Having naturally thick, beautiful hair is a blessing people don’t talk about enough. If you’re one of the lucky ones, it’s basically like winning the lottery. You might not think much of it, but everyone around you sees it the second you walk into a room—great hair has a presence of its own.

Which is why it’s such a pity we don’t see more men leaning into longer hairstyles. There’s something genuinely magical about a shoulder-length cut or a full, flowing mane. Luckily, the Reddit community Fierce Flow is full of men who decided to grow theirs out and share the results. And honestly, thank goodness they did. Below, you’ll find some of their most striking manes.