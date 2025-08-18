Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

16YO Footballer Heartlessly Bullied For Her Looks Shuts Down ‘Pathetic’ Trolls With Fantastic Response
16YO footballer in blue and white uniform kicking ball on field during a daytime match with players in background
Entertainment, Sports

16YO Footballer Heartlessly Bullied For Her Looks Shuts Down ‘Pathetic’ Trolls With Fantastic Response

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Footballer Skye Stout had the perfect response to the vile social media trolls who mocked her over her skin.

The young athlete recently signed her first professional contract with the Scottish club Kilmarnock.

To announce their new player, Kilmarnock posted a photo of Stout wearing their blue-and-white kit but were forced to take it down following a wave of online bullying in the comments about her appearance.

Highlights
  • After signing her first professional contract, Skye Stout faced online bullying over her skin condition.
  • Kilmarnock, her new club, removed photos and videos of Stout following criticism of her appearance.
  • The teenager proved online trolls wrong by scoring a free-kick in a 6-2 win on her debut.

After the news spread online, public figures such as former Scottish First Minister Hamza Yusef and Scottish footballer Ally McCoist voiced their support for the midfielder.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool player, congratulated Stout on her achievement and wished her the best of luck in her professional career.

RELATED:

    Skye Stout silenced her critics after being targeted over her skin condition
    16YO footballer in blue and white jersey confidently posing with a calm expression, addressing trolls and criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club

    Tweet from Grassroots football asking for support for 16YO footballer Skye Stout facing bullying over her looks and facial acne.

    Image credits: Teamgrassroots_

    Stout, who previously played for Celtic, brilliantly silenced her critics on her debut on Sunday (August 17) by scoring a stunning free-kick in a 6-2 win over St. Johnstone.

    The star also contributed to another goal, providing an assist for teammate Cara Gray.

    After playing for 62 minutes, she was subjected to warm applause from the fans.

    The 16-year-old footballer scored a brilliant free-kick during her Kilmarnock FC debut

    16YO footballer celebrating on the field with teammates in blue and white striped kits during a daytime match.

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    16YO footballer celebrating a powerful free-kick goal, shutting down trolls with a confident and fantastic response

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The club’s video of the free-kick went viral, garnering half a million views and over 23,000 likes.

    “Banger of a free kick, well done Skye!” wrote one supporter.

    “As she said she’ll let the football do the talking. More power to her,” shared another user.

    A third commented, “I absolutely love this! What a goal!”

    Comment praising 16YO footballer for scoring a 25-yard free-kick, showing pride in her response to trolls.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a 16YO footballer's fantastic free kick and incredible talent, shutting down trolls with strength of character.
    Kilmarnock Women manager, Jim Chapman, said he was “delighted” for the players following their impressive 6-2 victory.

    “The work-rate was excellent on a very warm day,” he said. “The girls continued on from the work we’ve been doing in pre-season.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My only criticism at half-time was that it could’ve been even more. We had a little blip after half-time so that’s something to work on. But overall it was a comfortable win – credit to all the girls.”

    The news of Stout’s signing was overshadowed by the criticism she faced over her skin condition, which is linked to acne.

    The club initially posted a photo of Stout in the team kit but removed it due to a surge of hateful comments

    16YO footballer in blue and white uniform standing on the pitch ready to play during a sunny day match.

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    Football organization Team Grassroots shared that Kilmarnock was forced to delete the posts about the young player and encouraged people to leave supportive comments to counter the hate.

    “Yesterday, the official page of the Scottish club Kilmarnock women’s team announced that the club had signed a contract with 16-year-old midfielder Skye Stout,” they posted on X.

    “A grassroots player signing her first pro contract, should have been a moment to cherish for her, however, Skye was forced to endure ridicule from ignorant and disrespectful fans who began to humiliate her over her facial acne.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Things escalated to the point where the club decided to delete all posts mentioning Skye Stout in an effort to stop the bullying from haters.”

    The post quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 7 million views.

    16YO footballer in blue and white stripes playing on field, confidently shutting down pathetic trolls with a fantastic response

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among those who congratulated Stout was former Scottish First Minister Hamza Yusef, who called the trolls “sad” and “pathetic.”

    “Skye Stout has just signed for Kilmarnock. At 16 she has already achieved more than her trolls ever will,” the politician wrote.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending a 16YO footballer against negative trolls criticizing her looks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising 16-year-old footballer Skye for her career and success, supporting her against online trolls.
    McCoist, a former men’s Kilmarnock player, jumped to her defense in a video, saying, “I’ve just heard you’ve just signed for Kilmarnock which is absolutely fantastic news.

    “I played down there for three years and it was three of the best years of my footballing life and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. It’s a fantastic club with great people.

    “You do well Skye, enjoy your football and hopefully one of these days I’ll get a chance to come and see you play. Good luck.”

    Stout also assisted her teammate Cara Gray in another goal during the same match

    16YO footballer celebrating on the field with teammates, confidently responding to online trolls and criticism.

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, others recalled how insecure they had felt about their acne as teenagers and congratulated Stout for staying professional through it all.

    “I’m a Kilmarnock fan who suffered so badly with skin issues in my teens and early 20s that I didn’t want to leave the house, so major kudos to Skye for not letting it hold her back. She’s worth so much more than any of the faceless online trolls,” one woman wrote.

    Based in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Stout’s club competes in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, the highest level of league competition in women’s football in Scotland.

    Netizens congratulated Stout on her goal and assist in her debut match

    Tweet praising a 16YO footballer’s fantastic debut, showing global support and shutting down trolls with strong responses.

    Image credits: daisystreet

    Twitter reply praising 16YO footballer for her debut goal and shutting down trolls with a positive message.

    Image credits: Gordon469665124

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Steve Clarke praising a 16YO footballer for silencing haters with a skillful free kick in a match.

    Image credits: clarkey85steve

    Tweet showing support for a 16YO footballer after she shut down trolls mocking her looks with a strong response.

    Image credits: murphystanacc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a supportive tweet praising a 16YO footballer who shut down trolls with a fantastic response.

    Image credits: PaulMorganMedia

    Tweet by Richard Walsh praising a 16YO footballer for shutting down trolls with a fantastic response.

    Image credits: RickyWalsh1973

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing user Rob replying about a football weekend event with high engagement and reactions.

    Image credits: robspitzy

    Tweet from Stockport County Ladies FC congratulating 16YO footballer Skye on signing her first senior contract.

    Image credits: SCLadiesFC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising 16YO footballer shutting down trolls after being mocked for her looks with a fantastic response.

    Image credits: ImDavidJ13

    Screenshot of a supportive tweet praising a 16-year-old footballer responding to trolls with confidence.

    Image credits: Meditomagneto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a 16YO footballer’s fantastic response to trolls mocking her looks.

    Image credits: Chelsea_Uncle

    Tweet from verified user Visionary praising a football goal with fire emoji, related to 16YO footballer response to trolls.

    Image credits: ArkitectOfChaos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Pavvy G supporting 16YO footballer shutting down trolls with a positive response to online mocking.

    Image credits: pavyg

    Tweet by Omolomo praising a 16YO footballer as Wonder Woman with blue heart emojis, posted on August 17, 2025.

    Image credits: Omolomo_o

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Roberto Sechi praising footballer Skye’s inspirational goal celebration, addressing footballer mocked for her looks.

    Image credits: RobertoSechi3

    Screenshot of a tweet supporting a footballer who shuts down trolls, highlighting a 16-year-old footballer mocked for her looks.

    Image credits: JamesHosie11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from TobyWrites supporting a 16YO footballer, praising her skills and advising to ignore trolls and hateful comments.

    Image credits: tobyasky

    Tweet from Coastal Fire Dept praising 16YO footballer Skye for scoring on her debut amid online trolling response.

    Image credits: CoastalFireDept

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a football fan supporting a 16-year-old footballer mocked for her looks, praising her response to trolls.

    Image credits: VTCPFCFanClub

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 16YO footballer gaining more fans after being mocked for her looks.

    Image credits: theCelticdaft

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    7

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fabulous and well done! Fu‍c‍k those jealous, immature bullying haters.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are treatments for cystic acne. To my knowledge, all of them cause sun sensitivity which could make them difficult for a footballer to use. Good on her for doing what she loves.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Skye won't always have skin probs, but her haters will always be immature and stupid.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fabulous and well done! Fu‍c‍k those jealous, immature bullying haters.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are treatments for cystic acne. To my knowledge, all of them cause sun sensitivity which could make them difficult for a footballer to use. Good on her for doing what she loves.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Skye won't always have skin probs, but her haters will always be immature and stupid.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Sports Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT