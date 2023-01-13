Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’ve Now Officially Seen It All”: Dane Swan Is Slammed For A Bizarre Tweet About “Male Tampons”
Liucija Adomaite and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Former Collingwood star and AFL Brownlow medalist Dane Swan has recently come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. On January the 4th, the retired footballer shared a tweet that has been dubbed bizarre and insensitive on internet, causing international backlash.

Swan’s tweet stated “I’ve now officially seen it all” as it was accompanied by a photograph of protectors for incontinence, a product from Tena.

Now that people are rolling their eyes without being able to decide whether it’s a bad taste joke and Swan is a jerk or whether he is totally incompetent, one thing is clear: that Swan’s star has fallen.

Retired footballer Dane Swan has recently shared this tweet that caused a huge stir online and was dubbed totally distasteful and insensitive

Image credits: swandane

Image credits: swandane

Image credits: danes84

Many people took it to Twitter to roast and criticize Swan for his weird tweet

Image credits: anth0888

Image credits: malmbergdesign

Image credits: lavosaurus

Image credits: MsTrudes

Image credits: BoredisSam

Image credits: UglaStefania

Image credits: DanClarkSports

Image credits: rgbennett

Image credits: celia1704

Image credits: agwalker01

Image credits: aboutasteph

Image credits: nrlphysio

Image credits: PantiBliss

Image credits: Paige_Burton

Image credits: Joannechocolat

Image credits: justkelly_ok

Image credits: jenna_pr

Image credits: realphilhendrie

Image credits: podesta_lesley

Image credits: RolyUnGashaa

Image credits: AustinRSheridan

Image credits: bernielak

Image credits: adam_blom

Image credits: Squiffig

Image credits: At_lives_here

Image credits: punishedmother

Image credits: apathei

Image credits: pbAstronaut

Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Also on Bored Panda