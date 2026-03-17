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“Are We Supposed To Ignore This?”: People Notice Disturbing Detail In Photos Of Maude Apatow At Oscars Party
Maude Apatow in a red dress and diamond necklace at an Oscars party, people notice disturbing detail in photos.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Are We Supposed To Ignore This?”: People Notice Disturbing Detail In Photos Of Maude Apatow At Oscars Party

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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From Gwyneth Paltrow’s alleged wardrobe malfunction to Timothée Chalamet’s viral snub, the 2026 Academy Awards season was an event of high drama.

However, this year’s post-ceremony discourse took a sharp turn toward personal health, thanks to photographs of Maude Apatow from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Netizens couldn’t help but show concern over what they considered to be an extremely lean appearance amid weight-loss injections taking over Hollywood at an alarming rate.

Highlights
  • Maude Apatow’s appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party sparked concern among her fans.
  • The actress’ physique got many to suspect she has been using weight-loss injections to get thin.
  • Her Euphoria co-star Barbie Ferreira and many other Hollywood stars have recently been accused of using similar tactics to lose weight.

“Theyre trying to desensitise us to seeing literal skeletons on our screens and I’m tired of it,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Maude Apatow’s Oscar party photos triggered widespread concern over her health

    Maude Apatow posing at Oscars party, wearing white ruffled top and black skirt, with a subtle smile.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Apatow dressed in a custom Valentino red taffeta strapless gown with a train and a black bow detail on the back. She wore a silver and diamond necklace and had her hair up in a bun, leaving her shoulders and collarbones on display.

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    The 28-year-old, best known for playing Lexi Howard in HBO’s Euphoria, left many stunned with her look. But others expressed concern about her shrinking frame, especially compared to her appearance on the show.

    Maude Apatow in a strapless red gown and diamond necklace posing at an Oscars party with a pleated train.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    “Is there a food shortage in Hollywood?” one person wrote under Apatow’s pictures on X. Another said, “Let’s get these girls some carbs stat.”

    “You’re not supposed to be able to see the little pointy bones on the shoulders! Why do they want to be a skeleton!!” said a third.

    One person shared their own experience of undergoing heavy weight loss.

    “As a woman who lived through the 90’s as a size 00 teenager, please do not bring this look back into the mainstream. We were sick,” she said.

    “We were practically dy*ng. I survived on Marlboro Lights, black coffee, and Dexatrim. We don’t want this for our daughters.”

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    Some assumed that Apatow had used injectable semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist class medication for chronic weight management and reducing cardiovascular risks in type 2 diabetic patients.

    “Oz*mpic turns people into funko pops,” wrote one user. Another said, “Put down the Oz*mpic, good Lord.”

    “This is literally an eating disord*r,” one speculated.

    Maude Apatow in a red strapless dress and diamond jewelry posing at an Oscars party with a subtle, poised expression.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

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    “Just because Oz*mpic makes you not want to eat doesn’t mean your body won’t feel the consequences of starvation. It will eat your muscles, your brain, heart. Your hair will fall out. We have to stop acting like this is normal.”

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    Another said, “I’m honestly already tired of this epidemic. GLP-1’s are supposed to be for obese people or people with underlying medical conditions. Maude looked perfectly fine as she was. Y’all just ab*sing it now.”

    Maude Apatow is not the only Euphoria star to face criticism over weight loss

    Tweet by kelina syle questioning a possible food shortage in Hollywood, sparking discussion about Oscars party details.

    Image credits: keIinasyle

    Maude Apatow in a red strapless gown at an Oscars party, people notice disturbing detail in photos of her.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Apatow’s Euphoria castmate Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, has also been accused of using weight-loss injections after her dramatic transformation.

    Ferreira, whom many looked up to as an advocate for plus-size body positivity, seemingly disappointed her fans with her recent social media posts in which she looked significantly thinner than before.

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    Close-up of Maude Apatow’s hands in a red dress showing a disturbing detail noticed by people at Oscars party.

    Image credits: zavieir

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    “Body positivity works, as long as they manage to be thin,” a user commented about her Paris Fashion Week 2026 look earlier in March. “At the end of the day it’s not about activism it’s about money,” said another.

    The number of actors who have visibly lost weight over a short period of time have been growing steadily, ever since the trend of using GLP-1 got a vice-like grip on Hollywood.

    People notice disturbing detail in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party, sparking online discussions.

    Image credits: lilailanine

    Screenshot of a social media comment noticing a disturbing detail in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: morriiguu

    According to observers, most actresses who walked the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards looked extremely thin, with their bones protruding through wherever their skin was left bare.

    Other than Apatow and Ferreira, A-listers like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Emma Stone, and many more were also on the list. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also accused of it during their Wicker: For Good press tour.

    Maude Apatow wearing black and blue dresses at events, with people noticing disturbing detail in photos at Oscars party.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon based in New Jersey, broke down Moore and Stone’s Oscar appearances.

    “In recent photos, she has looked very, very thin and almost unhealthy,” Dr. Ramanadham said about Moore. “Her skin is sunken in, and you can see all of her veins. There is no real fat on her body that is visible.”

    Screenshot of tweet criticizing glorifying thinness, related to disturbing detail in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: jstbecause21

    Maude Apatow at Oscars party, people notice disturbing detail in photos, spotlight on fashion and expression.

    Image credits: Variety

    “Her cheeks are sunken in, and you can see weight loss too in her chest, her arms, her collar bones,” she said about Stone. “That is not the sort of change we would typically expect from just dieting and exercise.”

    She further warned that if GLP-1 is taken without caution, people may start to “lose hair or teeth” because of malnutrition, and they can become “very frail and have injuries and broken bones.”

    None of these actors have commented on the allegations so far.

    Several Hollywood stars have admitted to using medications for weight loss

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a disturbing detail noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: questitem

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a disturbing detail noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: sensitivefuck97

    While many continue to either deny or not address the Oz*mpic allegations, several actors and actresses have publicly shared how the medicine has helped them lose weight.

    Oprah Winfrey told People in 2023 that she felt “relief” to have a medical solution help her in her lifelong battle against obesity.

    “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she said. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

    Actress Maude Apatow wearing a shimmering gown at an Oscars party with a subtle disturbing detail noticed by people.

    Image credits: _filmcrave

    Amy Schumer confessed in 2023 on Watch What Happens Live that the medicine got her “so skinny” that she could not even play with her son. She also slammed other celebrities for not being transparent about using Oz*mpic.

    Rebel Wilson also attributed her viral body transformation to the medicine.

    “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those dr*gs can be good,” the Pitch Perfect star told the Sunday Times in March 2024. She added that she was no longer using it at the time of the interview.

    Side-by-side photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party with people noticing disturbing detail in the images.

    Image credits: Jabz_CFC

    Comedian Chelsea Handler’s account hinted that doctors may not have been as cautious with prescribing the medicine either.

    “My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody,” the 47-year-old said during her 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy. “I didn’t even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.’”

    Amanda Bynes, Vanessa Williams, Meghan Trainor, Kathy Bates, and Tracy Morgan are among other actors who have used semaglutide to lose weight.

    “Please stop the madness.” Users were highly concerned over Maude Apatow and others’ recent body transformations

    Tweet by user Bailey replying to Variety, commenting on disturbing detail noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: bubbabailey72

    Tweet from ChainFundIt commenting on Maude Apatow's body and bones, highlighting a disturbing detail noticed at Oscars party photos.

    Image credits: ChainFundIt

    Maude Apatow at Oscars party, people notice disturbing detail in photos sparking reactions on social media.

    Image credits: TammyHHoyle

    Tweet discussing the disturbing detail of people noticing how skinny Maude Apatow's arms look in Oscars party photos.

    Image credits: aeryuu

    Tweet discussing concerns about an anorexia epidemic in Hollywood in response to photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: AlfioPlan9

    Tweet discussing 90s-inspired fashion and skinny culture referencing Maude Apatow at Oscars party with a disturbing detail noticed.

    Image credits: ClarissaVSnap

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing details noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: kuromi1647260

    Tweet expressing frustration about seeing disturbing skeleton images, referencing people noticing details in Maude Apatow Oscars party photos.

    Image credits: __xkid

    Tweet by user Blue Jay criticizing Maude Apatow as a terrible role model, related to disturbing Oscars party photos.

    Image credits: jayszeegirl

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a disturbing detail noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party.

    Image credits: AP88081

    Disturbing detail noticed in photos of Maude Apatow at Oscars party sparking buzz online.

    Image credits: stan12340675429

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many downvotes for anything Oscars related, and you are still not getting the point, BP?

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BPbosses "ok we need to flood them with celeb junk!"

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, please stop posting about (mainly) women’s bodies and articles where people speculate about someone's health status. If you're serious about raising awareness about various EDs, then do a 'serious' take on it, w/o speculative content and sensationalism.

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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many downvotes for anything Oscars related, and you are still not getting the point, BP?

    3
    3points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BPbosses "ok we need to flood them with celeb junk!"

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, please stop posting about (mainly) women’s bodies and articles where people speculate about someone's health status. If you're serious about raising awareness about various EDs, then do a 'serious' take on it, w/o speculative content and sensationalism.

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