“Are We Supposed To Ignore This?”: People Notice Disturbing Detail In Photos Of Maude Apatow At Oscars Party

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From Gwyneth Paltrow’s alleged wardrobe malfunction to Timothée Chalamet’s viral snub, the 2026 Academy Awards season was an event of high drama.

However, this year’s post-ceremony discourse took a sharp turn toward personal health, thanks to photographs of Maude Apatow from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Netizens couldn’t help but show concern over what they considered to be an extremely lean appearance amid weight-loss injections taking over Hollywood at an alarming rate.

Highlights Maude Apatow’s appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party sparked concern among her fans.

The actress’ physique got many to suspect she has been using weight-loss injections to get thin.

Her Euphoria co-star Barbie Ferreira and many other Hollywood stars have recently been accused of using similar tactics to lose weight.

“Theyre trying to desensitise us to seeing literal skeletons on our screens and I’m tired of it,” one user wrote.

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Maude Apatow’s Oscar party photos triggered widespread concern over her health

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For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Apatow dressed in a custom Valentino red taffeta strapless gown with a train and a black bow detail on the back. She wore a silver and diamond necklace and had her hair up in a bun, leaving her shoulders and collarbones on display.

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The 28-year-old, best known for playing Lexi Howard in HBO’s Euphoria, left many stunned with her look. But others expressed concern about her shrinking frame, especially compared to her appearance on the show.

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“Is there a food shortage in Hollywood?” one person wrote under Apatow’s pictures on X. Another said, “Let’s get these girls some carbs stat.”

“You’re not supposed to be able to see the little pointy bones on the shoulders! Why do they want to be a skeleton!!” said a third.

One person shared their own experience of undergoing heavy weight loss.

“As a woman who lived through the 90’s as a size 00 teenager, please do not bring this look back into the mainstream. We were sick,” she said.

“We were practically dy*ng. I survived on Marlboro Lights, black coffee, and Dexatrim. We don’t want this for our daughters.”

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Some assumed that Apatow had used injectable semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist class medication for chronic weight management and reducing cardiovascular risks in type 2 diabetic patients.

“Oz*mpic turns people into funko pops,” wrote one user. Another said, “Put down the Oz*mpic, good Lord.”

“This is literally an eating disord*r,” one speculated.

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“Just because Oz*mpic makes you not want to eat doesn’t mean your body won’t feel the consequences of starvation. It will eat your muscles, your brain, heart. Your hair will fall out. We have to stop acting like this is normal.”

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Another said, “I’m honestly already tired of this epidemic. GLP-1’s are supposed to be for obese people or people with underlying medical conditions. Maude looked perfectly fine as she was. Y’all just ab*sing it now.”

Maude Apatow is not the only Euphoria star to face criticism over weight loss

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Apatow’s Euphoria castmate Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, has also been accused of using weight-loss injections after her dramatic transformation.

Ferreira, whom many looked up to as an advocate for plus-size body positivity, seemingly disappointed her fans with her recent social media posts in which she looked significantly thinner than before.

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“Body positivity works, as long as they manage to be thin,” a user commented about her Paris Fashion Week 2026 look earlier in March. “At the end of the day it’s not about activism it’s about money,” said another.

The number of actors who have visibly lost weight over a short period of time have been growing steadily, ever since the trend of using GLP-1 got a vice-like grip on Hollywood.

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According to observers, most actresses who walked the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards looked extremely thin, with their bones protruding through wherever their skin was left bare.

Other than Apatow and Ferreira, A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Emma Stone, and many more were also on the list. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also accused of it during their Wicker: For Good press tour.

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Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon based in New Jersey, broke down Moore and Stone’s Oscar appearances.

“In recent photos, she has looked very, very thin and almost unhealthy,” Dr. Ramanadham said about Moore. “Her skin is sunken in, and you can see all of her veins. There is no real fat on her body that is visible.”

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“Her cheeks are sunken in, and you can see weight loss too in her chest, her arms, her collar bones,” she said about Stone. “That is not the sort of change we would typically expect from just dieting and exercise.”

She further warned that if GLP-1 is taken without caution, people may start to “lose hair or teeth” because of malnutrition, and they can become “very frail and have injuries and broken bones.”

None of these actors have commented on the allegations so far.

Several Hollywood stars have admitted to using medications for weight loss

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While many continue to either deny or not address the Oz*mpic allegations, several actors and actresses have publicly shared how the medicine has helped them lose weight.

Oprah Winfrey told People in 2023 that she felt “relief” to have a medical solution help her in her lifelong battle against obesity.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she said. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

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Amy Schumer confessed in 2023 on Watch What Happens Live that the medicine got her “so skinny” that she could not even play with her son. She also slammed other celebrities for not being transparent about using Oz*mpic.

Rebel Wilson also attributed her viral body transformation to the medicine.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those dr*gs can be good,” the Pitch Perfect star told the Sunday Times in March 2024. She added that she was no longer using it at the time of the interview.

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Comedian Chelsea Handler’s account hinted that doctors may not have been as cautious with prescribing the medicine either.

“My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody,” the 47-year-old said during her 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy. “I didn’t even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.’”

Amanda Bynes, Vanessa Williams, Meghan Trainor, Kathy Bates, and Tracy Morgan are among other actors who have used semaglutide to lose weight.

“Please stop the madness.” Users were highly concerned over Maude Apatow and others’ recent body transformations

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