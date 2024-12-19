“World’s Sexiest Footballer” Alisha Lehmann Flaunts Athletic Figure In New Vacation Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Football player Alisha Lehmann showed off her incredible figure during a trip to the Maldives. The Juventus star, dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Footballer,” is enjoying some time off during her mid-season vacation on the island.

“Loading season…” the Swiss footballer wrote alongside a cheeky bikini photo of herself in a Santa hat, surrounded by crystal-clear water.

Highlights Alisha Lehmann showcased her toned body during her trip to the Maldives.

The 25-year-old plays as a forward for the Serie A club Juventus and the Switzerland national team.

Alisha has millions on followers on Instagram and TikTok and is known as the "World's Sexiest Footballer."

As part of the Serie A Femminile, Alisha will enjoy a winter break for the holiday period until January 11.

Image credits: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann

She previously played for Swiss club BSC YB Frauen before joining the Women’s Super League, the top division of English women’s football, where she played for West Ham United, Everton, and Aston Villa. The footballer is currently under contract with Juventus until 2027.

Alisha was named Player of the Match in her final away game of the 2022-2023 season with Aston Villa, where she scored the winning goal against Brighton.

In her X post, shared on Wednesday (December 18), Alisha tagged Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, though it’s unclear why.

The 25-year-old is in a relationship with fellow Juventus footballer Douglas Luiz, who plays as a midfielder in the men’s pro football club.

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann

The Brazilian athlete couldn’t join his girlfriend on the relaxing trip, as he still has a few more games to go in Italy before his break.

The pair first began dating in 2021. They broke up in 2022 and rekindled their relationship earlier this year. In January, they confirmed they were back together when Douglas posted a series of photos wishing Alisha a happy birthday.

Alisha and Douglas previously promoted Adidas, who makes the Juventus kits, in a NASA-themed photoshoot. The athletic couple posed with Lil Mayo, an alien with 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann

The Swiss forward, who also streams on Twitch, currently has over 300,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and 16.8 million on Instagram.

Alisha has a “Fan Time” account where people can subscribe to gain exclusive access to her posts.

Despite many people focusing on her appearance and social media fame, the 25-year-old never lost sight of what truly matters to her. “People who know me see me as a footballer first,” she told Sky Sports.



“Every time I’m with my friends and family, I just speak about football.

“It’s always been there; it’s deep in my heart as it’s the thing I’ve always done. The other stuff just came in time.

“Obviously, I have a lot of followers, but I never dreamed to have it. I just played and shared my life. It just became like this.”

Alisha is in a relationship with fellow Juventus player Douglas Luiz

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann

Additionally, she spoke out about the prejudice female footballers often face for playing a sport traditionally associated with men. “There are always people who don’t support women’s football as they think it is a men’s sport. A lot of times people say: ‘Women can’t play football, they should be in the kitchen.’

“But those people haven’t watched a single football game. That’s the problem, because when they come to the games and watch us, they go, ‘You actually can play.’

“They are just bored in life and have to say something. And it’s always easy to say stuff behind a computer. I don’t think people would stand in front of our female footballers and say: ‘You can’t play.'”

Known as the “sexiest football player in the world,” Alisha has over 16 million followers on Instagram

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann



Speaking on the DirTea Talk podcast, the athlete revealed that a “very well-known man” once offered her 100,000 Swiss francs (roughly $111,000) to spend the night with him, an offer she declined.

Alisha said the famous man contacted her bodyguard after she didn’t respond to his first message.

“I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club,” the player began. “I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

Image credits: Alisha Lehmann

“The texts came from a very well-known person. We had previously bumped into one another at an event.

“The message said, ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.”

“But my answer was – no way! And just 100,000?” she joked. “The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.”

When asked to reveal a hint about the identity of her high-profile admirer, Alisha said, “I cannot reveal his name. But he is very, very well known on an international level.”

