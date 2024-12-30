Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“World’s Sexiest Footballer” Alisha Lehmann Shows Off Her Skills On The Beach In The Maldives
“World’s Sexiest Footballer” Alisha Lehmann Shows Off Her Skills On The Beach In The Maldives

Alisha Lehmann, known as the “World’s Sexiest Footballer,” showcased her beach football skills during a holiday in the Maldives alongside Swiss teammate Amira Arfaoui. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (December 31), the 25-year-old Juventus footballer shared a delightful tribute to her friendship with Amira.

In a video Reel posted on Instagram, Alisha was seen showing off her impressive football skills on a beach in the Maldives, alongside Amira.

The clip, which has amassed nearly 2 million views, saw Alisha and her Swiss international teammate juggling and dribbling a beach volleyball.

She overlaid the Reel with a caption that read: “POV: Celebrating so many years of friendship on a lost island.”

    Image credits: alishalehmann7

    The Bernese beauty has been enjoying life in Italy after joining Juventus alongside her boyfriend, Douglas Luiz, in the summer, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (December 30).

    The 25-year-old is in a relationship with fellow Juventus footballer Douglas Luiz, who plays as a midfielder in the men’s pro football club

    The Brazilian athlete couldn’t join his girlfriend on the relaxing trip, as he still has a few more games to go in Italy before his break.

    Image credits: alishalehmann7

    Having made 14 appearances this season—contributing two goals—Alisha subsequently took off for a mid-season holiday to the Maldives.

    Alisha has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media. In a previous post, she showed off her incredible figure.

    “Loading season…” the Swiss footballer wrote alongside a cheeky bikini photo of herself in a Santa hat, surrounded by crystal-clear water, Bored Panda previously reported.

    She showed her skills during a holiday in the Maldives, alongside Swiss teammate Amira Arfaoui

    Image credits: alishalehmann7

    The sportswoman has often gone viral for showing off her skills in a bikini. Back in May, Alisha shared a clip of herself doing spectacular tricks with a football ball by a luxurious swimming pool.

    In the video, which received over 33 million views, Alisha stunned in a fluorescent two-piece bikini, as she seemingly enjoyed the Brazilian sunshine.

    Alisha, who previously played for the UK football team Aston Villa, previously revealed that she was offered an eye-watering sum from a “very well-known” celebrity to spend the night with her.

    Alisha, who currently has a whopping 16.8 million followers on Instagram, wouldn’t name the mysterious famous person who offered $100k for a special evening cuddle with her when she appeared on the DirTea Talk podcast.

    The striker told the podcast’s host, German rapper Shirin David, that she had kept receipts of the indecent proposal, Bored Panda previously reported.

    The entitled admirer seemingly also messaged the Swiss sportswoman’s bodyguard when she had refused their advances.

    Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (December 31), the 25-year-old Juventus footballer shared a delightful tribute to her friendship with Amira

    Image credits: alishalehmann7

    Alisha revealed how the inappropriate offer had happened on a night out in Miami, after spending some time in what she had described being her “favorite” city and meeting friends at a local nightclub.

    Alisha recalled: “I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

    The football star confessed that they had met previously. She continued: “The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.’

    “But my answer was – no way! And just 100,000?”

    The stubborn flirt couldn’t take no for an answer and began having their agent spam the athlete with messages about her.

    Alisha said at the time: “The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.”

    The 25-year-old is in a relationship with fellow Juventus footballer Douglas Luiz

    However, the Swiss sports personality wanted to keep the identity of the secret admirer private.

    “Is it from a footballer? I cannot reveal his name,” she said. “But he is very, very well known on an international level,” she added.

    Nevertheless, this isn’t Alisha’s first rodeo when it comes to explicit proposals. Back in March, the adult-friendly subscription-based platform My.Club asked the former West Ham United player to become its ambassador.

    The erotic media platform reportedly offered Alisha around $100,000 to produce some content. The athlete reportedly declined the offer.

    Having made 14 appearances this season—contributing two goals—Alisha subsequently took off for a mid-season holiday

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
