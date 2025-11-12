“Calm Down, Princess”: Woman Refuses To Return Her Coworker’s Expensive Jacket

ADVERTISEMENT

In a perfect world, you would look forward to going to work and cherish the time you spend with your colleagues. But we don’t go to work to have fun; we go to get paid. So unfortunately, many people don’t actually enjoy spending time with their coworkers. In fact, some actively go out of their way to avoid them.

One woman recently reached out to Reddit for advice after a coworker pretended to be helpful by taking her jacket home. But when weeks had gone by and the jacket still hadn’t been returned, the owner began to get concerned. Below, you’ll find the full story of this workplace drama, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

This woman was relieved when she heard a coworker had rescued the jacket she left behind

Brown leather jacket hanging on a metal rack against a plain wall, related to coworker refusing to return expensive jacket.

Share icon

Image credits: PedaltotheStock (not the actual image)

But when weeks passed and she still hadn’t gotten it back, she began to wonder if it was time to involve the police

Text discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket after it was left at work.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman repeatedly forgetting to return her coworker’s expensive jacket despite reminders.

Text excerpt describing a woman refusing to return her coworker's expensive jacket despite multiple requests.

Text message about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket after missing work due to a doctor’s appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking concerned while talking on phone about coworker refusing to return expensive jacket.

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual image)

Text describing a coworker refusing to return an expensive jacket despite attempts to arrange pickup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about the importance of picking up an expensive jacket from a coworker this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation describing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket and avoiding contact.

Frustrated woman refuses to return coworker’s expensive jacket despite messages and warnings about involving police.

Police officer in uniform speaking on a landline phone, focused on a call in an office setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket and telling her to calm down princess.

Text message conversation about refusing to return a coworker’s expensive jacket, causing workplace tension.

Text over plain background stating it was a new jacket that was expensive to the person, highlighting coworker jacket dispute.

Text image showing a caption about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket.

Text about a woman refusing to return a coworker’s expensive jacket, causing workplace tension.

Text excerpt from a woman explaining lost items at her coffee shop, related to coworker's expensive jacket issue.

Text message conversation about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket after work hours.

Update about woman refusing to return coworker’s expensive jacket, resolved without direct argument.

Image credits: Kartoffelsalatbitte

The vast majority of workers say that they’ve dealt with an annoying colleague

Just like in any other environment, it’s natural to encounter some coworkers that you’re not exactly a fan of. Maybe the person in the cubicle next to you chews their lunch extremely loudly. Or perhaps they always take more than one doughnut from the breakroom when there’s not enough for everyone. Coexisting with difficult individuals is just a part of life.

And according to a survey from Kickresume, 85% of workers consider at least one of their colleagues to be annoying. Nearly two thirds of workers also say they’ve faced annoying behavior directly in their workplace. And 58% say that obnoxious coworkers take a significant toll on their productivity.

When it comes to what kinds of personalities workers dislike the most, one third said that the “credit stealer” is the most frustrating coworker. But not far behind is the micromanager, along with the chronic complainer and personal space intruder. Being a lunch thief is an easy way to make enemies too.

41% of workers admit that they wish they could tell their annoying colleague exactly what they think of them. Some even fantasize about getting them fired. But nearly a third of workers choose a passive route, simply trying to keep their distance from their obnoxious colleague.

Something that can help quite a bit with that is working from home, as 53% of employees who have experienced both in-office and remote work say that keeping physical distance reduces annoying behavior.

Woman refusing to return coworker’s expensive jacket while having a tense conversation at office desk with laptop.

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

When all else fails, involving a supervisor might be the best way to resolve a workplace conflict

If you’re struggling to find a way to work with annoying colleagues without losing your mind, Pollack Peacebuilding Systems recommends first trying to understand the root causes of their behavior. This doesn’t excuse it, of course, but it might help you understand the person that you’re secretly hoping will get fired.

Potential explanations might be lack of recognition, stress or burnout, fear and insecurity and/or personal issues. As much as we try to remain professional in the workplace and leave our personal issues at the door, we’re still human. It’s possible that your frustrating coworker hasn’t found a way to regulate their emotions or stress yet.

As far as dealing with their behavior, The Muse notes that you should only try to control what you actually can. You have no way of knowing how your colleague will act, but you have a say in how you respond. If possible, replace anger with sympathy. And don’t be afraid of calmly confronting the issue and having an honest conversation with your coworker.

But if all else fails, you should always take the issue to your supervisor. Be careful how you speak about your colleague, as you don’t want this issue to reflect negatively on you. But you shouldn’t feel stressed or scared every morning as you make your way into the office. Your boss and HR are there to assist you and look out for you, so it might be time to let them take over.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this jacket drama in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice by threatening to get the police involved? Then, if you want to read another Bored Panda article featuring similar workplace drama, look no further than right here.

Woman frustrated at office desk, holding phone and covering face, illustrating coworker dispute over expensive jacket.

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich (not the actual image)

Readers were appalled by the coworker’s behavior, and many agreed that the author had every right to get the police involved

Woman refuses to return coworker’s expensive jacket, sparking tension and debate over workplace boundaries and fairness.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket despite having no legitimate reason to keep it.

Text comment on a forum about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket taken from work.

Comment advising to report coworker who stole expensive jacket to HR and legal department as theft at workplace is serious.

Comment advising to file a police report about a coworker refusing to return an expensive jacket related to calm down princess conflict.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket and related workplace issues.

Text post discussing a woman refusing to return a coworker’s expensive jacket, causing tension at work.

Woman refuses to return coworker’s expensive jacket causing tension and conflict at the workplace.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing refusal to return an expensive jacket from a coworker, expressing frustration.

Text message screenshot showing advice to involve HR or police when dealing with a coworker who refuses to return an expensive jacket.

Comment discussing conflict about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket, causing tension and police threats.

Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket and the ongoing dispute.

Comment stating woman refuses to return coworker’s expensive jacket, highlighting tension over the item in a social discussion.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusing to return a coworker’s expensive jacket and the audacity of stealing belongings.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing refusal to return an expensive jacket to a coworker.

Comment urging to file a police report for theft after woman refuses to return coworker’s expensive jacket.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to take legal action after a woman refuses to return a coworker’s expensive jacket.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to report coworker who stole an expensive jacket to the police for theft.

Comment describing a woman refusing to return a coworker’s expensive jacket, discussing stolen property and police involvement.

Comment text from an online discussion about a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket.

Woman in a workplace refusing to return an expensive jacket to her coworker during a tense conversation.

Comment text on a forum discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to return her coworker’s expensive jacket, advising to contact the police if needed.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing evidence and larceny related to a coworker’s expensive jacket dispute.