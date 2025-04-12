ADVERTISEMENT

Just like outer space, the ocean is a vast expanse that humans likely won’t be able to explore in its entirety. There is a lot we don’t know, and for some people, that can be both fascinating and terrifying

So far, all we have are these photos to give us an idea of how much more is out there. Outside of Hollywood’s influences through Jaws and Deep Blue Sea, some of these images may induce a nasty case of thalassophobia, a.k.a the fear of the ocean or large bodies of water. Others may pique your curiosity. 

As always, we’ve collected the ones that stood out to us. Don’t forget to upvote and comment on those that catch your eye!

#1

Leopard Seal Just A Moment Before Swallowing A Penguin

A leopard seal with open mouth pursuing a penguin underwater, highlighting ocean's scary wildlife.

NcryptedMind Report

    #2

    Port Side

    Massive ocean wave crashing onto a ship deck, capturing the terrifying power of the sea.

    anon Report

    #3

    This Blue Lobster Was Caught Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million

    A person in an orange glove holds a rare blue lobster above the ocean water.

    Soloflow786 Report

    While there is nothing wrong with having fears, thalassophobia has had a negative effect on human exploration. A 2021 article published in the ICES Journal of Marine Science discussed how the fear of the ocean and bodies of water has resulted in a lack of interest in deep-sea science. 

    “It is not surprising that funding for astronomy and space research far surpasses funding for deep-sea exploration when the great heights are celestial or spiritual, nor is it surprising that much of the language used to describe the deep sea exaggerates the chthonic (relating to or inhabiting the underworld),” the study authors wrote.

    #4

    This Baby Dolphin Getting A Ride On His Mother's Back

    Baby dolphin swimming on mother's back in clear ocean water, emphasizing ocean creatures.

    anon Report

    #5

    Chilling With The Sleeping Sperm Whale

    Diver next to a massive whale in deep ocean waters, highlighting the scary scale of sea creatures.

    LSLovelyy Report

    #6

    La Jument Lighthouse Gets Pounded By Heavy Seas

    Lighthouse engulfed by massive ocean waves, showcasing the ocean's terrifying power.

    RyanSmith Report

    So, what exactly are people afraid of? Sharks and getting attacked by one would be the easy answer, but according to a survey by the University of South Australia, this isn’t the case. 

    Apparently, people are more scared of stingrays, crabs, and jellyfish. The fear of drowning also surpasses the fear of a potential shark encounter. For context, around 300,000 people lose their lives from drowning each year worldwide. For shark attacks? A mere seven.
    #7

    Heavy Seas In Iceland - Photo By Arnar Kristjansson

    Stormy ocean waves crashing against rocky cliffs under a cloudy sky.

    uaadda Report

    #8

    Lighthouse On Mouro Island In Santander, Spain

    Massive ocean wave crashing over a lighthouse, highlighting the ocean's power and danger.

    diasehstahwstaht Report

    #9

    This Needle Toothed Torpedo Should Be Outlawed! (Barracuda)

    Diver encounters a toothy fish in dark ocean depths, highlighting ocean's scary side.

    GuppyMcBuppy Report

    Despite the meager numbers of annual shark attack fatalities, they’ve struck fear in people. According to a poll by global market research company Ipsos, 51% of Americans are “absolutely terrified” of them, while 38% won’t swim in the ocean out of such fear. 

    Experts believe that humans aren’t innately scared of sharks. According to psychologist Gabriella Hancock, media and Hollywood portrayals of the ocean’s apex predator are to blame. 

    "What we find is that especially with popular media, it influences people's attitudes and perceptions such that it exaggerates the danger these animals pose," she told CBS in a 2022 interview.

    #10

    A 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark In The Arctic Ocean Has Been Wandering The Ocean Since 1627

    Large shark swimming in deep ocean, creating a chilling underwater scene.

    sbgroup65 Report

    #11

    A 'Spanish Dancer' Sea Slug Spotted In Australia

    Bright orange sea creature on a sandy beach, highlighting ocean's scary side.

    zoe_dreampor Report

    #12

    Thresher Sharks In Malapascua, Philippines

    Close-up of a shark's face, highlighting its eye, showcasing a scary ocean creature.

    benfreediver Report

    All the bad rap aside, sharks play a key role in keeping the marine ecosystem balanced. As environmental social scientist Dr. Brianna Le Busque explains, these animals have kept ocean habitats intact for the last 400 million years. 

    However, negative press makes people less likely to support shark conservation efforts, particularly those of species at risk of extinction. This is a cause for concern for Dr. Le Busque, who urges the reframing of how humans view sharks. 

    “We need to reduce the perception of risk sharks pose to better reflect reality,” she stated. Most shark species are not known to harm humans."
    #13

    Whale Shark With A Shoal Of Remora Fish Inside Its Mouth

    Giant whale shark with open mouth in the ocean, showcasing its size and teeth. Scary ocean imagery.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #14

    Coast Guard Coming Out Of Manasqan Inlet Early This Week

    Boat battling rough ocean waves, capturing a dramatic and scary scene at sea.

    diasehstahwstaht Report

    #15

    This Is Called Cross Sea. A Cross Sea Is A Sea State With Two Wave Systems Traveling At Oblique Angles

    Cross sea waves near a coastal tower under a cloudy sky, creating an eerie ocean pattern.

    Madvillain518 Report

    We’d like to flip the conversation over to you, our readers. Do you fear the ocean and everything that lies within it? If so, what scares you the most? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Yikes

    Massive ocean wave towering above, capturing the power and mystery of the sea.

    hiimcoleman Report

    #17

    A Beluga Whale From The Bottom

    A dolphin swims near the ocean surface, highlighting the vast and mysterious underwater world that can be intimidating to some.

    Cold_Pin8708 Report

    #18

    Low Tide In Oregon

    Rocky shore with starfish and barnacles, showcasing ocean life's diversity on a sunny day at the beach.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #19

    Horned Nudibranch I Found Under A Dock :)

    Close-up of a colorful sea creature with orange details, showcasing ocean beauty and mystery.

    B0gsna1l Report

    #20

    A Beautiful Tide Pool Filled With Anemones

    Tide pool with mussels and sea anemones on a rocky shore, ocean waves in the background.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #21

    One Of My Favorite Shot From This Year. Taken In Panglao, Philippines

    Diver underwater surrounded by a swirling school of fish, depicting an ocean scene that could invoke fear of the ocean.

    benfreediver Report

    #22

    The Wunderpus Octopus

    Translucent octopus floats against a dark ocean background, showcasing its intricate tentacles and eerie appearance.

    Scientiaetnatura065 Report

    #23

    The Color And Structure Of This Wave Is Really Mind Boggling!!

    Massive, ominous ocean wave crashing with dark, turquoise hues, evoking a sense of fear.

    hjalmar111 Report

    #24

    Capetown - July 13th

    Massive ocean waves crashing near a parking lot, creating a dramatic and scary scene.

    JaseTheAce Report

    #25

    Large Waves Rip Across Lake Erie. Photo By Trevor Pottelberg

    Powerful ocean waves crashing under a dark sky, showcasing nature's intense and scary force.

    vect77 Report

    #26

    Frigate Hmcs Halifax (Ffh 330) Plows Through A Heavy Swell Off Newfoundland, Jan. 2007

    Massive wave crashing over a ship in the ocean, showcasing the power and fearsome nature of the sea.

    KapitanKurt Report

    #27

    Looks Dreamy… Feels Itchy!

    Numerous jellyfish float underwater, creating a scary ocean scene.

    benfreediver Report

    #28

    One Of My Favorite Shot From This Year. Taken In Panglao, Philippines

    Diver surrounded by thousands of fish in the ocean, creating a mesmerizing yet intimidating underwater scene.

    benfreediver Report

    #29

    Sharing My Whale Shark Shot

    Whale shark swimming in deep ocean, showcasing the mysterious and vast underwater world.

    benfreediver Report

    #30

    Wooow

    Sea turtle swimming in clear cave waters, surrounded by rocky formations, evoking ocean anxiety.

    hollandashly Report

    #31

    Beautiful Giant Clam Living On The Great Barrier Reef

    Close-up of a giant clam on the ocean floor, showcasing its intricate patterns in a marine setting.

    Whaleshark658 Report

    #32

    My Favorite Jellyfish, The Stygiomedusa Gigantea, A Very Illusive Creature Only Spotted Over 100 Times In The Last 100 Years :)

    Giant jellyfish with flowing tentacles in deep ocean waters, evoking a sense of fear and mystery.

    sagerideshard Report

    #33

    The Deep-Sea Black Swallower!

    Scary deep-sea creature with large mouth and elongated body, showcasing the mysterious nature of the ocean.

    Responsible-Novel-96 Report

    #34

    Here's My Favorite Deep-Sea Animal! It's A Wolftrap Anglerfish, Genus Thaumatichthys!

    Close-up of a frightening deep-sea fish with sharp teeth, showcasing the scary mysteries of the ocean.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Pictures Of Roman Fedortsow Https://Twitter.com/Rfedortsov

    Strange fish with bumpy skin held by tattooed arms, highlighting the ocean's scary wonders.

    FriendlyYak Report

    #36

    The Esso Languedoc Takes A Rogue Wave Estimated At 100ft Tall. This Is Considered The First Photographic Evidence Of Rogue Waves, Which Were Previously Widely Regarded As Myth

    A massive wave crashing over a ship's deck, demonstrating the ocean's power and creating a terrifying scene.

    Crayshack Report

    #37

    *lake* Michigan Was Angry Yesterday [oc]

    Waves crashing near a cityscape, creating a powerful and frightening ocean scene.

    vexxed82 Report

    #38

    Poseidon In Bretagne, By Photographer Mathieu Rivrin

    Dramatic ocean wave crashing, captured in black and white, showcasing the ocean's power and intensity.

    Chaotic_Cool Report

    #39

    Work

    Fishermen in red gear battle rough ocean waves at night, emphasizing the ocean's daunting power.

    tiehacker907 Report

    #40

    Yes He Got Swept Off. Yes, He Survived

    Massive ocean waves crashing over a pier, creating a dramatic and intimidating scene.

    JaseTheAce Report

    #41

    Ocean Breeze Aground Off Chile After Breaking Anchor Chain In Storm (Xpost From /R/Catastrophicfailure)

    Two people photographing a massive wave crashing into a cargo ship, capturing a dramatic ocean scene from the rocky shore.

    Hypocaffeinic Report

    #42

    Coast Guard Heading Into Point Pleasant, Nj

    A small boat struggling against large ocean waves during a storm near a rocky coast.

    diasehstahwstaht Report

    #43

    Men Working In The Rigging Of The Three-Masted Steel Barque Garthsnaid, 1920

    Sailing ship battling rough ocean waves, evoking fear of the sea.

    Crowe410 Report

    #44

    Bering Sea Cod Fishing

    Fishing boat battling rough ocean waves near snowy cliffs.

    tiehacker907 Report

    #45

    A Lighthouse Gets Pounded By Waves During A Storm

    Lighthouse engulfed by massive ocean waves under a stormy sky.

    RyanSmith Report

    #46

    Photo By Francis James F. J. Mortimer, Wreck Of Sailing Ship Arden Craig, 1911

    Sailors in small boats navigating stormy ocean waves near a sinking ship, highlighting fear of the ocean.

    couchpotatoe Report

    #47

    Devoted Black-Eyed Squid Mother Carries Eggs With Her For Months

    Deep-sea squid in ocean, showcasing its menacing tentacles against a dark backdrop.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #48

    Pretty Pink Meanie, Florida

    Colorful jellyfish drifting in the ocean.

    Frogbreakfest69 Report

    #49

    Spotted Trunkfish Cruising The Caribbean Reef

    Spotted fish in the ocean, swimming near coral, showcasing marine life.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #50

    Annual Capelin Spawn, By Beaching Themselves

    Hundreds of small fish washed ashore on a rocky beach, illustrating a scary ocean phenomenon.

    nataliastahlin Report

    #51

    Thank You Alejandro Topete Of Mexico City For Sharing His Underwater Photography

    Diver explores sunken ship, sea lions swim underwater, and a shark swims in the ocean, evoking fear of the ocean depths.

    OceanEarthGreen Report

    #52

    Took A Picture Of This 5-Cm Spotted Porcelain Crab In Malapascua. It Stayed Still Patiently On A Sea Anemone 🥹

    Crab camouflaged among green anemones in ocean depths.

    EarlGreyPudding Report

    #53

    Sea Stars Look Insane Close Up

    Close-up of purple sea anemone tentacles showcasing ocean life details.

    B0gsna1l Report

    #54

    🔥 Surfer At Moonlight Beach In San Diego Catching Glowing Waves During A Stunning Bioluminescent Bloom. Shot With A Sony A7sii (F/1.2, 1/200, Iso 20,000). 🔥

    Person standing on glowing bioluminescent ocean waves at night, creating a spooky atmosphere.

    PyroFarms Report

    #55

    Indonesian Seascape

    Sunlight filters through ocean water, illuminating coral and fish in a stunning underwater scene.

    johndietz123 Report

    #56

    Discover The Magic Of California’s Kelp Forests

    Scuba diver exploring eerie underwater kelp forest, with sunlight filtering through the ocean.

    emily3289 Report

    The Female Sperm Whale Secretes Milk Into The Water To Breastfeed Her Calf ♥ Young Sperm Whales Breastfeed In This Way Because The Anatomical Structure Of Their Mouth Does Not Support Breastfeeding

    Baby whale nursing from mother underwater, illustrating ocean's vastness and mystery.

    NasmaKhaled Report

    Grey Whale Spyhopping Almejas Bay, Baja Calfiornia Del Sur Mexico

    Gray whale surfacing in the ocean under a blue sky with clouds.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Close Up Shot Of A Thresher Shark

    Close-up of a shark swimming underwater, evoking fear of the ocean.

    benfreediver Report

    #60

    From My Deployment To The Caribbean In 2012

    Massive ocean wave crashing over a ship's deck during a stormy sea voyage, highlighting ocean dangers.

    V1k1ng1990 Report

    #61

    Results Of A Suspected Rogue Wave In The North Sea In 1943, The Rock Is 56 Feet Above The Sea

    Massive wave crashing against a rocky ocean surface, capturing the scary power of the sea.

    AaronC14 Report

    #62

    This Magnificent Giant Pacific Octopus Caught Off The Coast Of California By Sportfishers

    Octopus on a boat deck, tentacles stretched, highlighting a scary ocean encounter.

    Soloflow786 Report

    #63

    Kelp Forests And Goat Fish. Sydney, Australia

    Underwater scene with seaweed and fish, evoking ocean mysteries and a sense of unease.

    snaphappyadventurer Report

    #64

    Exploring California's Underwater World

    Underwater scene with towering kelp and fish, evoking the vast and mysterious depths of the ocean.

    SoupCatDiver_JJ Report

    #65

    Intertidal Zone Full Of Temporarily Exposed Ocean Life On The Southern Coast Of Oregon

    Colorful sea stars and anemones cling to rocky tide pools, showcasing ocean life.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #66

    Satellite Image Of A Phytoplankton Bloom: Ocean Currents Creating Swirling Patterns Of Microscopic Life

    Swirling ocean patterns viewed from above, showcasing mesmerizing blue and green ocean scenery.

    PyroFarms Report

    #67

    While Tide Pooling I Was Ecstatic To Come Across This Beautiful Dall’s Chromodorid (Chromodoris Dalli). This Was One Of My Favorite Nudibranch Finds From 2024

    Sea creature with intricate patterns and red-tipped structures on a leaf, showcasing ocean diversity.

    touchmyrattlesnakes Report

    #68

    Jack Frenzy

    Diver swims near massive fish school in the ocean, creating a surreal and scary underwater scene.

    johndietz123 Report

    #69

    Almost Got Slapped By This Cruising Sperm Whale

    Giant whale swimming gracefully in the ocean, creating a mesmerizing underwater scene.

    johndietz123 Report

    #70

    [oc] Captured During A Very Cold Dive In Pnw

    Jellyfish floating in ocean water, showcasing the mysterious and potentially scary aspects of the ocean.

    Miriada7 Report

    #71

    This Humpback Whale That Spouted A Heart Shape

    A mysterious ocean scene with a whale creating a heart-shaped water spray.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #72

    Eglantine Cowry Laying Eggs

    A mollusk shell on a coral reef, highlighting the ocean's mysterious and scary underwater life.

    broomereeflife Report

    #73

    Sperm Whale And Calf

    Two large whales swimming gracefully underwater in the ocean depths.

    johndietz123 Report

    #74

    To Display Dominance, A Male Sarcastic Fringehead Will Show Off Its Large, Colorful Mouth— Which Can Be Up To Four Times Larger Than When Closed-To Intimidate Competing Males & Deter Them

    Terrifying ocean creature with a wide open mouth, showcasing sharp teeth and detailed gills, on the ocean floor.

    DeadStarReborn Report

    #75

    Mobula Ray In Our Backyard On The Sea Of Cortez. They Jump Out Of The Water As High As Possible To Attract Mates

    A ray jumps out of the ocean, showcasing the eerie beauty and mystery beneath the waves.

    PalapasVentana Report

    #76

    How Spectacular Is This Nudibranch!

    Colorful sea creature with spiky orange and black pattern crawling on the ocean floor.

    broomereeflife Report

    #77

    Long-Spine Porcupinefish Being Cleaned By A Tiny Cleaner Wrasse

    Scary ocean creature with large eyes and a unique mouth, surrounded by colorful coral and a small fish nearby.

    SA_Underwater Report

    #78

    Hawksbill Sea Turtle Carey De Concha

    Sea turtle swimming gracefully in the ocean depths, showcasing intricate shell patterns against a blue background.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Got To Experience This Once-In-A-Lifetime Moment

    Dense school of fish swimming in the ocean depths, creating a mesmerizing and slightly eerie underwater scene.

    JoseBoillat Report

    #80

    Table Coral

    Underwater coral formations in the ocean, creating a stunning marine scene.

    sciguy3046 Report

