80 Scary Pics That Might Make You Want To Stay As Far Away From The Ocean As Possible
Just like outer space, the ocean is a vast expanse that humans likely won’t be able to explore in its entirety. There is a lot we don’t know, and for some people, that can be both fascinating and terrifying.
So far, all we have are these photos to give us an idea of how much more is out there. Outside of Hollywood’s influences through Jaws and Deep Blue Sea, some of these images may induce a nasty case of thalassophobia, a.k.a the fear of the ocean or large bodies of water. Others may pique your curiosity.
As always, we’ve collected the ones that stood out to us. Don’t forget to upvote and comment on those that catch your eye!
This post may include affiliate links.
Leopard Seal Just A Moment Before Swallowing A Penguin
Port Side
This Blue Lobster Was Caught Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million
While there is nothing wrong with having fears, thalassophobia has had a negative effect on human exploration. A 2021 article published in the ICES Journal of Marine Science discussed how the fear of the ocean and bodies of water has resulted in a lack of interest in deep-sea science.
“It is not surprising that funding for astronomy and space research far surpasses funding for deep-sea exploration when the great heights are celestial or spiritual, nor is it surprising that much of the language used to describe the deep sea exaggerates the chthonic (relating to or inhabiting the underworld),” the study authors wrote.
This Baby Dolphin Getting A Ride On His Mother's Back
Chilling With The Sleeping Sperm Whale
La Jument Lighthouse Gets Pounded By Heavy Seas
So, what exactly are people afraid of? Sharks and getting attacked by one would be the easy answer, but according to a survey by the University of South Australia, this isn’t the case.
Apparently, people are more scared of stingrays, crabs, and jellyfish. The fear of drowning also surpasses the fear of a potential shark encounter. For context, around 300,000 people lose their lives from drowning each year worldwide. For shark attacks? A mere seven.
Heavy Seas In Iceland - Photo By Arnar Kristjansson
Lighthouse On Mouro Island In Santander, Spain
This Needle Toothed Torpedo Should Be Outlawed! (Barracuda)
Despite the meager numbers of annual shark attack fatalities, they’ve struck fear in people. According to a poll by global market research company Ipsos, 51% of Americans are “absolutely terrified” of them, while 38% won’t swim in the ocean out of such fear.
Experts believe that humans aren’t innately scared of sharks. According to psychologist Gabriella Hancock, media and Hollywood portrayals of the ocean’s apex predator are to blame.
"What we find is that especially with popular media, it influences people's attitudes and perceptions such that it exaggerates the danger these animals pose," she told CBS in a 2022 interview.
A 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark In The Arctic Ocean Has Been Wandering The Ocean Since 1627
You would have thought that he’d have asked for directions by now.
A 'Spanish Dancer' Sea Slug Spotted In Australia
Thresher Sharks In Malapascua, Philippines
All the bad rap aside, sharks play a key role in keeping the marine ecosystem balanced. As environmental social scientist Dr. Brianna Le Busque explains, these animals have kept ocean habitats intact for the last 400 million years.
However, negative press makes people less likely to support shark conservation efforts, particularly those of species at risk of extinction. This is a cause for concern for Dr. Le Busque, who urges the reframing of how humans view sharks.
“We need to reduce the perception of risk sharks pose to better reflect reality,” she stated. Most shark species are not known to harm humans."
Whale Shark With A Shoal Of Remora Fish Inside Its Mouth
Coast Guard Coming Out Of Manasqan Inlet Early This Week
This Is Called Cross Sea. A Cross Sea Is A Sea State With Two Wave Systems Traveling At Oblique Angles
We’d like to flip the conversation over to you, our readers. Do you fear the ocean and everything that lies within it? If so, what scares you the most? Let us know in the comments!
Yikes
A Beluga Whale From The Bottom
Low Tide In Oregon
Horned Nudibranch I Found Under A Dock :)
A Beautiful Tide Pool Filled With Anemones
One Of My Favorite Shot From This Year. Taken In Panglao, Philippines
The Wunderpus Octopus
The Color And Structure Of This Wave Is Really Mind Boggling!!
Capetown - July 13th
Large Waves Rip Across Lake Erie. Photo By Trevor Pottelberg
Frigate Hmcs Halifax (Ffh 330) Plows Through A Heavy Swell Off Newfoundland, Jan. 2007
Looks Dreamy… Feels Itchy!
Looks like a mass migration of layer cakes in plastic domes.