People Claim To Have Found The Exact “Moment” Sharon And Kelly Osbourne Started Taking Weight Loss Medication

A viral video has netizens convinced that they can see the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne allegedly began using weight‑loss medication.

For years, fans have been obsessed with discussing the mother and daughter’s appearances and their dramatic weight-loss journeys.

But the speculation reached a whole new level after the recent video exploded online.

Highlights Sharon and Kelly Osbourne's appearance was once again hotly discussed online.

Netizens were convinced they could see the exact moment the mother and daughter allegedly began using weight‑loss medication in a viral video.

The speculation went as far as saying Hollywood’s “clone” factory had found replacements for Sharon and Kelly.

Sources spoke about how the late Ozzy Osbourne was against his wife using weight-loss medication.

Netizens were convinced they could see the exact moment Sharon and Kelly Osbourne allegedly began using weight‑loss medication

A video making the rounds online claimed to pinpoint the exact moment when Kelly and Sharon Osbourne allegedly began getting weight‑loss prescriptions.

Sharon has been open about opting for Hollywood’s favorite slimming secret. But Kelly, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss in 2018, denied ever getting hooked on such medication.

Nevertheless, netizens continued speculating after a viral video compared their appearances over the years.

“You can literally spot the moment they both started taking Oz*mpic!” read a caption alongside the video.

Kelly, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss in 2018, denied ever getting hooked on weight-loss medication

Viewers went wild with the scrutiny, saying: “Oz*mpic face is not a joke.”

“2020 onwards was a downward spiral. They looked fine as they were,” one said, while another wrote, “This is literally not oz*mpic. It’s just eating healthier and exercising more.”

“Gross. They need fat injections now,” another chimed in.

The speculation went as far as saying Hollywood’s “clone” factory had found replacements for Sharon and Kelly.

“Look at the 2018 pic compared to the 2020 pic. These are completely different people. Like the movie ‘The Island,’ they were replaced by clones or some sh*t,” one said.

“It’s not oz*mpic,” another wrote. “They’re all clones. How is it that nearly all of Hollywood and many politicians look like Temu purchases now?”

“That’s not oz*mpic. They’re different people entirely,” one commented on the video

The internet made similar “clone” claims after Jim Carrey’s appearance at the César Film Awards in Paris last month.

Critics took one look at the actor’s fuller, smoother face and spun conspiracy theories of him being a clone or an impersonator.

“This is 100% NOT HIM!” one netizen fumed.

The conspiracy theories reportedly left the Truman Show star “sad” as he thought “people are stupid.”

The Hollywood veteran “has been turned into a conspiracy theory, and he finds it frustrating that people actually believe he isn’t the real Jim Carrey,” a source said earlier this month.

The internet made similar “clone” claims after Jim Carrey’s appearance in Paris last month

In the case of the Osbourne family, sources revealed that the passing of Ozzy Osbourne took a heavy toll on them.

Daughter Kelly said her current appearance was the result of her still struggling to cope with her rocker father’s loss.

The mother and daughter’s appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards had fuelled widespread concern among fans last month.

“I see these photos, and it’s horrifying,” a music industry source, who knows the family, told Page Six. “I didn’t recognize her.”

The source said they were “really worried” about her, as they found 41-year-old Kelly’s appearance “shocking.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, what the hell happened to her?’ She looks unwell,” the source said. “Is there more to it beyond grief?”

An insider addressed how growing up in the spotlight affected Kelly over the years

The insider from the music industry addressed how growing up in the spotlight affected Kelly, since both her parents were big public figures.

Their MTV reality show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005, even put their entire lives on display for the world to see.

“Every pimple you have is under the light,” the source said about the toll of the limelight on Kelly. “ … I don’t know how you escape that with any sense of normalcy.”

Meanwhile, her mother, Sharon, who recently said Kelly had “lost her daddy” and “can’t eat right now,” opened up in the past about losing weight with the use of a weight-loss medication.

She candidly shared that she weighed 230 pounds at her heaviest and then dropped below 100 pounds, with help from the waistline slimming prescription.

However, she later admitted that she was having trouble putting any weight back on.

Sharon said she weighed 230 pounds at her heaviest and then dropped below 100 pounds with help from the medication

One family source claimed that Kelly might have been influenced by her mother to some extent.

“Kelly lived with Sharon after the death of Ozzy, and I think she just copied her,” they told the outlet.

The insider also claimed that Ozzy wasn’t a fan of his wife undergoing surgeries or taking weight-loss medication to alter her appearance.

“This was the thing that pissed Ozzy off with Sharon,” the source said.

“He kept saying, when she went on the jabs and had her surgeries, ‘Will you please stop?’ Ozzy was the one who put his foot down,” they added.

“Boring. Women have had enough of men deciding if they are too fat or too thin,” one commented online

