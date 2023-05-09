If you are out looking for some of the strangest and weirdest world records, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have compiled a list of Guinness world records that are both strange and hard to break. With so many accomplishments, upvote the strangest ones to you. On the other hand, if you have any suggestions for future record holders — share them in the comments below.

Some of the craziest Guinness world records are famous for their strange executions of the processes involved. For example, imagine hundreds of Rubik's cubes getting solved while riding a skateboard. It is one of the world’s weirdest records that can be beaten if you can combine the movement of a skateboard and the complex thinking needed to solve one of those colorful cubes.

When looking at the strange world records accomplished by humans, they don’t make a lot of sense. Some of them might even raise a question in your mind — why? Joining the ranks of the many weird world records in the Guinness Book, these strange accomplishments are not to be made fun of as they are quite hard to accomplish. Combining several things into one, they show how far humans can go for their names to appear in those paper books.

#1 Record for the most Rubik’s cubes completed while riding a skateboard.



Solving one of these colorful cubes is hard enough already (if you don’t know the schematics), but imagine doing several of them. In London, UK, a British skating and puzzle-solving expert smashed the previous record for the most Rubik's cubes completed on a skateboard. George Scholey broke the earlier record of 300 by successfully solving 500 cubes.

#2 Record for the tallest hat ever.



A hat is a stylish accessory for any outfit, so the bigger it is — the more stylish you will look (in theory). In 2018, American inventor Odilon Ozare created a 4.8 m (15 ft 9 in) tall hat. To be a legitimate record holder, Odilon had to walk 10 m (32.81 ft) while wearing his hat, which he did.

#3 Record for the longest walk on a tightrope while wearing high heels.



Walking a tightrope is challenging already, but to do it while wearing a pair of high heels? Now that is taking it to extremes. The longest tightrope walk in high heels was completed by Ariana Wunderle (USA) on May 16, 2022, in Westminster, Vermont, and measured 194.983 m (639 ft 7 in).

#4 Record for having the most lit candles in a mouth.



To make the action of lighting a candle more exciting, igniting some of them in your mouth might be more fun. On October 5, 2022, David Rush from the United States broke the record by having 150 candles lit in his mouth. He reclaimed this record to raise awareness for STEM education.

#5 Record for most dice balanced on the paws of a cat.



Cats scratch, wreck, and balance things on their paws — some of them even have records to prove it. Balancing dice isn’t what we imagine cats to do, but Bibi proves that it is possible. On 18 June 2017, Bibi stacked ten dice on its paws and even had a cool look to compliment it.

#6 Record for the most weight lifted using a tongue.



The tongue is a soft muscle we use for speaking, getting crumbs from between our teeth, and lifting large amounts of weight (not recommended). On February 22nd, 2022, a man in Italy set out to break a record and lifted 13 kg (27 lb) of weight with his tongue alone. He did it during the production of Lo Show Dei Record.

#7 Record for the oldest male stripper to have ever worked in the field.



Stripping might have a minimum age restriction, but it doesn't have a maximum one. In 2002, Berne Barker became known as the oldest male stripper. After beating prostate cancer, Barker, a former real estate agent, started stripping in 2000 when he was 60 years old to get in shape.

#8 Record for the largest yo-yo ever created.



In Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, on September 15, 2012, Beth Johnson from the good old US of A displayed the biggest yo-yo in the world. The disc, which had a diameter of 3.63 m (11 ft 10.75 in), weighed 2095.6 kg (4620 lb), and it plummeted 36.5 m (120 ft) on a rope connected to a 68 tonne (150000 lb) winch before rebounding successfully.

#9 Record for the quickest alphabetization of letters from a canned soup.



Soup is delicious, but who doesn’t like to play with their food just a little? Well, some people decided to take the playing part to the next level by alphabetizing all the letters found in a canned soup. Jacob Chandler from the United States alphabetized all the letters in a canned soup of characters in just 2 min and 8.6 sec.

#10 Record for the longest distance paddled on a pumpkin boat.



Anything can be made into a boat — even a carved-out pumpkin. This record is a strange one due to the preparations required beforehand. You first grow a large enough pumpkin and then make sure it floats. Duane Hansen from the USA got himself a pumpkin and paddled it 60.35 km (37.50 mi) on a river.

#11 Record for the longest period a person stayed in ice.



Thankfully, ice is not an all-year occurrence, so we are safe from the coldness that it expresses. However, some people decided to create world records that involve contact with ice. Valerjan Romanovski, from Poland, kept full-body contact with ice for a chilly 3 hr and 28 sec period.

#12 Record for the shortest horse that is still alive and riding.



Shortness is also a vital factor in getting a record set. We have the shortest man, woman, person, and so on already — but did you know about a record for the smallest horse still alive? Bombel, a horse from Poland, measures 56.7 cm (22.36 in) and thus holds the record for the shortest mount alive.

#13 Records for the biggest guitar amplifier.



The louder the instrument, the better the music. This rule applies to every instrument. A guitar amplifier was created by Full Sail University (USA) at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 30, 2017. Its dimensions are 3.06 m (10 ft 0.47 in), 2.47 m (8 ft 1.24 in), and 1.30 m (4 ft 3.18 in). You can literally hear this record.

#14 Record for eating bowl of pasta the fastest.



Pasta! It’s a dish that is universally liked from the boot of Italy to the island of Japan, with only a small number of foods being better. It is so delicious that some people even race to see who eats it faster. Michelle Lesco from the United States finished a whole bowl of pasta in just 26.69 seconds.

#15 Record for the number of naked people riding a theme park ride.



What can ruin a lot of theme park rides is that some people like to go naked on them. One is bad enough, but several of them? It happens, and there is even a record. Conducted by British Naturism, an organization from the United Kingdom, 195 naked individuals rode a theme park ride, an event that took place at the Grand National roller coaster.

#16 Record for the most bridesmaids dedicated to one bride.



Sometimes, a wedding can be too stressful, so it's nice to have bridesmaids and groomsmen nearby, who are there to support the newlywed couple. Having one or two bridesmaids might be the norm, but there is nothing wrong with having more of them. Tina Ackles from the USA had 168 bridesmaids. She got wed and even broke a record in the process.

#17 Record for the fastest group of four-legged men to finish a marathon.



Running a marathon alone might be too stale for some, so why not do it with you and your brothers’ legs tied together? This record got awarded to Andrew Pelton, Michael Pelton, and Niall Cooper, who completed a whole marathon in 4 hr 37 min 33 sec while running with four legs. Their legs were tied, creating a four-leg illusion.

#18 Record for the most backwards standing somersaults completed in a minute while blindfolded.



Doing something backward is already hard, but mix in some gymnastics with a blindfold, and you get quite a challenge. A Nepal native, Dinesh Sunar, combined a blindfold, somersaults, and backwardness into one magnificent thing. He performed 21 backward somersaults in under a minute while blindfolded.

#19 Record for the most back wheel bunny hops in a minute.



The good thing about bikes is that they are quite versatile — you can ride them and even jump with them! The bunny hop is already a trick that few can learn, but doing several in succession is much harder. With 14 bunny jumps on a bike's back wheel in a minute, Zhang Jingkun set a record in China and the world.

#20 Record for the most handstands in a minute.



When you try to break one record, you accomplish breaking several at the same time. Nicolás Montes de Oca achieved 41 handstands in just one minute. He also got the male records for the most single-arm handstands performed in a minute and the most single-arm handstands performed while switching arms.

#21 Record for having the longest fingernails on one hand.



Some like to keep their fingernails nice and trimmed, while others prefer longer. Well, Shridhar Chillal and a few others took the growth of fingernails quite seriously. Chillal is one of the few people who held the record for the longest fingernail ever. It was 197.79 cm (77.87 in) long, and the cut parts are displayed in a museum.

#22 Record for the largest surfboard ever created.



On one Saturday, almost 70 people set out to break two records in one go — create the largest surfboard and pack it with as many surfers as possible. They accomplished both by riding the largest surfboard with 66 people on it. The record celebrated 100 years of surfing.

#23 Record for the longest time kissing.



Love is in the air, and kissing is the best way to catch this atmosphere. Some people like a peck, but Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat took it to the extreme by kissing for quite a long time — over 58 hours. On February 12-14, 2013, they set a record for the longest kiss recorded in history.

#24 Record for the largest thing that was removed from a skull of a person.



US contractor Ron Hunt was using a drill when he fell from a ladder on August 15, 2003, landing face-first on the rotating 46 cm (18 in) drill bit. The drill entered the skull through the right eye and left through the right ear. When the doctors removed it from his head, they saved a life and set a record.

#25 Record for the heaviest mantle for bees.



Bees are one of the most important insects in our ecosystem, providing delicious honey. While they might seem scary at first, they are very peaceful. Caught on camera, Ruan Liangming from China had 637,000 bees on his body, including about 60 queens. Thankfully, bees are friendly, and this record proves this.

#26 Record for the most drinks in a can that a parrot opened.



Parrots like to enjoy a fizzy drink from time to time, even when they are in canned containers. Zac the Macaw, from the great city of San Jose, California, and a parrot who loves fizzy drinks, opened up 35 canned beverages in a minute. This bird loves to drink his canned beverages.

#27 Record for the most metal ever eaten by a person.



For Michel Lotito, Monsieur Mangetout himself, metal is nothing more than a morning snack. May it be glass, metal, or simple rubber, he will eat it without any struggle. To prove the size of this craving, Lotito got a record from the Guinness Book of Records. In his life, he ate 9 tons of metal alone.

#28 Record for the largest diamond ever mined.



Diamonds are one of the most beautiful things in the world — the bigger it is, the more eye-catching it is. The biggest diamond in the world was discovered in 1905 at the Premier Diamond Mine in Cullinan, South Africa. The massive diamond was 3106.75 carats and is estimated to be worth $400 million.

#29 Record for the longest time a ball spun on a toothbrush.



Spinning a ball on a finger is already cool enough, but what about doing it on a toothbrush? The record for spinning a ball on a simple toothbrush for the longest time was set by Ali Behboodifar on April 18, 2022, in Isfahan. Behboodifar decided to set the record to get a personal achievement.

#30 Record for the number of spoons balanced on a body.



Balancing one spoon on your nose might be fun and a common ability — but what about 85 of them on your body? Well, for one Iranian, this was a challenge worth taking up! Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari from Karaj, Iran, balanced 85 spoons on his body, and he did this to show off his unique skill.

#31 Record for the largest condom ever created.



Protection is always the most important thing in any situation, especially with the number of viruses and diseases going around the world — it’s only natural for some groups to take precautions to the next level. To mark World AIDS Day in 1993, Benetton Group created a 21.95 m (72 ft) condom and placed it over the Obelisk in Place de la Concorde, Paris.

#32 Record for the largest hairball made from human hair.



A small fur ball is already disgusting — but what about a big one made from human hair? Well, we don’t have to imagine it, as some Americans decided to create the biggest one ever! On December 13, 2021, "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" franchise unveiled a 102.12 kg (225.13 lb) hairball made from human hair.

#33 Record for most drinking cans placed on a body using air suction.



One of the stranger world records to reach for — some people can place a lot of drink cans on their head using air suction and get an award for it. Jamie Keeton from the USA has held the record several times. He can place ten drink cans on his head and keep them on using the air suction created.

#34 Record for the most eggs balanced on the back of a hand.



When you set your mind to breaking a record, a few eggs might fall in the process — unless you know how to balance them correctly on the back side of your hand. The first person to balance 18 eggs this way is Jack Harris, and the second to do it is Ibrahim Sadeq from Iraq.

#35 Record for the biggest gathering of people who share the same first and last names in one place.



It’s fun to meet a person who shares your first and last name, but it’s stranger to meet several hundred of them in one place. Milica Jovanovic (Serbia), in Belgrade, Serbia, on February 4, 2023, gathered 256 persons with the same first name and surname, breaking the record.

#36 Record for the fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head.



Mr. Potato Head is a toy that disassembles and assembles however we want. Some people have taken that second step to the extremes. On August 9, 2022, Lim Kai Yi assembled Mr. Potato Head in just 5.43 seconds. Kai Yi was already holding a record of solving a 4 x 5 Klotski puzzle while blindfolded.

#37 Record for the most toilet seats broken with a head in one minute.



There is nothing wrong with breaking a toilet seat or two unintentionally, but to do so intentionally with your head — now that is quite strange. Kevin Shelley from the United States of America broke 46 toilet seats with his head alone in Germany on September 1st, 2007.

#38 Record for the most watermelons chopped on a person's stomach in a minute.



With the summer season approaching us quite quickly, you might not be surprised to find a lot of watermelons at the store. While you might use a wooden board to chop them, a stomach can also fit the task properly. Suresh P and Master Prabhakar Reddy P from India chopped 64 watermelons on a stomach in just one minute.

#39 Record for the most t-shirts taken off while bouncing a ball on a head.



Some of us struggle to take off our t-shirts, and others can't bounce a football on their heads — but Abraham Muñozis can do both without breaking a sweat. On July 14th, 2018, Muñoz, a man from Mexico, took off 22 t-shirts while bouncing a football with his head. The previous record was 21.

#40 Record for the loudest purr a domesticated cat ever created.



Domesticated cats are one of the most iconic pets to keep and the easiest ones to maintain. One of the ways they show off what they want is with a purr. Merlin, a domestic cat owned by Tracy Westwood (UK), purred at her house in Torquay, Devon, UK, on 2 April 2015, reaching a record-setting volume of 67.8 dB (A).

#41 Record for the longest distance pulled by a car while on fire.



Being burned and getting dragged by a vehicle, like a horse or a car, are some of the worst things that can happen to a person. Combine them, and you have a new record on your hands, which is quite dangerous. Austrian daredevil Josef Tödtling was lit on fire and dragged 582 m (1909.45 ft) by a vehicle.

#42 Record for the farthest arrow shot using feet.



Why use your arms to shoot a bow when you can do so with your feet? Some decided to take this question literally and were able to set some records by shooting a bow with their legs. In Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, on August 15, 2022, Shannen Jones (Australia) fired an arrow 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) in the air and got the record.

#43 Record for the most tattoos on a man's body.



While simple calf and armband tattoos would be enough for a lot of people, to others, they are just part of the bigger picture they have in their heads. Lucky Diamond Rich spent more than 1,000 hours having tattoo artists modify his body, and Lucky's layers of ink have made him known as the most tattooed guy on the planet.

#44 Record for the most toothpicks inserted in a beard.



The beard is only hair, so it’s natural to put some style on it with many accessories — rings, bands, and even toothpicks. One person, Joel Strasser, decided to place as many toothpicks as possible into his beard. On the 7th of July, 2018, Strasser stuck 3500 toothpicks into his beard, setting a new world record.

#45 Record for the biggest hula hoop spun by a female.



The bigger — the better. This rule applies (almost) to every aspect of the world and even the hula hoop. While the standard 90 cm (35 in) hula hoop is enough for many adults, Getti Kehayova from the USA took it further. On November 2nd, 2018, Kehayova was able to spin a 5.18 m (17 ft 0.25 in) hula hoop, setting a new record.

#46 Record for having the most hair on a body.



Sometimes, genetics can play a role in the journey of getting a world record. While our bodies are almost hairless, people with Congenital Generalized Hypertrichosis, a rare genetic trait, have more hair on their skin. A family in Mexico holds the record for having 98% of their body covered in hair.

#47 Record for the stretchiest skin in the world.



Due to a unique medical issue, Garry Turner can extend his stomach's skin to an elastic length of 15.8 cm (6.25 in). This disorder causes a deficiency in collagen, which is responsible for the flexibility and firmness of the skin. This leads to a variety of symptoms, including loosening of the skin.

#48 Record for the largest metal coil passing through a nose and mouth.



The only safe thing that should go into our noses is air. Some people decided to stick other unsafe things into these small openings. On 31 March 2012, Andrew Stanton inserted a 3.66 (12 ft) long metal coil into his nose and passed it through his mouth, setting a new world record.

#49 Record for the farthest that an eye is popped by a female.



An optometrist must do the precise science of measuring the "pop" using an optometer. On November 2, 2007, Kim Goodman popped her eye by 12 mm (0.47 in). Ironically, she didn’t know that she had this skill until an accident led to the realization. From then on, she has been able to do it on cue.

#50 Record for the fastest bathtub ever created.



The fastest bathtub ever recorded reached a velocity of 187.97 km/h (116.08 mph) on average. Hannes Roth, a Swiss engineer, decided to convert an ordinary bathtub into a race vehicle. Roth brought the motorized tub to the Dynamic Test Center in Vauffelin, Switzerland, to break the record.

#51 Record for the largest number of people washing dishes at the same time.



The worst part of washing the dishes? The food parts that are left on the plates and doing it alone. Well, a couple of people decided to solve one of these problems while also breaking a world record. In Algiers, Algeria, 412 people gathered to wash some dishes shoulder to shoulder. We can thank the Iftar meal for this record.

#52 Record for holding the most Guinness world records.



Holding one record is already cool, but what about several hundred of them? With so many records to choose from, it was only natural for one person, like Ashrita Furman, to accumulate a bunch of them. At his high point, he set 600 records and now only holds 530, some of which are quite weird.

#53 Record for the longest tongue ever.



While it was already established that the tongue can be used for lifting heavy weights, you might be surprised to know that its length also varies from person to person. Nick Stoeberl from California has one of the longest tongues in the world and thus earned the nickname “The Lick”. His tongue is measured to be 10.10 cm (3.98 in) long.

#54 Record for the largest golf club ever constructed.



Even one of the most boring sports has records of its own. Most consecutive wins, majors — they are destroyed by this “longest golf club” world record. On January 5th, 2020, Michael Furrh and Mike Rausch broke the world record by using a 15.57 meter (51 ft 1 in) long golf club.

#55 Record for the fastest time to drink 2 l (67.63 oz) of soda.



Soda is one of the best beverages, and an everyday person is likely to enjoy it more slowly. However, some people enjoy drinking it as fast as possible. Eric Booker (USA) set a world record for drinking two liters of Coca-Cola in 18.45 seconds on May 19, 2021, in Selden, New York.

#56 Record for the number of times a fan was stopped using a tongue.



When you think about it, a fan is quite scary — sharp blades rotating at high speeds — so it's only natural for us to keep our fingers (or tongue) away from them. However, for an Italian daredevil, Zoe Ellis, this was an interesting challenge. She stopped a fan 32 times with her tongue before losing the record to Ashrita Furman.

#57 Record for the most skips a robot does in a minute.



Skipping rope is an activity that requires coordination and speed — something that even a robot can master. Some people can skip the rope over 200 times, while for robots, it's a much more complex task to master. Robot PENTA-X from Japan achieved 170 skips in just under one minute.

#58 Record for blowing a pea the farthest.



Since peas are plants and sadly wingless, they have to be thrown or blown by humans and other animals to experience flight. The record for the furthest pea blown is not a huge one. It was accomplished by David Rush (USA) in Boise, Idaho, on October 8, 2022, and measured 25.89 m (84 ft 11 in).

#59 Record for the longest connected beard.



Having a long beard is already a cool thing — but what about a connected one that is 45.99 meters long? The current longest chain of chin whiskers was nearly twice as long as the previous record of 19.05 m (62 ft 6 in), set in Germany in 2007. It measured 45.99 m (150 ft 10.75 in). 69 guys were shackled by their beards when it was over.

#60 Record for running a half-marathon while pushing a pram by a man.



Pram pushing with three children is a sport, so why not combine it with a half-marathon? The same question was asked by Whitey Holt. Practicing for years, he completed a half marathon while pushing a pram with three children inside in just 1 hr, 35 min, and 40 sec.

#61 Record for the most rotations completed while hanging on a power drill.



Have you ever wanted to feel like a hanging ceiling fan rotating on a ceiling while the head feels woozy and spinny? Well, you might be glad to know that this record focuses on just that, but instead of a fan, it’s a power drill. The Huy Giang in Spain completed 148 rotations while hanging onto a power drill from a ceiling.

#62 Record for the fastest bursting of balloons with a back.



An exploding balloon is scary — the pop, the bang, and the sudden realization that your play toy is gone. Some people like to burst them with their backs on purpose. Vaishnavi S in Nadu, India, popped three balloons with his back in just 6.84 seconds. So no more balloons for him in the future.

#63 Record for the most steps taken by a dog while balancing a glass of water.



Dogs can balance things too. Sweet Pea, an Australian shepherd/border collie trained by Alex Rothacker (USA), set the record for the most steps taken by a dog facing forward while balancing a 141 g (5 oz) glass of water at the Sport und Schau Show in Verden, Germany, on January 5, 2008.

#64 Record for the most tricks a pig can do in one minute.



Spider pig has nothing on this trick-loving animal. While any animal can do one trick or two in a row, Joy Bleeker, a pig owned by Dawn Bleeker from the United States of America, beat them all in this category. The five-year-old piggy Bleeker performed 13 different tricks in just a minute.

#65 Record for the highest jump made on a pogo stick.



How high can you jump? A couple of feet from the ground? Well, that is nothing compared to jumping on a bouncy pogo stick. However, only some people can fully utilize them and jump pretty high. Dalton Smith from the United States jumped 3.65 m (12 ft) using a pogo stick on June 24th, 2022.

#66 Record for shortest (and cutest) bull.



We usually imagine bulls being these things that are rough and tough. However, when they are small and not so rough-looking, they are just gentle-looking beasts. Luckily, there is an award for the smallest bull too. Humphrey, a bull owned by two Americans, is just 5.18 m (17 ft 0.25 in) in height, making him the smallest bull alive.

#67 Record for the most drum beats per minute using drumstick prosthetics.



On December 16, 2021, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Pritish A. R. was able to beat the drum 2370 times in just one minute. Since he was five years old, Pritish has had a deep interest in playing the drums. To set himself apart from the others, he became the fastest drummer in the world. The record is the fruit of his labor.

#68 Record for the biggest ping pong paddle.



If you have ever played ping pong, you might know the struggle of missing hitting the small ball. Rise Brands from America has decided to even out the game by building a 2.02 m (6 ft 7.8 in) wide and 3.53 m (11 ft 7.8 in) tall ping pong paddle. Sadly, the paddle can't be used in any official game.

#69 Record for the most weight lifted using Atlas stone lifting technique in one minute.



Lifting stones and rocks has been a sport for quite some time now, so it’s only natural for some records to appear. Jemma Stubbs from the United Kingdom set the record for the most weight an Atlas stone lifter lifted in one minute with 720 kg (1587.33 lb) on February 24, 2022, in Wrexham, Wales.

#70 Record for having the most Transformers memorabilia.



Some of us collect sports cards that portray our favorite athletes — others focus more on the collection of figurines and memorabilia. AJ Ard from the USA decided to focus more on the collection of Transformers souvenirs. His 3626 collection of Transformers memorabilia is the largest in the world.

#71 Record for the largest humanoid vehicle constructed.



Who doesn’t like robots? A Japanese mechanical business has created and manufactured a massive humanoid vehicle. Sakakibara Kikai's MONONOFU, which is 8.46 m (27 ft 9 in) high, 4.27 m (14 ft) long, and 4 m (13 ft 1 in) broad, is the largest humanoid vehicle according to Guinness World Records.

#72 Record for the most pinky pull-ups in a row.



A pull-up is one of the hardest things to do — lifting your whole body using your arms alone — but imagine doing several in a row with only your pinkies. Sounds like a feat, right? Well, for the Italian Tazio Gavioli, this is nothing. On October 7th, 2018, Gavioli set the record for pinky pull-ups by doing 36 in a row.

#73 Record for most "Fortnite" victories using QuadStick mouth-operated controller.



A victory in "Fortnite" gets achieved when you are the last person, or group, in the game. It’s hard to accomplish with a mouse and keyboard alone, so it’s even more prestigious to do it with a QuadStick mouth-operated controller. Rocky Stoutenburgh was able to do it 509 times with this controller alone.

#74 Record for the most people who put on surgical masks at the same time, in the same place.



The more masked people there are, the safer we will be. Fuaibao Commercial & Trading Corp (China) had 8298 participants wear facial masks on August 1 in Shanghai, China. Around 9147 people participated in the endeavor, but 849 people got disqualified since they did not adhere to the rules.

#75 Record for the most successful catches of a chainsaw while juggling.



A chainsaw is a tool that some people are uncomfortable with just throwing at someone. It’s loud, heavy, and very lethal when it’s on. So, why not add fun to this tool by juggling several of them? Ian Stewart from Canada caught a chainsaw 105 times while juggling several too — a dangerous thing that some people found to be funny.

#76 Record for a puzzle that has the most pieces.



At the Phu Tho Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on September 24, 2011, 1,600 students from the University of Economics of Ho Chi Minh City completed the jigsaw puzzle with the most pieces. It had a total of 551232 pieces and measured 14.85 x 23.20 m (48 ft 8.64 in x 76 ft 1.38 in) in size.

#77 Record for having the tallest mohawk.



One of the best hairstyles you can have is a simple mohawk. With the middle part of the hair rising just a couple of centimeters from the rest, the mohawk is the perfect way of standing out. Joseph Grisamore decided to stand out even among mohawk owners. A 1.08 m (42.5 in) tall mohawk helped Grisamore get the strange record.

#78 Record for the largest number of people dressed as sumo wrestlers gathered in one place.



It’s one thing to have a gathering of people with the same first and last name in one place — but what about a gathering where sumo clothes are involved? On August 23, 2015, Purple House Cancer Support (Ireland) hosted the largest group of individuals costumed as sumo wrestlers, with 293 participants. Each competitor donned a costume like a sumo wrestler.

#79 Record for the biggest trolley case ever created.



Nobody likes to carry their luggage, so some people created one big trolley case to solve the problem. The largest trolley case was produced in September 2006 by Shanghai Newest Luggage Co. Ltd. in Shanghai, China, and measures 175 cm (5 ft 9 in) × 115 cm (3 ft 9.3 in) x 46 cm (1 ft 6.1 in).

#80 Record for the loudest bark a dog can produce.



While cats purr, dogs bark to get our attention. The louder the bark, the bigger the chance we will hear it. At the Purina Bark in the Park competition in Rymill Park, Adelaide, Australia, on October 20, 2012, golden retriever Charlie, kept by Belinda Freebairn (Australia), gave the loudest bark measurement of 113.1 dB.

#81 Record for most football touches while hanging in just 30 seconds



Ammar Ahmed Alkhudhiri broke two incredible football freestyle records, although the first one is far more impressive. With an astounding total of 87 successive football touches, while swinging with only one hand in 30 seconds, Alkhudhiri set a new bar to reach.

#82 Record for the loudest burp that a woman ever created.



Burping is a natural thing, but who can burp the loudest? When it comes to the winner, nobody can beat Elisa Cagnoni. On June 16, 2009, Cagnoni rocked the world when she released the loudest burp on record. She produced 107 dB loud burp and got a world record to prove this accomplishment to the world.

#83 Record for the furthest that milk has traveled from an eye.



The current world record holder for milk squirting distance is Ilker Yilmaz. He squirted milk from his eye that traveled 2.79 m (9 ft 2 in). Yilmaz claims he has been able to shoot liquids out through his eye for years, although he was unaware that there was a milk-squirting world record.

#84 Record for the most gurning world championships won in a female category.



Gurning is not your typical sport, as it focuses more on not-so-beautiful facial expressions. It’s quite a niche sport with its own Guinness records and championships. Anne Woods, a professional gurner, won 27 championship titles in the oldest Egremont Crab Fair between 1977 and 2010.

#85 Record for the world’s biggest pizza.



Pizza! It is one of the greatest dishes in the world, so it’s not a wonder why some people decided to have as much of it as possible. Some chefs in the United States, Los Angeles, decided to set the record for the biggest pizza in the world, and on January 19, 2023, a 1,296.72 m² (13,957.77 ft²) pizza got stitched together, breaking a record.

#86 Record for catching a grape from a long distance.



Can you catch a grape from 1 or 2 feet away? Well, how about almost 355 feet away? It might be a challenge for some but a cakewalk for others. For example, Paul E. Lyday was so good that he broke a record with his grape caught from 108 m (354 ft 4 in). The grape got thrown from ground level and landed in his mouth.

#87 Record for the longest distance walked on cable car wires.



This record is not for those who hate heights. Freddy Nock used a balance stick with no safety equipment to walk 572 m (1,876 ft 7 in) over a cable line, which was 3,300 m (2.05 mi) above sea level at its highest point. Freddy encountered -15°C (5°F) winds throughout his effort.

#88 Record for pulling a really heavy plane the furthest.



Planes might belong more in the air, flying like majestic birds — but they are only pushable things on the ground. So, one fortunate day on September 17, 2009, Kevin Fast from the great northern nation of Canada decided to pull a 188.83 tonne (416,299 lb) CC-177 Globemaster III with his body. He broke the record by pulling it 8.8 m (28 ft 10.46 in)

#89 Record for the tallest man in history.



There’s something fascinating about tall people — they almost seem to reach the clouds above. For this reason, there is a Guinness book record for the tallest man in the history of humanity. Robert Wadlow, in the 1940s, was recorded to be one of the tallest men in the world with an astonishing 2.72 m (8 ft 11.1 in) height.

#90 Record for the most lawsuits ever filed.



One of the greatest things that came from the justice world is lawsuits. You can sue anyone and everyone you want, and Jonathan Lee Richards racked up quite a record of lawsuits. He filed 4000 lawsuits against individuals and companies involving Bill Gates and Pope Benedict XVI. No one is safe from his lawyers.

#91 Record for having the longest mustache in the world.



When it comes to facial hair styles, one of the most iconic ones is the classic mustache. Thus, it’s not a wonder why some men decided to grow the largest mustaches on earth. Ram Singh Chauhan, for example, from Jaipur, India, has grown himself the longest mustache ever, which is 4.27 m (14 ft) long.

#92 Record for the greatest weight pulled using a beard.



Having a cool beard is one thing, but using it to break a record is another task. On the set of "Rekorlar Dunyasi," a Lithuanian man, Antanas Kontrimas, lifted the 63.80 kg (140.66 lb) presenter, Gupse Özay'ın, using his beard.

#93 Record for the longest legs.



Maci Currin was just 17 years old when she got the world record — one of the youngest holders ever. What did she get it for? She has the longest legs in the female and teenage populations. Her right leg is 134.3 cm (52.874 in) long, while her left limb is 135.267 cm (53.255 in). Combined, her leg length almost reaches 3 m (9.84 in).

#94 Record for the fastest time to put ten surgical masks on a face.



Anyone who went outside during the pandemic understands the importance of surgical masks to protect yourself and other people around you. So it’s not a wonder why a record was dedicated to these pieces of fabric. Rocco Mercurio from Italy applied ten surgical masks in just 5.12 seconds.

#95 Record for the longest hair a teenager has.



The teenage years are that phase where we can experiment with looks, styles, and so on to see what suits us. With hair being the most likely thing we change, it’s only natural for some people to want longer hair. Nilanshi Patel, a teenage girl from India, got a record for having 200 cm (6 ft 6.7 in) long hair.

#96 Records for the most hula-hooping people in a single venue



The Department of Health and the Ministry of Public Health (both from Thailand) set the record for the most individuals hula-hooping at once, with 4183 participating on February 12, 2013, in Bangkok. The Adjudicator timed the hula hoops and determined they moved for two minutes. Due to their failure to follow the rules, 397 individuals got disqualified.

#97 Record for the biggest onion.



Cutting up one small onion is already a tearful thing to do — so what would happen if you were to chop up a bigger one? Luckily, no one dared to do it — only grew them. On September 12th, 2014, Tony Glover got a world record thanks to the 8.5 kg (18 lb 11.84 oz) onion he grew over many years.

#98 The record for the steepest steel roller coaster.



The TMNT Shellraiser roller coaster at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in Rutherford, New Jersey, is the steepest steel roller coaster ever. The attraction debuted to the public on October 25, 2019, and has an ascending hill that lowers 43 m (141 ft) over a slope that bends at an angle of 121.5 degrees.