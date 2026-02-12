ADVERTISEMENT

To this day, the oceans are still one of the most mysterious places on the planet. Because they cover a whopping 70% of the Earth’s surface, scientists have only been able to map 27.3% of them so far. Meanwhile, explorers have only seen less than 0.001% of the deep seafloor.

So if you’re curious about what’s hiding below the waves, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Bored Panda has compiled a list of fascinating (and perhaps unsettling) photos of creatures, items, and more that have been found lurking under water. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to explore the depths of the ocean!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The 'Christ Of The Abyss' Statue Is A 9-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Of Jesus Underwater In Key Largo, Florida

Underwater statue covered in marine growth, part of unexpected ocean photos capturing eerie sea scenes.

Any_Sound_2863 Report

15points
POST
jasonp avatar
Bored Jellyfish
Bored Jellyfish
Community Member
Premium 28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park- the US’s first undersea park.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Rare Sighting Of A Pelican Eel. It Can Blow Up Its Mouth, Consuming Squids And Shrimp

    Deep-sea creature with unusual shape floating in dark ocean water, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out

    ThatOnePogger Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    At A Depth Of 24 Metres In Lake Neuchatel, I Met Bruce

    Underwater shot of a massive shark surrounded by murky ocean water illuminated by a diver's light beam.

    My first encounter with this statue shark was rather impressive in limited visibility when I came across it.

    Teppic_XXVIII Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would have me wetting my wetsuit!

    2
    2points
    reply

    One of the most popular vacation destinations is simply “the beach.” Doesn’t matter what country or state it’s in, if humans have the opportunity to sit in sand, swim in waves, and enjoy sunshine, they’re going to take advantage of it. But when we visit the beach, we often forget just how mysterious the oceans are. After all, you’re unlikely to encounter any strange creatures on the shore.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But according to the BBC’s Science Focus, there are some major mysteries about the ocean that scientists still can’t explain. The first one is why orcas are seemingly going out of their way to end the lives of great white sharks. They’ve been washing ashore with their livers ripped out, but nobody knows exactly why they're being targeted. 
    #4

    The Lamprey Fish

    Close-up of an unusual sea creature underwater, one of the unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    tbekkerman Report

    14points
    POST
    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n. Those things have always freaked me out. Check out slug mouths. They're about the same.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Golden Entourage

    Manta ray with yellow fish swimming around its mouth underwater in an unexpected ocean photo scene.

    -What-on-Earth Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    Weird And Wonderful: The Fangtooth Fish Has A Face Only A Mother Could Love

    Deep sea fish with sharp teeth and translucent fins captured in unexpected ocean photos showing eerie marine life.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another massive mystery is where exactly all of the Earth’s water came from in the first place. Earth was formed about 4.5 billion years ago, but scientists only have theories about how the majority of the planet became covered in oceans. 

    “The first [theory] is that Earth formed in a region of space where there was material like rocks and things like that, but also water in some form,” Dr. Helena Bates, a postdoctoral researcher in meteorite science, told the BBC. “The second theory is that Earth formed in a region of space where it was too hot to have any kind of water. And the water that we have on Earth now was delivered post-formation by other bodies in the Solar System.”
    #7

    Franck Goddio's Research In The Sunken City Of Thonis-Heracleion

    Diver exploring unexpected ocean photos of underwater ancient statues, artifacts, and pottery in murky water.

    The 2023 Egypt mission of the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM), directed by Franck Goddio, in the sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion revealed new ancient treasures and secrets from the great temple of Amun Gereb and its surroundings.

    Franck Goddio Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cenote Angelita: "Underwater River"

    Underwater diver exploring eerie ocean scene with submerged tree branches and misty water, unexpected ocean photos.

    AB TV Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Was So Captivated By The Coral In The Philippines

    Scuba diver exploring a massive, unusual coral formation in deep ocean waters in unexpected ocean photos.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST

    Something else mysterious that’s been discovered deep in the ocean is the Yonaguni Monument. Off the coast of Japan’s southernmost Ryukyu Island, there’s a strange rock formation that has many strange features. Divers have noticed “perpendicular stacked sandstone blocks, parallel joints, a spiral ‘staircase’ and strange etchings,” the BBC explains. But scientists still don't agree on whether this fascinating monument was naturally formed or man-made. 
    #10

    Giant Cuttlefish In Mabul Island Sabah Malaysia

    Scuba diver exploring the ocean floor near a large cuttlefish in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    mgabatangdagat Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Stargazer Fish

    Close-up of a strange ocean creature with textured skin and unusual eyes in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out

    Calcd_Uncertainty Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're flat on the bottom (eyes and mouth are on the top of the head) and bury themselves in the sand, with only their eye peeking out. You should check out the videos of them ambushing prey - it's incredible. And scary!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Ghost Shark Caught On Camera For The First Time

    Deep-sea fish with unusual features swimming in dark waters, showcasing unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    National Geographic Report

    13points
    POST

    Another curious aspect of the ocean is the seafloor. The deepest parts of it are over 36,000 feet below sea level, which is about 6,500 feet (or 2 kilometers) deeper than the height of Mount Everest. So it’s not exactly easy for scientists to get themselves or their equipment down there. And according to Dr. Jingchuan Wang at the University of Maryland, there might be many ancient structures still waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the ocean.   
    #13

    Magnapinna Squid

    Deep-sea footage of an unusual ocean creature with long tentacles at extreme depths in unexpected ocean photos.

    DeepseaOddities Report

    13points
    POST
    #14

    The Woolly Siphonophore Thrives In The Deep Sea By Stretching Out To Catch A Meal

    Spiral-shaped deep sea creature glowing softly in dark ocean waters, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    2025 Alaskan Jellies

    Large jellyfish with long tentacles floating in ocean water, showcasing unexpected ocean creatures in natural habitat.

    Happy-Fix3401 Report

    13points
    POST

    Scientists also believe that 91% of ocean species have yet to be classified. We already know an impressive 236,000 marine species, but it looks like we’ll keep discovering more and more for a long time. Some of the largest sea creatures that we currently know about include the blue whale, whale shark, and the giant Pacific octopus. And on the other end of the spectrum, one of the smallest, if not the smallest, sea creatures is the tiny Irukandji jellyfish. This little guy measures only 1 cubic centimeter long. 
    #16

    Aristostomias Scintillans

    Deep sea creature with sharp teeth and glowing eye in a dark ocean, showcasing unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    The deep-sea dragonfish Aristostomias scintillans has unusual bioluminescent organs producing red light under each eye. While most midwater species cannot see in this range of wavelength, this fish can see red. Researchers believe that Aristostomias scintillans uses its red bioluminescent organs as night vision goggles for hunting prey, and as a way for individuals of this species to find each other.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    The 'Finger Of Death' That Freezes Everything It Touches

    Ocean floor covered with starfish and sea creatures under ice, with a twisting underwater water spout creating an eerie scene.

    Under the ice freeze of Antarctica, the water normally remains around minus two degrees. This might sound cold, but compared to the icy surface, it's a balmy and stable climate. However, danger from above can sometimes make its way down to the ocean floor…

    BBC Earth Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    The Sea Spider, A Mostly Carnivorous Predator And Scavenger

    Deep-sea creature with long legs walking on the ocean floor in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out

    They are most common in shallow waters, but can be found as deep as 7,000 meters (23,000 ft), and live in both marine and estuarine habitats.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST

    If you don’t live anywhere near a beach, you might not think about the ocean on a daily basis. But regardless of how far it is from your home, it’s important that we all do our part to protect the world’s oceans. According to the Marine Conservation Institute, the ocean is responsible for generating over half of the oxygen that we breathe. But unfortunately, the way that humans live and treat the planet has had devastating impacts on the ocean.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    I Found This Nightmar Fuel Shark Replica In A 60 Meters (About 180 Feet) Deep Lake In Germany, The Kreidesee

    Diver close to large shark with open mouth deep underwater, showcasing one of the unexpected ocean photos.

    Alvleeskliersap Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Scuba Diving The Underwater Ancient Ruins Of Shi Cheng (Lion City) At Qiandao Lake In China

    Underwater ancient stone carvings of mythical creatures and animals in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out

    CWDiving Report

    13points
    POST
    #21

    Quick Camouflage Helps The Midwater Octopus Survive In The Ocean’s Twilight Zone

    Transparent deep-sea octopus with glowing features and textured ocean creature in dark underwater environment.

    This little octopus is a master of survival in one of Earth’s most extreme environments—the ocean’s twilight zone. The midwater octopus (Japetella diaphana) is one of the few octopuses that has adapted to life in open water, far from the safety of rocks and reefs. With a nearly transparent body and the ability to shift to a deep orange in the blink of an eye, Japetella uses camouflage to outsmart predators in the dark.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    12points
    POST

    To take better care of the ocean, the National Ocean Service recommends first conserving water. It’s also a good idea to reduce pollutants and use nontoxic chemicals. Even reducing your waste can help, as there’s already far too much trash floating around in the ocean. And you might love seafood, but it’s a good idea to cut down on how much you consume. Industrial fishing is one of the leading drivers of declines in ocean wildlife populations, the World Wildlife Fund reports.
    #22

    The Dinner Plate Jelly Is One Of The Ocean’s Top Predators

    Transparent jellyfish with long, thin tentacles glowing faintly in deep dark ocean, an unexpected ocean photo.

    A hungry dinner plate jelly swims with tentacles held forward. Most jellies are passive predators who drag wispy tentacles behind their bells to catch food that gets trapped in their wake. But the dinner plate jelly relies on stealth to capture food. Swimming with those tentacles out in front allows Solmissus to catch their prey by surprise. Before prey can sense the pulses of the approaching predator, the jelly’s crown of tentacles snares a meal. Forward-pointing tentacles also help the dinner plate jelly catch animals with long tentacles or skinny bodies, like raking up twigs in the lawn.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    Angler Fish

    Deep-sea anglerfish with sharp teeth glowing lure in dark ocean, showcasing unexpected ocean life and eerie marine creatures.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Deep Sea Fish. A Rhinochimaera (Harriotta Sp.) Swims 10 Meters Above The Seafloor

    Deep-sea creature with unusual elongated snout swimming in dark ocean water, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    Bizarre-looking fish with a sword-like nose, neon-green eyes, and wing-like fins.

    NOAA Photo Library Report

    12points
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying this journey into the depths of the ocean, pandas! Keep upvoting the photos that fascinate you, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found any particularly interesting things while scuba diving or walking along the beach. Then, if you’re still curious about what’s lurking in the ocean, we’ve got another Bored Panda article that might pique your interest right here!
    #25

    Underwater Waterfall

    Aerial view of a tropical island surrounded by vibrant ocean waters showing unexpected ocean patterns and formations.

    Xavier Coiffic Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    The Lizard Fish. Found 8000 Ft Below

    Deep sea fish with sharp teeth resting on the ocean floor, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    acid-hologram Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Viper Dogfish

    Close-up collage of an unusual deep-sea creature with sharp teeth and blue eyes in unexpected ocean photos.

    jatadharius Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Diving In Aqaba, Jordan, Where You Can Find An Underwater Military Museum

    Underwater diver exploring a sunken plane and a rusted tank on the ocean floor in unexpected ocean photos.

    elgueroingles Report

    12points
    POST
    #29

    Some Of My Favourite Underwater Finds

    Close-up photos of unexpected ocean sea anemones with vibrant colors and unique shapes on rocky ocean floor.

    jumpingmare Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    A Handful Of Sea Gooseberries. Sea Gooseberries Are A Species Of Comb Jelly, Which Create Shimmering, Bioluminescent Light Displays In The Water

    Hand holding small transparent jellyfish with sand on a beach, showcasing unexpected ocean photos of marine life.

    seaglass_mots Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    The Ocean Was So Foamy Today It Looked Like Giant Waves Of Whipped Cream

    Foamy ocean waves crashing against dark rocky shore under a cloudy sky, creating an unexpected ocean scene.

    HobbitoftheWild660 Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Anglerfish From The Ocean Depths Was Washed Ashore

    Dark unusual ocean creature with sharp teeth and tentacles lying on wet sand in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out

    Soloflow786 Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    Frilled Sharks

    Deep sea shark with sharp teeth and green eye captured in an unexpected ocean photo against a black background.

    Citron / CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

    11points
    POST
    #34

    Fish With Transparent Head

    Deep-sea fish with a transparent head revealing internal organs captured in unexpected ocean photos.

    For the first time, a large Pacific barreleye fish - complete with a transparent head - has been caught on film by scientists using remotely operated vehicles at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The deep-sea fish's tubular eyes pivot under a clear dome.

    National Geographic Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Cymothoa Exigua, Or The Tongue-Eating Louse, Is A Parasitic Isopod That Severs The Blood Vessels In A Fish's Tongue, Causing The Tongue To Fall Off

    Close-up of an ocean fish with sharp teeth and an unexpected marine creature inside its wide-open mouth.

    It then attaches itself to the remaining stub of tongue and the parasite itself effectively serves as the fish's new "tongue".

    JacksonHaddock Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    This Is Why The Ocean Terrifies Me. This Kind Of Thing Right Here

    Scuba diver photographing a giant jellyfish underwater in a deep ocean setting with vibrant marine life.

    LockeProposal Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    This Is Why I Stay Away From The Ocean

    Close-up of a small black deep ocean creature with sharp teeth beside a yellow ruler for scale.

    fathergrigori54 Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Underwater Museum Of Marseille

    Underwater sculptures with diver exploring and ocean statues covered in marine growth in unexpected ocean photos.

    galleriaravagnan Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    The Largest Underwater Sculpture In The World (Ocean Atlas, Bahamas)

    Underwater photo of a large ocean statue with a diver swimming nearby, showcasing unexpected ocean photos.

    halfEatenCheesecake Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    How A Blobfish (A Deep Sea Fish) Looks With And Without The Extreme Water Pressure

    Deep-sea fish in natural habitat 3,000+ feet below sea level and after extreme tissue damage from rapid fishing pull.

    bocletaje Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    I Love Most Things On Two Wheels. So When I Saw This In Thailand During My Open Water Course, I Just Had To Get A Photo

    Scuba diver underwater riding an old motorcycle covered in marine growth with fish swimming nearby in ocean photos.

    drunkraconteur Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    Dragon Sculpture In The Lake Of Neuchatel, Switzerland

    Deep sea creature with sharp teeth and eerie features in dark ocean water, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    Av3le Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Airplane On The Ocean Floor

    Underwater images of a sunken airplane cockpit and passenger cabin covered with marine life in unexpected ocean photos.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #44

    I Found A Rear Axle Of A Car While Snorkeling In Honalua Bay, Maui

    Underwater ocean scene showing a mysterious spiral-shaped rock formation surrounded by coral reefs.

    ShatteredPixelz Report

    11points
    POST
    #45

    Virgin Mary Statue In Bohol, Philippines

    Underwater diver exploring a detailed religious statue in a deep ocean setting, showcasing unexpected ocean photos.

    Steve Coan Report

    11points
    POST
    #46

    Came Across It In Morocco And Mauritania When I Was Working There. By The Way, Is Edible

    Gloved hand holding an unusual dark ocean fish with large eye and sharp fins against a plain background.

    rfedortsov Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    It's Just A Halibut, And Looks Like A Cyclops... No, This Is Not A Cyclops Fish, It's Just A Halibut

    Close-up of a strange deep-sea fish with sharp teeth being held, showcasing unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    rfedortsov Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Japanese Spider Crab

    Giant red spider crab with long legs displayed in a glass case, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    Michael Wolf Report

    10points
    POST
    #49

    Vampire Squid

    Deep sea creatures captured in unexpected ocean photos showing unusual and rare marine life in dark underwater environment.

    These deep-sea creatures use long, retractile filaments to passively harvest particles and aggregates of detritus, or marine snow, sinking from the waters above. This feeding strategy, unknown in any other cephalopod (this group of animals includes squid and octopods), allows vampire squid to thrive in the oxygen minimum zone where there are few predators but marine detritus is abundant.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    10points
    POST
    #50

    The Goblin Shark

    Deep ocean creature with an open mouth capturing a bright orange fish in an unexpected ocean photo.

    The Goblin Shark lives in the deep ocean and has a unique set of jaws for catching prey.

    National Geographic Report

    10points
    POST
    #51

    Deep-Sea Gulper Eel

    Deep-sea creature with an unusual shape and sharp teeth captured in unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    One of the first times we were lucky enough to observe one was this 1993 sighting at 880 meters (2,887 feet) deep in Monterey Canyon. In nearly four decades of deep-sea diving, we’ve only seen this species 18 times. MBARI researchers were exploring the midwater—the vast expanse of open water between the surface and the canyon floor—using the remotely operated vehicle Ventana when this fascinating fish gave us a rare display of that massive mouth.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    10points
    POST
    #52

    Deep Sea Viperfish Chauliodus Sloani

    Close-up of a deep-sea fish with translucent skin and sharp teeth in an unexpected ocean photo.

    When the viperfish (Chauliodus sloani) encounters prey, its long teeth are advantageous, allowing it to grip and hold onto its prey effectively. However, if the prey is too large, it can neither swallow nor spit it out and will die. The long teeth also prevent the mouth from closing completely.

    JesseClaggett Report

    10points
    POST
    #53

    Sea Spider

    Close-up of an unusual ocean creature with long legs on a rocky seabed covered in pink and brown algae.

    Bernard Picton Report

    10points
    POST
    #54

    Spiny Crab

    Spiky yellow deep-sea crab with long legs shown in an unexpected ocean photo against a dark background.

    Sitron Report

    10points
    POST
    #55

    Antarctic Stareater

    Deep sea fish with sharp teeth and bioluminescent lure, an unexpected ocean creature that might freak you out.

    Peter Marriott Report

    10points
    POST
    #56

    Found In The Zoology Museum Of Copenhagen. Labelled 'Arctic Football Fish'

    Preserved unusual ocean specimen with a distorted face in a glass jar, showcasing unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    el__Chandoso Report

    10points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slap a low-quality blondish toupee on it and it would be a dead ringer for the current US "president"..nah that's mean, I'm sorry football fish

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #57

    Man Caught Unusual Fish Called A Rough-Head Grenadier

    Man on a boat holding a strange deep-sea fish with large eyes in an unexpected ocean photo.

    justinator5 Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    This Deep-Sea Spaghetti Worm Has A Bountiful Bundle Of Tentacles

    Unusual ocean creature with bright orange tentacles resting on the seafloor in an unexpected ocean photo.

    MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) Report

    10points
    POST
    #59

    Chuuk Lagoon

    Diving explorers investigate unexpected ocean photos of underwater wreckage and marine life in a deep blue sea environment.

    This popular tourist spot is home to the world's largest ship graveyard and the sight of a WWII battle between Japan and the United States.

    wikipedia Report

    10points
    POST
    #60

    The Champagne Vent Field At NW Eifuku Seamount Emits Droplets Of Liquid CO2 From The Area Around These White Smoker Hydrothermal Vents

    Underwater ocean vents releasing plumes of steam amidst rocky ocean floor in an unexpected ocean photo.

    NOAA , NOAA Report

    10points
    POST
    #61

    This Ocean-Tumbled Brickwork

    Yellow dog sniffing a brick-patterned object washed up on the sandy beach in an unexpected ocean photo.

    karmaKimeleon Report

    10points
    POST
    #62

    For Those Newly "Arriving" On Board, Another Underwater Predator

    Close-up of a deep-sea fish with sharp teeth and bulging eye in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    rfedortsov Report

    9points
    POST
    #63

    Lightly Tinted In Rosy Pink, Enypniastes Sea Cucumbers Live In The Pitch-Black Ocean Depths Far Below The 656 Ft Threshold

    Transparent deep sea creature with visible internal organs, showcasing one of the unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out

    darkreef2 Report

    9points
    POST
    #64

    Goblin Shark Attempting A Chomp

    Close-up underwater photos of an unusual longsnout fish with sharp teeth in unexpected ocean photos collection.

    yaboiChopin Report

    9points
    POST
    #65

    Happy To Find A Longsnout Boarfish Yesterday

    Unexpected ocean photo of a rare spiky fish illuminated near a colorful rock formation underwater at night.

    crab.e.cam Report

    9points
    POST
    #66

    So A Friend Of Mine Found This While Diving This Week

    Underwater eerie doll covered in algae and marine growth in an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    nestingmachine Report

    9points
    POST
    #67

    What Do You Think Of This Beauty? That Chimera That Got Caught In The Trawl Today

    Close-up of a rare deep-sea creature with unusual teeth, an unexpected ocean photo that might freak you out.

    rfedortsov Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always feel bad fo the animals that are caught in the nets that aren't going to be eaten.

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    This Sea Shell I Found In The Ocean

    Hand holding a unique ocean shell with intricate shapes and colors, one of the unexpected ocean photos that might freak you out.

    EstablishmentPure626 Report

    8points
    POST
    #69

    Found A Submerged Jeep While Scuba Diving

    Underwater photo of an old rusted jeep covered in marine growth, an unexpected ocean scene that might freak you out.

    noneofitlikethat Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    The Terrible Claw Lobster Has Hellish Claws

    Close-up of an unusual deep-sea crustacean showcasing unexpected ocean life that might freak you out with its strange features.

    Peachy-Persimmons Report

    7points
    POST
    #71

    This Is Another Cutie, Out Of The Ones I Was Holding In My Hands

    Close-up of a rare deep sea creature with sharp teeth held by hand, showcasing unexpected ocean life details.

    rfedortsov Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!