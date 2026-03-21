Mugshot Of Kendra Duggar Released After Arrest On Criminal Charges In Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Another controversy has erupted around the Duggar family after Kendra Duggar, the wife of 19 Kids and Counting alum Joseph Duggar, was arrested in Arkansas on March 20.

Authorities released the 27-year-old’s mugshot shortly after she was taken into custody, adding another chapter to a developing investigation that has already drawn national attention.

Highlights On March 20, Kendra Duggar was booked into the Washington County Detention Center facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

Her arrest followed the March 18 detention of her husband, Joseph Duggar, who is accused of m*lesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 family vacation in Florida.

Beyond Joseph’s specific m*lestation case, both Kendra and Joseph are facing additional charges related to an ongoing investigation in Tontitown, Arkansas.

The arrest came only days after Joseph himself was detained on separate allegations, sparking renewed scrutiny of the well-known reality TV family.

RELATED:

Kendra Duggar’s mugshot was released hours after her arrest in Arkansas

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to jail records.

Authorities allege she faces four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

The arrest was carried out by the Tontitown Police Department, which confirmed the case remains under investigation.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office later released her mugshot, showing the mother of four staring directly at the camera. One online user remarked, “She doesn’t seem too remorseful, no crying.”

In the photo, she was seen wearing a brown top with her blonde hair tucked behind her ears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

ADVERTISEMENT

According to jail records, Kendra is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 230 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was booked at 4:56 p.m. local time and released less than two hours later at 6:19 p.m.

Her first court hearing is scheduled for March 23, with another court appearance set for April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Duggar’s arrest came just days after her husband Joseph, was detained on a serious allegation

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

On March 18, Joseph was taken into custody on serious allegations tied to an incident from 2020.

Authorities revealed Joseph is accused of m*lesting a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incidents occurred after he asked the child to sit on his lap and later next to him on a couch under a blanket.

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Department

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her g*nitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said.

Police further noted that the girl disclosed the alleged a*use during a forensic interview. When confronted by the victim’s father, Joseph reportedly admitted to the actions.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

He now faces charges including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior by a person over 18.

Joseph is currently being held in Arkansas while awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where the case will be prosecuted.

Apart from Joseph’s molestation case, authorities confirmed he and Kendra are being charged for a separate ongoing investigation

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

Officials revealed that additional counts were filed against both Kendra and Joseph, including the same four charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment in a separate matter.

Since the case involves minors, investigators noted that details remain limited.

“This remains an active investigation,” Tontitown Police Department Chief Jerry Bowen confirmed, adding that state law restricts how much information can be released publicly.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

The latest arrests have reignited scrutiny of the Duggar family, who first gained national fame through their TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting. The show followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their large family.

However, the show was canceled in 2015 after Josh Duggar, the family’s eldest son, was accused of s*xually a*using several underage girls, including his own sisters.

In 2022, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing child a*use material.

“What’s wrong with this family?” asked one user