15 Easiest World Records To Break When You Have Nothing But Time On Your Hands

When people hear “world record,” they often picture outrageous achievements: most Big Macs eaten, longest mustache grown, or bodies covered in piercings.

While some records, like lifting 12.2 kg with your tongue or standing 2.72 meters tall, are simply unbreakable for most, not all records are out of reach.

Take AlMaha Rashed AlMheiri from the United Arab Emirates. At just 3 years old, she published a book and set a world record (per Guinness World Records).

Her story proves that record-breaking doesn’t require age, fame, or superhuman skill.

With a bit of preparation and plenty of time, you could break one too. We’ve rounded up some of the easiest world records anyone can try with no special training required.

Coin Stacking With One Hand

The record for the most coins stacked on the back of one hand in a minute is 91, set by Silvio Sabba in Milan, Italy, in January 2015 (per Guinness World Records).

To break this record, you’ll need steady hands and serious focus.

Start small: practice stacking a few coins at a time, then work your way up. Set a timer, build speed, and mix in drills like unstacking and restacking to sharpen your technique.

As you improve, increase the pressure by pushing yourself with tighter time limits. Track your progress and keep challenging your control, and you might just stack your way into the record books.

T-Shirt Layering

David Rush from Boise, Idaho, set the current record for putting on 10 T-shirts in just 15.03 seconds, achieved in December 2023 (per Guinness World Records).

If you want to try it, start by laying out your shirts in reverse order so the first one is on top.

Use oversized shirts and stretch them a bit before you begin. They should slide on quickly without needing adjustments.

Focus on speed and repetition. Keep practicing until your motions are clean and automatic. With a bit of patience and a pile of laundry, this one’s well within reach.

Spoon-On-Face Balance

Dalibor Jablanovic from Serbia set the record for most spoons balanced on the face with 31, achieved on September 28, 2013 (per Guinness World Records).

All you need for this one is a batch of identical metal spoons and a steady face.

Clean your skin first to help the spoons grip. Then pick a spot, your forehead, cheeks, or chin, and try balancing a few.

Add more once you get the feel for it. Keep going until gravity gives out. No tools, no noise, just you and a pile of cutlery.

Backwards Alphabet Typing

The fastest time to type the alphabet in reverse is 2.88 seconds. SK Ashraf set the record in February 2024 in Hyderabad, India (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s all about muscle memory!

Start by breaking the alphabet into chunks. Work backward in pairs like ZY, XW, VU, and so on.

Memorize these sets, then drill them until they’re second nature. Keep your fingers anchored on the home row and train for clean execution. Every fraction of a second counts.

Sock Piling On One Foot

Pavol Durdik from Slovakia put on 28 socks in 30 seconds, setting the current record in October 2017 (per Guinness World Records).

Choose ankle socks that stretch easily. Lay them all facing the same direction for quick access.

Sit on a chair that keeps your feet steady and close to your hands. Stretch each sock a bit before you start.

Once the clock begins, speed and rhythm take over. Get your reps in, but don’t be surprised if your foot goes numb by the end.

Toilet Paper Tower

Silvio Sabba from Milan stacked 28 toilet paper rolls in 30 seconds, setting the record in October 2013 (per Guinness World Records).

This record is simple, ridiculous, and totally doable with a steady hand and some patience.

Stick with new, lightweight rolls. Dented or squashed ones will collapse the whole thing. Use a flat surface, then build slowly until the structure feels solid.

Once you’ve got it down, start working on your speed. Try adjusting hand placement and pressure as you go.

Sticky Note Face Cover

Taylor Maurer holds the record for the most sticky notes on the face in one minute, landing 60 in Sioux City, Iowa, in November 2014 (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s pure chaos and office supply fun, and it’s easier than it looks.

Use standard sticky notes with fresh adhesive. Wipe your face clean so nothing interferes with the grip.

Set the notes up within arm’s reach, and don’t waste time aiming. Press, release, repeat. Keep your head steady and your pace fast.

Dry Cracker Eating Dash

Ambrose Mendy set the record in May 2005 for eating three cream crackers in 34.78 seconds at LBC radio studios in London (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s tougher than it sounds. Dry crackers are brutal on your mouth.

Stay hydrated before the attempt, but don’t drink during. Break each cracker into smaller chunks for faster chewing.

Keep your jaw loose and your focus sharp. Practice with other dry foods to build stamina.

By the end, it’ll feel like chewing sand, but that’s part of the fun.

Rapid-Fire Jumping Jacks

Yash Pawar completed 77 jumping jacks in 30 seconds in May 2024, setting the record in Mapusa, Goa (per Guinness World Records).

It’s simple on paper, but keeping form while moving that fast is a serious workout.

Start by mastering regular jumping jacks. Speed comes later. Keep your arms tight, touch overhead, and don’t let your feet drift too wide.

Stay light on your feet. Practice in short bursts to build control under pressure. If your lungs are burning by round three, you’re doing it right.

Card Deck Sorting Challenge

Lim Kai Yi arranged a full deck of playing cards in just 31.74 seconds, setting the record in December 2023 in Butterworth, Malaysia (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s slightly tough. You’ll need quick fingers and a brain that stays sharp under pressure.

Practice sorting cards by suit, then by number. Time yourself, then reset and go again. Learn the card sequence until you don’t have to think about it.

Keep your hands close to the table to save motion. Every second matters!

Balloon Popping With Feet

David Rush popped 100 balloons with his feet in 22.38 seconds, setting the record in December 2022 in Boise, Idaho (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s loud and weirdly satisfying.

Use balloons that are the same size and filled evenly. Lay them out on a mat to keep them from sliding around. Barefoot works best.

Quick steps and short bursts of speed are key. Build your stamina and train for accuracy, and you’ll get faster with every round.

Double High-Five Marathon

Nolan Johnston set the record for most double high-fives in one minute with 144 in January 2022 in Orwell, Ohio (per Guinness World Records).

This one’s all about rhythm and teamwork.

Pick a partner with quick reflexes. Stand close, hands up, and count together to keep your pace.

Keep your movements small and controlled. Practice for timing, not power. Once you’ve got your rhythm, push for speed without losing sync.

Fidget Spinner Nose Spin

Cherry Yoshitake balanced a spinning fidget spinner on his nose for 8 minutes and 49 seconds in December 2017 in Glasgow, UK (per Guinness World Records).

It’s as strange as it sounds, but it only takes focus and a bit of balance.

Pick a spinner that stays smooth and steady. Clean your nose and tilt your head slightly back.

Center the spinner and hold still. Any twitch will end it. Practice staying relaxed and stretching for a little while.

Pencil Ear Balancing

This one’s still up for grabs. Most pencil balancing records focus on the hand, like the 65 stacked by Nafees Istay Taufiq Antu in 30 seconds back in March 2022 (per Guinness World Records).

All you need is a pencil and some patience.

Tuck it just above your earlobe where the fold can hold it in place. Tilt your head toward your shoulder and hold still. No hands, no helpers.

Practice until it stops slipping. You’ll know when it clicks.

Tongue-To-Nose Touches

Renato Bayma Gaia touched his tongue to his nose 334 times in one minute, setting the record in June 2023 in São José dos Campos, Brazil (per Guinness World Records).

It’s strange, but entirely doable with daily work.

Stretch your tongue for 15 seconds a day. Move it in circles to build strength and flexibility.

