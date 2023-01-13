“I’ve Now Officially Seen It All”: Dane Swan Is Slammed For A Bizarre Tweet About “Male Tampons”
Former Collingwood star and AFL Brownlow medalist Dane Swan has recently come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. On January the 4th, the retired footballer shared a tweet that has been dubbed bizarre and insensitive on internet, causing international backlash.
Swan’s tweet stated “I’ve now officially seen it all” as it was accompanied by a photograph of protectors for incontinence, a product from Tena.
Now that people are rolling their eyes without being able to decide whether it’s a bad taste joke and Swan is a jerk or whether he is totally incompetent, one thing is clear: that Swan’s star has fallen.
Retired footballer Dane Swan has recently shared this tweet that caused a huge stir online and was dubbed totally distasteful and insensitive
