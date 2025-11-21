48 Men Who Grew Out Their Hair And Ended Up Looking Very Awesome And Fabulous (New Pics)
Having naturally thick, beautiful hair is a blessing people don’t talk about enough. If you’re one of the lucky ones, it’s basically like winning the lottery. You might not think much of it, but everyone around you sees it the second you walk into a room—great hair has a presence of its own.
Which is why it’s such a pity we don’t see more men leaning into longer hairstyles. There’s something genuinely magical about a shoulder-length cut or a full, flowing mane. Luckily, the Reddit community Fierce Flow is full of men who decided to grow theirs out and share the results. And honestly, thank goodness they did. Below, you’ll find some of their most striking manes.
This post may include affiliate links.
Not Sure What This Style Is Called But It Used To Be A Mullet, Not Complaining Tho
I Was Never Allowed Long Hair As Kid
Made Some Roses Out Of Steel
My Boyfriend’s Hair
People Told Me Everyday "Cut Your Hair" So I Did
How It Started vs. How Its Going
I Feel Like I Look Like Young Snape With Long Hair And It's Bad
3.5 Years Progress
Was Told I Should Post Here
Kinda Fierce, Definitely Flowing
Shaved & Now Look Like A Girl, But At Least I Mog Those Who’d Make Fun Of Me With My Hair
Just Turned 35!
I Got Yelled At Yesterday For The Man Bun LOL
A Little Over A Year, Same Elevator
Super Excited To Be Growing Out My Hair
Wasn’t The Best At Styling It But I Loved My Journey With Long Hair
My Flow Be Like
24 Years Between These Photos And I Managed To Circle Around To Almost The Same Hair
Hi
Which Hairstyle Fits Me The Most?
Never Cutting
Celebrating My 30th Birthday This Week, Wanted To Show My Evolution From When I Was 20 :)
Tried A Headband Just Now Jokingly But It Lowkey Fits With The Hair, Guys
Worst Decision I Ever Made
From 2023 To 2025
We've Come A Long Way
Was Told Recently I Have The Hair Of A Greek God
Update - Got Rejected From A Dream Job Because I Have Non Conventional Male Look
I Asked You Guys For Advice A Year Ago. Here’s Me Now:) M20
1.2 Year Hair Growth
1 Year And 8 Months Of Growth
well then you have to wait till 100 until you get a beard like Gandalf
Strawberry Blond
My Parents Don't Know I Have Long Hair And I'm About To See Them After 4 Years And A Half Should I Cut It?
wear a turban and tell them that you now identify as a Sikh...perhaps change the shirt
Is The Mane Working For Me Or Is It Time For A Chop?
My Boyfriend And I Have Pretty Fierce Flows Pt. 2
I Promise It Gets Way Better 🤍
Despite Everyone Warning Me That I Could Look Too Feminine, I Let My Hair Grow. No Regrets
well they weren't wrong, but good on you for putting yourself out there
The Wait Has Paid Off. Trust The Process Baby
yes, your thumb is now sufficiently developed for using it as a hook for carrying grocery bags