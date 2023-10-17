Football Star Alisha Lehmann Says “Very Well-Known” Celeb Offered Her $110k For A Night Together

ADVERTISEMENT

With beauty comes a certain privilege, but sometimes, such power can also spark unwanted attention.

Alisha Lehmann has risen to international fame, not only as a result of her successful football career but also due to her strong presence on social media, which has earned her the title of being the world’s most-followed female football player on Instagram.

However, her enormous popularity has prompted her to occasionally receive bizarre requests, with the newest one worth thousands.

Swiss football player Alisha Lehmann revealed that she had been offered a large sum of money to spend the night with a mystery celebrity

The 24-year-old athlete, who currently plays for the UK football team Aston Villa, as well as for Switzerland’s national team, has revealed that she was offered an eye-watering sum from a “very well-known” celebrity to spend the night with her.

Alisha, who currently has a whopping 16 million followers on Instagram, wouldn’t name the mysterious famous person who offered $100k for a special evening cuddle with her when she appeared on the DirTea Talk podcast.

The Aston Villa striker told the podcast’s host, German rapper Shirin David, that she had kept receipts of the indecent proposal.

The entitled admirer seemingly also messaged the Swiss sportswoman’s bodyguard when she had refused their advances.

The Bernese star revealed how the inappropriate offer had happened on a night out in Miami, after spending some time in what she had described being her “favorite” city and meeting friends at a local nightclub.

Alisha recalled: “I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

The football star confessed that they had met previously.

She continued: “The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.’

“But my answer was – no way! And just 100,000?”

The stubborn flirt couldn’t take no for an answer and started having their agent spam the athlete with messages about her.

Alisha said: “The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.”

However, the Swiss sports personality wanted to keep the identity of the secret admirer private.

“Is it from a footballer? I cannot reveal his name,” she said. “But he is very, very well known on an international level,” she added.

Nevertheless, this isn’t Alisha’s first rodeo when it comes to explicit proposals.

Back in March, the adult-friendly subscription-based platform My.Club asked the former West Ham United player to become its ambassador.

The erotic media platform, which rivals Only Fans, reportedly offered Alisha around $100,000 USD to produce some content for the platform.

In an open letter to the football player, My.Club vice president Mike Ford wrote: “Given your growing legion of fans, which will only increase as the World Cup approaches this summer, My.Club would like to extend an offer to you to create an account and join the site.

“It totally makes sense at this level of popularity to launch your ‘own club’.

“You can post training photos, thirst traps, and personally field questions from fans and not have to deal with people sliding in your DMs 24/7.”

Alisha has reportedly declined Mike’s offer.

Known for her outspoken personality, Alisha headlined the Swiss news already earlier this month after speaking against her team’s jerseys, which she has claimed were “too tight”.

Amidst the first Women’s Super League games of the season, where Aston Villa was scheduled to play against Manchester, Alisha and her teammates feared their jerseys would compress their bodies too hard.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat last month, football commentator Jacqui Oatley said: “You can imagine, as a female athlete, you have plenty enough to think about just being the best you can be on the football field without thinking about getting sweaty and your kit clinging to you.

“Both from a performance aspect as it is with the men but also from an aesthetic aspect.”

In an interview with talkSPORT, in February, Alisha said the “nice” attention was secondary to her primary focus; her first love – football.

She said: “It’s more that it’s really nice, the support and everything and it’s also a big opportunity.

“I would like to show the world that women can actually do it in football and you don’t need to just to be normal.

“You can also be a bit crazy, just be you, and use your personality to show the world who you are.

“Some people just see Instagram and social media and don’t even know I actually play football.

“When I don’t post a football picture for a week, people say, ‘oh, she doesn’t even play’.

“I’m a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football and that’s my first priority in life.”

In other news of the career woman’s personal life, Alisha appears to now be single, after splitting from her male Aston Villa counterpart, Brazilian football player Douglas Luiz, whom she started dating in 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Douglas, Alisha was in a three-year-long relationship with her former national teammate, Ramona Bachmann, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

The former coach for the national Swiss team, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, opened up about Alisha and Ramona’s relationship at the time.

Speaking to Schweizer Illustrierte in 2018, she said: “The situation is not unusual in women’s football.”

Bored Panda has contacted Alisha Lehmann’s representatives for comment.

Alisha’s fans thought that whoever had the nerve for such an inappropriate offer was clearly “desperate”