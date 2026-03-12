Brianna Chickenfry Has A Harsh Warning For People Using Weight Loss Injections

ADVERTISEMENT

PlanBri Uncut and BFFs podcast host Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia has slammed the use of weight loss injections in a recent TikTok video.

The shots are prescription GLP-1 medicines used to treat Type 2 Diabetes. Their primary ingredient, semaglutide, helps regulate blood sugar levels while also reducing appetite, which often leads users to shed a few pounds.

Highlights Brianna LaPaglia, in a recent TikTok video, warned against the growing misuse of GLP-1 for weight loss.

The influencer’s comments come amid a reported surge in the popularity of GLP-1 medications, originally designed to treat Type 2 Diabetes.

While Brianna LaPaglia criticized the trend, celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Sharon Osbourne have openly discussed participating in it.

According to an October 2025 survey by the Gallup National Health and Well‑Being Index, use of GLP-1 medicines has more than doubled between 2024 and 2025.

LaPaglia, in her social media post addressing the trend, noted that many people who do not even need the medicine are taking it.

RELATED:

LaPaglia did not go easy on weight loss injection users as she issued a stern warning

Image credits: BriannaLaPaglia

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is no tea, no shade, no hate — just some field research,” LaPaglia said in a video posted on TikTok on Monday, March 10.

“Every single b***h I know is on Oz**pic. It’s like, if I did Oz**pic, could I lose a couple?” she shared before adding, “You’re gonna d*e. You’re all gonna d*e.”

Image credits: FOX

Using GLP-1 medications could unnecessarily have serious side effects, including irregular heart rhythms, blurred or compromised vision, stomach paralysis, and kidney and gallbladder issues, according to Baptist Health.

Netizens agreed with LaPaglia’s warning about the dr*g’s overuse, with one commenting, “She’s not lying. We will see what happens in the next 10–20 years.”

Image credits: TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are all slowing down their metabolism for no good reason,” said another.

“People think being skinny is happiness. Many skinny people have health issues. The inside counts as much as the outside,” opined a third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BriannaLaPaglia

A fourth person, sharing their personal experience with GLP-1, wrote, “It ruined my pancreas. I’m having surgery on Friday.”

“Most rewarding weight loss is putting in the work,” the next remarked.

LaPaglia’s comments on the medicine came weeks after she opened up about her own struggles with disordered eating

Image credits: TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had an anxiety-induced eating dis**der where I was always nauseous,” she said on The Real Pod in February. “Anytime I ate something, I would throw up.”

“I would just avoid food at all costs because I knew it would make me sick, or I was just so nauseous all the time because of my anxiety that I couldn’t eat,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

LaPaglia said she hit her lowest weight in 2023, which left people around her “horrified.”

“Every time I went home, my family was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she recounted, continuing, “I was anemic from it. I had bruises all over me, and it was really, really hard.”

LaPaglia shared during the podcast that she has since gained 25 pounds and considers her current weight “healthy” for herself.

Oprah looks unrecognizable from her former chat show days after dramatic transformation using weight loss injections. pic.twitter.com/HUVqkTd7oE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 6, 2026

“It didn’t happen overnight,” she said. “It took me four to five months to get there.”

“It was a f***ing process,” LaPaglia admitted, adding, “Slowly but surely, like anything you do over time, it gets better.”

Meanwhile, though LaPaglia voiced opposition to GLP-1, several Hollywood celebrities have opened up about using it

Image credits: mymixtapez

Savannah Chrisley, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar admitted to using the dr*g during a discussion on The View in February.

“We all did it,” Behar said, to which Goldberg added, “All at this table,” and Chrisley followed up with, “GLP-1s are cool.”

Kelly Osbourne looks completely unrecognizable during Brit Awards. Fans have expressed increasing concern over her frail appearance. Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, has openly spoke about her own extreme weight loss using Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/Vsj8Gt5Wec — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, in a January interview with People magazine, shared words for those who think GLP-1 medications are “a shortcut” to losing weight.

“As an athlete and as someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where it needed to be to feel healthy. And believe me, I don’t take shortcuts,” she said.

Image credits: Getty/Miikka Skaffari

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey described obesity as a “disease,” rather than an issue stemming from “a lack of discipline or willpower,” in an article on her Oprah Daily website the same month.

Winfrey also revealed that the medication she takes for weight loss will likely be a “lifetime thing,” adding that she now takes her injections every 10–12 days instead of weekly.

Image credits: BriannaLaPaglia

While Winfrey admitted she experienced some side effects, including digestive issues, she said the payoff has been worth it because it has made her “feel more alive and more vibrant” than she had ever felt.

Sharon Osbourne, who admitted to using the shots in several interviews, including a November 2023 chat with the Daily Mail, however, revealed that the medication caused her to lose more weight than she would have desired, while making it difficult for her to “put any weight on” now.

“It scares me how many people are on it,” a netizen voiced