might not think about the ocean on a daily basis. But regardless of how far it is from your home, it’s important that we all do our part to protect the world’s oceans. According to the Marine Conservation Institute, the ocean is responsible for generating over half of the oxygen that we breathe. But unfortunately, the way that humans live and treat the planet has had devastating impacts on the ocean.
I Found This Nightmar Fuel Shark Replica In A 60 Meters (About 180 Feet) Deep Lake In Germany, The Kreidesee
Scuba Diving The Underwater Ancient Ruins Of Shi Cheng (Lion City) At Qiandao Lake In China
Quick Camouflage Helps The Midwater Octopus Survive In The Ocean’s Twilight Zone
This little octopus is a master of survival in one of Earth’s most extreme environments—the ocean’s twilight zone. The midwater octopus (Japetella diaphana) is one of the few octopuses that has adapted to life in open water, far from the safety of rocks and reefs. With a nearly transparent body and the ability to shift to a deep orange in the blink of an eye, Japetella uses camouflage to outsmart predators in the dark.
To take better care of the ocean, the National Ocean Service recommends first conserving water. It’s also a good idea to reduce pollutants and use nontoxic chemicals. Even reducing your waste can help, as there’s already far too much trash floating around in the ocean. And you might love seafood, but it’s a good idea to cut down on how much you consume. Industrial fishing is one of the leading drivers of declines in ocean wildlife populations, the World Wildlife Fund reports.
The Dinner Plate Jelly Is One Of The Ocean’s Top Predators
A hungry dinner plate jelly swims with tentacles held forward. Most jellies are passive predators who drag wispy tentacles behind their bells to catch food that gets trapped in their wake. But the dinner plate jelly relies on stealth to capture food. Swimming with those tentacles out in front allows Solmissus to catch their prey by surprise. Before prey can sense the pulses of the approaching predator, the jelly’s crown of tentacles snares a meal. Forward-pointing tentacles also help the dinner plate jelly catch animals with long tentacles or skinny bodies, like raking up twigs in the lawn.
Angler Fish
Deep Sea Fish. A Rhinochimaera (Harriotta Sp.) Swims 10 Meters Above The Seafloor
Bizarre-looking fish with a sword-like nose, neon-green eyes, and wing-like fins.
Underwater Waterfall
The Lizard Fish. Found 8000 Ft Below
For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Viper Dogfish
Diving In Aqaba, Jordan, Where You Can Find An Underwater Military Museum
Some Of My Favourite Underwater Finds
A Handful Of Sea Gooseberries. Sea Gooseberries Are A Species Of Comb Jelly, Which Create Shimmering, Bioluminescent Light Displays In The Water
The Ocean Was So Foamy Today It Looked Like Giant Waves Of Whipped Cream
Anglerfish From The Ocean Depths Was Washed Ashore
Frilled Sharks
Fish With Transparent Head
For the first time, a large Pacific barreleye fish - complete with a transparent head - has been caught on film by scientists using remotely operated vehicles at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The deep-sea fish's tubular eyes pivot under a clear dome.
Cymothoa Exigua, Or The Tongue-Eating Louse, Is A Parasitic Isopod That Severs The Blood Vessels In A Fish's Tongue, Causing The Tongue To Fall Off
It then attaches itself to the remaining stub of tongue and the parasite itself effectively serves as the fish's new "tongue".
This Is Why The Ocean Terrifies Me. This Kind Of Thing Right Here
This Is Why I Stay Away From The Ocean
Underwater Museum Of Marseille
The Largest Underwater Sculpture In The World (Ocean Atlas, Bahamas)
How A Blobfish (A Deep Sea Fish) Looks With And Without The Extreme Water Pressure
I Love Most Things On Two Wheels. So When I Saw This In Thailand During My Open Water Course, I Just Had To Get A Photo
Dragon Sculpture In The Lake Of Neuchatel, Switzerland
Airplane On The Ocean Floor
I Found A Rear Axle Of A Car While Snorkeling In Honalua Bay, Maui
Virgin Mary Statue In Bohol, Philippines
Came Across It In Morocco And Mauritania When I Was Working There. By The Way, Is Edible
It's Just A Halibut, And Looks Like A Cyclops... No, This Is Not A Cyclops Fish, It's Just A Halibut
Japanese Spider Crab
Vampire Squid
These deep-sea creatures use long, retractile filaments to passively harvest particles and aggregates of detritus, or marine snow, sinking from the waters above. This feeding strategy, unknown in any other cephalopod (this group of animals includes squid and octopods), allows vampire squid to thrive in the oxygen minimum zone where there are few predators but marine detritus is abundant.
The Goblin Shark
The Goblin Shark lives in the deep ocean and has a unique set of jaws for catching prey.
Deep-Sea Gulper Eel
One of the first times we were lucky enough to observe one was this 1993 sighting at 880 meters (2,887 feet) deep in Monterey Canyon. In nearly four decades of deep-sea diving, we’ve only seen this species 18 times. MBARI researchers were exploring the midwater—the vast expanse of open water between the surface and the canyon floor—using the remotely operated vehicle Ventana when this fascinating fish gave us a rare display of that massive mouth.
Deep Sea Viperfish Chauliodus Sloani
When the viperfish (Chauliodus sloani) encounters prey, its long teeth are advantageous, allowing it to grip and hold onto its prey effectively. However, if the prey is too large, it can neither swallow nor spit it out and will die. The long teeth also prevent the mouth from closing completely.
Sea Spider
Spiny Crab
Antarctic Stareater
Found In The Zoology Museum Of Copenhagen. Labelled 'Arctic Football Fish'
Slap a low-quality blondish toupee on it and it would be a dead ringer for the current US "president"..nah that's mean, I'm sorry football fish
Man Caught Unusual Fish Called A Rough-Head Grenadier
This Deep-Sea Spaghetti Worm Has A Bountiful Bundle Of Tentacles
Chuuk Lagoon
This popular tourist spot is home to the world's largest ship graveyard and the sight of a WWII battle between Japan and the United States.
The Champagne Vent Field At NW Eifuku Seamount Emits Droplets Of Liquid CO2 From The Area Around These White Smoker Hydrothermal Vents
This Ocean-Tumbled Brickwork
For Those Newly "Arriving" On Board, Another Underwater Predator
Lightly Tinted In Rosy Pink, Enypniastes Sea Cucumbers Live In The Pitch-Black Ocean Depths Far Below The 656 Ft Threshold
Goblin Shark Attempting A Chomp
Happy To Find A Longsnout Boarfish Yesterday
So A Friend Of Mine Found This While Diving This Week
What Do You Think Of This Beauty? That Chimera That Got Caught In The Trawl Today
I always feel bad fo the animals that are caught in the nets that aren't going to be eaten.