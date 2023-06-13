Sure, classic books and romance novels can be read at any time of the year. However, when it’s 80 degrees outside, carrying a hefty Crime And Punishment in the crook of your arm might not be the brightest idea. You can read those too; however, if you want to relax on the beach or get to be a passenger princess on a long road trip, you might want to bring something interesting enough to keep you engaged but not so serious that it will spoil your chillax time—beach reads are the perfect solution!

Although it would make sense to call a beach read a book that should be read at the beach, beach reads are not exclusive to only reading on a deck chair set up by an umbrella. Think of them as fun holiday reads, books for summer reading, or, as critics often put them under the “escapist fiction” umbrella, books to briefly escape reality. Good beach reads are usually light and “fluffy” and rarely address thought-provoking cultural questions. However, don’t get us wrong, some of them actually do tackle important societal issues. Still, that’s usually not their primary point. Light beach reads are just the ticket when you only want to relax, have a good time, and let yourself dream a little. Also, although fun summer reads often fall in the romance genre, not all of them follow the hot summer fling trope (although we love those too). Hence, even if you are not a fan of the classic rivals-to-lovers trope, there’s definitely a beach read that will be a breath of fresh salty air for you.

To help you pick books to read at the beach (or wherever else the hot summer air takes you), we’ve compiled a list of the best beach reads to dive into this summer. If you have read the book and thoroughly enjoyed it, give it an upvote so it appears higher on the list and helps a fellow reader find it more easily. And as always, leave your thoughts about the books in the comments. Wishing you delightful summer beach reading!