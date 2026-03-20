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The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026 have been announced, and this year’s top prize went to Paul Hobson for his striking image of a toad swimming across a woodland reflection, captured from a pond-floor perspective in Sheffield, England.

Out of more than 12,000 entries from both amateur and professional photographers competing for the £3,500 grand prize, Hobson’s shot stood out for its unique perspective and captivating composition. The Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 was awarded to Ben Lucas for his heartwarming photo of a mute swan cygnet resting on its sibling.

The BWPA continues to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Britain’s wildlife while highlighting the importance of protecting its woodlands, wetlands, and other vital ecosystems.

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