Soccer Team Forced To Take Down Announcement Of New Signing After Trolls Come After Her Appearance
Young female soccer player with acne, wearing a blue and white jersey, posing in a stadium setting after new signing announcement.
Entertainment, Sports

Soccer Team Forced To Take Down Announcement Of New Signing After Trolls Come After Her Appearance

A Scottish women’s football team has removed photos of their new signing, Skye Stout, after online trolls mocked the teenage player over her skin.

The 16-year-old joined Kilmarnock from Celtic, and the club proudly announced the big news on their social media platforms.

However, the posts featuring Stout’s photos and videos were later taken down after they became flooded with negative comments from grown men, as per Football Factly, which reported the news on X.

Highlights
  • Sixteen-year-old Skye Stout’s signing with Scottish football club Kilmarnock was marred by online bullying over her skin condition.
  • The attacks reportedly came from grown men and prompted the club to delete photos of Stout.
  • Fans, public figures, and journalists condemned the attacks on the young player, offering messages of support.

The comments targeted Strout’s skin condition, which is linked to acne.

    Skye Stout’s signing with Kilmarnock FC was overshadowed after trolls mocked her skin condition
    Women's soccer team posing on field after forced removal of new signing announcement due to trolls targeting her appearance

    Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club

    The athlete reportedly also deleted photos from her signing after reading the hateful remarks about her appearance.

    Football Factly shared the news with their half a million followers, encouraging people to send messages of support and congratulations to the footballer.

    Female soccer team celebrating on the field after new signing announcement amid trolls targeting her appearance

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    “Kilmarnock have been forced to delete a new signing post and video,” their post read, “because some sad and pathetic grown ‘men’ thought it was cool to make comments on her skin condition on what should have been the happiest day of her life, signing her first professional contract.

    “Happiness has now been taken away from her and all trace of her signing removed from Killie’s social media pages. Let’s show Skye Stout some love from the entire football community and wish her a successful future.”

    The hateful comments prompted the club to delete photos of the 16-year-old player

    Young female soccer player in blue and white striped jersey posing confidently after new signing announcement.

    Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club

    Comment supporting new soccer team signing facing online trolls, highlighting courage amid negative responses and club belief.

    Comment expressing support for soccer team forced to take down announcement of new signing after trolls target her appearance.
    The post has received over 2.5 million views and 2,000 comments since it was shared on Friday (August 15). 

    “Definitely says more about these ‘men’ (term I use lightly ) then you lovely. Good luck lass, hope you smash your footy career,” one fan expressed.

    Another woman shared her experience with a skin condition in her youth, which she said made her feel deeply insecure.

    “I’m a Kilmarnock fan who suffered so badly with skin issues in my teens and early 20s that I didn’t want to leave the house, so major kudos to Skye for not letting it hold her back. She’s worth so much more than any of the faceless online trolls. Go on and smash it Skye, we’re lucky to have you.”

    Stout, who joined from Celtic, appears to have deactivated her social media pages

    Kilmarnock FC logo featuring two squirrels and a soccer ball, related to soccer team signing announcement controversy.

    Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club

    Another comment read: “No young player should have their special moment ruined by pathetic online ab*se. Skye, you’ve achieved something incredible, and the real football family is proud of you.”

    Even former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf congratulated Stout on her achievement, writing on X, “Skye Stout has just signed for Kilmarnock, at 16 she has already achieved more than her trolls ever will. 

    “Imagine being a grown man ab*sing a 16-year-old? What a sad, pathetic, unhappy life these trolls have.

    “Well done Skye, many more good people are rooting for your success!”

    The trolling reportedly came from adult men and was widely condemned across the football community

    Message condemning online bullying of a soccer team signing, emphasizing support for the new player and her achievements.

    Image credits: lauraemcl

    Comment from a fan defending young soccer player after trolls target her appearance following new signing announcement.

    Comment defending new soccer team signing amidst trolls criticizing her appearance after announcement removal.
    Football commentator Adam Summerton also voiced his support, writing, “I hope Sky Stout of @KilmarnockWFC has an amazing first season as a senior player – what an achievement for a young person.

    “Someone doing something productive, worthwhile and perhaps even inspiring to others, good luck to her.”

    The Scottish Women’s Football account stated that “misogyny has no place in our game” and stressed that women’s football still has to fight for “the respect and recognition that talented players like Skye deserve.”

    Support poured in from fans, sports journalists, and even former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf

    Soccer team posing indoors holding Scottish flags after taking down new signing announcement due to trolls targeting her appearance

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    The Spartans, a football club based inEdinburgh, wished Stout the best of luck with her new team and condemned the “cowards behind keyboards” responsible for the “vile” comments.

    According to the Footy Feed, Sout had a classy response to her haters, saying she would “let my football do the talking.”

    Women’s soccer team wearing blue and white striped uniforms huddling on the field during a match in front of empty yellow stands.

    Image credits: KilmarnockWFC

    Based in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Stout’s new club competes in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, the highest level of league competition in women’s football in Scotland.

    Founded in 1961, the club is the oldest women’s football club in the country.

    Stout has reportedly deactivated her social media accounts following the online bullying.

    Kilmarnock will face St. Johnstone on Sunday (August 17) for the first game of the season.

    Netizens slammed the online bullies and congratulated the 16-year-old footballer on her signing

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing online trolls targeting a soccer team’s new signing announcement.

    Image credits: dtaylor5633

    Tweet encouraging a soccer team player to stand proud and play with heart amid backlash over new signing announcement.

    Image credits: JNHanvey

    Tweet supporting new soccer signing Skye after trolls criticize her appearance, highlighting social media backlash against the team.

    Image credits: GrecianGirly

    Screenshot of a tweet from CoachKnapovic condemning trolls targeting a soccer team’s new signing announcement.

    Image credits: CoachKnapovic

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending a soccer team’s new signing after trolls criticize her appearance.

    Image credits: KainiEpoxi

    Tweet supporting new soccer team signing after trolls target her appearance, encouraging resilience and success despite negativity.

    Image credits: Beatlesjimbo

    Tweet showing support for new soccer team signing Skye after trolls targeted her appearance online.

    Image credits: Leeds_Untied

    Tweet defending new soccer team signing’s appearance amid online troll backlash on skin blemishes and support for her career.

    Image credits: Simontimofish

    Tweet from Forward Alliance addressing trolls targeting new soccer signing’s appearance, highlighting online negativity issues.

    Image credits: brumforward

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing trolls targeting a soccer team’s new signing over her appearance and condition.

    Image credits: DavidLFC4ever

    Tweet from user Berta XX praising a soccer team forced to take down announcement after trolls target new signing's appearance.

    Image credits: Flat_Bertha

    Tweet from Sean O'Brien praising a soccer player amid trolls targeting new signing's appearance controversy.

    Image credits: SeanOBrien71

    Tweet defending new female soccer team signing after trolls target her appearance, supporting her professional talent and career success.

    Image credits: CllrsharonG

    Screenshot of a supportive tweet praising a newly signed female soccer player targeted by trolls over her appearance.

    Image credits: coull69

    Screenshot of a tweet defending a young soccer signing after trolls attack her appearance online.

    Image credits: TheReader_333

    Tweet supporting new soccer team signing, addressing online trolls targeting her appearance after announcement.

    Image credits: HistoryPegg

    Tweet praising a soccer team new signing named Skye, calling her an inspiration amid online trolling about her appearance.

    Image credits: Qhummous

    Screenshot of supportive Twitter reply about soccer team new signing facing online trolls over appearance.

    Image credits: Brian74441211

    Tweet defending new soccer team signing’s appearance after online trolls criticize her looks and announcement is taken down.

    Image credits: Abdullahaf992

    Tweet expressing support for a soccer team’s new signing after trolls targeted her appearance online.

    Image credits: Veritaserum44

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's already quite bad being mean to people when you're kid or teenager, but freaking adults picking on a 16 years old kid who is so proud (and rightfully) for her accomplishments and smiling through it!? Yeah, you have failed as an adult and person to be happy to mock and bully a happy girl for WHATEVER! That said so, that's some bad acne, one of my sisters had something similar and is quite infuriating, it hurts, itches... I hope she can get the right medication for it (my sister had to try for almost two years until they found the right one, so hope she doesn't get that much time! 🙏 Take care, love ♥️ You're amazing!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaeltimme avatar
    Mike T
    Mike T
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some are jealous of what others have accomplished and can only try to drag the other person down so they can feel superior. Little people with little egos.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
