Woman Expects Her Private Office Back After Working From Home For 2 Years, Gets A Reality Check

Prior to the pandemic, many companies would have never even considered letting their employees work from home. Being in the office felt like a necessary evil. But over the past half-decade, countless workers have realized that there’s actually no reason for them to be forced into the office. And many are unhappy about having to return.

Having a work from home policy did benefit one office worker though, as they finally had the opportunity to snag a private office in their company’s building. But now, the woman who used to occupy that workspace is demanding it back. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the advice that invested readers left the author.

When a colleague began permanently working from home, this person happily took over her office

Image credits: Reveille Productions (not the actual photo)

But now, the whole company is being forced to work in-person, and the colleague wants her old office back

Image credits: Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TossAway404040

Later, the author responded to several readers and provided more background information

More than one in four workdays in the United States was conducted remotely in 2024

Do you remember the uncertainty that came along with the beginning of 2020? Everything appeared to be shutting down, and there was no end to the pandemic in sight. So instead of giving employees indefinite vacations, many companies realized, for the first time, that they could actually just let their workers stay at home. And a remote work revolution began.

Intuition reports that prior to the pandemic, only 30% of employees worked from home, at least part of the time. However, after the pandemic, that number jumped up to 48%. And the amount of employees who work remotely 100% of the time nearly doubled. Meanwhile, in 2024, more than one in four paid workdays in the United States was done remotely.

It’s no secret that having the option to work from home brings employees many benefits. FlexJobs notes that it provides workers with a better work-life balance, eliminates commuting stress, gives employees more flexibility as to where they can live, allows a company to hire more inclusively and helps workers save money that they would otherwise spend on commuting and lunches with colleagues.

But this year, many companies have decided that it’s time for employees to return to the office full-time. Founder Reports writes that 27% of American companies will implement a fully in-person work model by the end of 2025.

Nearly half of all companies requiring employees to return to the office five days a week even say they are prepared to fire or discipline workers who refuse to comply. Over a third of companies now enforce office attendance requirements, and 25% of executives admit that they hope some employees will quit due to being forced to return to the office indefinitely.

But many companies are abandoning remote work initiatives in 2025

Image credits: Getty Images / not the actual photo)

So why are companies so adamant about getting employees into the office? Forbes notes that part of it is about “absorbing the organizational culture.” Companies want to strengthen teams by forcing them to spend time together, while reinforcing the values of the organization by simply being in the same space.

Unsurprisingly, bosses also see being in the office as an easier way to track their employees’ productivity. You can keep a closer eye on workers when you’re all in the same workspace, which also gives managers the chance to offer feedback in real time.

Another important factor for businesses is being able to justify the cost of keeping an office. It doesn’t make sense to pay rent and bills on a huge space if the majority of workers are choosing to stay home. Your boss might want you in there to fill a seat and take advantage of the resources that the company is already paying for.

Forbes also points out that companies may attempt to boost morale by gathering everyone in the same place. It’s easy to feel disconnected from your colleagues and your job if you sit at home by yourself every day. But hosting in-person events and making sure that the office is a warm, inviting place can help workers feel more engaged and committed to the company.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this person was right to refuse to give up their office? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing return to office drama, look no further than right here!

Many readers assured the author that they were not obligated to give up the office

Reddit comment discussing a woman expecting her private office back after working from home for 2 years.

Text comment about a woman expecting her private office back after working from home for 2 years and facing a reality check.

Comment screenshot showing a user suggesting to contact HR for investigation about a workplace issue after working from home.

Comment about woman expecting her private office back after working from home 2 years, facing reality of losing it permanently.

Reddit comment discussing a woman expecting her private office back after working from home for 2 years.

Comment about coworker’s control over working from home for 2 years and losing her private office space.

However, some thought it was selfish of them to keep it

