Actress and model Denise Richards has recently been slammed for teasing an OnlyFans collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter Sami, who she shares with Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen.

“Should my mini me @SamiSheen and I do another collaboration soon?” Richards wrote on her account on the adult site above a photo of the two generations of women wearing crop tops.

Sami joined the platform in 2022, while her mother followed in her footsteps and created an account shortly after.

The announcement went viral on Reddit, with thousands of users commenting on the “creepy” nature of the post.

“Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams,” “It’s f*****g weird & incestuous,” the outraged Redditors wrote.

“This is f***ing creepy, weird, inappropriate, and so many other things,” another one commented.

A fourth person pointed out: “Even though we know it won’t include anything dodgy, the insinuation itself is enough to make me feel ill.”

The duo’s first collaboration occurred in June of 2022 when the 19-year-old posed with her mother, an act that was also deemed highly inappropriate by millions of online users.

The Wild Things actress charges $25 for access to her account, and her daughter charges $19.99.

Speaking of her daughter’s decision to join the adult subscription site, Denise said last year: “I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

Given her young age and public exposure, Sami faced backlash when she launched her OnlyFans page.

The actress added: “I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you…I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgment because women and men of the adult film industry are there. I imagine they’re on IG & Twitter as well.”

According to the Bond Girl, there’s not a significant difference between posting bikini pictures on Instagram and selling them on OnlyFans.

“We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I’m pretty sure IG, Twitter, and Facebook do quite well off of all of us,” the 52-year-old said.

Sami seems to agree with the comparison between the adult site and other social media platforms. When Denise asked her daughter if she’d be uncomfortable with her joining OnlyFans, the teenager explained that, after all, they were both on Instagram, so she didn’t mind.

At first, Charlie Sheen didn’t give the thumbs up to his daughter’s idea of selling risqué content on the platform.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the actor told Page Six at the time. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards with their eldest daughter Sam in 2004

But, upon reflection, his perspective changed. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly,” he later told US Weekly.

Sheen and Richards, who divorced in 2006, also share a younger daughter, 18-year-old Lola.

In a TikTok video, the teenager replied to those judging her for “choosing porn” because she has “nothing else to offer the world.”

“The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f***ing research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work,” she said.

