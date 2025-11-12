“Calm Down, Princess”: Woman Refuses To Return Her Coworker’s Expensive Jacket
In a perfect world, you would look forward to going to work and cherish the time you spend with your colleagues. But we don’t go to work to have fun; we go to get paid. So unfortunately, many people don’t actually enjoy spending time with their coworkers. In fact, some actively go out of their way to avoid them.
One woman recently reached out to Reddit for advice after a coworker pretended to be helpful by taking her jacket home. But when weeks had gone by and the jacket still hadn’t been returned, the owner began to get concerned. Below, you’ll find the full story of this workplace drama, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This woman was relieved when she heard a coworker had rescued the jacket she left behind
But when weeks passed and she still hadn’t gotten it back, she began to wonder if it was time to involve the police
The vast majority of workers say that they’ve dealt with an annoying colleague
Just like in any other environment, it’s natural to encounter some coworkers that you’re not exactly a fan of. Maybe the person in the cubicle next to you chews their lunch extremely loudly. Or perhaps they always take more than one doughnut from the breakroom when there’s not enough for everyone. Coexisting with difficult individuals is just a part of life.
And according to a survey from Kickresume, 85% of workers consider at least one of their colleagues to be annoying. Nearly two thirds of workers also say they’ve faced annoying behavior directly in their workplace. And 58% say that obnoxious coworkers take a significant toll on their productivity.
When it comes to what kinds of personalities workers dislike the most, one third said that the “credit stealer” is the most frustrating coworker. But not far behind is the micromanager, along with the chronic complainer and personal space intruder. Being a lunch thief is an easy way to make enemies too.
41% of workers admit that they wish they could tell their annoying colleague exactly what they think of them. Some even fantasize about getting them fired. But nearly a third of workers choose a passive route, simply trying to keep their distance from their obnoxious colleague.
Something that can help quite a bit with that is working from home, as 53% of employees who have experienced both in-office and remote work say that keeping physical distance reduces annoying behavior.
When all else fails, involving a supervisor might be the best way to resolve a workplace conflict
If you’re struggling to find a way to work with annoying colleagues without losing your mind, Pollack Peacebuilding Systems recommends first trying to understand the root causes of their behavior. This doesn’t excuse it, of course, but it might help you understand the person that you’re secretly hoping will get fired.
Potential explanations might be lack of recognition, stress or burnout, fear and insecurity and/or personal issues. As much as we try to remain professional in the workplace and leave our personal issues at the door, we’re still human. It’s possible that your frustrating coworker hasn’t found a way to regulate their emotions or stress yet.
As far as dealing with their behavior, The Muse notes that you should only try to control what you actually can. You have no way of knowing how your colleague will act, but you have a say in how you respond. If possible, replace anger with sympathy. And don’t be afraid of calmly confronting the issue and having an honest conversation with your coworker.
But if all else fails, you should always take the issue to your supervisor. Be careful how you speak about your colleague, as you don’t want this issue to reflect negatively on you. But you shouldn’t feel stressed or scared every morning as you make your way into the office. Your boss and HR are there to assist you and look out for you, so it might be time to let them take over.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this jacket drama in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice by threatening to get the police involved? Then, if you want to read another Bored Panda article featuring similar workplace drama, look no further than right here.
Readers were appalled by the coworker’s behavior, and many agreed that the author had every right to get the police involved
I would have not had the patience to drag this out so long. Report to a manager the first week, see what happens. If nothing, then just say that you are reporting theft to the police as you have evidence that she won't be bringing that jacket in.
I’d have gone nuke on her , like oh thanks for taking it home for safe keeping ,I,ll be in tomorrow to grab it , no jacket , hell to the no, would I tolerate that ,she flat out stole it !! Glad op got it back
