Baker Just Wanted To Deliver Bagels, Lawyers Turn It Into Corporate Comedy Gold
While most of us just want to get through our day and do our jobs, there’s always that one person who seems determined to make things more complicated than they need to be. You know the type, enforcing rules that don’t really matter, or creating drama where none exists.
In one hilarious story, a baker found himself in exactly that situation while delivering a massive catering order. A security guard refused to let him park in a designated spot, sparking unnecessary tension. But the twist? The baker’s clients happened to be lawyers, and they decided to handle the situation in the most brilliantly petty way possible. By “hiring” the baker on the spot, they turned a parking dispute into an unforgettable moment of workplace justice. Keep scrolling to see how it all went down.
Huge deliveries can be stressful, especially when there’s too much to carry, too little time, and no one around to help.
In one such instance, a baker shared how their lawyer clients hilariously took matters into their own hands after a security guard refused to let them use a parking spot during a big delivery run
Image credits: Ars-Torok
The author gave readers a glimpse into what he really does for work
Gen Z is often accused of lacking motivation, which can sometimes lead to job terminations
In this particular case, the quick hire-and-fire was a one-time, creative solution. The lawyers handled the situation brilliantly, turning a potentially stressful conflict into a clever resolution. It’s a reminder that sometimes thinking outside the box can solve problems in unexpected ways. What are your thoughts on this scenario? Wouldn’t it be amazing if more conflicts could be resolved with such wit and efficiency?
