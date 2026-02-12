ADVERTISEMENT

To this day, the oceans are still one of the most mysterious places on the planet. Because they cover a whopping 70% of the Earth’s surface, scientists have only been able to map 27.3% of them so far. Meanwhile, explorers have only seen less than 0.001% of the deep seafloor.

So if you’re curious about what’s hiding below the waves, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Bored Panda has compiled a list of fascinating (and perhaps unsettling) photos of creatures, items, and more that have been found lurking under water. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to explore the depths of the ocean!