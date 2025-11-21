ADVERTISEMENT

Having naturally thick, beautiful hair is a blessing people don’t talk about enough. If you’re one of the lucky ones, it’s basically like winning the lottery. You might not think much of it, but everyone around you sees it the second you walk into a room—great hair has a presence of its own.

Which is why it’s such a pity we don’t see more men leaning into longer hairstyles. There’s something genuinely magical about a shoulder-length cut or a full, flowing mane. Luckily, the Reddit community Fierce Flow is full of men who decided to grow theirs out and share the results. And honestly, thank goodness they did. Below, you’ll find some of their most striking manes.

#1

Not Sure What This Style Is Called But It Used To Be A Mullet, Not Complaining Tho

Man with fierceflow hair style wearing safety vest and earbuds in an office setting with computers and documents on walls.

Rose--Nylund Report

    #2

    I Was Never Allowed Long Hair As Kid

    Man with fierceflow long beautiful hair and beard, wearing a white shirt, posing indoors with green plant in background.

    Specialist-Class-874 Report

    #3

    Made Some Roses Out Of Steel

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair wearing a vest and holding metallic black and silver rose bouquets outdoors.

    Rome_Ham Report

    #4

    My Boyfriend’s Hair

    Close-up views of men’s beautiful hair styled neatly and flowing, showcasing fierceflow hair care results.

    sylviawelsh Report

    #5

    People Told Me Everyday "Cut Your Hair" So I Did

    Young man with long beautiful hair wearing a green shirt and headband, showcasing fierceflow hairstyle outdoors and indoors.

    roman9823 Report

    #6

    How It Started vs. How Its Going

    Side-by-side images of men showcasing fierceflow beautiful hair men with short and long curly hairstyles taking mirror selfies.

    adudewithanaccount Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    dude you got a tatt and a new phone

    #7

    I Feel Like I Look Like Young Snape With Long Hair And It's Bad

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair wearing a black blazer, posing indoors with a serious expression.

    Dry-Yam-3744 Report

    #8

    3.5 Years Progress

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style and a light beard smiling indoors wearing a white t-shirt.

    johng_22 Report

    #9

    Was Told I Should Post Here

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair and a styled mustache sitting in a car with sunlight streaming in from the side.

    BrownGalvestonWater Report

    #10

    Kinda Fierce, Definitely Flowing

    Man with long curly hair and beard smiling indoors, showcasing fierceflow beautiful hair men style and natural texture.

    Tinathelion Report

    #11

    Shaved & Now Look Like A Girl, But At Least I Mog Those Who’d Make Fun Of Me With My Hair

    Person with fierceflow beautiful hair taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom wearing a denim jacket with fleece lining.

    Odd_Werewolf21 Report

    #12

    Just Turned 35!

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair taking a shirtless mirror selfie in a bedroom with grooming products on the table.

    ry_artwork Report

    #13

    I Got Yelled At Yesterday For The Man Bun LOL

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair tied in a messy bun, wearing a gray shirt indoors with a blue wall background.

    Alex_TheAlex Report

    #14

    A Little Over A Year, Same Elevator

    Two men taking elevator selfies showing fierceflow beautiful hair styles and casual outfits with smartphones.

    Primary-Ad4945 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    different phone, been working out

    #15

    Super Excited To Be Growing Out My Hair

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair taking a mirror selfie, wearing a black graphic t-shirt with tattoos visible.

    Old-Blueberry-7253 Report

    #16

    Wasn’t The Best At Styling It But I Loved My Journey With Long Hair

    Man with fierceflow hairstyle and beautiful hair posing in indoor settings with different hair lengths and styles.

    Yoyojelly Report

    #17

    Fiancé And I Just Got Our Engagement Pictures Back!

    Couple with fierceflow beautiful hair men style embracing on rocky shore with ocean and mountain backdrop.

    RPCT457 Report

    #18

    My Flow Be Like

    Young man with long blonde hair wearing a black sweater and silver necklaces showcasing fierceflow beautiful hair men style.

    Maxwellium- Report

    #19

    24 Years Between These Photos And I Managed To Circle Around To Almost The Same Hair

    Two men with fierceflow beautiful hair, one with colorful streaks and the other with long natural red hair outdoors.

    m0mbi Report

    jutta-froelich avatar
    alegra
    alegra
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even a beautiful colour!

    #20

    Hi

    Man with long, flowing gray hair and beard indoors, showcasing fierceflow beautiful hair men style in soft lighting.

    DealerReal6838 Report

    #21

    Which Hairstyle Fits Me The Most?

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair men styled in different long hair looks including ponytail, loose waves, and top bun.

    ScarletScarf_ Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every. Single. One. Of. Them.

    #22

    Never Cutting

    Young man with fierceflow hairstyle and long beautiful hair wearing earrings and a gray tank top in a casual indoor setting

    Unusual-Judge-319 Report

    #23

    Celebrating My 30th Birthday This Week, Wanted To Show My Evolution From When I Was 20 :)

    Two men with fierceflow beautiful hair, one with medium-length hair wearing glasses outdoors, the other with long hair sitting indoors.

    dee_palmtree Report

    #24

    Tried A Headband Just Now Jokingly But It Lowkey Fits With The Hair, Guys

    Young man with fierceflow hairstyle wearing black shirt and chains taking a mirror selfie, showcasing beautiful hair men style.

    i-like_reddit Report

    #25

    Worst Decision I Ever Made

    Young man showcasing fierceflow with beautiful hair in two styles, long and short, emphasizing healthy hair for men.

    balaspalac3 Report

    jutta-froelich avatar
    alegra
    alegra
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t worry, it will grow again.

    #26

    From 2023 To 2025

    Two men with fierceflow beautiful hair styles, one with short hair and the other with long, voluminous hair indoors.

    arditk25 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wow, even your eyes changed colour

    #27

    We've Come A Long Way

    Two men with fierceflow beautiful hair showcasing natural dark, straight hairstyles in outdoor and indoor settings.

    Acoustic-Bird Report

    #28

    Was Told Recently I Have The Hair Of A Greek God

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair and long thick red beard wearing a black shirt indoors in a bathroom.

    EdBurgers Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....and the beard of a copper wire brush

    #29

    Update - Got Rejected From A Dream Job Because I Have Non Conventional Male Look

    Man with fierceflow hair tied in a bun and beard wearing glasses and a green plaid shirt in indoor settings

    redseptember1994 Report

    #30

    I Asked You Guys For Advice A Year Ago. Here’s Me Now:) M20

    Man with fierceflow long curly hair wearing a black sweater and coat in an outdoor setting with a glass roof above.

    Maksiuuu Report

    #31

    1.2 Year Hair Growth

    Man with fierceflow curly hair taking a mirror selfie wearing a white t-shirt in a bright room.

    Acrobatic-Job5647 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what is that white gooey spray on your hair?

    #32

    1 Year And 8 Months Of Growth

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair posing indoors wearing a black tank top and silver chain necklace.

    -Solitare- Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well then you have to wait till 100 until you get a beard like Gandalf

    #33

    Strawberry Blond

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style, long blonde hair, blue eyes, and a neutral expression indoors.

    Major_Call_6147 Report

    #34

    My Parents Don't Know I Have Long Hair And I'm About To See Them After 4 Years And A Half Should I Cut It?

    Man with fierceflow long curly hair wearing a floral shirt standing indoors against a blue wall.

    EdilmarVillatoro Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wear a turban and tell them that you now identify as a Sikh...perhaps change the shirt

    #35

    Is The Mane Working For Me Or Is It Time For A Chop?

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair and curly locks, wearing a colorful patterned shirt, sitting indoors against a green wall.

    Professional_Lemon_2 Report

    #36

    My Boyfriend And I Have Pretty Fierce Flows Pt. 2

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair standing outdoors wearing a vintage Budweiser t-shirt in natural light

    MfsGettingWrecked Report

    #37

    I Promise It Gets Way Better 🤍

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style wearing a black shirt outdoors at sunset

    AtoriusUchiha Report

    #38

    Despite Everyone Warning Me That I Could Look Too Feminine, I Let My Hair Grow. No Regrets

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair wearing glasses indoors by a window with natural light and dark clothing.

    Pandalf82 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well they weren't wrong, but good on you for putting yourself out there

    #39

    The Wait Has Paid Off. Trust The Process Baby

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair giving a thumbs up, sitting on a bed in a casual room with a computer.

    Ndematteis Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yes, your thumb is now sufficiently developed for using it as a hook for carrying grocery bags

    #40

    How Do We Feel About Crop Tops?

    Man with fierceflow beautiful hair taking a mirror selfie wearing a cropped shirt and patterned pants, showing a peace sign.

    Xandale_xx Report

    #41

    Yesterday Was My 78th Birthday

    Older man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style wearing a Stephen King Dark Tower graphic t-shirt seated indoors.

    gregornot Report

    #42

    Up, Or Down?

    Man with fierceflow long hair and tattoos wearing a sleeveless shirt taking a mirror selfie in a locker room.

    gary_mfing_oak Report

    #43

    My Ex Really Didn’t Want Me To Grow My Hair Out, I’m So Glad I Trusted My Intuition

    Two men with fierceflow beautiful hair styles, one with short hair and the other with medium-length wavy hair taking a selfie.

    No-Diamond-2412 Report

    #44

    6 Month In And I Look Like Lord Farquaad

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair, styled back, showing sharp profile against a textured light background.

    No-Couple3134 Report

    #45

    Cutting My Hair Has Made Me Extremely Depressed…

    Side and front views of a young man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style, showing long and medium-length hair variations

    CireLadnit Report

    #46

    16 Year Old Me Thought This Was A Look

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair posing indoors with long brown wavy hair and a neutral expression.

    Illustrious_Kick7887 Report

    #47

    I’m Sorry Guys :(

    Young man with fierceflow beautiful hair men style holding cut braided hair indoors, smiling at the camera.

    F12_ClrxGus Report

    #48

    Circa 9 Months Growth

    Young man with fierceflow and beautiful hair wearing glasses and tribal face and neck tattoos against a dark background

    Master_Field_4954 Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    stop....before it takes over your face

