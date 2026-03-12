Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Claim To Have Found The Exact “Moment” Sharon And Kelly Osbourne Started Taking Weight Loss Medication
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne on stage at an event, sparking discussions about weight loss medication.
People Claim To Have Found The Exact “Moment” Sharon And Kelly Osbourne Started Taking Weight Loss Medication

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
A viral video has netizens convinced that they can see the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne allegedly began using weight‑loss medication.

For years, fans have been obsessed with discussing the mother and daughter’s appearances and their dramatic weight-loss journeys.

But the speculation reached a whole new level after the recent video exploded online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Sharon and Kelly Osbourne's appearance was once again hotly discussed online.
    • Netizens were convinced they could see the exact moment the mother and daughter allegedly began using weight‑loss medication in a viral video.
    • The speculation went as far as saying Hollywood’s “clone” factory had found replacements for Sharon and Kelly.
    • Sources spoke about how the late Ozzy Osbourne was against his wife using weight-loss medication.

    Netizens were convinced they could see the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne allegedly began using weight‑loss medication

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne speaking at an event, sparking claims about their weight loss medication use.

    Image credits: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    A video making the rounds online claimed to pinpoint the exact moment when Kelly and Sharon Osbourne allegedly began getting weight‑loss prescriptions.

    Sharon has been open about opting for Hollywood’s favorite slimming secret. But Kelly, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss in 2018, denied ever getting hooked on such medication.

    Kelly and Sharon Osbourne posing together, sparking people claims about their weight loss medication moment.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Nevertheless, netizens continued speculating after a viral video compared their appearances over the years.

    “You can literally spot the moment they both started taking Oz*mpic!” read a caption alongside the video.

    Kelly, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss in 2018, denied ever getting hooked on weight-loss medication

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne posing at the Brit Awards 2023 red carpet, dressed in stylish black outfits.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Viewers went wild with the scrutiny, saying: “Oz*mpic face is not a joke.”

    “2020 onwards was a downward spiral. They looked fine as they were,” one said, while another wrote, “This is literally not oz*mpic. It’s just eating healthier and exercising more.”

    “Gross. They need fat injections now,” another chimed in.

    A woman with red hair and glasses making a peace sign, standing in front of a mural about weight loss medication claims.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    The speculation went as far as saying Hollywood’s “clone” factory had found replacements for Sharon and Kelly.

    “Look at the 2018 pic compared to the 2020 pic. These are completely different people. Like the movie ‘The Island,’ they were replaced by clones or some sh*t,” one said.

    “It’s not oz*mpic,” another wrote. “They’re all clones. How is it that nearly all of Hollywood and many politicians look like Temu purchases now?”

    “That’s not oz*mpic. They’re different people entirely,” one commented on the video

    Woman wearing a black dress sitting outdoors, smiling, related to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne weight loss medication claims.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    The internet made similar “clone” claims after Jim Carrey’s appearance at the César Film Awards in Paris last month.

    Critics took one look at the actor’s fuller, smoother face and spun conspiracy theories of him being a clone or an impersonator.

    “This is 100% NOT HIM!” one netizen fumed.

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attending events, highlighting changes linked to weight loss medication claims.

    Image credits:  Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images /   JMEnternational/Getty Images

    The conspiracy theories reportedly left the Truman Show star “sad” as he thought “people are stupid.”

    The Hollywood veteran “has been turned into a conspiracy theory, and he finds it frustrating that people actually believe he isn’t the real Jim Carrey,” a source said earlier this month.

    The internet made similar “clone” claims after Jim Carrey’s appearance in Paris last month

    @traverser_c Evolution of Sharon Osbourne & Kelly Osbourne #sharonosbourne#kellyosbourne#evolution#throughtheyears♬ original sound – Long Syrics
    Comment by user riverlane reflecting on Sharon and Kelly Osbourne's weight loss journey and family grief in 2021.

    In the case of the Osbourne family, sources revealed that the passing of Ozzy Osbourne took a heavy toll on them.

    Daughter Kelly said her current appearance was the result of her still struggling to cope with her rocker father’s loss.

    The mother and daughter’s appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards had fuelled widespread concern among fans last month.

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne smiling together outdoors, sparking weight loss medication discussions among people.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started taking weight loss medication.

    “I see these photos, and it’s horrifying,” a music industry source, who knows the family, told Page Six. “I didn’t recognize her.”

    The source said they were “really worried” about her, as they found 41-year-old Kelly’s appearance “shocking.”

    “I was like, ‘Wow, what the hell happened to her?’ She looks unwell,” the source said. “Is there more to it beyond grief?”

    An insider addressed how growing up in the spotlight affected Kelly over the years

    Side-by-side portraits of two women with styled hair, highlighting changes linked to weight loss medication claims.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    The insider from the music industry addressed how growing up in the spotlight affected Kelly, since both her parents were big public figures.

    Their MTV reality show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005, even put their entire lives on display for the world to see.

    “Every pimple you have is under the light,” the source said about the toll of the limelight on Kelly. “ … I don’t know how you escape that with any sense of normalcy.”

    Man with long hair hugging young blonde child in a kitchen, related to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne weight loss medication.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    Comment discussing recent grief and its impact on weight loss, featuring a profile picture and a thoughtful emoji reaction.

    Meanwhile, her mother, Sharon, who recently said Kelly had “lost her daddy” and “can’t eat right now,” opened up in the past about losing weight with the use of a weight-loss medication.

    She candidly shared that she weighed 230 pounds at her heaviest and then dropped below 100 pounds, with help from the waistline slimming prescription.

    However, she later admitted that she was having trouble putting any weight back on.

    Sharon said she weighed 230 pounds at her heaviest and then dropped below 100 pounds with help from the medication

    Sharon and Kelly Osbourne seated in interviews, discussing their weight loss journey and medication usage.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight /   Dumb Blonde Podcast

    Comment by Jeanette Gover stating Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, related to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne weight loss medication discussion.

    One family source claimed that Kelly might have been influenced by her mother to some extent.

    “Kelly lived with Sharon after the death of Ozzy, and I think she just copied her,” they told the outlet.

    The insider also claimed that Ozzy wasn’t a fan of his wife undergoing surgeries or taking weight-loss medication to alter her appearance.

    “This was the thing that pissed Ozzy off with Sharon,” the source said.

    “He kept saying, when she went on the jabs and had her surgeries, ‘Will you please stop?’ Ozzy was the one who put his foot down,” they added.

    “Boring. Women have had enough of men deciding if they are too fat or too thin,” one commented online 

    Tweet by Vince Langman discussing the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started taking weight loss medication.

    Image credits: LangmanVince

    Tweet discussing changes in Kelly Osbourne’s face shape suggesting significant weight loss medication effects.

    Image credits: ItsSnapCat

    Tweet discussing potential effects of weight loss medication GLP-1 d***s on muscle tone and overall health.

    Image credits: Raz_Ma_Taz

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne’s facial features amid weight loss medication claims.

    Image credits: TuckerPeterson_

    Tweet discussing weight loss medication with mention of the moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started treatment.

    Image credits: Hakuja88

    Tweet from user Alice in Oz discussing Kelly Osbourne and concerns about weight loss medication Ozempic.

    Image credits: Alice1nOz

    Tweet discussing weight loss medication use by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne and concerns about their changing body mass.

    Image credits: Voyageur012345

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started weight loss medication.

    Image credits: 29Bagzz

    Tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne's weight fluctuations and diet changes related to weight loss medication timeline.

    Image credits: ratel2342

    Tweet from Duchess of So-HO-SSex expressing that people took weight loss medication claims too far.

    Image credits: J18149952

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning the difficulty of exercising and eating well in a discussion about weight loss medication.

    Image credits: purevilinc

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sharon and Kelly Osbourne’s transformation linked to weight loss medication.

    Image credits: willearle

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started weight loss medication.

    Image credits: Krysta92kat_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started taking weight loss medication.

    Image credits: vanillaice2026

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne related to weight loss medication.

    Image credits: Plauged941

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing effects related to weight loss medication and its impact on muscle and appearance.

    Image credits: sbumstead1

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing public reactions related to Sharon and Kelly Osbourne weight loss medication.

    Image credits: WASH3DUPONLY

    Tweet by Walsou Carrasco discussing grief and disrespect, related to people claiming moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took weight loss medication.

    Image credits: raphael_gama

    Tweet discussing claims about Sharon and Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss medication and effects of Ozempic on their appearance.

    Image credits: MissEmmsinger

    Tweet by user artc clarifying that weight loss is due to healthier eating and exercise, not weight loss medication.

    Image credits: ArtCbet

    Tweet from Mike Who clarifying the difference between Ozempic and other weight loss medications in a social media reply.

    Image credits: MikeWho56

    Tweet by user Dark Moth discussing claims about weight loss medication and Hollywood figures resembling Temu purchases.

    Image credits: seagekah

    Social media comment discussing public opinions on weight and weight loss medication involving Sharon and Kelly Osbourne.

    Image credits: Jezebel49

    Tweet discussing speculation about Sharon and Kelly Osbourne's weight loss, grief, and changes in their appearance over time.

    Image credits: pUr3_Wo1f_N52

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne started weight loss medication.

    Image credits: Nothing2cH

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
